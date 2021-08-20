Shares

UAP Old Mutual Group has launched an enhanced insurance solution to provide medical insurance cover for individuals between the ages of 65 years and 80 years. Once an individual is on-boarded, they are covered for life and need not worry about their cover lapsing due to age.

The enhanced solution, dubbed AfyaImara Seniors Cover, also includes COVID-19 treatment for both moderate and critical cases.

Speaking at the launch of AfyaImara Seniors Cover, Japheth Ogalloh GM Health Insurance, UAP Old Mutual General Insurance said the solution will cover numerous services. These include inpatient hospitalization, outpatient treatment, optical and dental with enhanced limits for pre-existing, chronic conditions and HIV/AIDs.

“No one is too old to enjoy a good medical cover. With Afyaimara Seniors, you are guaranteed a quality, healthy life with financial freedom,” Japheth added.

Some of the key enhancements offered by AfyaImara Seniors Cover include a COVID–19 cover, higher limits for chronic and pre-existing conditions and annual wellness check-ups. In addition, overseas referral is available for conditions not covered locally at accredited overseas partners.

Comprehensive benefits include inpatient limits from Ksh. 500,000 to Ksh. 10,000,000. Optional outpatient cover ranges from Ksh. 50,000 to Ksh. 200,000 catering for routine outpatient services, consultations, diagnostics, drugs and dressings.

“Cognizant of the difficult circumstances that we are currently in, we have made this cover affordable while also ensuring there will be no excess for inpatient cover and that our customers can pay their premiums in instalments for the inpatient cover. It also comes with medical check-ups within the outpatient cover,” explained Japheth.

In addition to the UAP Old Mutual pre-existing and chronic conditions cover, the solution comes with dental and optical benefits, hospitalization expenses and home nursing subject to pre-authorization. It also covers diagnostics and physiotherapists fees, prescribed drugs, dressings and surgical appliances.

“One can only be eligible for the outpatient cover if they have taken the inpatient cover, it is however possible to take the inpatient cover only. NHIF shall apply where the principal already has an NHIF Cover,” concluded Japheth.