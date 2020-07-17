Shares

Phone manufacturer vivo has announced that their newest smartphone, the vivo V19, is now available for sale in the Kenyan market.

The phone was launched in Kenya on 24th June 2020 and it was then available on pre-order in the country for a period of three weeks.

The phone is available in Gleam Black and Sleek Silver colours and is retailing at Ksh. 40,999. It is available for sale at vivo retail centres.

“Having the device available in the market will now have Kenyans access our products at their convenience, which is in line with our vision of providing every Kenyan with affordable yet sophisticated devices with a great experience,” vivo Kenya CEO Arthur Xian said.