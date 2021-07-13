Shares

Kenya Re-Insurance Corporation (Kenya Re) has named Jennifer Karina as the chair of its board with effect from July 8th.

Mrs. Karina, a psychologist and coach, replaces Mr. Chiboli Shakaba, who has retired after two years as chairman to the board since August 2019.

“Kenya Re-Insurance Corporation Limited is pleased to announce the election of Mrs. Jennifer Karina as the chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from 8th July, 2021,” the reinsurer said in a statement on Friday.

Mrs. Karina, who is also the founder and lead coach of Anchor Relationship Network served as the chairperson of Kenya Re’s board committee on human resources and nominations. She has also served as a director in the boards of various organizations in both public and private sectors including as chair of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Pension Fund and National Constituency Development Fund.

Additionally, Mrs. Karina is currently the vice-chair of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. She holds a Masters of Arts degree from Durham University in the UK, and currently pursuing a PhD in Educational Psychology.