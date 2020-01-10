Mobile loans apps among the most downloaded apps in Kenya in 2019

James Wamathai
The availability of the Internet in Kenya has led to a steady increase in Internet users. It is estimated that there are about 22 million Internet users in Kenya.

Most of these Internet users are accessing the Internet via Mobile. This is thanks to the efforts of telecommunication companies such as Safaricom, Telkom Kenya and Airtel. The companies have been keen on onboarding new data customers through deals that offer affordable Internet packages. These packages are available on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

Something else that has helped Kenyans get on the Internet is the proliferation of affordable smartphones in Kenya. The affordable smartphones largely run on Google’s Android platform. The affordable smartphones are provided by smartphone manufacturers such as Tecno, Infinix, Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo.

The availability of these affordable smartphones has in turn has led to the uptake of apps. The apps that Kenyans are downloading include; Social Media apps, Loan Apps, banking apps, eCommerce apps among others.

In 2019, the top most downloaded app from the Google Playstore in Kenya was Facebook which was closely followed by WhatsApp, which is also owned by Facebook. In the top 20 most downloaded apps, loan apps dominated the list with apps like Tala, OPesa, OKash, Branch, Zenka and iPesa. The only Kenyan apps that made it to the list include; OPesa, mySafaricom by Safaricom, and Viusasa by Royal Media Services. A notable inclusion is Tiktok which has been immensely popular worldwide.

Here are the top 20 most downloaded apps in Kenya from the Google Playstore in Kenya in 2019.

  1. Facebook
  2. WhatsApp Messenger
  3. Tala Kenya
  4. Facebook Messenger
  5. Xender
  6. OPesa – Fast Credit Loans To M-Pesa
  7. OKash – Best Loan App in Kenya
  8. Opera Mini
  9. Branch – Personal Finance Loans
  10. Instagram
  11. Zenka Loan App – Kenya
  12. Jumia
  13. Truecaller
  14. Viusasa
  15. iPesa – Easy and Fast Credit Loans to M-PESA
  16. mySafaricom
  17. Opera News
  18. TikTok
  19. Telegram
  20. Twitter

The larger list of downloaded apps shows an appetite for various categories of apps with loans apps dominating. Other notable categories include banking apps such as KCB and Co-op Bank, music apps such as Deezer and Apple Music, video apps, betting apps, news apps, and video on demand apps such as Netflix and Showmax.

Here are the 1,000 most downloaded apps in Kenya from the Google Playstore in Kenya in 2019.

 

Rank Name Downloads Company Name HQ Country
1 Facebook 3338217 Facebook United States
2 WhatsApp Messenger 3332572 WhatsApp United States
3 Tala Kenya 2342630 Tala Mobile United States
4 Facebook Messenger 2239171 Facebook United States
5 Xender 2073385 Anqi Zhilian China
6 OPesa – Fast Credit Loans To M-Pesa 1988781 TK Limited Kenya
7 OKash – Best Loan App in Kenya 1885674 OneSpot Technology Investment United States
8 Opera Mini 1853300 Opera Norway
9 Branch – Personal Finance Loans 1763230 Branch International Austria
10 Instagram 1314011 Instagram United States
11 Zenka Loan App – Kenya 1241725 Zenka Finance United Kingdom
12 Jumia 1178558 Jumia Nigeria
13 Truecaller 1111670 Truecaller Sweden
14 Viusasa 1040611 Viusasa Austria
15 iPesa – Easy and Fast Credit Loans to M-PESA 877166 Xcredit United Kingdom
16 mySafaricom 853136 Safaricom Limited United States
17 Opera News 846482 Opera Norway
18 TikTok 799811 TikTok Inc China
19 Telegram 772078 Telegram Germany
20 Twitter 771516 Twitter United States
21 YouTube Go 763580 Google United States
22 Timiza 721893 Timiza Austria
23 Uber 713455 Uber Technologies United States
24 Status Saver 612129 LaZy GeNiOuZ United States
25 Snapchat 610766 Snap United States
26 WPS Office 609847 Kingsoft Office Software China
27 Vskit 604392 Transsnet
28 KCB 585307 KCB BANK GROUP Kenya
29 Boomplay Music 577175 Transsnet
30 Eazzy Banking 558295 Finserve Africa United Kingdom
31 Likee 558037 BIGO Singapore
32 imo 525939 imo.im United States
33 Bubble Shooter by Ilyon 519881 Ilyon Dynamics Israel
34 VLC Media Player 506297 VideoLAN France
35 Showmax – Watch TV shows and movies 490215 Showmax United Kingdom
36 Kilimall 486848 Kilimall
37 AppLock – Fingerprint, PIN & Pattern Lock 481349
38 Wish 476126 ContextLogic United States
39 Caller ID 458853
40 Google Play Games 446525 Google United States
41 Status Saver – Downloader for Whatsapp Video 441425 Shree Ganesha Labs United States
42 Photo Grid – Collage Maker 439365 Cheetah Mobile China
43 Opera Browser 433275 Opera Norway
44 WhatsApp Business 430457 WhatsApp United States
45 Fadhili 422706 Fadhili Mobile Kenya
46 Call Tracer and Location Tracker 418790 AndUtil United States
47 StarTimes ON 408925 Free TV & Live Football Game, StarTimes Inc. United States
48 Temple Run 398111 Imangi United States
49 All Video Downloader 2018 396761 InShot Inc China
50 Oxford Dictionary of English 395001 MobiSystems United States
51 Netflix 393648 Netflix United States
52 Swvl – Bus Booking App 386648 Swvl United States
53 Bolt (Taxify) 386223 Taxify Estonia
54 Dream League Soccer 2016 383894 First Touch United Kingdom
55 Latest Whats Status 2020 383297 Webteam Austria
56 Opera Mini browser beta 382976 Opera Austria
57 Temple Run 2 382883 Imangi United States
58 Live Football TV 377469 Sports Stream Austria
59 FlashScore 370851 FlashScore Czech Republic
60 MCOOPCASH 364126 Co-operative Bank of Kenya Ltd United Kingdom
61 Color Flash Launcher 353965
62 Usawa 353283 Powered by Usawa Kenya
63 YouTube 346210 Google United States
64 Tuko Hot 345417 Genesis Media Austria
65 Subway Princess Runner 345293 IVYMOBILE Hong Kong
66 Okolea 340433 Okolea International United Kingdom
67 VMate 340393 UCWeb China
68 Dual Space 340029 Ludashi China
69 Zash Loan 334330 KopaKash Developer Austria
70 PDF Reader – PDF Viewer 2019 321805
71 Files Go by Google 319618 Google United States
72 Standard Chartered Mobile Banking Kenya 318541 Standard Chartered Bank United Kingdom
73 Free Antivirus 2019 318516
74 Stawika 315223 Stawika Capital Limited Austria
75 Candy Crush Saga 308734 King United Kingdom
76 Emoji Keyboard by Emoji Life Keyboard Theme 304677 Kika Tech China
77 Senti 297059 Roamtech Kenya
78 Panda Keyboard 295355 Cheetah Mobile China
79 Utunzi 288084 Utunzi Loans United Kingdom
80 DStv Now 286268 Multichoice Support Services
81 Air Launcher 285771
82 Mdundo – Free Music 280649 Mdundo Music United Kingdom
83 Airtime Loadup – Airtime loader & scanner 279987 IwatSolutions United States
84 Racing in Car 2017 279287 Fast Free Games Turkey
85 OLX Kenya 277387
86 Futbol24 272367 Gluak srl Austria
87 Dr. Driving 270503 SUD South Korea
88 Shazam 269336 Shazam Entertainment United States
89 Bike Racing 2018 265651 Timuz India
90 Subway Surfers 260342 Kiloo Denmark
91 Bible 257198 Life.Church United States
92 Real Bike Racing 256142 Italy Games Vietnam
93 Afrika loans 252577 Afrikaloan Kenya United States
94 Alibaba.com 251899 Alibaba China
95 Checkers by Alex F 251860 English Checkers
96 HF Whizz 251697 HFC LTD Kenya
97 PesaZone Loans 249854 PesaPro Limited Austria
98 Super Speed Cleaner 249748
99 Chipper Cash 248626 Critical Ideas, Inc. Austria
100 AppLock 248332 DoMobile China
101 SofaScore 247614 SofaScore Croatia
102 Pinterest 245537 Pinterest United States
103 Showcaller 245458 Showcaller Caller ID Studio United Kingdom
104 Pooking 245012 MOUNTAIN GAME China
105 Citizen News 244531 Royal Media Services Kenya
106 Scooper News: Trending News 243651 Scooper United Kingdom
107 YouTube Kids 239863 Google United States
108 NTSA  APP 235457 NTSA United Kingdom
109 Sniper 3D Assassin 233457 TFG Co Brazil
110 Good News Bible 232772 FaithHolic Kenya
111 True ID Caller Name & Location 231280 toolsphone.dev United Kingdom
112 Fast Typing Keyboard 226236 Launcher 2020 – Themes & Keyboard Apps United States
113 MAX AppLock 221843
114 Sweet Selfie-selfie camera 214998 Ufoto China
115 Gallery 214947 SB studio United Kingdom
116 Haraka Mobile Loans 214662 GetBucks Pty (Ltd) Austria
117 LiveScore 214319 LiveScore France
118 World Football King 213943 Mobirix South Korea
119 Mobile Call Number Locator 213016 TEC CREATIONS United States
120 Fun Race 3D 210333 Good Job Games Turkey
121 PesaPap,Family Bank 208643 Family Bank Austria
122 Street Chaser 207703 iGold India
123 Holy Bible (KJV) 205785 Solvus Lab Austria
124 Saida – Loans, Savings & Much More 205258 Greenshoe Capital INC Austria
125 imo Lite 204823 imo.im None
126 VivaVideo 204792 QuVideo China
127 Video Downloader by InShot Inc 204295 InShot Inc China
128 English To Swahili Dictionary 200855 LearnSolo United States
129 Ezap 200433 Ezap Mobile United States
130 Street Racing 3D 197740 IVYMOBILE Hong Kong
131 Kua Loans 196828 App admin Kenya
132 inDriver 195259
133 MyDStv 194321 Multichoice Support Services Austria
134 Billiard 193102 Ball games
135 Color SMS – Themes, Customize chat, Emoji 192763 Intellectual Flame United Kingdom
136 Berry – Simple Swift Loans 192535 Finberry Capital Limited Kenya
137 Fingerprint Pattern App Lock 192190 Biometric Solution United States
138 PesaFlash–instant mobile loan in Kenya 190142 firch international company limited Austria
139 Contacts by Google 188291 Google United States
140 Dr. Parking 4 187391 SUD South Korea
141 King James Bible 185936 Salem
142 My Talking Angela 185430 Outfit7 Cyprus
143 FIFA Soccer 183827 Electronic Arts United States
144 Extreme City GT Car Stunts 183423 Game Pixels Studio Pakistan
145 Upazi loans 179874 Upazi ventures Austria
146 Vault-Hide SMS, Pics & Videos 179473 Link Motion China
147 Glovo 179389 Glovoapp23 Spain
148 ExpertOption 178556 ExpertOption
149 Talking Tom Cat 174751 Outfit7 Cyprus
150 SuperSport 172677 SuperSport Online United States
151 LIVE FOOTBALL TV STREAMING by MR-Sports 171985
152 Cut Cut 170797 Apus Group China
153 Kenya Breaking News 170259 Safe Apps MVPs United Kingdom
154 Run Race 3D 169421 Good Job Games Turkey
155 Drink Water Reminder 168610
156 MAX Cleaner 168140
157 Music player 167990 creative & quality std United States
158 FaceApp 166858 FaceApp Russia
159 UC Browser 166145 UCWeb China
160 My Talking Tom 2 164618 Outfit7 Cyprus
161 Sweet Snap 164266 Ufoto China
162 Real Football 159950 Gameloft France
163 Chrome Browser 158758 Google United States
164 SafeBoda 158120 SafeBoda Holding United States
165 Google Go 158055 Google Austria
166 Sport Pesa 157594 openwidetech.com United States
167 Google Photos 157497 Google United States
168 Microsoft Word 156564 Microsoft United States
169 Word Connect 156341 Magic Word Games
170 Skype 154983 Skype Luxembourg
171 PDF Reader for Android 154818 Reader Tools United States
172 SpotBesa App (Betting Tips) 154397 Spotpesa App Tanzania
173 Craft 154270 App admin Austria
174 PicsArt Photo Studio 154055 PicsArt United States
175 Truck Simulator : Europe 2 153055 WandA Turkey
176 Adobe Acrobat DC 152478 Adobe United States
177 Stawi 152286 CBA United Kingdom
178 Audiomack 151427 Audiomack United States
179 Red Rose Keyboard 149388 RedRose 🌹 United Kingdom
180 DJ Mixer 2019 – 3D DJ App 149348 Magic Instrument Music Studio – Piano vs DJ United Kingdom
181 New SpotBesa Official App 149218 Ensured Bets United States
182 Kava Personal Loans 148474 Kava Kenya
183 LinkedIn 148454 Linkedin United States
184 Kenya Quick Loan Shop- Open Loans Peer Lending App 147806 Content Creators Centre Austria
185 Nguzo 144720 App admin Kenya
186 All Video Downloader 144197 Best Video Downloader & Music Downloader United States
187 Music Player – MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer 144110 iJoysoft United States
188 HD Camera – Best Cam with filters & panorama 144013 Dreams Room Austria
189 New 2020 Keyboard 143424 Free 2020 Themes & Keyboards Canada
190 CBA Loop 140437 CBA Austria
191 CM Launcher 137883 Cheetah Mobile China
192 Sports Betting Tips 134988 Wazi Developers China
193 Little 134358 Craft Silicon United States
194 Stack Ball 134123 Azur Interactive Games Russia
195 FlashPesa – Get Loans to Your M-Pesa in a Flash 133846 Ambush Capital Ltd Kenya
196 Bubble Breaker 133124 Puzzle Game Glow Japan
197 Free Download MP3 Music & Listen Offline & Songs 132897 Inek Free Music Entertainment Inc United States
198 Messages Text and Video Chat 131883 Appyhigh
199 HD Camera 131415 HD Camera United Kingdom
200 Traffic Racing in Car 131058 Planegg Mobile Entertainments Austria
201 Music Player by My Techno Sound 128148 My Techno Sound
202 Jaguar Loan App 127859 Ricardoke United States
203 Drum Pad Machine 127717 Easybrain Belarus
204 How To Drive Car 127397 All Info Apps United States
205 GB Chat Offline for WhatsApp – no last seen 127326 big application Austria
206 Sweet Fruit Candy 126781 Juice Candy China
207 Chess by Chess Prince 126414 Chess Prince Russia
208 Mkopo Poa 125868 ZA DEV United States
209 YouCam Perfect 125408 Perfect Corp Taiwan
210 Music Video Maker 125361 Zenjoy China
211 MKopa 125135 Jokay Ltd United States
212 Premier League 124893 Premier League United Kingdom
213 Tinder 124190 Match Group United States
214 Prison Escape 123505 Words Mobile China
215 BetikaBet App 122116 VELYN Austria
216 eCitizenKe – Kenyan  Government to Citizen Service 121224 Sahara Technology Austria
217 Tiles Hop: EDM Rush 121058 Amanotes Vietnam
218 Bubble Shooter by Happy Dragon 120546 Happy Dragon China
219 Firefox Browser 120434 Mozilla United States
220 MKOPO 24/7 120402 Mkopo.KE United States
221 Hill Climb Racing 119994 Fingersoft Finland
222 King James Bible – KJV Offline Free Holy Bible 119561 Watchdis Prayers United Kingdom
223 Payback 2 119379 Apex Designs United Kingdom
224 Tubi TV 119227 adRise United States
225 Dayo 118654 DAYO Austria
226 Gunship Strike 3D 118359 Candy Mobile United States
227 Ficool Books -Novels, Comics, African Story Reader 117481 Transread Technology Limited Nigeria
228 Pink Love Heart Keyboard Theme 117059 Nice Keyboard Theme Studio United Kingdom
229 Google Play Music 116558 Google United States
230 Fuliza Quick Loan 116473 Aibu Nandy Kenya
231 PDF Reader 116364 Kdan Taiwan
232 Magic Tiles 3 116267 Amanotes Vietnam
