The UK High Commission has announced that vaccinated Kenyans traveling to the UK will no longer have to undergo quarantine, effective October 11.

UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott made the announcement, adding that vaccinated Kenyans will also nor need to take a COVID-19 test upon departure to the UK.

This comes as the UK’s Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps announced that he will be making changes to the travel list, so that travelers visiting England have fewer entry requirements. This is by recognizing those with a fully vaccinated status syringe from 37 new countries.

Before traveling to England, fully vaccinated Kenyans will need to enter their COVID-19 test booking reference number on their passenger locator form.

Upon arrival, travelers must then take a COVID-19 test on or before the second day. Travelers must also book the COVID-19 test if they will be arriving in England from abroad.

A spokesperson for the British High Commission said, “We are pleased to announce that from Monday, October 11, those vaccinated in Kenya will be able to travel to the UK without having to undertake any quarantine or take a COVID-19 test before departure. Thanks to our strong partnership with the Ministry of Health, we have completed the process to recognize vaccine certificates from Kenya.”

Marriott added, “This is great news for our peoples, Kenya-UK trade, and the tourism sector as we move closer to getting back to normal.”

In his remarks, Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu said that the latest step is a boost to tourism and business travel.

“The government does not endorse or recommend any specific test provider – you should do your own research about them and their terms and conditions,” he clarified.

In September this year, The United Kingdom removed Kenya from its COVID-19 red-listed countries. The lifting of the travel advisory against Kenya was seen as a way forward to ease travel restrictions as more countries across the world step up vaccination drives.