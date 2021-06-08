Shares

The Jubilee Children’s Fund (JCF) scholarship is now open for applications. JCF was established on 10th September 2008 by, Jubilee Insurance and seeks to alleviate the hardships faced by underprivileged children in education, health and social and cultural issues.

The JCF scholarship 2021 covers Secondary School tuition fees payment for four years and school uniforms up to Form Four.

Qualifications for application

The applicant must have scored 300 and above.

The applicant must be from an economically disadvantaged background, either an orphan, guardians who are not able to support them, parents with chronic illness, disabled needy parents, etc.

The applicant must be a Kenyan Citizen.

The applicant must have their result slip and a letter of admission or calling letter.

The applicant must have a fee structure from the admitting school.

The applicant must have done their KCPE in a public primary school.

The applicant must be admitted to a public secondary school.

Instructions for application

The information provided in the application form is intended to help the JCF Committee understand the applicant’s academic and financial position for the purpose of assessment for scholarship/award.