233 Status Saver – Download & Save Status for WhatsApp 116188 Winterfell Applab – Clone App & Status Downloader United States
234 Wattpad 116128 Wattpad United States
235 Beatz – Music, Fun & Karaoke 115221 DiGiSPICE India
236 Taxi Game 2 115190 Baklabs Poland
237 TouchPal Keyboard 114562 CooTek China
238 Photo Grid Mixer 114206 Photo Video Music Editor United Kingdom
239 Home Workout – No Equipments 113070 ABISHKKING Hong Kong
240 Jumia Food 112974 Jumia Nigeria
241 JazaCredo 111903 Adhoc Soft Innovations Ltd Austria
242 Pool Billiards Pro 111242 TerranDroid Cayman Islands
243 Caller ID – Phone Dialer, Call Blocker 110760 Ayamote Team Kenya
244 Video Editor Music, No Crop, Cut 110669 InShot Inc China
245 Animals: Ringtones 110570 Dream_Studio United Kingdom
246 Virus Cleaner: Antivirus, Cleaner 110414
247 Music player 109879 Recorder & Music (recorder, weather, forecast) Austria
248 Free Music Downloader & Mp3 Music Download 109081 mp3 music video downloader United States
249 Color Bump 3D 108728 Good Job Games Turkey
250 Elite Killer: SWAT 108187 CanaryDroid China
251 UbaPesa 108079 UbaPesa Limited Austria
252 eFootball PES 2020 107574 KONAMI Japan
253 Asphalt 8: Airborne 107467 Gameloft France
254 Bike Racing 3D 106582 Words Mobile China
255 UberEATS 106519 Uber Technologies United States
256 Rolly Vortex 106330 Voodoo France
257 Dolax 105935 Dolax Hightech Austria
258 Checkers 105931
259 Race The Traffic 105836 GameVille United States
260 Extreme Car Driving Simulator 105375 AxesinMotion Spain
261 File Manager 105013 Mobile Clean System Lab United Kingdom
262 MX Player 104938 MX Player India
263 Need for Speed No Limits 104572 Electronic Arts United States
264 Yahoo Mail 104566 Yahoo! United States
265 Real Racing 3 104337 Electronic Arts United States
266 Kuwazo 104155 Kuwazo Capital Ltd Kenya
267 Virus Cleaner – Antivirus Free & Phone Cleaner 104084 Super Cleaner Studio United States
268 8 Ball Pool 103812 Miniclip Switzerland
269 Wasili Rider App 103756 TMNK Enterprises Ltd Austria
270 Chelsea FC – The 5th Stand 103714 Chelsea Football Club United Kingdom
271 Google Duo 103463 Google United States
272 Aspira 103407 Aspira Kenya
273 Fighting Tiger 103220 Jiin Feng
274 Fruits Legend 102841 Appgo Austria
275 Real Commando Secret Mission 102830
276 Device Manager 102630 Google United States
277 My Talking Tom 102201 Outfit7 Cyprus
278 Mobile Number Locator & Call Blocker 101960 ShamiTech Apps United Kingdom
279 Sky Fighters 3D 101574 Doodle Mobile China
280 Manchester United 101530 Manchester United FC United Kingdom
281 Bolt Driver 100940 Taxify Estonia
282 Olymp Trade 100864 Smartex Cyprus
283 Doodle Army 2 : Mini Militia 100727 Miniclip Switzerland
284 Door Lock Screen 100645 Q Locker United States
285 Emmanuella Funny Videos 2019 100524 AfroCity United States
286 SHAREit 100300 SHAREit China
287 Lords Mobile 99675 Fantasy Plus Taiwan
288 GIF Keyboard 99432 GIF Keyboard – Emoji, Sticker, Gif, 3D China
289 CamScanner 99214 IntSig China
290 video player 98367 Recorder & Music (recorder, weather, forecast) Uzbekistan
291 MP3 Video Converter 98092
292 Football Strike – Multiplayer Soccer 97894 Miniclip Switzerland
293 Don’t Touch My Phone 97629 Tick Apps Austria
294 Microsoft Excel 97047 Microsoft United States
295 Carry1st Trivia: Play. Learn. Earn. 97017 ADG Technology Belgium
296 Instabridge 96077 Degoo Backup AB
297 Word Sauce: Free Word Connect Puzzle 95862 Clever Apps Pte. Ltd. Austria
298 Churchill Tv 95598 Symatech Labs Ltd Kenya
299 Score! Hero 95393 First Touch United Kingdom
300 Dr. Driving 2 95118 SUD South Korea
301 Gmail 95087 Google United States
302 umba (formerly Mkopo Kaka) 95065 Beatha Technology United Kingdom
303 WhatsApp Wallpaper 94195 WhatsApp United States
304 My Airtel Africa 93759 Airtel Africa United Kingdom
305 AliExpress 93336 Alibaba China
306 UTUNDU KITANDANI 92809 Dream inc Chile
307 PayPal 92637 PayPal United States
308 IN Launcher 92541
309 Personal stickers for WhatsApp 92051 Stukalov United States
310 Bibilia Takatifu, Swahili Bible 91982 kevoya Austria
311 Lucky Dube Songs 91711 Steve smith Austria
312 Words Story 91667 Worzzle China
313 Tagged 91655 Ifwe United States
314 My NHIF 91601 Ngenx Kenya
315 Amazon 91094 Amazon United States
316 NIV Bible Offline free 89485 Bible International Version Ltd. Japan
317 50000 Status Quotes Collection 89084 Atomic Infoapps United States
318 Block Puzzle Jewel 88877 Hua Weiwei China
319 All Football 88720 All Football
320 QR & Barcode Scanner 88620 Gamma Play China
321 Video Maker of Photos with Music & video editor 88409 Enjoy Mobi China
322 Tala Mkopo Rahisi 88340 Tri-Chain United States
323 FlashScore Kenya 88271 FlashScore United States
324 Badoo 88198 Badoo United Kingdom
325 Homescapes 88188 Playrix Ireland
326 MORE News：Trending News & Fun Videos 88186 TranssMedia South Africa
327 Stawisha Loans 87975 Team IT Vowel United States
328 Ulezi 87959 App admin United Kingdom
329 Photo & Video Downloader for Instagram – Repost IG 87913 Video Downloader Video Player Photo Downloader Austria
330 Soccer Predictions 87127 SauzanaProd United States
331 Phone Tracker By Number 86602 Family Locator Inc. Peru
332 Fruit Cut 3D 86537 STUDIO GAMES MOBILE
333 Advanced Offline Dictionary 86521 Volcera United States
334 Mkopo 24/7 Finance 86271 Wonder Tech Inc Tanzania
335 Racing Revival 2020: Car Racing Games 3D 86232 Abstron Pvt Ltd Austria
336 ChapChap Loans 86146 True Apps Team United States
337 Sticker Maker Studio 86115 Viko Belgium
338 Caller Location 86043 AndUtil United States
339 DJ Music Mixer Player 85891 Wepehome Mixer United States
340 Crazy Car Impossible Track Racing Simulator 85573 Apic Austria
341 Music Video Maker 85445 Music video maker United Kingdom
342 Google Drive 85392 Google United States
343 Bayes 85373 Pi Capital Ltd Kenya
344 Messenger for SMS & Call 84908
345 Great Quotes by Great Legends 84871 Tech Geekz Apps Austria
346 Grand Jackpot Predictions-Pro Grand Jackpot Tips 84819 Futaa Bets Austria
347 Kids Songs – Best Offline Songs 84349 EduNet Indonesia Jamaica
348 Equity Direct Mobile 84163 PositiveSlice United States
349 Safaricom Home App 83977 Safaricom Limited Austria
350 English Swahili Bible 83149 ⭐ Wiktoria Goroch ⭐ Austria
351 Wrestling Revolution 3D 83107 MDickie United Kingdom
352 City Airplane Pilot Flight 83097 The Knights Inc Pakistan
353 2020 Love SMS Messages 83090 uniteworx United States
354 Status Saver-Image and Video 82907 Jaanu Apps Brazil
355 Automatic Background Changer 82878 Best Photo Effects United States
356 Ludo Parchis 82602 Sudhakar Kanakaraj United States
357 Real Superhero Kung Fu Fight Champion 82499
358 Uwezo Fund Mpesa Loans 82493 Mpesa Loans Kenya
359 Songa by Safaricom 82464 Songa Austria
360 Cross DJ 82227 Mixvibes France
361 DJ Studio 5 82190 Beatronik France
362 Fululiza – Loans to your M-Pesa 81535 SigmaX software United States
363 Book Of Jokes 81422 Smart Apps inc Austria
364 Wordscapes 81250 PeopleFun United States
365 Apple Music 80883 Apple United States
366 Word Search by AsgardSoft 80865 AsgardSoft
367 Co-operative Bank Merchant 80735 Co-operative Bank of Kenya Ltd Austria
368 Uber Driver 80293 Uber Technologies United States
369 MORE News：Trending Kenya News & Fun Videos 80058 MoreBuzz Kenya
370 Opera Touch 79868 Opera Norway
371 Visha – create awesome videos- short videos social 79489 Visha Group Austria
372 Bajetia – Okoa PESA 79097 danyhub ltd Austria
373 Google Messenger 78986 Google United States
374 Fingerprint lock screen 78915 smart tool Brazil
375 Kano 78838 Kano ventures Austria
376 BeautyPlus 78827 Meitu China
377 edjing PRO 78557 MWM France
378 Martin Luther King Quotes – Inspirational Quotes 78416 Quotes & Messages United States
379 iflix 78250 iflix Malaysia
380 Caller Name and location 77871 Just Call Apps Austria
381 Download Music For Free To My Phone Fast Guide 77840 El Imperio United States
382 Curriculum vitae App CV Builder Resume CV Maker 77170 Aristoz New Zealand
383 Color Call – Caller Screen, LED Flash 76938 iHandy Germany
384 PUBG MOBILE 76913 Tencent China
385 Talking Tom Hero Dash 76684 Outfit7 Cyprus
386 TransUnion Nipashe 76534 TransUnion (Africa Regions) United States
387 Photo Editor – Fotolr 76454 Outthinking India
388 Holy Bible (RSV) 76434 Solvus Lab United States
389 Colorful LED FlashLight 76211 HeotySelo United States
390 Asphalt Nitro 75642 Gameloft France
391 GO SMS 75632 Best Free Video Editor & Video Maker Dev
392 SoundCloud 75510 SoundCloud Germany
393 Bang Browser-All Video downloader & Ad blocker 75438 Tencent Austria
394 Selfie Camera by Photo Artist Studio 75427
395 Viber 75339 Viber Media Cyprus
396 Word Cross Puzzle 75318 WePlay Word Games Hong Kong
397 Manga Park W 75130 HAKUSENSHA Austria
398 Soccer Cup 2019 74866 Inlogic Software
399 English Dictionary – Offline 74723 Livio of Thesaurus Austria
400 Faster for Facebook & Messenger 74298 NBapstudio United States
401 Uweza Fund Loans 74224 Finance.Inc Lenders United States
402 Anger of Stick 5 73889 J-PARK South Korea
403 Bling Launcher 73877
404 Utundu Kitandani 73500 Dream inc Tanzania
405 Zombie Roadkill 3D 73486 Italy Games Vietnam
406 Shadow Fight 3 73481 Nekki Russia
407 Mpesa Chapaa Chap Chap 73454 CodeFlex United States
408 Beach Buggy Racing 73272 Vector Unit United States
409 Diseases Treatments Dictionary 73001 RR Micro Tech Solution United States
410 Translate All 72933 Translator Lab
411 Tumiwa Loan 72772 ThePillars INC. United States
412 ZArchiver 72660 ZDevs Austria
413 MyGOtv 72653 Multichoice Support Services Austria
414 Mafia City 72497 Yotta Games China
415 Advanced English Dictionary: Meanings & Definition 72464 S A Technalogies Austria
416 Gold Glitter Butterfly Keyboard 72239 Echo Keyboard Theme United States
417 Status Saver Videos Download : save all stories 72022 Data Apps Studio Israel
418 Ambassadors of Christ Choir (Rwanda) 71970 Bonrods United States
419 Video Player All Format – XPlayer 71819 InShot Inc Austria
420 3D DJ Mixer Music 71806 Virtual Creative Studio United States
421 Mokash 71805 App admin Kenya
422 Candy Crush Soda Saga 71543 King United Kingdom
423 AVAST Mobile Security & Antivirus 71203 AVAST Czech Republic
424 SureBet Prediction Tips 71160 JM Tech Kenya
425 Flight Pilot Simulator 3D 71086 TFG Co Brazil
426 Photo Editor Collage Maker 71045 Lyrebird Studio United States
427 All Languages Translator – Free Voice Translation 70927 Mobile Translator Apps United States
428 Nursery Rhymes 70893 OM GAMES United Kingdom
429 PJ Masks: Moonlight Heroes 70172 Entertainment One Canada
430 Phoenix Browser -Video Download, Private & Fast 70159 Shalltry Group United States
431 Phone Caller Screen 69836
432 Google Maps 69689 Google United States
433 Sweet Face Camera 69593 FRM ART Spain
434 FotMob 69490 NorApps Norway
435 Betikapp 69362 Haslimkoi United States
436 Adobe Photoshop Express 69290 Adobe United States
437 LinkedIn Lite: Easy Job Search, Jobs & Networking 69178 Linkedin United States
438 Modern Car Drive Parking 3d Game 69099 The Knights Inc Pakistan
439 Gallery 68933 GrowUp Apps Austria
440 Guide for Tala Loans  Kenya – Personal loans 68901 metapngari Qatar
441 Happy Glass 68846 Lion Studios United States
442 Racing in Car 68755 Fast Free Games Turkey
443 Vegas Crime Simulator 68701 Naxeex Russia
444 Kikuyu Bible – Kirikaniro 68651 📖 Your Smart Apps Austria
445 jiko la Mapenzi 68316 jadentech United Kingdom
446 Snappy Photo Filter Sticker Flower Crown 67907 Dubaduba Apps, Inc. Austria
447 Microsoft Outlook 67895 Microsoft United States
448 WeChat 67590 Tencent China
449 Modern Bus Drive 3D Parking 67511
450 Helicopter Rescue Simulator 67254 i6.com United Kingdom
451 Kid Video 66821 TonyJet United States
452 Photo Video Editor 66680 Zenjoy China
453 Google Translate 66673 Google United States
454 Purple Gold Butterfly Keyboard 66630 3D Keyboard Theme United States
455 Sportpesa app 66286 Lunar Fantasy United States
456 Kamusi Ya Karne Ya 21 66067 Longhorn Publishers Limited Austria
457 ORG 2018 65713 Sofeh Sunrise
458 Modern Combat 5: Blackout 65611 Gameloft France
459 Kick the Buddy 65587 Playgendary Germany
460 Google Docs 65574 Google United States
461 AnonyTun 65557 Art Of Tunnel Austria
462 Talking Tom Gold Run 65367 Outfit7 Cyprus
463 Cover Fire 65091 Genera Games Spain
464 Quora 65042 Quora United States
465 Biblia Takatifu / Bible in Swahili 64931 Apps Free Lite Austria
466 Hill Climb Race 3D 4×4 64930 Silevel Turkey
467 Word Link 64927 Worzzle China
468 Background Remover Pro : Background Eraser changer 64559 Appwallet Technologies United States
469 Wifi Password Hacker Prank 64473 Droid Developer Italy
470 Racing Limits 64472 Sbkgames Turkey
471 Remote Control for All TV 64464 Background Changer, Eraser & Booth Photo Editor Austria
472 New Messenger Version 2020 64369 Launcher 2020 – Themes & Keyboard Apps Austria
473 Truck Simulator 2018 : Europe 64362 Zuuks Games Turkey
474 Grand Gangsters 3D 64163 Doodle Mobile China
475 Makeup Camera-Selfie Beauty Filter Photo Editor 64127 Caesar app United States
476 Tingg (Formerly Mula) 64066 Cellulant Corporation United States
477 Online Loans and CRB Checker 63941 Mama Loans United States
478 Volume Booster PRO – Sound Booster for Android 63843 VAVA Free Music Studio United States
479 Sefu 63654 Sefu Personal Loans Kenya
480 Pencil Photo Sketch-Sketching Drawing Photo Editor 63600 Minerva Studios Private Limited Austria
481 Diary Notes Lock 63576 WriteDiary.com
482 Swahili Bible Offline 63380 SOFTCRAFT United States
483 K24 TV APP 63233 eDesigns. Kenya
484 Tube Video Download 63175 MoteApp Austria
485 Mixcloud 63113 Mixcloud United Kingdom
486 LoanBee 63057 WEZA VENTURES Kenya
487 N.O.V.A. Legacy 62967 Gameloft France
488 Talking Tom Cat 2 62570 Outfit7 Cyprus
489 Hill Climb Racing 2 62518 Fingersoft Finland
490 Lark Player 62459 DYWX
491 Echo Mirror Magic Effect & Background Changer 62407 Mobi Softech United Kingdom
492 Samsung Notes 62084 Samsung Electronics South Korea
493 The Messenger App: Free for message & chat 62051 The Messenger App : Free text messages & free call Vietnam
494 Shika App 61942 Alternative Circle United Kingdom
495 AT Player 61927 Aktis United States
496 Utajiri 61753 UTAJIRI MOBILE Austria
