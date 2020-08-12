Shares

Safaricom and Samsung Electronics East Africa have committed to continue to offer communication support to frontline health workers in Kenya.

Over 5,500 frontline health workers to continue receiving monthly communication bundles from Safaricom, while Samsung Electronics East Africa has donated 500 Samsung Galaxy A2 Core smartphones.

Safaricom had earlier committed to offer communication support in the form of data bundles for three months from April 2020. This has now been extended.

The initiative will see an equivalent of 195 Terabytes of data, 10 million voice call minutes and 33 million SMSs allocated to 5,529 frontline health workers as identified by the Ministry of Health. Each health worker is set to continue receiving a monthly bundle consisting of 12GB data, 600 minutes and 2,000 SMSs for an additional three months.

“Health workers are our first line of defense, and the continued support from Safaricom is a big boost to our containment efforts. More resources are required to enable the frontline teams safeguard the health of Kenyans, and we look forward to a continued partnership in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Rashid Abdi Aman, Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Health.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Safaricom has implemented various initiatives to support health workers. Through its philanthropic arms, the M-PESA Foundation and Safaricom Foundation, Safaricom has invested over Ksh. 42 million towards providing personal protective equipment (PPEs) to health workers in 17 counties.

“The nation is behind the health workers as they continue playing a crucial role of managing the pandemic, and Safaricom is honored to play a part in ensuring they are protected. Our aim is to keep the country going and we will continue working with the government and other partners to support the frontline teams,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chief Special Projects Officer, Safaricom and Chairperson, Safaricom Foundation.

Samsung Electronics East Africa also donated 500 Samsung Galaxy A2 Core smartphones worth KES 3.8 million towards improving communication and to monitor and aid the movement of testing and care teams.

“Samsung is committed to Kenya and we are fortunate as a company to be able to leverage the power of our innovative technology to respond to the core pillars designed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Our contribution of these smartphones to the Ministry of Health is designed to better equip the brave, frontline responders. It is to them we owe our thanks,” said Charles Kimari, Director of Mobile, Samsung Electronics East Africa.