Finserve Africa, a subsidiary of the Equity Group has been named the best in E-commerce – Banking/Financial and Insurance Services Gold Category at the 3rd Edition of the Kenya E-Commerce Awards 2021 held in Nairobi. The award recognises Finserve’s continued commitment to innovation and customer-centricity in Kenya and Africa.

Finserve was borne out of a deep-seated need to break down financial barriers. The fintech employs data, insights and efficiency to develop solutions that provide richer customer experiences to address complex financial and lifestyle obstacles. Lanre said that Finserve took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to review its products in line with the changing business environment and economy.

Finserve operates Equitel (MVNO), Jenga API integrations and Jenga Payment Gateway. Under Jenga 3.0, merchants have been enabled to self-onboard onto the platform without the need to call the back office.

Finserve Africa Managing Director, Lanre Bamisebi , had this to say, “We noted the increase in remittance from the diaspora, with millions of transactions happening every month and came up with different solutions to support our clients during this period. We also noticed that the internet economy was expanding, driven by the accelerated shift of businesses online during the lockdown periods. By improving and upgrading our products, we were able to deliver better experiences for our customers, including the upgrade of our Equitel network to the 4G spectrum to give customers better browsing speeds. We also upgraded Jenga Payment Gateways and APIs to offer convenience in remittances processing, loan products, mobile payment solutions, and instant notifications on financial transactions among other solutions.”

He added that, “Our solutions can be used in any industry and by any business, be it a small shop or a large organization. We offer users convenience and increased efficiency in operations and have recruited the best personnel in the industry to continue to offer our customers seamless services and support, and continue to remain on top of any trends in the industry. He added that, “We have incorporated artificial intelligence and machine learning, which is a holistic solution that will enable us to serve all our customers better.”

The Kenya E-Commerce Awards by Vibrant Digital was established to recognize and celebrate exceptional websites, platforms, suppliers and marketing from in-house teams and agencies across Kenya. The awards are held annually to reward the best e-commerce websites and service providers across multiple online retail sectors in the country. This year, 38 category awards were presented to exceptional players in different sectors.