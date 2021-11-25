Shares

Top French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais has signed a 3 year partnership with the Rova Sports Academy in Kenya.

Rova is a private multisport academy developed to train and upskill future Kenyan athletes. The Academy offers a sport study project to support the best young talents from 10 to 17 years old to the top professional level.

Rova Academy chose Olympique Lyonnais (OL) to continue developing its elite football program. For this purpose, a delegation of experts led by Jean-François Vulliez, OL Academy Director visited Nairobi to carry out a sports diagnosis of the structure, and jointly define the axes of collaboration.

This technical cooperation will emerge through privileged exchanges between the two entities. These will involve regular visits of OL technical executives on site to support Rova SA in building local expertise, and in the development of a pool of local coaches for the project supervision.

Commenting on the partnership, Jean-Michel Aulas, President of the seven time French champions said, “We are very happy to realize today a new step in our international development through the partnership with Rova Sports Academy. The wonderful project led by Rose Maghas and her teams illustrates Olympique Lyonnais’ desire to support structuring and lasting local initiatives to promote the emergence of female and male talents.”

On her part, Rova Sports Academy CEO Maghas said, “I am extremely excited to be signing partnership between Rova Sports Academy and Olympique Lyonnais. This means that as a young academy we get to benefit from the expertise from one of the best clubs in youth of development in the world and that the raw talent in Kenya will get an opportunity to go through a well structured and professionally run academy program. It also signifies our commitment to our core values that are echoed by this partnership.”