497 Music Player by Mobile V5 61578 Mobile V5 China
498 Nellydollar 61335 App admin Austria
499 Keyboards Latest And Stylish 2020 61248 Free 2020 Themes & Keyboards United States
500 Episode 61205 Episode Interactive United States
501 mKey 61185 Finserve Africa Kenya
502 AntiVirus Security 61184 AVG Czech Republic
503 Android System WebView 61054 Google United States
504 Bus Simulator : Ultimate 61041 Zuuks Games Turkey
505 Choices: Stories You Play 60749 Pixelberry United States
506 Bet Analyser 60723 Krakenoid United States
507 Hide Photo & Videos – Private Pictures Vault 60668 hopahopa apps Austria
508 Bubble Shooter by Bubble Shooter スタジオ 60659 Bubble Shooter スタジオ Japan
509 Kick the Buddy: Forever 60609 Playgendary Germany
510 Street View Map: Global Street Panorama, Satellite 60484 GPS Live Street view & Maps Navigation Apps United States
511 Lucky Dube All Songs – Offline 60412 muzikinc United States
512 Call Recorder – Automatic 60337 Hopy China
513 Fanaka  loan 60284 Wonder Tech Inc Nigeria
514 eCitizen Kenya 2 60195 Kimaget Systems Austria
515 Jumbo Pesa Plus – Instant Personal Loans 60143 Antelope Tech Kenya
516 Kopa Loans 60130 Sesmic Dev United States
517 Free Loan 60116 Entrepreneur Apps United States
518 Crazy Racing Car 3D 59965 Crazy Racing Studio United Kingdom
519 Color Call – Color Phone Flash & Call Screen Theme 59867 Launcher Dev United Kingdom
520 XOS Launcher(2020)- Customized,Cool,Stylish 59865 Shalltry Group United States
521 Google Earth 59819 Google United States
522 Magic Font(2019)-Cool,Free,Stylish 59760 Shalltry Group United States
523 Township 59690 Playrix Ireland
524 AnyBooks📖free download library, novels &stories 59587 Free ebook provider Jamaica
525 All social media and social network in one app. 59587 M Alaa Zaki Abutayyem United States
526 Safi loans 59354 DevTechs United States
527 Music Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume Booster 59235 KUCAPP – Free Music & Video Apps Austria
528 English Swahili Bible (KJV – Biblia Takatifu) Free 59143 Daily Bible Apps United Kingdom
529 Tala Loans App Kenya – Instant Loans to MPESA 58853 Instant-GLoan United States
530 Call Screen Themes – Caller Screen, Color Phone 58785 VAVA Free Music Studio United States
531 Uphill Rush 58758 Spil Games Netherlands
532 Daily Nation 58726 Daily nation United States
533 Traffic Racer 58671 Soner Kara Turkey
534 Message and Call Tracker 58632 karanth United States
535 African Braids 2019 58611 Tegy24 Technologies Austria
536 Face Makeup Camera & Beauty Photo Makeup Editor 58551 Alex Joe United States
537 SportPesa Score: Sport results 58531 SPS Sportsoft Tanzania
538 Switch TV Kenya 58490 Switch Media Ltd United States
539 Free Music Downloader + Mp3 Music Download 58461 Mp3 Music Download & Movie Show Box United Kingdom
540 LUCKY DUBE – ALL SONGS 58353 Najeeb Furtado United States
541 Block Puzzle Classic 2018 58353 Puzzle Games  Free Japan
542 Traffic Rider 58342 Soner Kara Turkey
543 Flo Period & Ovulation Tracker 58249 Flo Health Belarus
544 Race.io 58170 Vive Turkey
545 Bible in Swahili, Biblia Takatifu pamoja na sauti 58036 Nippt United Kingdom
546 Easy Loans – Fast Mobile Cash 57996 Capital Credit United States
547 Archery Bird Hunter 57844 KohistaniApps
548 PDF Reader – PDF Viewer for Android new 2019 57838 Reader Company United States
549 ARCore by Google 57794 Google United States
550 Tala Haraka Loans 57794 Tala Haraka Ltd. United States
551 Virtual Music mixer DJ 57602 Media soft United Kingdom
552 Diamond Platnumz Songs 2019 -Without Internet 57588 ZiouiApp United Kingdom
553 Racing Fever: Moto 57547 Gameguru United Arab Emirates
554 BeSoccer – Live Score 57406 Resultados-Futbol.com
555 Eazzy Loans 57371 Fountain Apps Austria
556 Bus Racing 57360 Million Games India
557 Shuga-Free Meet&Chat 57304 brobonds United States
558 Jungle Marble Blast by coolstudios 57180 coolstudios
559 Romantic Quotes 57116 Lovely Girl Appz United States
560 Mobile Number Locator – Phone Caller Location 57114 Video Downloader – Download Videos – Video Player United States
561 Flashlight by Peacock Foto Studio 57098 Lighthouse, Inc.
562 Google Text-to-speech 57008 Google United States
563 L-Pesa – Personal Finance Loans 56996 L-Pesa Micro Finance Kenya
564 Cute SMS Texting App 56959 Thalia Ultimate Photo Editing Austria
565 Change Your Thinking, Change Your Life By Brian T. 56943 Webshinobis United States
566 City Coach Bus Simulator 2019 56825 Jima
567 SURE Betting Tips – Predictions Foot 56490 DailyBET United States
568 Huji Cam 56466 Manhole South Korea
569 YouCam Makeup 56343 Perfect Corp Taiwan
570 Automatic Call Recorder 56317 Appliqato Cyprus
571 Good News Bible 56204 Appsoup United States
572 PureHub – Free Music Player 55948 U Tunes Austria
573 Color Phone Launcher – Live Themes & HD Wallpapers 55922 2019 New Free Phone Launcher 3D Theme HD Wallpaper United States
574 Stawisha Quick Cash 55892 Astute Finance United States
575 Jitegemee 55847 Primstar Capital Austria
576 Fruit Burst 55717 TINY WINGS None
577 Tantan 55711 Tantan China
578 Google Calendar 55607 Google United States
579 Crazy Bike Tricky Stunt Master 55579 Apic Austria
580 Hangouts 55554 Google United States
581 Font Styles 55376 Android Appz United Kingdom
582 Crazy Bike Attack Racing New: Motorcycle Racing 55366 HATCOM United Kingdom
583 Stylish Fonts 55152
584 Hungry Shark Evolution 54839 Ubisoft France
585 SPORT PESA TIPS 54777 Twilight Tech Inc. United States
586 SureBet Predictions 54753 SureBet United States
587 MyPower – Kenya Power SelfService 54671 KPLC Austria
588 Google 54666 Google United States
589 eCitizen Kenya App – Government Services Chap Chap 54648 Flexacore Labs Austria
590 Nyimbo za Kikuyu 54552 the neXt United States
591 UEFA Champions League 54473 UEFA Switzerland
592 Face Filter, Sticker, Selfie Editor – Sweet Camera 54400
593 Kenya Live TV 54381 Future World Developers Austria
594 Z Hunter 54128 Genera Games Spain
595 Dolax 53925 Dolax Hightech Kenya
596 ZOOM Cloud Meetings 53741 Zoom Video Communications United States
597 Navigation for Google Maps Go 53691 Google United States
598 Status Saver For Whatsapp 53676 secure statuses Austria
599 Shika Pesa Mkononi Instant Loans 53643 QvimalDev.Inc United States
600 Betikapp 53554 WAHI DEVELOPERS Ghana
601 Screen Mirroring with TV : Mobile Screen to TV 53499 Gravity App Club United Kingdom
602 Fanatical Basketball 53286 CanaryDroid China
603 Bein Sports Kenya 53265 Top betin apps United States
604 Solitaire by Lemon Game 53165
605 Soccer Star 2017 Top Leagues 53102 Genera Games Spain
606 Music Player 2020 53085 Nick Suthar United States
607 All Document Reader – Docx Reader, Excel Viewer 53052 Docx Reader Soft Austria
608 Life Numerical Calculator 53027
609 Sportpesa App 52979 Dawa Developers United States
610 HiPER Scientific Calculator 52759 HiPER Development Studio United Kingdom
611 Angaza 52670 ANGAZA INOVATORS United Kingdom
612 Calculator by Google 52625 Google United States
613 Rally Fury 52495 Refuel Games
614 Video Downloader App – 2019 52478 Leap Fitness Group
615 Bodybuilder Fighting Club 2019 52342 Airborne Studio United States
616 SwiftKey Keyboard 52279 SwiftKey United Kingdom
617 Don’t Touch My Phone 52190 TechinGif United States
618 Sand Excavator Truck Driving Rescue Simulator game 52185 Imperial Arts
619 Henry Danger Crime Warp 52161 Nickelodeon United States
620 Pezesha (The official app) 52144 Pezesha Africa LTD United States
621 Callbreak Multiplayer 52051 Tesla Tech Nepal
622 6 Pack Abs in 30 Days 51805 Leap Fitness Group
623 Tenzi za Rohoni: Mpya tenzi 161 51793 Robert Londo United States
624 Call screen theme show – colorful thems 51757 Danny Sreki Nepal
625 Shadow Fight 2 51680 Nekki Russia
626 Improve English Speaking 51637 CrazyLOKI Austria
627 ClevCalc 51581 Cleveni South Korea
628 DENT – Send mobile top-up & call friends 51564 Dent United States
629 ABISHKKING Period Calendar 51550 Simple Design Hong Kong
630 Deep Love Quotes 51519 BestQuotes United Kingdom
631 Sniper Shot 3D 51338 Words Mobile China
632 Piano Magic Tiles Pop Music 2 51223 Great Music Games
633 GPS Navigation & Direction – Find Route, Map Guide 51107 Entertaining Logix Apps United States
634 Magic Piano Tiles 2018 51092 Eyu China
635 Caller Name Announcer : SMS Talker 51070 JZZ The I.T Solution, Pvt. Ltd. United Kingdom
636 Full Movie Video Player 50985 GaramChat United States
637 ROBLOX 50904 Roblox United States
638 Uhondo Kitandani 50870 kingo inc China
639 Tala Mkopo Extra 50854 CRB Lenders United States
640 Age Face 50805 NaveedZafar
641 Motivational Thoughts in Pics 50770 T9 solutions Austria
642 Photo frame, Photo collage 50739 ls&la Austria
643 Unfollow for Instagram – Non followers & Fans 50689 Team Unfollow United States
644 Face Sweet Selfie Photo Camera Editor 50637 TrendsArt Austria
645 Free Video Downloader & Video Saver 50576 All Video Downloader & FB Video Downloader United States
646 Microsoft PowerPoint 50536 Microsoft United States
647 Bet In one click: guide app 50523 Developerer Room 4 Betin one click Austria
648 Kids Songs – Best Nursery Rhymes Free App 50502 Edukasi Anak Studio Austria
649 Crazy for Speed 50403 Magic Seven China
650 Mr Bullet 50285 Lion Studios United States
651 NHIF Mobile 50246 Web Tribe United States
652 Exness Trader: Everything Traders Need 50231 Exness Global
653 Simple Radio by Streema 50147 Streema United States
654 Best of Emmanuella Comedy Videos 2020 49996 TechHub NG United Kingdom
655 FmWhats Latest Version 49899 Next Games LLC United States
656 Life Quotes & Sayings Book 49873 DeadCoders United States
657 True ID Caller Name & Location 49807 Photo Art Studios United Kingdom
658 Street Archer Run 49764 GameLead United States
659 TapScanner 49742 Hopy China
660 Safcom Speedy & M Pesa 49699 Whiztech Austria
661 Free Music for SoundCloud 49483 Free Music Mp3 Player United States
662 Computer Basic Course Free 49458 FORS Developers United States
663 Medicinal plants 49428 Ndonna Ireland
664 Adobe Lightroom 49413 Adobe United States
665 Download Music To My Phone For Free Songs Guide 49393 Apps proactivas United States
666 Temple Endless Run 3 49311 Linse Kog United Kingdom
667 Bike Stunt Tricks Master 49214 The Knights Inc Pakistan
668 Flashlight by Surpax 49114 iHandy China
669 Euro Truck Driver 48993 Ovilex Software Romania
670 Police Car Chase 48814 Candy Mobile Austria
671 Quick SMS Launcher: Emoji Customize Chat 48730
672 Free Wifi Connection Anywhere Network Map Connect 48686 MoDev Studio Austria
673 Phone Master – Quick Clean Booster, Battery Cooler 48638 Shalltry Group United States
674 Premise – Take Photos Earn Money 48464 Premise United States
675 Love Messages for Girlfriend ♥ Flirty Love Letters 48408 Touchzing Media United States
676 Counter Terrorist Special Ops 2019 48305 360 Gaming Studio Austria
677 Drive for Speed: Simulator 48267 GameVille United States
678 Period Tracker Dora – Menstrual Calendar 48256 YY Huang United States
679 English Stories Offline 48198 VD Austria
680 Clean Master 48179 Cheetah Mobile China
681 Free Messenger Whats 2019 Stickers 48031 Kechars Indonesia
682 Stunt Moto Racing 48018 Enjoysports Hong Kong
683 GO Keyboard 48016 Gomo China
684 Fair-Branch: Instantly and Accuracy 47999 Popa Apps inc United States
685 Sky Whale 47981 Nickelodeon United States
686 Mbivilia ( Kamba Bible) 47965 SmartBibles United Kingdom
687 DateMyAge: Date Mature Singles 47923 Dating.com Hong Kong
688 Live Football TV Euro 47871 Football Stream Kenya
689 Faiba 4g 47865 Jamii Telecommunications Ltd Kenya
690 Carlcare 47847 Transsion Holdings Austria
691 TumaPesa – The MPESA Companion 47788 Ujuzi Code Ltd Austria
692 SDA Hymn Books Collection 47787 Triyasha United States
693 Lite for WhatsApp-Lite Open 47631 lite store United States
694 Fruit Puzzle – Link Line 47620 Ms. Q
695 Fruit Ninja 47491 Halfbrick Australia
696 AppLock by SailingLab 47290
697 Wakubwa tU! 18+😋 47264 The Tentwelve Austria
698 Advance Car Parking Game: Car Driver Simulator 47215 Broken Diamond
699 Runs Endless Prince in Jungle 47200 GamesLogix United States
700 Nigerian Movie : 🇳🇬 Free Movies, Music and Drama 46901 Arki Apps United States
701 Goal Live Scores 46899 Goal.com
702 Loan Free 46899 Entrepreneur Apps United States
703 Betting TIPS VIP : DAILY PREDICTION 46801 iBetting-Team Kenya
704 Reddit 46732 reddit United States
705 Little Driver 46729 Craft Silicon United States
706 Quick Cash 46724 Lenders Bazzar Nigeria
707 My Name Ringtone Maker 46612 MOBIHOME Austria
708 PesaPata 46575 PESAPATA VENTURES LTD Kenya
709 Lighting Flash Keyboard 46481 Nice Keyboard Theme Studio United Kingdom
710 Coach Bus Simulator 46449 Ovilex Software Romania
711 Zidisha 46414 Zidisha Inc. Austria
712 Run Forrest Run 46401 Genera Games Spain
713 Football eLegends – Dream Off! Soccer 46293 Abstron Pvt Ltd United Kingdom
714 Anti Theft Phone Alarm  – Free Phone Security 46209 ThreeStrings Studios Austria
715 Flashlight 46192 Splend United Kingdom
716 Instant Saver-Image & Video Download for Instagram 46151 Social Tools App Mexico
717 Sweet Camera Selfie Filters 46139
718 Video Downloader for Facebook – FB Video Download 46075 Video Downloader Video Player Photo Downloader Australia
719 Mobile Bus Simulator 45958 LOCOS Indonesia
720 Auto Theft Gangsters 45936 Doodle Mobile China
721 XShare – File  Fast  Transfer 45926 Shalltry Group United States
722 REAL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE : WORLD CUP 2018 45833 Real Mobile Games United States
723 Cooking Fever 45697 Nordcurrent Lithuania
724 PDF Reader 45579 $@pp Labs United States
725 Photo Collage Maker 45517 sailuooutman United States
726 Brick Game 45467 PerseusGames Austria
727 Mwananchi loan 45225 lewatech Kenya
728 Love Messages 45211 Onex Softech Austria
729 Jazika 45189 App admin United Kingdom
730 Archery Master 3D 45172 TerranDroid Cayman Islands
731 City Car Driver 2017 45166 Mobimi
732 Black Wallpapers 45141 Kampo, Inc. (Stephen Kilelu) Austria
733 Soccerway 45126 Perform Group United Kingdom
734 Love images and messages 45036 Go Inc. Ghana
735 Yara FarmWeather: hyperlocal weather for your farm 44954 Yara International Austria
736 Video Downloader Pro – Download videos fast & free 44869 Video Downloader Video Player Photo Downloader United Kingdom
