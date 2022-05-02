Shares

The Ascott Group has opened its first serviced residence in Kilimani area in Nairobi, called the Somerset Westview Nairobi. The Ascott Group is a leading international serviced residence company with about 76,000 serviced residence units spread across Europe and Asia-Pacific and Somerset is its first property in East Africa.

The company shared that is has opened Somerset Westview Nairobi in Kilimani in order to tap the growing population of expatriates located in the country.

“We are delighted to open Somerset Westview Nairobi and tap into the vast growth potential for modern and stylish serviced apartment accommodation in the heart of Kenya’s vibrant capital,” commented Mr. Vincent Miccolis, Ascott’s Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India.

Ascott’s Somerset Westview Nairobi is located on Nyangumi Road, between the Dennis Pritt Road and Lenana Road, which is linked with the city’s most popular restaurants and leisure activities. The property hosts a brasserie restaurant La Mascotte, which promises a great dining experience, with live Jazz music and a radiant ambiance within the 11-storey serviced residence. Somerset Westview Nairobi comprises of 162 units with a mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments.

Guest facilities also include a residents’ lounge, rooftop lounge, swimming pool, gymnasium, meeting and conference room, and children’s playroom.

“Nairobi is East Africa’s destination hub for both leisure and business travelers,” continues Miccolis. “With a perceived demand for quality, extended-stay and internationally-branded residences, this represents a lucrative opportunity for Ascott to set the benchmark with its popular and award-winning Somerset brand.”

Headquartered in Singapore, The Ascott Group pioneered Asia-Pacific’s first branded luxury serviced residence in 1984. Ascott has more than 76,000 operating units and over 57,000 units under development, making a total of more than 133,000 units in about 800 properties.

The company’s serviced apartment, co-living and hotel brands include Ascott The Residence, The Crest Collection, Somerset, Quest, Citadines, lyf, Préférence, Vertu, Harris, Citadines Connect, Fox, Yello, Fox Lite and POP!