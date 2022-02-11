RT, a Russian media outlet, is looking for media professionals to work with its new office in Nairobi. RT is set to open a new office which will be focused on covering stories from Africa that are overlooked by other news organizations.
To this end, the RT hub in Nairobi is hiring digital media journalists, copywriters, editors, presenters, and social media professionals. It is also interested in freelance journalists based in other places. Interested applicants have been encouraged to send their CV, cover letter, and portfolio to opportunities@rtafricahub.com. Applicants should also put staff opportunities in the subject line if applying at the Kenya office, or freelance opportunities otherwise.
Requirements and eligibility
RT has stated that it is looking for great storytellers with a background in the news, lifestyle, and entertainment fields who have the following qualities.
- A nose for narratives and angles that people from across Africa believe in but are dismissed by mainstream media.
- A talent for great visual storytelling and crafting audio-visual content that engages a broad audience.
- A strong understanding of how to use digital media creatively to build a passionate and dedicated community.
- In-depth knowledge of all social media platforms and how to develop formats to reach new audiences.
- A knack for consistently offering ideas for great stories, formats, and content.
- An ability to work in a fast-paced environment both autonomously and in harmony with other team members and collaborators.
- A strong understanding of the RT brand and style, and a passion for RT’s contribution to the media landscape.
- Fluency in English, with additional languages desirable, such as Amharic, Arabic, French, Hausa, Igbo, Oromo, Shona, Swahili, Yoruba, Zulu, plus other widely spoken African languages.
- Experience in video production and executing a story from conceiving the idea to scripting.