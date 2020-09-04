Shares

Tecno Mobile launched the Camon 16 Premier yesterday in the first AR online launch. The launch was under the theme ‘Break to the Next Level’.

The Camon 16 comes with a 64+8+2+2MP ultra quad camera setup at the back which promises to bring users unprecedented clear photography experiences. At the front, it has a 48MP super clear selfie lens and a 8MP ultra wide angle selfie lens.

The camera’s 105° self-portrait angle of view is also 1.6 times higher than that of the conventional camera. However, the main highlight is still the intelligent switching of the wide-angle lens mode – it is the latest technology in the market. With a processing capability of HDR 12-bit, portrait photos will not be overexposed even with backlight, and the dark details are optimized and displayed, allowing selfies to be rich and vivid.

The Camon 16 Premier also promises to hold its won in low light conditions. Apparently, the phone is quipped with the TAIVOS™ (TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution) is an image processing and enhancement lab for the CAMON series. The system be able to run complex algorithms and multiple algorithms superposition to meet the shooting needs of different scenes. Dark and reverse shots are clear, and more new shooting functions are derived to provide users with richer and more multi- dimensional shooting experience. The imaging time also stands at only 4.68 seconds, as compared to other smartphones which stand at 5.5 seconds or even 7 seconds. This enables the TAIVOS™ technology to better filter image noise and optimize image clarity, thereby enhancing night shooting effects. In the Ultra Night Video-shoot mode, the phone uses 2.9μm super-large pixels which can provide users with a brighter video shooting experience in dark environments and can also shoot stable 1080p videos.

When it comes to shooting videos, the Camon 16 Premier also holds its own. This is due to a combination of Super Hybrid Image Stabilization (HIS) and EIS+AIS supports high-definition picture quality and high frame rate video shooting. The phone also optimizes the basic portrait beauty function. This is done using the AI ​​face detection and portrait blur algorithm, while the skin tone blur function is added to enhance the overall professional feel of the video. It also supports 960 frames of super slow-motion shooting.

With all these features, the phone needs powerful hardware to ensure that it does not lag. As such, the Camon 16 Premier comes with MediaTek’s 4G flagship chip MTK G90T and flagship Cortex-A76 CPU and Mali G76 GPU, with which, the overall performance of photography, networking, gaming, and image quality has increased by 11%.

The phone comes with a 4500mAh battery which can easily meet your day to day needs. It also has a Type C 33W fast charge ability which can enable you to charge the phone upto 70% in just 30 minutes. A new heat pipe has been added to dissipate heat, which effectively reduces the surface temperature by 2 degrees during charging, thereby reducing damage to the phone while at the same time extending battery life.

Keep it here for information on when it will be available in the Kenyan market as well as the price.