Tatu City’s owner and developer, Rendeavour, has announced its collaboration with Konza Technopolis (KoTDA), in an effort to attract foreign investors to Kenya. The announcement was jointly confirmed by Rendeavour’s Executive Vice President Preston Mendenhall and KoTDA’s CEO Eng. John Tanui.

The collaboration will focus on building both mega-project investment policies and positioning the two cities at vantage positions for both local and international investors.

Speaking during a courtesy call to Konza Technopolis, Mr. Mendenhall said, “We are excited as Tatu City to be visiting Konza today. As sister cities with a common goal of easing the burden of urbanization in Kenya and also promoting investment in Kenya, we shall be working together in creating these opportunities.”

Commenting on the specific areas of partnership, Mr. Mendenhall said that Tatu City and Konza, as Special Economic Zones (SEZ), had identified a number of common interests to attract investment in Kenya.

“We have agreed to increase the frequency of our meetings. We have appointed teams to particularly look into the operationalisation of the Special Economic Zones to attract local and foreign direct investments by creating a favorable economic environment,” Mendenhall added.

On his part, KoTDA’s CEO Eng John Tanui said that they were glad to continue with the collaboration following an initial engagement with Tatu City in 2017. He said that the collaboration will address mutual smart cities issues on continuing to improve the ease of doing business in Kenya. By Konza being a Special Economic Zone as Tatu is, we are both very keen to attract investment in Kenya. Tatu City and ourselves are very ready to collaborate with other government and private agencies to attract more investment in our country,”

Both Tatu City and Konza City are building on 5,000 acres, each with mixed-use developments, including homes, schools, offices, medical centres, nature parks, sport & entertainment complexes.

KoTDA’s National Data Centre and Konza Complex are both complete. In Tatu city, two schools educating 3,000 students daily, 60 businesses and 3,000 homes are either completed or under development.