737 Parallel Space-Multi Accounts 44851 LBE China
738 Love Messages for Girlfriend – Share Love Quotes 44794 PEAFOWL APPLICATIONS Austria
739 Shiny Diamond Butterfly Keyboard 44683 Nice Keyboard Theme Studio United Kingdom
740 Google Maps Go – Directions, Traffic & Transit 44629 Google Austria
741 Iron Trading – Mobile app for Traders 44628 IRONTRADE AND INVESTMENT LIMITED United States
742 Reckless Rider 44607 Million Games India
743 GBWMassap Update 44580 MDM;devost United States
744 Kenya Bein Sports 44560 Betin coins experts Kenya
745 Gboard 44559 Google United States
746 West Gunfighter 44543 Candy Mobile United States
747 Truck Games for Kids 44498 GoKids!
748 Masha and the Bear. Educational Games 44485 AppQuiz Spain
749 Guns of Glory 44465 FunPlus China
750 HIV-TEST 44354 Merezha Kenya
751 Unblock Ball – Block Puzzle 44253 Hong Hai Wu Xian China
752 Pink Roses Keyboard Theme 44135 Free 2019 Themes for Emoji keyboard Austria
753 IMDb Movies and TV 44102 IMDb United States
754 Caller ID Name & Location Tracker 44092 Bestie App Zone United States
755 Bubble Trouble 44033 Ilyon Dynamics Austria
756 Gallery 44014 GamoZone United Kingdom
757 My Bakery Empire 43927 Coco Play Hong Kong
758 Grand Robot Speed Hero 43914 PlayStar Games Austria
759 Cat Runner- Rush 43874 IVYMOBILE Hong Kong
760 Photo Frame 43718 Highsecure Austria
761 Switch SMS Messenger – Customize chat, Themes 43717 Digital Upground United States
762 Pho.to Lab 43644 VicMan Russia
763 KOPA BILA RIBA – Mikopo rahisi Na ya Haraka 43614 Wahabarishaji, inc Tanzania
764 Gardenscapes – New Acres 43569 Playrix Ireland
765 Pesa Plus – Fast Credit Loans Market to M-PESA 43425 TOTEM-TECH United States
766 Messages 43392 Gather Media Austria
767 ColorNote Notepad Notes 43367 Social and Mobile South Korea
768 ATV Quad Bike Racing Simulator: Bike Shooting Game 43349 Mizo Studio United Kingdom
769 Loan24/7 App 43294 MangiMeli United States
770 CRB CLEARANCE 43269 QvimalDev.Inc United Kingdom
771 Al-Quran 43263 ISYSWAY
772 Photo Lock App – Hide Pictures & Videos 43243 Donna Danley Austria
773 Betting Tips for Kenyans 43163 VESTERS LTD United Kingdom
774 Football TV Live Streaming HD 43141 Salman Syed Austria
775 Video Downloader  -Free Download & HD 43087 messengerdevuploaders United Kingdom
776 Winner Soccer Evolution 42989 TouchTao China
777 Love Book 42948 Smart Apps inc Kenya
778 HiFont 42888
779 Highway Getaway: Chase TV 42882 Vivid Games Poland
780 File Manager 42811 FILE MANAGER Nigeria
781 MetaTrader 4 42787 MetaQuotes Cyprus
782 Downloader – Free Video Downloader App 42757 Leap Fitness Group United States
783 Video Editor 42745
784 Block Puzzle: Star Finder 42663 BitMango South Korea
785 Followers Assistant 42555 Followers Assistant Inc. Austria
786 4 Pics 1 Word 42546 LOTUM Germany
787 Ludo Neo-Classic 42537 Jeevan Shrestha
788 GOSPEL MUSIC & SONGS 2018 : Praise & Worship Songs 42470 Nonstop Songs & Country Music Videos South Africa
789 Antidelete : View Deleted WhatsApp Messages 42416 isunny Austria
790 Word Legend Puzzle – Addictive Cross Word Connect 42307 AURORA STUDIOS United Kingdom
791 Tank Stars 42254 Playgendary Germany
792 Monster Trucks Game for Kids 2 42248 razmobi Australia
793 eBay 42238 eBay United States
794 Candy Bomb by Cosmo Game 42223 Cosmo Game
795 Taxi Driver 3D : Hill Station 42178 Maple Media United States
796 Diamond Zipper Lock Screen 42169 Thalia Spiele und Anwendungen United States
797 Photo caller Screen – HD Photo Caller ID 42153 Magical App Zone United States
798 Puzzle Game 42138 Free Puzzles Austria
799 Shoot Bubble – Fruit Splash 42054 4 GAME STUDIO
800 Digital Keyboard 42019 Launcher 2020 – Themes & Keyboard Apps United States
801 Modern Warplanes 41965 GDCompany
802 Workspap 41890 Workspap United Kingdom
803 Fearless BMX Rider 2019 41833 Frenzy Games Studio United States
804 GPS Route Finder & Location POI Tracker Free 41811 Brilliant App Studios Austria
805 Wisdom Quotes : Wise Words To Live By 41740 MixLabApps Austria
806 Stylish Name Maker 41677 Universal Apps Center United States
807 KineMaster 41661 KineMaster South Korea
808 Caller ID Name Address Location Tracker 41626 Sticker Maker Apps 2019 United States
809 War Machines : 3D Multiplayer Tank Arena 41613 TFG Co Brazil
810 Colorful Keyboard For WhatsApp 41611 Free 2020 Themes & Keyboards United States
811 Okapy 41526 The People republic United States
812 WWE: Champions 41520 Scopely United States
813 Raha Za Wakubwa tu 41439 Nkitse Inc United States
814 Zombie Hunter King 41301 Mobirix South Korea
815 Formula Car GT Racing Stunts- Impossible Tracks 41202 InterBolt Games United States
816 Best Life Quotes 41197 GreatMindsGub United States
817 Video Downloader for Facebook Video Downloader 41184 InShot Inc United Kingdom
818 OCash – Instant Mloans Anytime 41179 Ocash Investors Kenya
819 Tala Mkopo Rahisi 41129 Aibu Nandy Kenya
820 Kenya Constitution 2010 41112 Kennedy Ehimare United Kingdom
821 Crush Eggs 40911 Xinsheng Dong China
822 Varnist – Photo Art Effects 40910 Varnist 🎨 Austria
823 Face Changer 40779 Scoompa Israel
824 Sing! by Smule 40767 Smule United States
825 Duolingo: Learn Languages 40731 Duolingo United States
826 Drink Water Tracker: Water Reminder & Alarm 40722
827 Live PIP Camera 40716 ming22768@gmail.com United States
828 Real Cake Maker 40631 Coco Play Hong Kong
829 Jobs in Kenya – Nairobi Jobs 40618 TM LTD United States
830 VideoShow: Video Editor &Maker 40612 Enjoy Mobi China
831 Ninja warrior: legend of shadow fighting games 40591 TOH Games
832 Tadao 40560 Tadao Services United Kingdom
833 Police Jeep Spooky Stunt Parking 3D 40532 Apic Austria
834 Video Downloader – Free Video Downloader app 40520 Sridev Lab Austria
835 Prado Parking Site 3d Christmas: Prado Car Games 40503 Spartans Global INC. Austria
836 Racing Moto 40492 DroidHen China
837 Beach Buggy Racing 2 40473 Vector Unit United States
838 Fantasy Font(2019)-Cool,Free,Stylish 40302 Shalltry Group United States
839 Gallery 40267 Gallery Photos & Videos Philippines
840 Swahili English Bible 40226 App Bible United States
841 Color Phone Flash 40190
842 Love Messages For her 40075 Lovely Girl Appz United States
843 Over/Under 2.5 – Fixed Matches 40054 TipsterPro United Kingdom
844 Word Search Games in english 39956 AppQuiz Spain
845 Porn & Ads blocker browser 39935 MobnCash United Kingdom
846 Gallery 39899 gallery United States
847 New Sniper Shooting 2019 39870 The Knights Inc Pakistan
848 Bricks Breaker Quest 39759 Mobirix South Korea
849 Zeraki Analytics 39719 Litemore United States
850 Barclays Kenya 39713 Absa Bank Limited
851 Football Predictions Forebet 39701 Forecreations United States
852 Samsung Internet Browser 39504 Samsung Electronics South Korea
853 Mp3 Music Downloader – Free Music download 39416 play tube & music video downloader United States
854 Nation News – Breaking/Daily/Weekly – NTV Live 39402 Nation Media Group Austria
855 Video Tube 39385 AW-Team Uruguay
856 Flash Share 39353 uptodownes United States
857 NBA LIVE Mobile 39346 Electronic Arts United States
858 AnyBooks—Free download Full Library Offline Reader 39333 Muses Lab Nigeria
859 Gun Strike: Shooting Games 39305 Fun Shooting Games – FPS
860 Telolet Bus Driving 3D 39299 LOCOS Indonesia
861 Jiwezeshe 39296 Jiwezeshe Ventures United States
862 All Social Networks in one Text Video Call Chat 39269 Messenger free – Free text Video calls & Free Chat Austria
863 Tom Loves Angela 39245 Outfit7 Cyprus
864 Swahili English Bible 39238 Bible Factory Austria
865 Candy Crush Friends Saga 39207 King United Kingdom
866 Piano Keyboard 39184 Golden Creative Apps Studio United Kingdom
867 Round Hit 39158 Good Job Games Turkey
868 Best Status Collection 39135 Sofu Entertainment Austria
869 CashPRO 39127 Lenders Bazzar Tanzania
870 RISITI – Shop, Snap & Win 39114 Nobium Bilgi Teknolojileri Kenya
871 Bus Simulator 2015 39106 Ovilex Software Romania
872 Bottle Jump 3D 39103 Azur Interactive Games Russia
873 Dating.com 39101 Dating.com Hong Kong
874 Palm Loans 39093 CAPITAL LIMITED United States
875 Mkopo extra 39049 Dulal Miah United States
876 AppLock 38930 Cleaner & Booster & Security & Weather Austria
877 Video Player All Format – Full HD Video Player 38914 ASD Dev Video Player for All Format Austria
878 VPN Master – Unlimited VPN Proxy 38906 VPN Capa Team United States
879 Golden Bells 38856 Secure Technologies Austria
880 Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir 38772 Crazy Labs Israel
881 Mozzart Sport 38758 Mozzart Mobile Austria
882 Offroad SUV Drive 2019 38740 Frenzy Games Studio Brazil
883 My Photo Keyboard App 38738 Beauty Mania Apps and Games United Kingdom
884 Mood Messenger – SMS & MMS 38666 Caléa Solutions
885 Block Puzzle 38620 Block Puzzle Games 2018 United Kingdom
886 PigiaMe 38528 ROAM Apps Austria
887 Senti Flow 38527 Nedeom Technologies Austria
888 GPS, Maps, Navigate, Traffic & Area Calculating 38445 Launcher Dev Austria
889 UNO by Mattel163 38436 Mattel163 United States
890 Snapseed 38247 Google United States
891 Bottle Shooting Game 38226 Sigma App Labs India
892 Candy Fever 38221 Mobileguru China
893 MP3 Music From Videos 38219 Music Online Studios
894 Screen Recorder V Recorder 38124 Enjoy Mobi China
895 Rope Frog Ninja Hero 38053 Assassin Games Czech Republic
896 Boomerang from Instagram 38044 Instagram United States
897 Mission Counter Attack 38025 Timuz India
898 4G Internet Browser – Fast 37966 ACE Dev Team. Ukraine
899 Luo Bible – Muma Maler 37919 Digital Age Solutions United States
900 English To Swahili Translator 37898 AllDictionaryApp Austria
901 Modern Sniper 37831 Candy Mobile United States
902 Niv Bible Free Download -New International Version 37827 Bible International Version Ltd. Japan
903 Loans Chap Chap 37798 iTech Developers Tanzania
904 Sport Pesa BettingTips 37755 Winning Tips Consultants Lebanon
905 Binoculars Camera 2019 37735 vididubi Austria
906 Multistory Car Crazy Parking 3D 2 37650
907 Need for Racing 37571 ThunderBull Poland
908 MadLipz 37544 Eigenuity Canada
909 Angry Birds Rio 37525 Rovio Finland
910 Bubble Shooter by Candy Bubble Studio 37451 Candy Bubble Studio China
911 Motivational Quotes Wallpapers 37446 Lovely Girl Appz Kenya
912 Google Sheets 37436 Google United States
913 Tomb of the Mask 37435 Playgendary Germany
914 Caller ID – Phone Number Lookup, Call Blocker 37420 aunumber United States
915 Bitmoji 37414 Bitstrips Canada
916 Professional HD Camera 37410 Practical And Functional United States
917 Kwamua Loan 37407 Afrisoft Group Kenya
918 UKash – Personal Loans 37400 Lord Apps Ltd United States
919 Today Match Prediction – Soccer Predictions 37349 GoalsNow Austria
920 Al Sudais Full Quran Offline 37348 KareemTKB United Kingdom
921 So Camera 37313 mobiwall.phonebooster United States
922 Highway Car Racing Game 37308 GAMEADU United States
923 Radio FM 37297 RadioFM
924 Crystobol 37267 Metropol Credit Reference Bureau United Kingdom
925 M-Kopa Extra 24/7 37251 Chapchap Ltd. United States
926 Lose Belly Fat in 30 Days 37240 ABISHKKING Hong Kong
927 Sudoku – Classic Logic Game 37227 Easybrain Belarus
928 Elevate Brain Training 37199 Elevate Labs United States
929 Clock – The Vault : Secret Photo Video Locker 37190 WS INFOTECH United States
930 DEAD TARGET: Zombie 37189 VNG Vietnam
931 All Kenya Radio Stations Free 37124 FmRadioWorld Austria
932 Video to MP3 Converter 37035 accountlab Austria
933 Rope Hero: Vice Town 37033 Naxeex Russia
934 Samsung Members 37021 Samsung Electronics South Korea
935 Love Sms Messages 2020 36947 sonaapps Austria
936 Vivid Music 36888 Jung Lab United States
937 African Proverbs : 3000 Greatest Proverbs + Audio 36879 Mobobi Austria
938 Word Search by Wordloco 36794 The Angry Kraken Russia
939 Temple Princess Lost Oz Run 36786 App Mag Israel
940 Assassin Archer 36765 Words Mobile China
941 Stylist Girl 36736 Coco Play Hong Kong
942 Multiple Videos at Same Time 36712 BadonguTech United Kingdom
943 ToTok 36700 Breej
944 Truck Driving Uphill – Loader and Dump 36686 Million Games United Kingdom
945 Play Lite for YouTube 36589 PANAGOLA Brazil
946 Musixmatch 36557 Musixmatch Italy
947 PDF Reader – PDF Viewer 36543 Docsoft Studio Austria
948 Flight Simulator: Fly Plane 3D 36530 i6.com United Kingdom
949 WOMEN AFRICAN STYLES 2019 36530 Primex Technologies Austria
950 How To Bake 36527 Primex Technologies United Kingdom
951 Design Home 36513 Crowdstar United States
952 Shika 36476 Shika Mobile Austria
953 Call of Duty: Mobile 36468 Activision Publishing United States
954 VPN by Betternet 36443 Betternet Canada
955 Clap To Find My Phone 36397 Background Changer, Eraser & Booth Photo Editor United States
956 Superhero Ninja Battle: Streets Fighting Robot 36373 SOCEM United States
957 Pesa Mkononi Loans 36363 Tri-Chain United States
958 Sonic Dash 36346 SEGA Japan
