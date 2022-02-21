Xiaomi Kenya recently launched the Redmi Note 11 Series, steering the Redmi Note series with three all-new devices; the Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11. The Redmi Note 11 series brings powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display and SoC, making smartphone performance more accessible.
The Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11S feature 108 MP primary sensors, allowing the user to capture and share moments in high resolution. Utilizing the Samsung HM2 sensor with a large 1/1.52 inch sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology and dual native ISO to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and colour performance.
The Redmi Note 11 comes with a Snapdragon 680 processor built using flagship-level 6nm process to deliver superior performance while conserving power. Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S also have an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, all three Redmi Note 11 series devices equip the user with a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery.
All the variants of Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 will be available in the Kenyan market with immediate effect. The Redmi Note 11 Pro variants will be available from early March. Last week, Xiaomi Kenya kicked off the Redmi Note 11 Series challenges by launching a campaign song by Exray, Ndovu Kuu and Jovial and inviting people to participate in the music and dance challenge on Tiktok and Instagram. In the coming weeks, the brand will pose various challenges across fitness, fashion, photography and soccer.
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 specifications
Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Body dimensions: 6.30 x 2.91 x 0.32 inches
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen size: 6.43 inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
OS: Android 11, MIUI 13
Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
GPU: Adreno 610
Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB
RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB
Main camera: Quad rear camera set up 50 MP (wide)
8 MP (ultrawide)
2 MP (macro)
2 MP (depth)
Selfie camera: Single selfie camera set up 13 MP (wide)
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: Fast charging 33W
Colours: Graphite gray, pearl white, star blue