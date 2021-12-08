Shares

Mastercard is expanding its regional footprint by announcing a series of leadership changes designed to further advance its presence and operations and build on its 35 year growth journey.

Beginning 1st January, 2022, Mastercard’s EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) region will include 81 of the 210 markets where Mastercard operates globally. The company now has presence in 22 countries across the region, with established geo hubs in Kenya, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Ukraine, and other markets.

Raghu Malhotra, the current President for MEA, has been promoted to the position of co-President International markets. In his new role, Malhotra will advance business strategy, sales, business development, product management and engagements with customers and regulators across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Since joining Mastercard in 2000, Malhotra has held several leadership roles across geographies and functions.

Dimitrios Dosis will serve as Regional President of the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region. This expanded region brings together 12 additional markets with agile, high-potential growth opportunities. Dosis was previously president of Mastercard Advisors, the company’s professional services arm, where he accelerated the use of AI and other predictive technologies to advance the team’s industry-proven problem-solving skills. In his new role Dimitrios will continue to serve on the Mastercard Global Management Committee.

Yasemin Bedir will lead Turkey and Commonwealth of Independent States division as Division President. He originally joined Mastercard in 2007, serving in several leadership roles across multiple markets.

All appointments are effective 1st January, 2022.

Commenting on the realignments, Raghu Malhotra, co-President International Markets at Mastercard said, “Over the recent years, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) has emerged as a focal point for Mastercard’s global innovation, digital transformation and financial inclusion efforts. Today, this region serves as a global center of excellence, and a launchpad for deploying strategic partnerships and new business models across our global network.”