959 Daily Nation – Epaper 36322 Nation Media Group United States
960 IQ Option 36317 IQ Option United Kingdom
961 super loud volume booster , speaker booster  2019 36249 dusters007 United States
962 Voice Changer 36237 AndroidRock United States
963 My Photo Keyboard 36192 Jack Martin Apps Austria
964 Gallery 2020 36173 Photo Tool Appzone Inc. Austria
965 Good Morning Images 36060 HD Wallpapers Studio Austria
966 Lessons In Life Quotes 36051 MixLabApps Austria
967 Inuka Loans 36036 Swiftpay  Invest United States
968 Google+ 36019 Google United States
969 Live Satellite Maps Traffic & GPS Voice Navigation 35927 Free App Valley France
970 New Stickers For WhatsApp – WAStickerapps Free 35846 9D Technology United States
971 iTax 35809 The Kenya Revenue Authority United States
972 🤳 Mirror: Real Mirror 35804 Live Wallpaper Magic Touch United States
973 Traffic Run 35802 Geisha Tokyo Japan
974 Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic 35784 ThunderBull Poland
975 Cash Loans 35758 AR Tech Apps United States
976 Jelly Shift 35665 SayGames Belarus
977 Computer Launcher 35651 Pro Themes and Launchers Austria
978 Gun War 35606 Shooter Studio
979 Pool Ball 35602 Realgame United States
980 Carrier Services 35596 Google United States
981 iTranslate 35590 Sonico Austria
982 NIV Bible Offline free 35576 1 Bible Offline United States
983 VCUT Pro – Slideshow Maker Video Editor with Songs 35276 Enjoy Mobi United Kingdom
984 Camera360 35270 PinGuo China
985 Football Predictions Prima Tips 35263 EntityTech United Kingdom
986 G-sort 35248 G-sort Mobile Austria
987 DJ Name Mixer With Music Player – Mix Name To Song 35223 Safari World App Austria
988 Maendeleo Loans 35149 Capital Business LTD United States
989 NR Shooter 35146 NRS Magic Israel
990 Dark Purple Keyboard 35141 Launcher 2020 – Themes & Keyboard Apps Austria
991 Colorful SMS Theme 35128 Free 2020 Themes & Keyboards United States
992 Rivet 35102 Area 120
993 Real Piano 35077 Bilkon
994 Latest Whats Status 2018 34926 Webteam India
995 Crazy for Speed 2 34856 Magic Seven China
996 PIP Art Frame 34807 Rosmantikit United States
997 IMPROVE ENGLISH SPEAKING 34793 craziyogi United States
998 Sure Betting Tips Expert 100% 34695 TipsterPro Austria
999 Word Search by Quarzo 34678 Quarzo
1000 All Maths Formulas 34620 wasim jaffer Austria
1 Talking ABC 642 HEY CLAY
2 PAW Patrol Rescue Run 492 Nickelodeon United States
3 DragonBox Algebra 489 WeWantToKnow France
4 Eggy 250 448 Pascal Press Group Australia
5 Montessori Crosswords 447 L Escapadou France
6 Cursive Writing Wizard 427 L Escapadou France
7 PathPix 423 Kris Pixton United States
8 Team Umizoomi Carnival 342 Nickelodeon United States
9 Minecraft Pocket Edition 281 Mojang Sweden
10 Construction Simulator 2014 280 Astragon Germany
11 Farming Simulator 18 276 Giants Software Switzerland
12 Solar Walk 2 276 VitoTech United States
13 Toca Hair Salon 3 269 Toca Boca Sweden
14 LEGO Jurassic World 267 Warner Bros United States
15 LEGO Star Wars The Complete Saga 263 Warner Bros United States
16 Rayman Fiesta Run 261 Ubisoft France
17 LEGO Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin 260 Warner Bros United States
18 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 260 Warner Bros United States
19 Squeebles Times Tables 2 258 KeyStageFun United Kingdom
20 Dora the Explorer: Where is Boots 257 Nickelodeon United States
21 Dora’s Great Big World 257 Nickelodeon United States
22 Farm Animals Puzzle 256 Dave and Ava
23 Lyfoes 253 IBNPlay Costa Rica
24 Cosmic Express 252 Draknek
25 SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run 252 Nickelodeon United States
26 Squeebles Spelling Test 249 KeyStageFun United Kingdom
27 Stellarium 249 Noctua Taiwan
28 Where’s My Water? 249 Disney United States
29 Hexologic 249 MythicOwl Kazakhstan
30 Pettson s Inventions 2 248 Filimundus Sweden
31 Playtime With Blaze and the Monster Machines 247 Nickelodeon United States
32 CHUCHEL 246 Amanita Design Czech Republic
33 Toca Life: Hospital 246 Toca Boca Sweden
34 PJ Masks: Super City Run 246 Entertainment One Canada
35 Dora and Diego’s Vacation Adventure 246 Nickelodeon United States
36 Seterra Geography 246 Seterra AB United Kingdom
37 Lightbot Jr : Coding Puzzles 246 SpriteBox LLC Austria
38 My Town : Airport 245 My Town Israel
39 My Town : Bakery 245 My Town Israel
40 Toca Life: Pets 245 Toca Boca Sweden
41 My Town : Best Friend’s House 245 My Town Israel
42 My Town : Farm 245 My Town Israel
43 Blaze: Obstacle Cource 245 Nickelodeon United States
44 Toca Life: Office 245 Toca Boca Sweden
45 My Town : Pets 245 My Town Israel
46 Shimmer and Shine: Genie Games 245 Nickelodeon United States
47 Toca Lab: Plants 245 Toca Boca Sweden
48 My Town : Haunted House 245 My Town Israel
49 My Town : Fire station Rescue 245 My Town Israel
50 Hidden Folks 245 Game Oven Netherlands
51 My Town : Car 245 My Town Israel
52 Peppa Pig: Party Time 245 Entertainment One Canada
53 Survivalcraft 2 245 Candy Rufus
54 Toca Life: Stable 245 Toca Boca Sweden
55 My Town : Cinema 245 My Town Israel
56 Pettsons Inventions 3 245 Filimundus Sweden
57 Toca Life: Farm 245 Toca Boca Sweden
58 My Town : Grandparents 245 My Town Israel
59 My Town : Preschool 245 My Town Israel
60 Samorost 3 245 Amanita Design Czech Republic
61 Playtime with Shimmer and Shine 245 Nickelodeon United States
62 My Town : Hotel 245 My Town Israel
63 TMNT: Half-Shell Heroes 245 Nickelodeon United States
64 My Town : Beauty Spa Saloon 245 My Town Israel
65 Toca Life: Vacation 245 Toca Boca Sweden
66 Dumb Ways JR Boffos Breakfast 245 Metro Trains Australia
67 Hey Duggee: The Big Outdoor App 245 BBC United Kingdom
68 My Town : Wedding 245 My Town Israel
69 My Town : School 245 My Town Israel
70 Stack the States 2 245 Dan Russell-Pinson United States
71 PAW Patrol Pups Take Flight 245 Nickelodeon United States
72 Evo Explores 245 Stampede
73 Peppa Pig: Holiday 245 Entertainment One Canada
74 My Town : Daycare 245 My Town Israel
75 Toca Life: School 245 Toca Boca Sweden
76 Ultimate Horse Simulator 245 Gluten Free Games United States
77 Sago Mini Babies 245 Sago Mini Canada
78 Hit the Button Math 245 Topmarks United Kingdom
79 Second Grade Learning Games 245 Kevin Bradford United States
80 Farming Simulator 16 245 Giants Software Switzerland
81 LEGO Batman: Beyond Gotham 245 Warner Bros United States
82 Toca Life: City 245 Toca Boca Sweden
83 Thinkrolls 2 245 AVOKIDDO Greece
84 Pangoland 245 Studio Pango France
85 Lightbot 245
86 LEGO Movie Video Game 245 Warner Bros United States
87 Pepi Tree 245 Pepi Play Lithuania
88 Connie Fun Learning Math 2 245 Carlsen Germany
89 Toca Nature 245 Toca Boca Sweden
90 Toca Boo 245 Toca Boca Sweden
91 King of Math Junior 245 Oddrobo Sweden
92 Jolly Phonics Letter Sounds 245 Jolly Learning United Kingdom
93 XtraMath 245 XtraMath United States
94 Toca Town 245 Toca Boca Sweden
95 Kids Learn to Read 245 intellijoy United States
96 Dr. Panda s Restaurant 2 245 Dr. Panda China
97 Toca Lab 245 Toca Boca Sweden
98 Team Umizoomi: Math Racer 245 Nickelodeon United States
99 Toca Hair Salon Me 245 Toca Boca Sweden
100 Castle of Illusion 245 Disney United States
101 Toca Mini 245 Toca Boca Sweden
102 LEGO Harry Potter Years 5-7 245 Warner Bros United States
103 LEGO Harry Potter Years 1-4 245 Warner Bros United States
104 LEGO The Lord of the Rings 245 Warner Bros United States
105 LEGO Batman 245 Warner Bros United States
106 Stack the Countries 245 Dan Russell-Pinson United States
107 Stack the States 245 Dan Russell-Pinson United States
108 Unblock Me 245 Kiragames Thailand
109 Catan 245 USMGames Germany
110 Toca Hair Salon 2 245 Toca Boca Sweden
111 Monkey Preschool Lunchbox 245 THUP United States
112 Toca Life: After School 245 Toca Boca Brazil
113 My Town : Shopping Mall 245 My Town Romania
114 Alphablocks: Letter Fun! 245 Blue Zoo United Kingdom
115 Conni Englisch 🇬🇧 245 Carlsen United States
116 Learn Music Notes 245 K0RTXTECH Kazakhstan
117 DragonBox Big Numbers 245 WeWantToKnow Sri Lanka
118 Учись Читать (полная версия) 245 CleverBit United States
119 My Town : Beach Picnic 245 My Town United States
120 My Town : Hospital 245 My Town United States
121 NoteWorks 245 Azati Austria
122 The Three Billy Goats Gruff 245 Agens AS Austria
123 My Town : Museum 244 My Town Israel
124 Hey Duggee: We Love Animals 244 BBC United Kingdom
125 Conni Uhrzeit 244 Carlsen Germany
126 Bing Baking 244 Acamar Films
127 Peppa Pig: Sports Day 244 Entertainment One Canada
128 Dr. Panda School 244 Dr. Panda China
129 My Town : Stores 244 My Town Israel
130 Pango Blocks 244 Studio Pango France
131 PAW Patrol Pups to the Rescue 244 Nickelodeon United States
132 Prune 244 Joel McDonald
133 Drawing for Kids 244 Bini Bambini Ukraine
134 “HOOK” 244 Rainbow Train Denmark
135 Sand! 244 Single Cell Australia
136 My PlayHome School 244 PlayHome Israel
137 Peekaboo Surprise 244 MAGE Ukraine
138 Sight Words Games & Flash card 244 22learn Czech Republic
139 Toca Pet Doctor 244 Toca Boca Sweden
140 Dr. Panda’s Restaurant 244 Dr. Panda China
141 My PlayHome 244 PlayHome Israel
142 Toca Builders 244 Toca Boca Sweden
143 .projekt 244 Stampede United Kingdom
144 DragonBox Numbers 244 WeWantToKnow United States
145 First Grade Learning Games (School Edition) 244 RosiMosi LLC United States
146 My Little Princess : Stores 243 My Town Israel
147 My Little Princess : Castle 243 My Town Israel
148 My Town : Dance School 243 My Town Israel
149 Peppa Pig Theme Park 243 Entertainment One Canada
150 TMNT Portal Power 243 Nickelodeon United States
151 Toca Blocks 243 Toca Boca Sweden
152 Dr. Panda Firefighters 243 Dr. Panda China
153 Kids learn about animals 243 CleverBit Russia
154 Pettson’s Inventions Deluxe 243 Filimundus Sweden
155 My PlayHome Stores 243 PlayHome Israel
156 Note Rush: Learn to Read Music 243 Thomas Grayston Software Turkey
157 Jolly Phonics Songs 243 Jolly Learning Austria
158 My PlayHome Hospital 242 PlayHome Israel
159 SpongeBob’s Game Frenzy 242 Nickelodeon United States
160 Blaze and the Monster Machines 242 Nickelodeon United States
161 Sago Mini Road Trip 242 Sago Mini Canada
162 Conni Rechnen 1-100 242 Carlsen Germany
163 LEGO Friends 242 Warner Bros United States
164 Pippi Longstocking’s Villa Villekulla 242 Filimundus Sweden
165 Survivalcraft 242 Candy Rufus
166 True Wishes 242 Guru Arcade Austria
167 BabyMagica 242 GameMagica United States
168 Learning numbers is funny! 242 CatDonut United States
169 Strawberry Shortcake Salon 242 Cupcake Digital United Kingdom
170 Учим буквы весело! 241 CatDonut
171 УМНЫЙ МАЛЫШ–2! 241
172 Hey Duggee 241 BBC United Kingdom
173 Conni Lesen 241 Carlsen Germany
174 Kids Numbers and Math by intellijoy 241 intellijoy United States
175 Pettson’s Inventions 241 Filimundus Sweden
176 Exploration 241 Andrzej Chomiak Poland
177 Funny Animal Puzzles for Kids, full game 241 CleverBit United States
178 memory® 241 Ravensburger AG Austria
179 Fiete Math 240 Ahoiii Germany
180 Human World for Kids 240 CleverBit Russia
181 Mind Games 240 Mindware United States
182 Nighty Night Forest 240 Fox and Sheep United States
183 Burger Shop 2 239 GoBit United States
184 Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken 239 Entertainment One Canada
185 Kindergarten Sight Words 239 Maelstrom Interactive
186 Magic Counting 1 to 10 239
187 Zenge 239 Hamster On Coke
188 Peekaboo Barn 239 Night and Day United States
189 Under Leaves 239 Circus Atos Austria
190 СКАЗКИ В СТИХАХ для детей FULL 239 MAGE Studio Kid Games Austria
191 Hoopa City 2 238 Dr. Panda China
192 Sago Mini Planes 238 Sago Mini Canada
193 Dr. Panda’s Hospital 238 Dr. Panda China
194 Monkey Math School Sunshine 238 THUP United States
195 Dr. Panda’s Airport 238 Dr. Panda China
196 Little Police 238 Filimundus United States
197 Sago Mini Pet Cafe 238 Sago Mini United States
198 Transformers Rescue Bots: Need for Speed 238 PlayDate Austria
199 Box Island – Kids Coding Game! 238 Radiant Games United Kingdom
200 Learning Package Math 2 (100) 238 wokisu.de – Apps für Kinder Austria
201 Death Squared 237 Soap Creative Australia
202 “klocki” 237 Rainbow Train Denmark
203 Ben 10 MouthOff 237 GlobalFun Sweden
204 Teach Your Monster to Read: First Steps 237 Teach Monster Games United Kingdom
205 4 Player Reactor 237 cool cherry trees United States
206 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Rooftop Run 237 Nickelodeon United States
207 Dr. Panda’s Supermarket 237 Dr. Panda China
208 Sago Mini Toolbox 236 Sago Mini Canada
209 Dr. Panda’s Handyman 236 Dr. Panda China
210 Bebot – Robot Synth 236 Normalware Austria
211 Word Fun World 236 Cambridge University Austria
212 Math Games Premium 236 Pavel Olegovich United States
213 Deutsch 2 mit Zebra 236 Klett United States
214 Metamorphabet 236 Vectorpark Austria
215 Dr. Panda Train 235 Dr. Panda China
216 15 Learning Games For Kid 235
