Shares

RT, a Russian media outlet, is looking for media professionals to work with its new office in Nairobi. RT is set to open a new office which will be focused on covering stories from Africa that are overlooked by other news organizations.

To this end, the RT hub in Nairobi is hiring digital media journalists, copywriters, editors, presenters, and social media professionals. It is also interested in freelance journalists based in other places. Interested applicants have been encouraged to send their CV, cover letter, and portfolio to opportunities@rtafricahub.com. Applicants should also put staff opportunities in the subject line if applying at the Kenya office, or freelance opportunities otherwise.

Requirements and eligibility

RT has stated that it is looking for great storytellers with a background in the news, lifestyle, and entertainment fields who have the following qualities.