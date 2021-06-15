Shares

The Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs launched the Ajira Digital program in 2016 to empower youth to earn decent incomes from digital and digitally enabled jobs. Ajira Digital program targets youth in and out of formal education systems.

In 2018, the program embarked on setting up formal structures Universities and TVETS across the country. These structures are referred to as Ajira Digital Clubs, communities within the institutions that are run by the students for the students.

The Ajira Clubs initiative aims to launch Ajira Digital Clubs within all Universities and TVETS countrywide, as an additional access point for training, mentorship, online work career fairs and incubating an entrepreneurship culture amongst the youth. “As part of our target, mission and broader strategy to enable 1 Million Kenyan youth to earn a decent wage from digital and digitally-enabled jobs annually, we are today supporting that noble cause through the launch of the Ajira Digital Clubs. We believe that this initiative will be of critical importance in our journey and a number of the youth especially from our universities and TVETS will benefit immensely,” said Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru.

Each Ajira Digital Club will have an Ajira Patron and the Ajira Club champions who will be able to organize different Ajira Club activities. These activities are tailored towards involving all the students and creating opportunities for them to learn new skills and venture into online work.

Through the Clubs, students will be able to learn about the online work opportunities available and how they can take advantage of the digital ecosystem to access jobs and trainings.

The Ajira Digital program seeks to position Kenya as a choice labour destination and a Business Process Outsourcing Hub for multinational and local companies.