Shares

Equity Afia, the medical franchise of Equity Group Foundation (EGF) has opened another medical centre in Murang’a County. This brings the total number of its outlets to 36. This is the second clinic in Murang’a county after Equity Afia Kenol that will serve residents from Murang’a and its environs.

The new medical centre is located at ECN Building along Uhuru Street will offer residents a wide range of quality and affordable healthcare services including but not limited to; general consultation, dental services, paediatric services, nutrition services, specialized care in obstetrics and gynaecology and wellness services.

Speaking during the opening of the facility, Equity Group Board Chairman Professor Isaac Macharia noted that the opening of the Murang’a branch is part of a larger strategic plan that will see Equity Afia provide easy access to quality healthcare in the country.

“The Equity Afia network of clinics have been established with the sole purpose of taking healthcare services to the doorsteps of Kenyans. Equity Afia is offering quality care at affordable costs making it easy for you and me to see a doctor, get tests done and get treatment without having to travel far,” said Professor Macharia.

The Equity Afia franchise of medical centres have been established by alumni of the Equity Leaders Program (ELP). They have trained in the medical field and use the program to inspire each other, share ideas on how to grow and improve the franchise.

Other than offering treatment, Equity Afia as a franchise has invested in preventative healthcare by offering clients and the general public advisory services and creating time and resources for community health development programs. These programs include medical camps and the training of various groups such as teachers, child care givers and corporate institutions among others.

“Equity Afia is now closer to the people of Murang’a and we commit to offer best of class services and at affordable costs thus promoting a positive health seeking behavior amongst the population. We are open Monday to Saturday and we look forward to becoming your caring health partner.” said Dr. Amos Wairegi, Consultant In-charge Equity Afia Murang’a.