217 6 takes! 235 Application Systems Heidelberg Germany
218 Little Sea Wolf 235 Clementoni Italy
219 Monkey Preschool Fix-It 235 THUP United States
220 Rescue the Enchanter 235 Syntaxity Austria
221 Multiplication table Premium 235 Pavel Olegovich United States
222 ABC der Tiere 1 235 Mildenberger Verlag GmbH Germany
223 Animal Kingdom 234 MAGE Ukraine
224 Dr. Panda’s Swimming Pool 234 Dr. Panda China
225 Dr. Panda’s Mailman 234 Dr. Panda China
226 Back to Bed 234 Bedtime Digital Games Denmark
227 Sago Mini Monsters 234 Sago Mini Canada
228 Dr. Panda s Home 234 Dr. Panda China
229 Thinkrolls Kings & Queens – Full 234 AVOKIDDO United States
230 SING! 234 Storm Films AS Nepal
231 Letters Train 234 Morel Poland
232 PUSH 233 Rainbow Train Denmark
233 Sago Mini Puppy Preschool 233 Sago Mini Canada
234 Sago Mini Boats 233 Sago Mini Canada
235 Avokiddo Emotions 233 AVOKIDDO Greece
236 Sight Word Adventure 233 Edoki Academy France
237 MathLand Full Version: Mental Math Games for kids 233 Didactoons United States
238 ABC-Klubben 233 Natur & Kultur United Kingdom
239 Putt-Putt® Saves the Zoo 233 Humongous Austria
240 Andys Great Fossil Hunt 232 BBC United Kingdom
241 Hey Duggee: The Counting Badge 232 BBC United Kingdom
242 Papermates 232 Interactive Moolt DTv Russia
243 DragonBox Elements 232 WeWantToKnow France
244 big word factory 232 mixtvision digital Germany
245 Sago Mini Fairy Tales 232 Sago Mini Canada
246 Inventioneers 232 Filimundus Sweden
247 Conni Zahlen 232 Carlsen Germany
248 Star Walk Kids 232 VitoTech United States
249 Dinosaur Mix 232 Cowly Owl United Kingdom
250 Sago Mini Ocean Swimmer 232 Sago Mini Canada
251 Sago Mini Snow Day 232 Sago Mini Austria
252 Dumb Ways JR Madcap’s Plane 232 Metro Trains United Kingdom
253 Find Adventure, Alfie Atkins 232 Gro Play United States
254 Lola’s Alphabet Train 231 BeiZ Finland
255 Pepi Doctor 231 Pepi Play Lithuania
256 AB Math 231 Nicolas Lehovetzki France
257 Play with Dora 231 Nickelodeon United States
258 Little Fox Music Box 231 Fox and Sheep Germany
259 Drawing Pad 231 Darren Murtha United States
260 Deutsch 3 mit Zebra 231 Klett United States
261 Dumb Ways JR Zany’s Hospital 231 Metro Trains United States
262 Bob Books Reading Magic #1 231 Bob Books United States
263 Go Jetters: Fix That Glitch 230 BBC United Kingdom
264 Sago Mini Robot Party 230 Sago Mini Canada
265 Pango Sheep 230 Studio Pango France
266 Zoombinis 230 TERC
267 Monkey Word School Adventure 230 THUP United States
268 Very Hungry Caterpillar 230 StoryToys Ireland
269 Techno Jump – Best Ride Simulators 230 Best Ride Simulators 🎡 Spain
270 Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide 230 Humongous United Kingdom
271 Sago Mini Farm 229 Sago Mini Canada
272 Dr. Panda Bath Time 229 Dr. Panda China
273 Ubongo 229 USMGames Germany
274 Never Alone 229 E-Line Media United States
275 Sago Mini Superhero 229 Sago Mini Canada
276 Thinkrolls 229 AVOKIDDO Greece
277 Conni Buchstaben 229 Carlsen Germany
278 Bounden 229 Game Oven Netherlands
279 Hairy Letters 229 Nessy Learning United Kingdom
280 Bugs and Buttons 229 LittleBit Studio United States
281 Tom the Tow Truck: Drive in Car City – Mini Mango 229 Mini Mango Austria
282 Super NUMBERS for kids! FULL 229 Bini Bambini United States
283 Азбука в песенках 228
284 Quest for the Crystal Mickey 228 Disney United States
285 Dr. Panda and Toto’s Treehouse 228 Dr. Panda China
286 My Little Pony: Power Ponies 228 PlayDate United States
287 Toca Cars 228 Toca Boca Sweden
288 50音起源 Pro – 日语零基础入门五十音 228 kevinzhow United States
289 Multiplication table ANIMATICS PRO 228 KvartGroup United States
290 Math Blobs Times tables 228 RT Amersfoort (Stephan Vermeire) Austria
291 Pango Imaginary Car 227 Studio Pango France
292 Abc do Bita 227 Mr. Plot Brazil
293 Pepi Ride 227 Pepi Play Lithuania
294 King of Math: Full Game 227 Oddrobo Sweden
295 Sago Mini Big City 227 Sago Mini United States
296 Rudi Rainbow: Children’s Book With Learning Games 227 Fox and Sheep United States
297 My Little Pony: The Movie 227 PlayDate Turkey
298 Dr. McWheelie’s Car Wash 227 Project First United States
299 Sago Mini Town 226 Sago Mini Canada
300 Dr. Panda Farm 226 Dr. Panda China
301 The Enchanted Books 226
302 Dumb Ways JR Loopys Train Set 225 Metro Trains Australia
303 Sago Mini Trucks and Diggers 225 Sago Mini Canada
304 Shimmer and Shine: Enchanted Carpet Ride Game 225 Nickelodeon United States
305 Sago Mini Space Explorer 225 Sago Mini Canada
306 Kamikaze Simulator – Funfair Amusement Parks 225 Best Ride Simulators 🎡 United Kingdom
307 Avokiddo ABC Ride 225 AVOKIDDO United States
308 Juf Jannie-Letters leren lezen 225 Juff Jannie United States
309 Kids Learn to Sort 224 intellijoy United States
310 Pango Build City 224 Studio Pango France
311 Drache Kokosnuss 224 Penguin Random House United States
312 Dr. Panda’s Beauty Salon 224 Dr. Panda China
313 The Game Gal’s Word Generator 224 Spark Genius LLC Austria
314 Harvest Moon: Lil’ Farmers 224 Rising Star Games United States
315 Dinosaurs Cards PRO 224 AppStar Studio United States
316 Cosmic-Watch 223 Celestial Dynamics
317 DNA Play 223 AVOKIDDO Greece
318 My Little Work 223 Filimundus Sweden
319 TMNT: Brothers Unite 223 Nickelodeon United States
320 Green Eggs and Ham Dr Seuss 223 Oceanhouse Media United States
321 Dinosaur Car 223 Yateland United Kingdom
322 Babblarna Play 223 Hatten Education AB Austria
323 Pango Playground 222 Studio Pango France
324 Professor Astro Cats Solar System 222 Minilab
325 Die drei !!! – Skandal im Tierheim 222 USMGames Germany
326 Monkey Preschool Explorers 222 THUP United States
327 Train Sim 222 3583 Bytes Canada
328 Sago Mini Music Box 222 Sago Mini Canada
329 LetterSchool 222 Letterschool
330 Pepi Bath 222 Pepi Play Lithuania
331 Dr. Panda’s Daycare 222 Dr. Panda China
332 Viking Ship – Best Ride Simulators 222 Best Ride Simulators 🎡 Spain
333 Ben & Holly: Big Star Fun 222 P2 Games Austria
334 Pet Hotel Premium – Hotel for cute animals 222 Tivola United States
335 Kids Games and Story – The Zwuggels Beach Holidays 222 Ploosh Puerto Rico
336 Farm Friends – Kids Games 222 Ploosh El Salvador
337 Sago Mini Hat Maker 221 Sago Mini Canada
338 Blaze and the Monster Machines Dinosaur Rescue 221 Nickelodeon United States
339 A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build 221 Draknek
340 Wildlife Simulator: Crocodile 221 Gluten Free Games United States
341 Dora and Friends 221 Nickelodeon United States
342 Kids Sight Words 221 intellijoy United States
343 Art Class with Dr Panda 221 Dr. Panda China
344 Roller Coaster Tokaido – Best Ride Simulators 221 Best Ride Simulators 🎡 Austria
345 Spy Fox 3 “Operation Ozone” 221 Humongous Singapore
346 Putt-Putt® Travels Through Time 221 Humongous Austria
347 Pajama Sam 2: Thunder & Lightning 221 Humongous Algeria
348 Math Flash Cards 221 November31 United States
349 Spelling Monster 221 DesireLife Software United States
350 Dinosaur Digger 3 220 Yateland China
351 Watch Game Racer 220 App Trio
352 Hey Duggee Coloring 220 BBC United Kingdom
353 Dr. Panda Racers 220 Dr. Panda China
354 Redshift 220 USMGames Germany
355 Pango Pirate – Adventure Game for kids 220 Studio Pango United States
356 Transformers Rescue Bots: Save Griffin Rock 220 PlayDate United States
357 Paint by Numbers – Dinosaurs + 220 Kedronic Austria
358 Bogga Alfabet norsk – lær bokstavene for barn 220 Boggatap Portugal
359 Обучение чтению 220 Irinobi United States
360 Hey Duggee Jigsaws 219 BBC United Kingdom
361 New Star Soccer G-Story 219 New Star Games United Kingdom
362 Sarah and Duck: The Big Sleepover 219 BBC United Kingdom
363 Dr. Panda in Space 219 Dr. Panda China
364 Slice Fractions 2 219 Ululab United Kingdom
365 Appisodes: Sea Captain Mickey 219 Disney United Kingdom
366 Mommy Saver Plus 219 Purple Leaf Software LLC Austria
367 Pajama Sam 3: You Are What You Eat from Your Head 219 Humongous Austria
368 Bobbopp 219 Hatten Education AB United States
369 Die drei ??? Kids – Phantom 218 USMGames Germany
370 Учим буквы 218 MAGE Ukraine
371 Kids ABC Letter Trains 218 intellijoy United States
372 The Lost Ship 218
373 Freddi Fish 4: The Hogfish Rustlers of Briny Gulch 218 Humongous United Kingdom
374 ISS HD Live | For family 218 VKL Apps United States
375 Pony Style Box 217 Fox and Sheep Germany
376 Pango Kumo Weather 217 Studio Pango Austria
377 Tiny Builders: Crane, Digger, Bulldozer for Kids 217 wonderkind United States
378 Whoowasit? – Best kids game! 217 Ravensburger AG United States
379 My Town : Beauty Contest 216 My Town Israel
380 SUPER WHY ABC Adventures 216 PBS KIDS United States
381 Kids ABC Phonics by interllijoy 216 intellijoy United States
382 Papa s Freezeria 216 Flipline United States
383 Shopkins Run! 215 Mighty Kingdom Australia
384 Die drei ??? und der Riesenkrake 215 USMGames Germany
385 Die drei !!! Auf der Spur 215 USMGames Germany
386 Dr. Panda’s Bus Driver 215 Dr. Panda China
387 Havre: The Inland Port 214 Asmodee France
388 Азбука в коробочках 214 Bini Bambini Ukraine
389 Dr. Panda’s Ice Cream Truck 214 Dr. Panda China
390 The trip to Panama 214 mixtvision digital Germany
391 Tatort Modenschau 214 USMGames Germany
392 Papa’s Wingeria 214 Flipline United States
393 Eagle Simulator 214 Gluten Free Games United States
394 Gem Miner 2 by Psym mobile 214 Psym mobile Australia
395 Dr Panda s Veggie Garden 214 Dr. Panda China
396 Papa’s Burgeria 214 Flipline United States
397 Horse World Showjumping Premium – for horse fans 214 Tivola United Kingdom
398 Rube’s Lab PRO Physics Puzzle 214 Bouland Games United States
399 Train Builder 214 Yateland United Kingdom
400 Kids Telling Time 214 intellijoy United States
401 Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell 214 Humongous United Kingdom
402 Numbers and Counting up to 20 214 Numberjacks Norway
403 Comic Strip It! 213 Roundwood Studios United Kingdom
404 HorseWorld 3D: My Riding Horse 213 Tivola Germany
405 Jurassic Life: Velociraptor 213 Gluten Free Games United States
406 World of Dragons: Dragon Simulator 213 Gluten Free Games United States
407 Scorpion Simulator 213 Gluten Free Games United States
408 Thomas Was Alone 213 Bossa United Kingdom
409 Scotland Yard 213 Ravensburger Germany
410 Dr Seuss s ABC 213 Oceanhouse Media United States
411 PetWorld 3D: My Animal Rescue 213 Tivola Germany
412 SUPER WHY! 213 PBS KIDS United States
413 SpriteBox Coding 213 SpriteBox LLC United States
414 Fiete Hide and Seek – Kids Game Peekaboo 213 Ahoiii Armenia
415 Tennis Champs Returns 213 JakylGames Brazil
416 Die drei ??? – Rätsel aus der Geisterwelt 213 USMGames United States
417 Fuzzy House Premium 213 Fuzzy House Aps United States
418 Learn music notes on your Guitar Fretboard 213 K0RTXTECH United States
419 Mindfulness for Børn: Meditations app 213 Jannik Holgersen United States
420 Spy Fox in Dry Cereal 213 Humongous United States
421 Logic Puzzles – Brain Fun 213 Egghead Games LLC United States
422 San Juan 212 Ravensburger Germany
423 Farm 123 212 StoryToys Ireland
424 Dolphin Simulator 212 Gluten Free Games United States
425 The Cat in the Hat 212 Oceanhouse Media United States
426 Eight-Minute Empire 212 Acram Digital United Kingdom
427 CommBoards – AAC Speech Assistant 212 Shmoontz Apps United States
428 In the Garden of Dandelions 212 Mixtvision Mediengesellschaft mbH Austria
429 Harbor Crane Challenge 212 Magnin Associates United States
430 Steam: Rails to Riches 212 Acram Digital United States
431 Truck Builder 212 Yateland Austria
432 Capt’n Sharky Sea Adventures 212 Mixtvision Mediengesellschaft mbH Austria
433 Piano Chords, Scales, Progression Companion PRO 212 Songtive Austria
434 Alive Alphabet: Letter Tracing 211 intellijoy United States
435 Dinosaur Rescue 211 Yateland China
436 Monkey Preschool Animals 211 THUP United States
437 Gruffalo: Games 211 Magic Light Pictures United Kingdom
438 Arabic alphabet in 7 Days 211 To-to-je United States
439 Talking Pocoyo Premium 211 Zinkia Austria
440 1 Learn music read music 211 ngfSoft United Kingdom
441 Lanterns: The Harvest Festiva 210 Dire Wolf Digital
442 Garfield’s Escape 210 Web Prancer
443 Safari Simulator: Lion 210 Gluten Free Games United States
444 AlphaTots Alphabet 210 Little 10 Robot United States
445 Die drei ??? Kids  –  Kampf um den Pokal 210 USMGames Austria
446 Color by Numbers – Animals + 210 Kedronic Austria
447 Lost Treasure 209
448 Dr. Panda’s Carnival 209 Dr. Panda China
449 The Mystery of Haunted Hollow 209 Point & Click United States
450 Le bonheur de lire dès 3 ans 209 Edoki Academy France
451 Math Run – School Edition 209 Baby Cortex United States
452 EcoGuide: Russian Birds 209 Экосистема United States
453 Goosebumps Night of Scares 208 Cosmic Forces
454 Charlie & Lola: My Little Town 208 BBC United Kingdom
455 Tiger Simulator 208 Gluten Free Games United States
456 Kids learn about Nature 208 CleverBit Russia
