Phone manufacturer vivo has announced that their newest smartphone, the vivo V19, is now available for sale in the Kenyan market.
The phone was launched in Kenya on 24th June 2020 and it was then available on pre-order in the country for a period of three weeks.
The phone is available in Gleam Black and Sleek Silver colours and is retailing at Ksh. 40,999. It is available for sale at vivo retail centres.
“Having the device available in the market will now have Kenyans access our products at their convenience, which is in line with our vision of providing every Kenyan with affordable yet sophisticated devices with a great experience,” vivo Kenya CEO Arthur Xian said.
vivo V19 comes with an L-shaped quad rear camera with a LED flash and a dual punch selfie camera. The rear quad camera includes a 48MP primary camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP Bokeh camera. The selfie camera comes with 32MP and 8MP cameras.
vivo V19 specifications
Dimensions: 6.28 x 2.95 x 0.33 inches
Weight: 186.5 grams
Build: Glass front, glass back, plastic frame
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.44 inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
OS: Android 10, Funtouch 10.0
Chipset: Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712 (10 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver)
GPU: Adreno 616
Internal storage: 128 GB
RAM: 8 GB
Main camera: Quad camera setup
48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Selfie camera: Dual setup
32 MP, f/2.1, 23mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
8 MP, f/2.3, 17mm (ultrawide)
Battery: Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
Colours: Gleam Black and Sleek Silver