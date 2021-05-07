Shares

The Adaptis Group has announced its acquisition of Solstice Technologies, in a bid to tap into the Information Technology space. The Group currently has a diverse portfolio of companies in the Engineering, Energy, Business Intelligence and Media Industries.

As part of the Intelligence Pillar, Solstice Technology is set to enhance operational efficiency and revolutionize the Group’s I.T operations to ensure better service delivery for their clients.

Kenneth Mantu, The Adaptis Group CEO said, “We strongly believe that there is value to be gained when two companies combine their synergies and forge forward in a bid to achieve a strategic goal that will shift the market dynamics for the benefit of our esteemed clients. The acquisition is also expected to result in greater efficiencies and significantly increase our market share.”

Commenting on the partnership, Michael Bullut, Founder and CEO of Solstice Technologies was very optimistic and enthusiastic about the future possibilities of the two companies. “The future can offer us an expanded version of our current selves. We all hope that if we are ready to seize the opportunities that come our way, our lives will improve. This partnership will help expand Solstice Technology operations and open up endless opportunities in new markets,” he added.

Solstice Technologies will continue to operate under its name but wholly remains a subsidiary of The Adaptis Group. The integration of both companies is expected to happen over the next three months.

Solstice Technologies is located in Brookside Drive, Nairobi. They have a strong background in Information Technology having been in the Industry spanning 4 years. The company has a unique service offering in IT support, Security Solutions and Software Development and Licensing.