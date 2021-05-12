Shares

BeautyClick has announced its exclusive distribution partnership with Italian cosmetic brand

NOUBA. This is expected to further establish the brand and its fundamental approach to beauty to the Kenya and the East Africa region.

Africanhair Limited trading as BeautyClick, is a leading innovative e- commerce business in the East African Beauty Space. The company, incorporated in Kenya, is a wholly owned subsidiary of ClickBeauty International based in Denmark.

Nouba is a historical Italian makeup brand with a presence in more than 40 countries all over the world. The brand offers a full range of makeup products including the well-known Millebaci lipsticks and Nouba Mat foundations, that meet the modern woman’s expectations and needs.

With the exclusive partnership, BeautyClick will introduce Nouba’s full range of products not yet available in the market. Also, in partnership with Nouba it develop new products that specifically cater to the East African consumer.

Speaking during announcement, BeautyClick CEO, Queenta Ndanu, had this to say, that the

contemporary woman’s makeup highlights her beauty and femininity. The use of lipstick has

come a long way in becoming a fundamental part of a woman’s dressing. As such we are happy to deepen our relationship with Nouba to offer our customers high quality and innovative beauty products to match their different looks.

Additionally, this partnership signals their brand’s commitment to the Kenyan and East African

consumer by offering consumers products that caters for them and will go a long way in

transforming their daily beauty routines.

BeautyClick is the fastest growing online beauty store, providing quality and trendy products to Kenyan women. In their catalog, they have a wide range of products, including hair, makeup, skincare and haircare products. They sell products from world famous brands like Maybelline, Revlon, Nouba, Neutrogena and more.

Since its inception, BeautyClick has transformed the entire hair and beauty industry has been the first exclusively online beauty marketplace in Kenya. The company has so far enlisted more than 25 local and international beauty brands and in the process offering direct and indirect

employment to approximately 20 Kenyans.