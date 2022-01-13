Shares

Africa Lion Advisory (ALA) in partnership with Mastercard Foundation recently embarked on a training initiative for BodaBoda operators to create safety awareness on COVID-19. Since 2020, the organization has been engaging the BodaBoda operators to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In Phase 1 of the partnership, ALA formulated and rolled out a USSD Based Curriculum on COVID-19 focused on BodaBoda operators in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda. The training included the issuance of awareness creating merchandise such as masks, reflector jackets with COVID-19 safety messaging and sanitizers after the training. This was coupled with the sharing of an animated video series with key messages on COVID-19 to further drive the safety message.

For Phase 2, ALA was able to successfully formulate the USSD curriculum, activated the USSD’s for the three countries and designed and printed the awareness creating merchandise like reflector jackets and masks. ALA also managed to train over 6,292 operators in Kenya, 3,595 in Uganda and 2,934 in Rwanda, while enhancing linkages with regulators and associations to promote awareness on COVID-19 among BodaBoda operators.

BodaBoda operators across the three countries have benefited from the training as it has helped them to continue protecting themselves and their families while still being able to provide for their needs. This project has also greatly impacted the small businesses. By making bulk orders of the merchandise from small businesses, ALA has been able to not only bring back business to the companies we work with but also enable them to create employment for others in execution of this vital programme.