Microsoft has announced an employee experience platform that enhances employee engagement, learning, wellbeing and knowledge discovery, directly into the flow of people’s work.

The new platform, dubbed Microsoft Viva, is designed to help employees learn, grow and thrive with new experiences that integrate with the productivity and collaboration capabilities in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams.

The Microsoft Viva platform helps to combat pain points like meeting fatigue and a lack of balance between work and life. It also helps customers reimagine the employee experience by focusing on the power of the people. This toolset will help employees be their best while working with hybrid and remote teams, ultimately driving the whole organization forward.

“We have participated in the largest at-scale remote work experiment the world has seen, and it has had a dramatic impact on the employee experience. Every organization will require a unified employee experience from onboarding and collaboration to continuous learning and growth. Viva brings together everything an employee needs to be successful, from day one, in a single, integrated experience directly in Teams,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.

Amid the shift to an increasingly distributed and digital work environment, demand has grown for solutions that support corporate culture, knowledge discovery, on-the-job learning and employee wellbeing.

“As the world of work changes, the next horizon of innovation will come from a focus on creativity, engagement and wellbeing so organizations can build cultures of resilience and ingenuity. Our vision is to deliver a platform for the employee experience that helps organizations create a thriving culture with engaged employees and inspiring leaders,” said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president, Microsoft 365.

Viva builds on the power of Teams and Microsoft 365 to unify the employee experience across four key areas; Engagement, Wellbeing, Learning and Knowledge, in an integrated experience that empowers people to be their best. Today, Microsoft is announcing an initial set of modules in Viva that will provide built-in capabilities, integrations from a strong and growing ecosystem of Viva partners.

Viva Insights gives individuals, managers and leaders personalized and actionable insights that help everyone in an organization thrive. Personal experiences and insights, visible only to the employee, help individuals protect time for regular breaks, focused work and learning, as well as strengthen relationships with their colleagues. Managers and leaders can see trends at team and organization level, as well as recommendations to better balance productivity and wellbeing.

Viva Learning makes training and professional development opportunities more discoverable and accessible in the flow of work. It aggregates all the learning resources available to an organization in one place, including content from LinkedIn Learning.

“Microsoft Viva is a groundbreaking Employee Experience Platform, ushering in a new enterprise software category that focuses entirely on the daily needs of employees at work. Viva will enable companies to integrate their fragmented workplace tools and provide them in the flow of work,” said Josh Bersin, research analyst and expert on employee experience technology.

A global network of services partners, including Accenture, Avanade, PricewaterhouseCoopers and EY will provide consulting and advisory services to help customers optimize their existing employee experience investments by bringing them together with Microsoft Viva.

