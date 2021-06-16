Shares

Equity American Express Card members can now redeem their Membership reward points through a newly revamped portal with more redemption options. The Membership Rewards website was recently relaunched by Equity and American Express. The website will now offer a wider variety of premium gifts, electronics, merchandise, and travel opportunities through a new portal with an improved customer experience.

Speaking after the launch of the website, Equity Kenya Managing Director, Gerald Warui said, “Equity is delighted to continue strengthening our relationship with American Express as their exclusive partner in Kenya. We are confident that our partnership will continue to bring a high quality, premium level of service to our customers. This new website will give Equity American Express Card members an elevated experience when using their Cards in Kenya and anywhere else in the world, because of the improved benefits available to them.”

In Kenya, Equity issues the American Express Green and Gold Cards to offer Membership Rewards which can be used virtually where American Express is accepted. About 3.7 million new places began accepting American Express internationally in 2020. American Express Cards can be used to pay for transactions in-store or online. These include payments for groceries, fuel, restaurants, clothing, hospital bills, salon/barber services, spas, online shopping, digital subscription services, transportation, airline tickets, and many other goods and services.

Also speaking on the new options, James Wainaina, Vice President of Business Development in Africa for American Express said, “We are delighted to launch the new Membership Rewards portal with Equity for our Card members in Kenya. It is important to us that people are rewarded for their loyalty and we believe that the new portal will help to ensure that Card members experience the value of American Express membership. This is another key milestone in our important partnership with Equity.”

For every Ksh. 100 spent at merchant locations or online, Equity American Express Card members earn 1 Membership Rewards point. For every Ksh. 500 Card members withdraw from ATMs, they also earn 1 Membership Rewards point. Card members can redeem their points for travel experiences, shopping, electronics, gift vouchers, and so much more.

New card members can earn a Membership Rewards points bonus in their first three months of Card membership. For the Green Card, new Card members receive 1,000 Membership Rewards points when they spend Ksh. 30,000 in the first three months. For the Gold Card, new Card members receive 8,000 Membership Rewards points when they spend Ksh. 150,000 in the first three months.

Equity American Express Gold Card members get to enjoy access to over 1,300 VIP lounges in more than 120 countries around the world. This is coupled with two complimentary Priority Pass visits per year. Green and Gold Card members enjoy a range of other Card benefits, including travel insurance and flexible repayments.

The cards come with a chip and PIN feature, as well as 3D Secure which verifies all online transactions before completion.