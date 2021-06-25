Shares

Cambridge Assessment International Education (Cambridge International) is working with technology experts to enhance teaching and learning practices in schools around the world. These experts include the Centre for Evaluation and Monitoring (CEM) which projects that the use of data in education will become increasingly critical for teachers looking to improve student performance.

Cambridge CEM is a partnership between Cambridge Assessment and Cambridge University Press. It uses baseline and diagnostic assessments to accurately measure a student’s potential and progress. This enables teachers to understand and respond to each student’s individual needs. The data informs teachers about areas where students need intervention, giving them a deeper understanding of the learning environment.

“Schools can use Cambridge CEM tests to find out the level of students before they start a course and as a basis for discussion with their parents. The data-driven tools enable teachers to make the right decisions so that all students have the opportunity to unlock their full potential,” noted Joseph Mbugua, Senior Manager, East Africa at Cambridge Assessment International Education.

Joseph added that the Cambridge CEM tests enable teachers and schools to set realistic targets and enable them to give each student’s parents feedback on their progress.

The tests enable schools to give parents clear and simple details of their child’s performance compared with how well they would be expected to be doing at this stage of their studies. Once the unique needs of a student are identified, parents are also informed about steps that need to be taken to help their child perform better.

Many Cambridge International schools in Kenya and around the globe are using Cambridge CEM tests already, including Oshwal Academy in Mombasa County.

“Cambridge CEM tests such as the MidYiS for Lower Secondary and Yellis for the Upper Secondary allow underperforming students, with the help of their teachers to take subsequent steps to better their performance. The data we collect from the tests also facilitates professional development among teachers, as it is used to inform teaching and learning. This enables us to ensure that the needs of every student are met,” said Jackline Aming’a, Head of School at Oshwal Academy, Mombasa.

The move to encourage the use of data-driven decisions comes at a time when more Kenyan students are keen to apply to top UK Universities and other institutions of higher learning. With the use of assessment providers like Cambridge CEM, Kenyan schools can uphold high-quality teaching and learning standards through the provision of personalized solutions to issues students face.