Shares

Stanbic Insurance Agency has partnered with Heritage and Liberty Insurance to launch its StanSure app. The app will enable customers to buy motor insurance in less than 10 minutes. Using technology, StanSure will give customers the flexibility to build their own cover and access around the clock road rescue services.

Additionally, customers will enjoy up to 15% cashback reward for good driving. The StanSure App which is available on both Play Store and the Appstore, combines simplicity and affordability to deliver a superior experience to our customers. Stanbic Insurance Agency is the Insurance arm of Stanbic Bank Kenya.

Stanbic Bank Kenya CEO Mr. Charles Mudiwa, stated that, “We are excited to launch this solution which allows customers to tailor make their cover, digitally, according to their unique needs. In designing this solution, we started with the customer and worked backwards to make possible what they defined as their ideal solution, encompassing affordability, transparency and convenience.”

This solution will enable the Bank to deliver an exceptional insurance client experience and will continue to leverage analytics and customer feedback. StanSure features include zero paperwork, emergency response and a seamless claim process. Additionally, the StanSure App ensures instant onboarding, online policy document delivery, instant payment and receipt. It also allows customers to conveniently schedule their car valuation.

By incorporating these features, Stanbic Bank and its partners are seeking to revolutionize the complex traditional insurance process. StanSure app will give customers the flexibility to only pay for the services they need including pay per use for rental cars. To encourage road safety, StanSure customers will get rewards for good driving.

Commenting on the new app, Heritage Managing Director, Mr. Godfrey Kioi noted, “Heritage has made great strides in leveraging technology to offer customized solutions that meet our customers’ unique needs. In a world that is increasingly being disrupted by technology, we must evolve our offering and perception by delivering innovative solutions.”

The launch of this solution feeds to the Bank’s ambition to engage and delight customers, fulfilling not only their current needs but also their future ambitions. The Bank achieved great milestones as reported on their full year results announcement in March, despite the challenging macro environment occasioned by COVID-19.