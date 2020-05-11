Safaricom extends the Bonga for Good initiative to 3rd June 2020

Shares

Safaricom has announced that it has extended its Bonga for Good initiative to 3rd June 2020. This will enable the telco’s customers to continue using their points to buy goods and services as well as donate to those in need.

Launched on 3rd April 2020, the initiative seeks to empower customers by handing them an extra cashflow to buy food and essential services by enhancing the value of Bonga Points by 50%, from 20 cents to 30 cents. This is a way of cushioning Kenyans against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by the telco. The initiative also empowers customers to donate their Bonga Points to those in need as a show of goodwill.

So far, more than 200,000 customers had redeemed more than 670 million points equivalent to over Ksh. 200 Million, which is a big boost to the over 140,000 participating merchants at a time when business activities are suppressed.

The initiative has also seen corporates donate their points to either employees or charity causes of their choice, showing an urgent necessity among individuals and families to access essential goods and services during this period

Some of the top items accessed through Bonga Points include food, medicine, personal protective equipment, farm input and payment of utility bills. Others are redeeming their points for mobile data as they spend more time online for work, education or entertainment.