Absa Bank Kenya has been recognized as the top employer in Kenya and Africa in 2022 by the Top Employers Institute. Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organization’s dedication to a better working environment and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity and Inclusion and more.

Commenting on the recognition, Absa Kenya Managing Director Jeremy Awori said, “This achievement places Absa Kenya amongst a prestigious group of companies that are globally recognized for excellence in supporting employee growth and innovation. It is a great testament that our strategy on transforming our workplace and evolving our ways of working is sound, and underlines one of our core values at Absa, which is that Our People are our Strength.”

On his part, Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink had this to say, “Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organizations across the world, Absa Kenya has continued to show that it prioritises maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace. They continue to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organizations that have been certified as Top Employers in their respective countries this year.”