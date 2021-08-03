Huawei Mobile recently launched the Huawei Band 6 series in the Kenyan market. The band series is currently retailing at Ksh. 6,999 in all retail stores across the country including Huawei Experience Stores at Sarit Center, Yaya Center, Village Market and Thika Road Mall.
The Huawei Band 6 series is a smart fitness gadget with an incredible battery life and lightweight design. The Band 6 is designed to provide its users with essential and powerful health features for extended periods of time.
Listed below are some of the benefits of the Huawei Band 6, and why it is an essential wearable.
1. Intelligent identification of unfamiliar numbers
The Huawei Band 6 can intelligently identify unfamiliar numbers and display the caller’s name by syncing with your phone address book to ensure that important calls are not missed and unwanted calls do not go through. Users can also end a call with your band.
2. Music control
Paired with a smartphone, Huawei Band 6 can control the music on the phone with functions including play, pause, previous track, next track and volume control. This feature allows users to take control of their music quickly and easily during workouts.
3. Smart Alarm
Wake up alarm: Users can set the Smart Alarm using the Huawei Health app (including switch on/off, start time and end time, duration, and valid days each week). With one single tap, the user can easily silence the alarm. Users no longer have to struggle to search for their phone first thing in the morning.
Event Reminder: Similarly, users can set the Event Reminder using the Huawei Health App (including switch on/off, start time and end time, and valid days each week). When a reminder is activated, the band will vibrate, and the screen will activate with a pre-set reminder, with or without text, to keep the user informed.
4. Remote camera shutter
When the Huawei Band 6 is paired with a smartphone, the band can be used to control the camera remotely, taking photos by pressing the side button on the band.
5. Find Your Phone
Paired with a smartphone through Bluetooth, the Huawei Band 6 can issue a Find Your Phone request. Once the request is received, the phone will ring and notify the user.
Dimensions: 43 x 25.4 x 10.99 mm
Huawei Band 6 specifications
Screen size: 1.47 inch AMOLED
Resolution: 194 x 368 Pixels
Material: Polymer materials
Watch strap: Graphite Black Silicone Strap
Sakura Pink Silicone Strap
Amber Sunrise Silicone Strap
Forest Green Silicone Strap
Sensors: Accelerometer sensor
Gyroscope sensor
Optical heart rate sensor
OS: Android 6.0 or later
iOS 9.1 or later
Waterproof level: 5 ATM water-resistant
Connectivity: 2.4 GHz, BT5.0, BLE
Charging: 5V 0.5A/1A/1.5A/2A
Battery life: 14 days for typical use
Colours: Dark gray, Gold
