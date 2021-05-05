Shares

Kenyan animated comedy series, Makarao, has made its debut to international audiences on KweliTV, an American-based Video-On-Demand (VOD) streaming service. KweliTV celebrates black stories from around the world through curated independent films, documentaries, web series, kids programming, news, events and life experiences.

Makarao is slang for police. Through the series we see the good, the bad and sometimes the ugly life that Kenyan police experience in a light-hearted manner. The series is produced by Alex Kirui and Boniface Mwalii of Mfalme Productions. “We created this series in a humorous way to show the other side of the police we never get to see. Karaos are highly respected and feared in our society, but they are also human,” said Alex Kirui.

Boniface Mwalii in support adds that, “At times we take life too seriously and we want people to laugh. Not at the police, but at the situations. That is why we chose to animate it as a comedy and we’re happy that we get to share this with the world on KweliTV.”

KweliTV’s Founder and CEO DeShuna Spencer, said that changing perceptions is very important and one of the reasons for launching the streaming platform. Kweli means truth in Swahili so since day one, I’ve been on a mission to curate and eventually create content that is a true reflection of the black experience. As a black person from the US, I felt disconnected from the lives and stories about people who look like me in other parts of the world and that got me curious. We are pleased to have Makarao broadcast on our platform which celebrates the excellence of black culture, globally,” she declares.

“As content distributors, finding a home for our content partners has been an incredible journey and having Makarao being broadcast on a global platform strengthens our belief that authentic stories do have international appeal ” remarks Wangeci Murage, CEO Media Pros Africa.