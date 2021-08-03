Shares

Huawei Mobile recently launched the Huawei Band 6 series in the Kenyan market. The band series is currently retailing at Ksh. 6,999 in all retail stores across the country including Huawei Experience Stores at Sarit Center, Yaya Center, Village Market and Thika Road Mall.

The Huawei Band 6 series is a smart fitness gadget with an incredible battery life and lightweight design. The Band 6 is designed to provide its users with essential and powerful health features for extended periods of time.

Listed below are some of the benefits of the Huawei Band 6, and why it is an essential wearable.

1. Intelligent identification of unfamiliar numbers

The Huawei Band 6 can intelligently identify unfamiliar numbers and display the caller’s name by syncing with your phone address book to ensure that important calls are not missed and unwanted calls do not go through. Users can also end a call with your band.

2. Music control

Paired with a smartphone, Huawei Band 6 can control the music on the phone with functions including play, pause, previous track, next track and volume control. This feature allows users to take control of their music quickly and easily during workouts.

3. Smart Alarm

Wake up alarm: Users can set the Smart Alarm using the Huawei Health app (including switch on/off, start time and end time, duration, and valid days each week). With one single tap, the user can easily silence the alarm. Users no longer have to struggle to search for their phone first thing in the morning.

Event Reminder: Similarly, users can set the Event Reminder using the Huawei Health App (including switch on/off, start time and end time, and valid days each week). When a reminder is activated, the band will vibrate, and the screen will activate with a pre-set reminder, with or without text, to keep the user informed.

4. Remote camera shutter

When the Huawei Band 6 is paired with a smartphone, the band can be used to control the camera remotely, taking photos by pressing the side button on the band.

5. Find Your Phone