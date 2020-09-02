Shares

Google has announced that it has appointed Agnes Gathaiya as its new country director for its East Africa business.

Agnes replaces Charles Mutoro who has segued to another role within Google as the Director, Sub Saharan Africa, Government Affairs & Public Policy.

As the country director for East Africa at Google, Agnes will be responsible for;

Managing regional operations for East Africa

Developing & executing the organization’s in-country strategy for innovation and growth in line with Google’s regional priorities and mission, vision, and values

Contributing to in-country growth of Google products and services such as Search, YouTube, Maps etc.

Building and managing strategic partnerships, including relationships with leading advertisers, agencies, and clients.

Attracting advertisers and drive ad revenue growth

Agnes has more than 21 years of experience in organizational transformation, focused on developing strategy, and providing commercial leadership in sales and business development.Prior to Google, Agnes was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kenyan digital payments company, Integrated Payment Services Limited (IPSL).

She has also held leadership positions in organizations including Deloitte Consulting, and as an Associate Director, SAP. In 2015 she served as Chase Bank’s, now SBM bank, as its General Manager-Public Sector and Safaricom as Head of Enterprise Sales SME, Channel and Regional Operations.

Agnes holds a Master’s in Business Administration from United States International University and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Bryn Mawr College in the USA.

In 2010 by Business Daily as one of the Top 40 Under 40 Women in the country. In April 2020, she was named amongst the top 200 women in the Global Fintech power list for driving change in the Fintech space through mentoring and setting up support groups to share experiences of voluntary work.