457 Stop Motion Studio 208 CATEATER United States
458 Addition and subtraction Premium 208 Pavel Olegovich Austria
459 Zuzu’s Bananas 208 THUP Singapore
460 Phonics Island – Letter Sounds & Alphabet Learning 208 22learn Austria
461 Cubistry 208 Hohng LLC United Kingdom
462 Doctor McWheelie:  Trip to London – animated book 207 Project First United States
463 Operation Math 207 Little 10 Robot United States
464 Brainy Mouse 206 Brainy Mouse Foundation
465 Sago Mini Sound Box 206 Sago Mini Canada
466 Sago Mini Bug Builder 206 Sago Mini Canada
467 aMAZEing Labyrinth 206
468 Minesweeper Pro 206 Mindware United States
469 GameFono – Fonoterapia 206 Abilio Gambim Parada Uruguay
470 GeoExpert – World Geography 206 educaPix United States
471 Putt-Putt® Goes to the Moon 206 Humongous United Kingdom
472 Monster Numbers Full Version: Math games for kids 206 Didactoons United Kingdom
473 Presidents vs. Aliens® 206 Dan Russell-Pinson United States
474 Talking Pato Premium 206 Zinkia Austria
475 WildLife 205 Tivola Germany
476 Race and Chase 205 Busythings United States
477 Мир Сказок 204 MAGE Ukraine
478 Pango Hide and seek 204 Studio Pango France
479 Dreamjob Veterinarian 204 Tivola Germany
480 Bugs and Buttons 2 204 LittleBit Studio United States
481 PathPix Color 204 Kris Pixton United States
482 LetraKid✍PRO: Learn to Write Letters. Tracing ABC 204 ParKel Soft – Apps for School & Kindergarten Kids Austria
483 Postman Pat: Special Delivery 204 P2 Games Austria
484 Starfall Numbers 204 Starfall Education Austria
485 Acrostics Crossword Puzzles 204 Egghead Games LLC Austria
486 Fantasy Baby Animals 203 Tivola Germany
487 Find Them All: Dinosaurs 203 Knbmedia France
488 Adventures of Poco Eco 203 POSSIBLE Games Hungary
489 Fluid Simulation – Trippy Stress Reliever 203 Pavel Dobryakov Austria
490 Truck Driver Simulator Pro 203 i6.com Austria
491 Spy Fox 2 “Some Assembly Required” 203 Humongous Austria
492 Pango disguises 202 Studio Pango France
493 Die drei ??? Kids – Schatulle 202 USMGames Germany
494 Wild Kratts World Adventure 202 PBS KIDS United States
495 Word Search Premium 202 Tellmewow Austria
496 Wild Kratts Rescue Run 202 PBS KIDS Austria
497 Monkey Preschool Find It! 202 THUP United Kingdom
498 Freddi Fish 5: The Creature of Coral Cove 202 Humongous United States
499 Arthur’s Big App 201 PBS KIDS United States
500 Jack in Space – educational game 201 Art My Web Russia
501 Lost & Alone – Adventure Games & Point & Click 201 Midnight Adventures LLC Austria
502 My Little Pony Twilight Reigns 201 PlayDate United States
503 Wolf Craft 201 Wild World Games United States
504 Mickey and Donald Have a Farm 200 Disney United States
505 Kids Brain Trainer – Pro 200 Forqan Smart Tech Austria
506 Little Builders 199 Fox and Sheep Germany
507 SUPER WHY Phonics Fair 199 PBS KIDS United States
508 Hyakunin Isshu FirstKaruta 198 PolygonDrill
509 Грамотей 198 Ally team Russia
510 Tommy’s Trek 198 Mathsframe United Kingdom
511 Lurs-Abenteuer 198 LegaKids Stiftungs-GmbH Austria
512 Фиксики Напряжение. Полн. вер. 198 1C United Kingdom
513 MapMaster 197 Droidplant
514 Blackthorn Castle 197
515 Horse Hotel Premium – manager of your own ranch! 197 Tivola Germany
516 Elmo’s Animals 197 Sesame Workshop United States
517 Forget-Me-Not 197 JakylGames Austria
518 We’re Going on a Bear Hunt 196 Channel 4 United Kingdom
519 Der kleine Drache Kokosnuss – Spielspaß 196 Penguin Random House United States
520 Shaun the Sheep – Fleece Lightning 196 Aardman United Kingdom
521 Kids Preschool Puzzle 196 intellijoy United States
522 Kids Puzzle – learn 82 animals 196 Abuzz Austria
523 Sheep Stack 195
524 Putt-Putt® Joins the Parade 195 Humongous United States
525 Noddy Toyland Detective 194
526 Wild Kratts Baby Buddies 194 PBS KIDS United States
527 Révise tes tables de multiplication 194 Hachette Livre France
528 Barnyard Games 194 Kevin Bradford United States
529 Vocabulary.com 194 Vocabulary United States
530 Pinkalicious Party 194 PBS KIDS United Kingdom
531 Jack’s House – Games for kids! 194 CatDonut Austria
532 Балакаюча АБЕТКА 194 HEY CLAY United States
533 Wuzzit Trouble 194 BrainQuake, Inc United States
534 Third Grade Learning Games (School Edition) 194 RosiMosi LLC United States
535 Mes dictées CE1 à CM2 193 Hachette Livre France
536 Kids Kindergarten Math 193 intellijoy United States
537 LifeWay VBS In The Wild 193 LifeWay Christian Resources United Kingdom
538 Monkey GO Happy 193 Monkey GO Happy United States
539 Woezel & Pip – In de Tovertuin 193 Dromenjager Austria
540 Belajar Membaca (Learn Malay) 193 Unik Edu Solution Austria
541 AniMatch 192 Lima Sky United States
542 Lekis TV 192 Lekis AB United Kingdom
543 Shapes 3D Geometry Learning 192 Learn Teach Explore Sp. z o.o. United States
544 Star Walk 191 VitoTech United States
545 PathPix Time 191 Kris Pixton Austria
546 УЧИМСЯ СЧИТАТЬ–Цифры Игры FULL 191 MAGE Studio Kid Games United States
547 Hairy Phonics 2 191 Nessy Learning Austria
548 Monkey Preschool:When I GrowUp 191 THUP Austria
549 Brincando com Arie 191 Krafthaus Designers Austria
550 Dora and Friends Back to the Rainforest 190 Nickelodeon United States
551 Kids Logic Land Adventure 190
552 Panmorphia: Enchanted 190 LKMAD United States
553 Алфавит Гонки за потерянными буквами (Без Рекламы) 190 ILYA POLIAKOV United Kingdom
554 Panmorphia 190 LKMAD United States
555 Hangman – Guess Words 189 Tellmewow
556 KING OF KARTS: 3D Racing Fun 189 wonderkind Germany
557 Lola’s ABC Party 189 BeiZ Finland
558 Articulation Essentials 2.0 189 MeshTech Solutions Austria
559 Chibi avatar 188
560 Appisodes: Doc Goes McMobile 188 Disney United States
561 My baby piano 188 DOKDOAPPS South Korea
562 How The Grinch Stole Christmas! 188 Oceanhouse Media United States
563 The Long Journey – Point & Click Adventure Games 188 Midnight Adventures LLC Austria
564 Bibi Blocksberg Spielesammlung – Drachenspiele 188 Kiddinx United Kingdom
565 Fox Tales – Kids Story Book: Learn to Read 188 OhNoo Austria
566 Unicorn Glitterluck Adventure 188 Fox and Sheep United States
567 Babys Musical Hands 187 Streaming Colour Canada
568 Fox Craft 187 Wild World Games Austria
569 Pango Comics 186 Studio Pango France
570 Nick Sports 186 Nickelodeon United States
571 Endless Reader 186 OriginatorKids United States
572 Foundations Memory Work C1 186 Classical Conversations Austria
573 Name Play 186 Edoki Academy Austria
574 Curious About Shapes and Colors 185 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt United States
575 Putt-Putt® Enters the Race 185 Humongous United Kingdom
576 Putt-Putt® Joins the Circus 185 Humongous United States
577 Coda Game 184 Filimundus Sweden
578 123 Autism 184 Dokye Mobile United States
579 BBC Colouring: Doctor Who 183 BBC United Kingdom
580 Meet the Sight Words 2 Game 183 Preschool Prep Company Hong Kong
581 Dino Dana – Dino Express 183 Sinking Ship Interactive Belgium
582 Rocket Speller PLUS 183 Little Big Thinkers Austria
583 Hairy Phonics 3 183 Nessy Learning Austria
584 TREBLE CAT 183 LMuse Austria
585 Lola’s Math Train 182 BeiZ Finland
586 Happy Birthday, Alfie Atkins! 182 Hyper Games United States
587 CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back 182 Higgs Games GmbH United States
588 Baby Touch Balloon Pop Paid 182 Kissta Koala – Best Apps Vietnam
589 Witch With No Name 181 SlimCricket France
590 Algorithm City Pro 181 Musteren United Kingdom
591 Starfall All About Me 181 Starfall Education Austria
592 Hactar Go 181 Lauri Paatero United States
593 Peppa Pig: Polly Parrot 180 Entertainment One Canada
594 Chug Patrol 180 StoryToys Ireland
595 PathPix Oz 180 Kris Pixton Austria
596 Sätze lesen 180 Sternchenverlag GmbH United States
597 Easy Spelling Aid + Translator & Dyslexia Support 180 Nuapp Productions United States
598 Times Tables – Numberjacks 180 Numberjacks United States
599 Goodnight Mo 180 StoryToys United Kingdom
600 Sans Undertale for ANeko (ANeko Skin) 179 HH FED United States
601 Centiplode (Classic Centipede Shooter) 179 Gazzapper United States
602 Say and Spell Flashcards 179 Skoodal Ltd United Kingdom
603 Kids Vehicles: Emergency 179 Yaycom United States
604 BattleTimeOS – Real Time Strategy Offline Game 179 Foggybus United States
605 Montessori Math: Add, Subtract 179 Edoki Academy Austria
606 My Rosary 179 Paragon Works, LLC United States
607 Magic Fluids 178 Mad Scientist Poland
608 Code Adventures : Coding Puzzles For Kids 178 Cyborc Games Austria
609 Magnet Balls 178 crazy owl Austria
610 Adventure Beyond Time 178 Aircamp Games Austria
611 Kids Painting 178 intellijoy United States
612 Gathering Sky 177 A Stranger Gravity United States
613 Squeebles Punctuation 177 KeyStageFun United Kingdom
614 Count with Little Mole 177 Ultimate Games S.A. United Kingdom
615 Pippa&BooPlay 177 Hatten Education AB Austria
616 Die drei !!! Dein Style! 177 USMGames United States
617 Learn Dutch With Amy for Kids – Pro edition 177 Teachkidslanguages.com United States
618 Juf Jannie – Leren Lezen 177 Juff Jannie United States
619 SiNKR 176 Wahler Digital LLC Austria
620 Full “Linguist” 176 TEOfrast Russia
621 The Three Little Pigs 176 Irene Deev United States
622 Montessori Math Multiplication 176 Edoki Academy United States
623 My First Numberjacks App 176 Numberjacks Hong Kong
624 Dora Appisode: Check-Up day 175 Nickelodeon United States
625 PAW Patrol Draw & Play 175 Nickelodeon United States
626 Tongo Music – for kids 175 Firstconcert Productions France
627 Shapes and Colors Kids games for toddlers – Fiete 175 Ahoiii Germany
628 Moo, Baa, La La La! – A Boynton Interactive Story 175 Loud Crow United States
629 NAMOO 174 Crayon Box
630 Dora Appisode: Perrito 174 Nickelodeon United States
631 Tiny Airport 174 wonderkind Germany
632 Dinosaur Train A to Z 174 PBS KIDS United States
633 Sprinkle 174 Mediocre Sweden
634 TallyTots Counting 174 Little 10 Robot United States
635 Sílabas 174 Carlos Eduardo Leite de Andrade United States
636 Flora of Virginia 174 High Country Apps, LLC Austria
637 Rube Works: Rube Goldberg Game 174 Electric Eggplant Austria
638 Cubes 173
639 Pango is dreaming 173 Studio Pango France
640 Sarah & Duck 173 BBC United Kingdom
641 Kids ABC Letters 173 intellijoy United States
642 Calc Fast 173 Gaute Meek Olsen United States
643 Pango and Friends 172 Studio Pango France
644 DogHotel 172 Tivola Germany
645 Tiny Firefighters 172 wonderkind Germany
646 Miaomiao’s Chinese For Kids 172 Lofty Sky Entertainment Inc. Austria
647 Baby Dress Up Paid 172 Kissta Koala – Best Apps Portugal
648 Miner Birds – Mental Maths 172 Busythings United States
649 Buddy School: Basic Math learning 171
650 Pango Christmas 171 Studio Pango France
651 Dino Dana – Experiments 171 Sinking Ship Interactive United States
652 Bogga Les – Lær å lese norsk 171 Boggatap United Kingdom
653 Math Blobs addition/substract 171 RT Amersfoort (Stephan Vermeire) United States
654 SteamTrains 171 Impossible Visions Austria
655 Foundations Memory Work Tutorials Cycle 2 170 Classical Conversations United States
656 The Farming Game 170 rrTenz United States
657 My Little Pony: Cutie Pox 169 PlayDate United States
658 Ella Bella Bingo 169 Rock Pocket Kazakhstan
659 Лунтик учит цифры 169 1C Austria
660 Мир Сказок 2 168
661 Monster Truck Go 168 Yateland United States
662 WildLife Africa Premium 168 Tivola United States
663 Hairy Words 1 168 Nessy Learning United States
664 Crayola DJ 167 Legacy Interactive United States
665 Curling3D 167 MaxNick
666 Tower Math™ 167 Dan Russell-Pinson Austria
667 My First Words 167 StoryToys United States
668 Dora Appisode: Benny Castaway 166 Nickelodeon United States
669 Kids Connect the Dots by interllijoy 166 intellijoy United States
670 Jurassic Dig 166 Yateland Austria
671 Squirrel & Bär: Lernen Englisch 166 the Good Evil GmbH None
672 SparkChess Pro 165 Media Division SRL United States
673 Oi Frog 164 Neon Play United Kingdom
674 PathPix Edge 164 Kris Pixton United States
675 Color by Numbers – Cars + 164 Kedronic Austria
676 Game Train for Kids 164 IKCstudio United Kingdom
677 Train Driver 163 Yateland Austria
678 Bumba LaLaLa 163 Studio 100 Austria
679 Dreamjob: Kid’s Doctor 163 Tivola Austria
680 Peppy Pals Farm – Emotions 163 Peppy Pals Austria
681 Memory games for kids 4+ 162
682 Fire Truck Rescue 162 Yateland United Kingdom
683 Dino Digger 161 TegTap United States
684 Charlie and Lola: Ive Won 161 BBC United Kingdom
685 Mr Men: Mishaps & Mayhem 161 P2 Games United Kingdom
686 Grimm s Rapunzel 161 StoryToys Ireland
687 Kids Draw with Shapes 161 intellijoy United States
688 Révise ta conjugaison 160 Hachette Livre France
689 Quiet, Please! 160 Nostatic Software United Kingdom
690 Russian Letters and Syllables 159 cyberpups Russia
691 Gem Miner: Dig Deeper 159 Psym mobile Australia
692 Unified Remote 159 Unified Intents Sweden
693 Bad Elf Simulator 158
