Safaricom has today re-opened its newly refurbished and technology driven Moi Avenue retail shop in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD). The retail store was reopened after four months of renovation.

The retail store is one of a kind and it features a video tunnel at the entrance, digital interactive screens and device display screens for a wide variety of phones and accessories on sale. Being the largest retail outlet that Safaricom, at 10,000sq feet, it serves 1,000 customers a day. These customer numbers were before COVID but it is expected that it will serve more customers as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

The relaunched shop entry has an automatic temperature and sanitization station. #TwendeTukiuke pic.twitter.com/SMIHIg4uGg — HapaKenya 🇰🇪 (@HapaKenya) December 9, 2020

“Our promise to customers is to offer them personalized services and offer on- stop shop solution for all their needs. The growing demand for our services is driven by the need for customers to adopt a digital lifestyle. Our plan is to offer integrated solutions as part of our strategy to drive digital inclusion” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

The store also has training section to provide information on a variety of products and services such as Home Fibre, Business solutions for companies and Digifarm, the company’s agricultural tech product. There is also a Tech Zone that will offer same day after sales service for devices, down from the previous 7 days.

“This store is 14 years old and had never been renovated. The renovations, therefore, will improve our customer experience as they engage and interact with our brand at this location,” Mr Ndegwa added.

The shop also has an training centre that will provide customers with a hands on experience on @SafaricomPLC business products, home fibre offering & also its agritech offering Digifarm #TwendeTukiuke pic.twitter.com/ifEuelqdpD — HapaKenya 🇰🇪 (@HapaKenya) December 9, 2020

Other facilities in the shop include: Jitambulishe booths to offer silent voice biometrics enrolment environment, and a bulk Mpesa transacting booth, a first for Safaricom stores.

Customers will also have access to a Gaming Zone where they can play video games before they exit the store.

The @SafaricomPLC Moi Avenue Shop also has a gaming zone where customers can unwind while playing their favourite video games. Interesting offering for a retail store. #TwendeTukiuke pic.twitter.com/JWMR1bn4ht — HapaKenya 🇰🇪 (@HapaKenya) December 9, 2020

Safaricom has 51 retail outlets across the country with 138 care desks spread across various towns which play a crucial role in addressing customer related issues. The company plans to have other retail stores upgraded to the level that the new Moi Avenue store is at.