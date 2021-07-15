Shares

In recent years video marketing has escalated exponentially, and competition has seen a massive increase. Now each day, millions of hours are added to the watch time on YouTube as a whole. Business marketing experts have said that video content marketing will increase more in the coming year. That’s why it’s essential to learn about video editing for you to thrive.

Today, we will show you some of the best game video editors you can use to make an intro for your video game walk through videos. As a YouTube creator or even for posting videos on social media, you need to make your videos look professional, and these intro makers are just the tools you need to achieve this goal.

InVideo

Starting our list with the best in business for creating and editing videos, we have InVideo. It is a great games video editor that can provide you with thousands of templates for creating an intro from scratch. InVideo InVideo is the best Intro maker out there as well as is the best Games Video Editor. It is considered to be one of the most flexible video editors out there on the internet that can help you create stunning game video edits and intros in no time. Also, suppose you have written an article for your blog, and you want to create an educational video for the same. In that case, you can take advantage of InVideo’s built-in tool, which will automatically generate the video slides with just a single press of the button.

Wondershare Filmora9

There is no doubt about the Filmora 9’s power and ability to provide great intros for any video. With this game video editor and video maker, you get to create kick-ass intros without spending too much time tweaking the changes. Also, it has inbuilt filters, overlays, and transitions. This is a bonus when we look at the number of intuitive features this software packs. Moreover, you can use a drag and drop user interface to add clips and effects to your video timeline.

Canva

Canva is the best free photo editor, but it can also create video intros and outros. You don’t need to download the template you are using to make the outro of the video. The user interface is best in class, and in no time, you will understand the working of each tool. Lastly, it has a gallery of animated graphics, images, and audio files. Adding these to your videos will make your video more engaging.

FlexClip

FlexClip is also considered a great game video editor and intro maker as it allows users to create professional videos for their YouTube channel. The templates present in this software come categorised, so users will know which template they need to use according to their niche. Some of the template categories are social media, education, wedding, lifestyle, real estate. Etc.

Biteable

When talking about video makers and editors, we have to mention Bietable due to its list of tools that offer excellent video creation opportunities even to rookies. The software is free, fast, and most importantly, it is reliable for the most part. More than 3 million video creators from all over the globe are using Biteable to create their marketing videos.

IntroCave

Pick up the base video from the templates present on the website and then add your unique content to it. With IntroCave, you get to create videos in multiple resolutions from SD to up to 4K. You can download the different levels of resolution. The template design comes in various colours, sizes, and duration. You can add them up in your video to make it look more attractive.

Animaker

Just from the name, you can make this video maker heavily based on the animation. This game video editor and animation creator are used worldwide by more than 1000 brands. It has the world’s largest animation library, which you can use in your videos. The interface is simple to use, so even novice content creators can get the best out of this software with ease. If you feel your video lacks a background track, then Animaker can provide you with several tracks, sounds, and other audio effects to deploy in your video.

You need to keep in mind when editing the video in Animaker that it uses Flash to display its content. As a result, when you use it on a web browser, you might find the software a bit laggy sometimes if your hardware isn’t the latest.

Placeit

Placeit is one of the best free intro and outro makers present on the web, and it allows users to create videos by using their pre-built templates. This helps users to create videos in no time and publish them on their social media platforms. The learning curve isn’t steep, and the user interface follows the minimal design to provide users with the ability to perform more tasks with less navigation.

Intro Maker

If you are pretty short on budget and looking for a completely free intro maker or game video editor, then Intro Maker is the software you should choose. You get to create custom intros that include your animated logo. Once you are done making changes to your video, you can download it in no time with just one click.

Adobe Spark

Last on our list is Adobe Spark, which is a professional-grade game video editor. You can use this video editor to create incredible videos and graphics, including attractive layouts and other features that make your video more appealing to the audience.

Conclusion

So these were some of the best in the market intro makers of 2021. These video editors and makers can change your social media outlook while assisting you in creating attractive intros, outros, and transitions like a professional. In the end, it’s up to you to choose which video maker you chose for your next promotional work.