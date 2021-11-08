Shares

The public transport sector is one of the most lucrative sectors in Kenya. Statistics have shown that about 48% of Kenyans rely of public transport to transit from one place to another.

The sector is also a huge source of employment for youth, facilitating the movement of both people and goods, and positively impacting the economy.

As days go by, passengers are shifting their preferences on their preferred matatus. The glamour to travel in a cool and classic matatu has led to mass pimping of vehicles to make them appealing to travellers. At the same time, passengers are increasingly embracing the use of new and smart matatus.

For anyone thinking of venturing into the matatu business in Kenya, understanding the market is vital. One of the simplest ways to crack the market is to have a new, strong, and reliable matatu, like the Toyota Hiace.

The Toyota Hiace provides a comfortable seating space for passengers, perfect for both long and short trips. High-quality materials are used throughout the build, adding a sense of spaciousness, refinement, and comfort that embraces your passengers.

The vehicle comes with an engine capacity of 2.5 and an automatic transmission. It uses diesel and has a fuel tank capacity of 70 liters, and a maximum seat capacity of 17. This is perfect for both long and short-distance matatu businesses.

To make it more affordable for buyers, Toyota Kenya has partnered with Kenyan financial institutions like the Co-operative Bank of Kenya and NCBA to offer flexible vehicle financing.

Toyota Hiace specifications

ARAI mileage: 15.0 kmpl

City mileage: 11.0 kmpl

Fuel type: Diesel

Transmission type: Automatic

Fuel tank capacity: 65.0

Body type: Minivan