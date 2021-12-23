Shares

Emirates SkyCargo has crossed a major milestone in the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines with 600 million doses flown on its flights. This is close to 13 million doses transported to Kenya. Since October 2020, the carrier has transported more than 2,800 tonnes of COVID-19 vaccines from 35 origins to over 80 destinations.

With the increasing roll-out of vaccination and booster campaigns across global markets, Emirates SkyCargo witnessed a steady increase in the demand for transportation of COVID-19 vaccines in the second half of 2021. In October and November 2021 alone, Emirates SkyCargo moved more than 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, almost one third of the total COVID-19 vaccines transported by the carrier since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Emirates SkyCargo remains committed to the rapid distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable communities around the world. When we formulated our COVID-19 distribution strategy in 2020, Emirates SkyCargo prioritised the movement of COVID-19 vaccines through our Dubai hub to developing countries,” said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.

Key highlights of Emirates SkyCargo’s COVID-19 vaccine transportation program

Close to 2,800 tonnes of vaccines transported on Emirates flights, equivalent to nearly 600 million doses since October 2020.

Vaccines flown from 35 origins to 80 destinations across six continents.

7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses moved on a single flight.

Asia (185 million doses), Africa (150 million doses) and the Middle East (70 million doses) continue to be priority markets for vaccine delivery.

North America and Europe are the main origin regions for COVID-19 vaccines for Emirates SkyCargo.

Emirates SkyCargo’s GDP certified pharma terminal in Chicago has handled more than 160 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines flown from the US to countries around the world.

Emirates SkyCargo has been a key global player in the air distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and other relief materials and essential commodities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The air cargo carrier offers sophisticated cool chain solutions for pharmaceutical cargo with Emirates Pharma an air transportation product designed for temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals.