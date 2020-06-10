Shares

The Safaricom CFO, Sateesh Kamath, has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer Vodafone Business, effective 1st July 2020. He will be reporting into Vinod Kumar, Chief Executive Officer Vodafone Business and will become a member of Vodafone Group Finance Leadership Team.

Sateesh joined Safaricom PLC as CFO and Executive Director on the board on 1st August 2016 from Vodacom Tanzania Ltd, where he held a similar position.

He is credited with, among many other achievements, helping to build Safaricom shareholders’ value by 50% to KES1.2 trillion and improving business performance through Fit for Future Initiatives adding 6 percentage points on EBIT margin. He also played a key role in completion of acquisition of M-PESA Joint Venture from Vodafone and purchase of critical spectrum while ensuring efficient use of company’s funds.

The telco will announce his successor in due course.