Shares

Sound is everything. When watching a movie, listening to music or playing a game, the quality of sound matters a lot. The LG SNH5 is a heavy-duty, high quality soundbar with a wired subwoofer.

This device gives customers an unmatched sound quality and value for money.

On the exterior, the LG SNH5 was crafted to bring out a masterpiece that is appealing to the eye. The subwoofer is made from wood/MDF with a front plastic baffle covering the 7 inch driver and also housing the bass extension port.

It also has a main unit that is a bit heavy. The main unit houses 4 drivers of a 3 inch size and a small LED segment display on the front. At the rear, are the input/output HDMI, Optical USB ports for various connectivity.

In terms of performance, the LG SNH5’s audio comes with a mid-range of articulative and enhanced dialogue intelligibility. The sound is clear and has a pristine instrument separation.

The treble is airy and cohesive and has a rich texture. If you want to enjoy the bass of this SNH5, I would advise you to put it on moderately. The bass is strong and punchy but gets boomy to the maximum.

The soundbar has a high-powered design that offers larger-than-life sound with 600 watts of power. This makes it more powerful as compared to other players on the market.

The LG SNH5 also comes with AI sound pro that adjusts sound levels to what you are watching. This makes it comfortable to listen to and be gentle to your neighbors as well. At the same time, the LG Bluetooth app for Android lets you control your soundbar with your phone or tablet.

At the same time, the High-Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.

LG SNH5 soundbar specifications