Finplus Group has announced that its software has now processed over Ksh. 55 billion ($503 million) in combined transaction value for the last almost 4 years. This value includes over Ksh. 47 billion ($430 million) in loan disbursements and over Ksh. 8 billion ($80 million) in allocated deposits.

The Finplus Group is a technology company that provides Fin-tech as a Service software for easy management of digital finance operations at scale. The company has operational teams based in Nairobi and Johannesburg. It helps financial institutions in 5 countries namely; Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Uganda and Zimbabwe. It’s services range from Microlenders to Tier-1 Banks, and provide innovative financial products tailored for emerging markets.

Finplus CEO & Co-Founder Wilson Kageni said, “Handling half-a-billion USD is an exciting milestone that validates the work we do here, but for us this is more than just a number. It represents millions of economic transactions powering hundreds of thousands of livelihoods. It represents personal goals met, emergencies handled and businesses growing. It represents potentially life-altering impact in people’s lives. This is why we do it.”

Last year alone, Finplus managed to achieve the following, even with the challenges poised by the global pandemic

Helping SMEs & Individuals access Credit. Processing over Ksh.22 billion ($200 million) in transaction value as a result. Doubling revenue and turning cashflow positive. Transitioning into a remote company in the wake of the pandemic.

“We thank our Customers for trusting Finplus and appreciate the whole Team for rallying around the cause and delivering the improbable in such unprecedented circumstances,” Mr. Wilson Kageni added.