Laura Kariuki has been cast in the Along For The Ride Adaptation for Netflix, based on the New York best selling 2009 novel by Sarah Dessen. The film has reportedly started filming.

The story centers on a young woman named Auden, who’s spending the summer before college with her father and his new wife and child. Along for the Ride is the first of Dessen’s YA novels optioned by Netflix to be turned into a feature film.

Laura Kariuki is playing Maggie, Belmont Carmeli, who plays Jamie Spano in Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival, is playing Eli. Superman Returns star Kate Bosworth will play Auden’s stepmom, Heidi, while Andie MacDowell, plays Auden’s super-smart mom, Victoria. Dermot Mulroney will play Auden’s dad, Robert. Other cast members announced include Genevieve Hannelius as Leah, Samia Finnerty as Esther, Paul Karmiyran as Adam, Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) as Wallace and Ricardo Hurtado as Jake, Eli’s brother.

Laura Kariuki recently graduated with her BFA in Acting from Oklahoma City University in May 2020. While in school, some of her theatre credits included The Trojan Women, The Bluest Eye, The Submission, and Picnic. She was also one of eight students selected to perform in the World Theatre Education Alliance in Beijing, China.

Immediately upon graduation, Laura was selected to participate in the 2020 ABC Discovers Showcase where she was mentored by executives from ABC Entertainment, as well as various industry members over the past several months.

Laura lists her special skills as Stage Combat (unarmed), Proficient in Dialects, Singing: E3-F5, Conversational Swahili, Whistling, Cartwheels, Hula Hooping, Valid Driver’s License and Passport.