Mastercard is collaborating with Meta to support the digitization and growth of SMEs across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The two companies will offer support by organizing a training webinar that will provide SMEs insights from industry experts, and a masterclass on how to manage uncertainty. The training event will take place on Wednesday, 8th December at 1.00 pm East Africa Time.

To register for the training, interested entrepreneurs can register HERE.

According to Mastercard, access to credit, data, training and digital tools are among the key challenges for SMEs. The challenges are further compounded by infrastructure limitations and power supply interruptions in some MEA markets. As research increasingly points to offering choice, SMEs must adapt to a growing hybrid environment with a demand for ecommerce and new payment options.

Commenting on the partnership with Mastercard, Derya Matras, Vice President, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Meta, “The challenges that small and medium businesses continue to experience as a result of COVID-19 are significant, and we remain firmly committed to supporting them in both recovering and, in due time, thriving. We have an important role to play, providing the necessary digital skills for startups and small businesses to survive, recover and deliver results online and offline. ”

Although challenges related to the pandemic remain, small businesses in the Middle East & Africa are reclaiming confidence. The recent 2021 Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index found 74% of SMEs in the region are optimistic about future growth, guided by the potential for digitalization, better data, access to credit and upskilling.