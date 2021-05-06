Shares

Africa Film Academy, organizers of the movie awards in Africa is now accepting submissions for the 17th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs). International submissions can be made on the AMA website.

The deadline for early submissions is scheduled for May 31, 2021 while the deadline for late entry is 31st of July 2021. Nominations will be announced on 30th of September 2021, while the event will now hold in November 2021.

The AMA Awards is widely known throughout the globe for its reputation in rewarding the brilliance of players in the African movie industry.

The Africa Film Academy invites filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation and documentary works for consideration in nearly 30 film categories of the awards. This submission is opened to only films produced and released between January 2020 and July 31st, 2021.

Last year, the 16th edition of the AMAAs was held virtually due to the ravaging pandemic (COVID-19) and was joined by filmmakers from different part of the world. During the event, Haitian-American Actor, Jimmy Jean-Louis won the “Best Actor in a Leading Role” for the role he played in the Denis Cougnaud-produced movie, Desrances. Nigerian actor, Ramsey Noah also won the award for best actor in a supporting role for his role in “Living in Bondage”, while Faith Fidel won the AMAA 2020 Award for Best Young/Promising Actor. The AMAA 2020 Awards for the Best Film went to the Movie, Milkmaid.

Each completed entry form for 2021 entries must be accompanied by all the supporting materials listed on the submission forms, including

The synopsis of the film The list of credits Marketing stills of the film Filmographies of the directors and producers Copies of the film in 3 DVDS or a hard drive A compulsory online submission via vimeo/we transfer Proof of the right to submit Active contact details of anticipated nominees.

Additionally, all films must indicate the year of copyright. The Africa Film Academy will not accept any film that exceeds the 120-minute run as a feature or a short film that is longer than 40 minutes.

AMAA awards two major categories; Short films and Animation. The Academy also awards the category for Best Africa Film in the Diaspora and Best Diaspora Short Film Awards inclusive of Caribbean Shorts and Caribbean features.

AMA Awards The Africa Movie Academy Awards was founded in 2005. The primary aim of the Awards is to facilitate the development and showcase the social relevance of African film and cinema.

Over the years, the award presentation has been attended by numerous international media representatives, Hollywood celebrities, Nigerian politicians, other African politicians, journalists and film industry professionals.