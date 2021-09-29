Shares

Infinix has launched the new Zero X Pro smartphone in Kenya featuring visual capabilities that allow users to capture special moments, retailing at Ksh. 36,999.

The Zero X Series includes three variants namely the Zero X Pro, Zero X and Zero X NEO, all which include breakthrough visual technologies. These include the Dual-Chip flagship gaming processor, 60X periscope moonshot camera and Infinix’s Galileo Algorithm Engine.

“Infinix is not only a brand that combines quality performance, cutting-edge technology and innovative design at accessible prices in comparison to other smartphone devices in today’s market, but also known for creating devices to cater to the needs of consumers in the emerging markets,” said Charles Ding, Deputy Product Director of Zero X Series at Infinix Mobility.

The Zero X Pro comes with a 108 MP OIS ultra-night Venti camera comprising of an 8 MP periscope moonshot lens with 5X optical zoom and 60X hybrid zoom and a 120° field of view (FOV) 8MP ultra-wide and macro lens. The selfie camera offers a 16 MP dual front flash and enhanced AI shooting technology to capture the perfect selfies.