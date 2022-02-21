Shares

Xiaomi Kenya recently launched the Redmi Note 11 Series, steering the Redmi Note series with three all-new devices; the Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11. The Redmi Note 11 series brings powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display and SoC, making smartphone performance more accessible.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11S feature 108 MP primary sensors, allowing the user to capture and share moments in high resolution. Utilizing the Samsung HM2 sensor with a large 1/1.52 inch sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology and dual native ISO to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and colour performance.

The Redmi Note 11 comes with a Snapdragon 680 processor built using flagship-level 6nm process to deliver superior performance while conserving power. Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S also have an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, all three Redmi Note 11 series devices equip the user with a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery.

All the variants of Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 will be available in the Kenyan market with immediate effect. The Redmi Note 11 Pro variants will be available from early March. Last week, Xiaomi Kenya kicked off the Redmi Note 11 Series challenges by launching a campaign song by Exray, Ndovu Kuu and Jovial and inviting people to participate in the music and dance challenge on Tiktok and Instagram. In the coming weeks, the brand will pose various challenges across fitness, fashion, photography and soccer.