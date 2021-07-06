Shares

In the recently released KCSE results, 203 Equity Wings to Fly scholars managed to score a mean grade of A plain (A) and A minus (A-), forming part of the 7,313 finalists who topped in the national exams.

Of the 203, 18 scored a mean grade of A plain (A) and 185 scored A-, while 1,410 out of a registered class of 1,640 attained university qualifying grades. This represents a university transition rate of 86%, the highest transition rate for the program over the last 5 years.

Additionally, 1,640 scholars managed to sit for their KCSE exams out of a class of the 1,680 scholars who joined in 2017 representing a 98% completion rate.

Commenting on the performance, Dr. James Mwangi, Executive Chairman Equity Group Foundation said, “Despite being in a COVID-19 year, the 2017 Wings to Fly cohort registered a very high completion rate and transition rate as 1,410 will proceed to join both local and global universities. Together with our partners, we are proud of their achievements and wish them all the best even as they enter a new phase of their lives.”

Last year, Equity Group Foundation (EGF) partnered with Mastercard Foundation to provide over 14,600 Wings to Fly, Elimu and TVET scholars with a monthly stipend of Ksh. 3,000. The beneficiaries also received a transistor radio/solar lamp and psychosocial support as part of efforts to cushion the scholars from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We made the deliberate effort to support these young scholars during the unprecedented times and our efforts have paid off. This year’s transition rate is the highest that we have had over the past 5 years indicating that the program is continuously improving and changing the lives of communities one scholar at a time. Working closely with stakeholders such as the Ministry of Education, teachers, Equity branch champions and the community through the Community Scholarship Selection Boards (CSSBs) has allowed us to offer all-rounded support to our scholars,” added Dr. Mwangi.

During the April school break, the Wings to Fly scholars participated in the ongoing tree planting exercises coordinated by Equity through its 190 branches.