694 Puddle + 158
695 Meet the Sight Words 3 Game 158 Preschool Prep Company None
696 The Fixies Top Secret: Kids Runner Games 158 DEVGAME PAID GAMES United States
697 GORB 157 jgallant
698 Preschool Numbers and Quantities English & German 157 BITS United States
699 PictoParty – Chromecast Edition 157 Retroid Interactive Kazakhstan
700 My Little Pony Pinkie’s Sister 157 PlayDate United States
701 Fill it ins crosswords PRO- Fill ins word puzzles 157 AL Funstuff Austria
702 Writing Challenge for Kids 157 Liternauts United Kingdom
703 Monkey Swag 156 USMGames Austria
704 Little Fox Animal Doctor 156 Fox and Sheep Argentina
705 Timing Hero 155 Buffstudio South Korea
706 Pogg 155 Ricky Vuckovic Australia
707 SweetLand 155 Tipitap United States
708 One Fish Two Fish 155 Oceanhouse Media United States
709 Leichter Lesen Lernen 155 Müller und Müller Media United States
710 Rain at Noon 155 Les Editions Volumiques United States
711 MamaLingua: Learn Spanish 155 MamaLingua Inc Austria
712 Lickety Split 155 Swirly Studios United States
713 Vortex Planetarium – Astronomy 155 MagicTorch Software Austria
714 Mister Maker 154 P2 Games United Kingdom
715 Teletubbies Balloon Pop Game For Kids 154 Built Games United States
716 SlingFighter 154 Moitititi United States
717 Cannon Flight 154 Mack Media GmbH & Co KG United Kingdom
718 Richtig rechnen 4 153 Klett United States
719 Charlie the Duck 153 Wiering Software United States
720 Justin Time GO PLAY! 153 Guru Arcade Austria
721 The Very Hungry Caterpillar – First Words 153 StoryToys United Kingdom
722 LDS Kids 153 holyoak.com Austria
723 Mars Power Industries: Space Puzzle Game 152 7A Games Austria
724 Children Educational Game Full 152 Timothée Giet United Kingdom
725 Doctor McWheelie 151 Project First
726 Stick Man: Helping Santa 151 Magic Light Pictures United Kingdom
727 Monster Mingle 151 Cowly Owl United Kingdom
728 Elf Pets Reindeer 151 Elf on the Shelf United States
729 Safe In Cloud Password Manager 151 SafeInCloud
730 Dutch Shuffleboard (No Ads) 151 True Craving United States
731 Anglické Fráze 151 Apps4English Austria
732 Freddi Fish and Luther’s Maze Madness 151 Humongous United Kingdom
733 Hocus Pocus Alfie Atkins 150 Hyper Games Norway
734 Guitar Scales & Chords 149 Learn To Master United Kingdom
735 EduGuru Maths Kids 3–5 149 GAME MAKING FOR ALL United Kingdom
736 Xander Afrikaans Spel Gr1&2 149 Tribage South Africa
737 KlangDings – House of Music 149 doDings United Kingdom
738 Funky Smugglers 149 11 bit studios United States
739 Addition facts up to 10 149 Numberjacks United States
740 Pango plays soccer 148 Studio Pango France
741 Chimpact 148
742 PathPix Alice 148 Kris Pixton United States
743 Mindfulness for Barn : Meditasjon og nærvær 148 Jannik Holgersen Austria
744 Gus Learns French for Kids 148 Toojuice United States
745 Mechanic Escape 147 Playdigious France
746 Princess Lillifee Fairy Ball 147 Tivola Germany
747 Baby Train 3D Premium 147 BlackDevelopers United States
748 Tafiti Savannenparty Lernspiel 147 Loewe Verlag GmbH Germany
749 Tractor Crew Operation Cleanup 147 Kurius United Kingdom
750 Animal Circus – Seek & Find 147 wonderkind United States
751 Meet the Phonics – Blends Game 146 Preschool Prep Company United States
752 Rainbow Dash 146 Romans I XVI Gaming United States
753 Читайка. Учимся Читать! (полн) 146 Mahjong Brain Games United States
754 Fourth Grade Learning Games (School Edition) 146 RosiMosi LLC United Kingdom
755 Timmy’s Learning New Skills 145 British Council United States
756 Max & Ruby: Rabbit Racer 145 Nelvana Austria
757 Pango Zoo 144 Studio Pango France
758 Super Hen Hunt – Maze for Kids 143 Busythings Austria
759 Учим цвета весело! 143 CatDonut United States
760 Cat & Dog: Games for Kids 6-9 143 SANVADA LLC United Kingdom
761 Kids Learning Money 143 Mangustapps United States
762 Smart Kids Puzzles 143 AppQuiz Austria
763 Montessori Math City 142 Edoki Academy France
764 Children Puzzle for Kids Pets PRO: Box 2D & Slices 142 little apple Moldova
765 Baby Explorer 142 AppQuiz United States
766 Threema 141 Kasper Systems Switzerland
767 ABC Autism – Animals 141 Dokye Mobile Austria
768 Shopkins: Who’s Next? 141 Mighty Kingdom Austria
769 Maui Mini Educational Games 141 Mercedes Creus United States
770 Slice Fractions School Edition 141 Ululab Austria
771 Ррр мой логопед. Говорим правильно звуки Р, Рь. 141 Natallia Sarychava Portugal
772 Gerbil Physics 141 Highland Methods United States
773 Busy Water 140 Edoki Academy France
774 Santa Tracker 140
775 Elmo Loves You! 140 StoryToys Ireland
776 Pujie Black 140 Pujie Netherlands
777 See ‘n Say Vehicles 140 Fisher-Price United Kingdom
778 Off the Rails™ 140 Dan Russell-Pinson Austria
779 My Little Baby – Childproof! 140 Markt+Technik Verlag GmbH Austria
780 The big adventure of a little line 139 Bachibouzouk India
781 Lesen lernen Teil 2 139 Sternchenverlag GmbH United States
782 Der Löwe 139 Julius Beltz Germany
783 Lernerfolg Grundschule 139 Tivola United States
784 Moon Phase by Udell 138 Udell United States
785 10monkeys Diver | Addition 138 10monkeys United States
786 Kapu Planet 138 Kapu Toys United States
787 Practice Math 3 – Basic Calculus within 1000 138 wokisu.de – Apps für Kinder United States
788 Ocean Craft Multiplayer – Online 138 StephenAllen United States
789 My baby firework (Remove ad) 138 DOKDOAPPS United Kingdom
790 Russian alphabet for kids PRO 138 WhisperArts United Kingdom
791 Watch Face – Minimal & Elegant 137 Studio eXtreme Poland
792 The Cube by All3Media 137 All3Media United Kingdom
793 myTuner Radio 137 Appgeneration Portugal
794 Bloups! Intégral 137 Annie Lussier Chile
795 Max & Ruby: Grandma’s Garden 136 Nelvana Austria
796 Lær at læse med Lola 136 BeiZ United Kingdom
797 Zamboni Challenge 136 Magnin Associates United States
798 Violin Notes Sight Read Tutor 136 kochkapps United States
799 Special Words: Autism & Down Syndrome Education 136 Special iApps C.I.C. United Kingdom
800 Be-be-bears 135 Interactive Moolt DTv Russia
801 Meet the Math Facts 1 – Game 135 Preschool Prep Company United States
802 Meet the Letters – Uppercase  Game 135 Preschool Prep Company South Korea
803 IMAGEine Premium 135 rarodx Austria
804 1000 Mots Pro / Apprendre à lire 135 netizis.fr United States
805 Quiver Education 135 QuiverVision Limited United States
806 PathPix Max 135 Kris Pixton Austria
807 Lezen en Schrijven 1 – Lezen 135 Bell Pepper Edutainment Austria
808 Splingo’s Language Universe 134 Speech Language Store United Kingdom
809 AnExplorer File Manager 134 DWorkS India
810 Bugs and Numbers 134 LittleBit Studio United Kingdom
811 Meet the Phonics – Digraphs Game 134 Preschool Prep Company United States
812 Printoid – Remote for OctoPrint [PREMIUM] 134 Anthony Stéphan Austria
813 OWLIE BOO PREMIUM 134 OWLIE BOO Austria
814 Chimp Fu Syllables 134 Nessy Learning United States
815 Kids Learn about  Animals 134 intellijoy United States
816 Owl and Pals Preschool Lessons 133 Kevin Bradford United States
817 Find Them All: looking for animals 133 Knbmedia France
818 Мир Машин для малышей 133 MAGE Ukraine
819 Equilibrians 133 Oddrobo United States
820 Magic Carpet Land 133 Ravensburger AG United States
821 Train speech for kids 4+ years 133 SANVADA LLC United States
822 Preschool and Kindergarten Learning Games (SE) 133 RosiMosi LLC United States
823 Washington Wildflowers 133 High Country Apps, LLC United States
824 Dinner Bell 132 3 Queen Software United Kingdom
825 Babyloonz Animal Friends 132 Lekis AB United States
826 Beck and Bo 131 AVOKIDDO Greece
827 Lion & Mouse – Orchestra 131 Yunbu Kids United States
828 Car Repair for kids 131 TweenLoop Kazakhstan
829 StayLit Wear: Longer Backlight 130
830 Virtual Table Tennis 3D 130 Clapfoot Canada
831 Jurassic Rescue 130 Yateland United States
832 Monster Math: Math Facts Practice Game for kids 130 Makkajai: Math Games for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th grade Austria
833 Color by Numbers – Flowers + 130 Kedronic United Kingdom
834 Brincando com Ariê 2 130 Krafthaus Designers United States
835 Иван Царевич и Серый Волк 3 129 1C Russia
836 Cosmolander – The solar system 129 Marshmallow Games SRL Austria
837 Domoticz – Home Automation 129 HNO Games United States
838 Cash Trainer Pro 129 fe-labs.com United States
839 Little Witch at School 128 SlimCricket France
840 Euro Truck Driving Simulator Pro 128 i6.com United States
841 Letter Quiz: Learn your ABCs 128 TantrumApps United Kingdom
842 VoxelMaker 128 Nostatic Software Austria
843 cijfers, getallen – juf Jannie 128 Juff Jannie United States
844 Rummikub 127 Kinkajoo Israel
845 Music Boss 127 Reboot’s Ramblings Canada
846 Meet the Letters – Lowercase Game 127 Preschool Prep Company United States
847 Busy Bundle 127 Busythings United States
848 Squeeze Ctrl 127 angryGoat Austria
849 Elf Pets Pup — The Elf on the Shelf 126 Elf on the Shelf United States
850 Joining Hands 126 10tons Finland
851 アイスクリーム屋さんごっこ 126 KidsStar Japan
852 Goober’s Lab™ 126 GANZ United States
853 DINOTRUX: Trux It Up! 126 Fox and Sheep United States
854 Pippi Sing Along 126 Filimundus Austria
855 Letter Quiz – Alphabet School & ABC Games for Kids 126 22learn United States
856 Blob Chorus Ear Training 126 Lumpty Learning United States
857 BASS CAT 126 LMuse United Kingdom
858 Grow Garden 125 Gro Play Austria
859 Nighty Night Circus 124 Fox and Sheep Germany
860 Malti – Stejjer 124 DavDav Games Studios United States
861 Texas Wildcatter Experience 124 Magnin Associates United States
862 НАУЧИ МАЛЫША! Детские игры 124 MAGE Studio Kids Austria
863 Reading Skills 124 Leripa Austria
864 Tide Table Chart 124 AppMosaic Austria
865 Deutsch Grundsch. 1.- 4.Klasse 124 magnussoft Austria
866 iTooch 3rd Gr. Math [FULL] 124 eduPad United States
867 Tic Toc Time 124 Edoki Academy United States
868 Runtastic Running & Fitness 123 Runtastic Austria
869 Kosmos World Atlas 123 USMGames United States
870 Friends of 10 123 Digitalt Hjarta Austria
871 Fun English (School Edition) 123 Studycat Austria
872 Special Stories: Autism & Down Syndrome Education 123 Special iApps C.I.C. Austria
873 Dual N-back IQ Game Memory Brain Builder Premium 123 High Secret United States
874 PathPix Bubble 122 Kris Pixton United Kingdom
875 Splat Squares 122 Primary Games Ltd United Kingdom
876 Animal Fun Park Family Version 122 Filimundus Sweden
877 Загадки и игры для детей 122 Syomka Games Uruguay
878 DoSolFa – learn musical notes 122 musicagames Austria
879 Yash Math Adventure Elementary 122 Degenet Austria
880 Moon Calendar Watch 122 AppMosaic Austria
881 Morphing Watch Face 122 Thema United States
882 Baby Visual Stimulation Cards 122 Silver Honey Media United States
883 Tee and Mo Play Time 121 Plug-in Media Austria
884 EcoGuide: Russian Wild Flowers 121 Экосистема Austria
885 Classic Sudoku Puzzle 120 EWES ACADEMY United States
886 ⌚ Watch Face – Ksana Sweep for Android Wear OS 120 appglobe.com United States
887 A Distant Journey 120 YipYip United States
888 Dr. Seuss Book Collection #1 120 Oceanhouse Media United States
889 Bogga Klokke norsk: Lær klokka 120 Boggatap Austria
890 Cronosurf Wave Pro watch 120 fruit4droid United States
891 Milli the small snail 120 Honig Studios United States
892 Minimo Town 120 MiniMo ApS United States
893 4th Grade Reading Comp 120 Peekaboo Studios United States
894 Hard Lines 120 JakylGames United Kingdom
895 EcoGuide: Trees in Summer 119 Экосистема Austria
896 Toddler Shapes 119 Bruce Lowe Austria
897 Red Wrecker 119 RosiMosi LLC United States
898 Chess and Mate 118 Tivola Germany
899 Aviator Watch Face 118 Zuhanden Germany
900 Bubble Puppy: Play and Learn 118 Nickelodeon United States
901 Road Trip USA – A Classic Hidden Object Game 118 Max the Cat Studios Ltd. United States
902 Quiet Christmas 118 Nostatic Software United States
903 Dino Tim: Preschool Basic Math 117
904 Water Drink Reminder 117 Leap Fitness Group
905 Lær å lese med Lola 117 BeiZ United Kingdom
906 Easy Music for kids 117 Edoki Academy United Kingdom
907 Skull Wear Watch Face 117 Thema Austria
908 Grandpa’s Workshop 117 Noodlecake Studios United States
909 Type to learn – Kids typing games Pro 116 Simple Arcade Gamers United States
910 GOLF NAVI PRO 116 phinetworks Austria
911 CatHotel VR: Fur-tual Reality 116 Tivola United Kingdom
912 Kapu Fishing 116 Kapu Toys United States
913 Pronouns With Splingo 116 Speech Language Store Ireland
914 Golf GPS & Scorecard – Hole19 115 Stat Track
915 Breathing Zone 115 Breathing Zone
916 KidPro Baseball 115 Mike Cendana Austria
917 The Lorax 114 Oceanhouse Media United States
918 Meet the Colors Game 114 Preschool Prep Company United States
919 Speech Therapy for Apraxia 114 Blue Whale Apps, Inc. United States
920 Montessori French Syllables 113 Edoki Academy France
921 It‘s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown 113 Loud Crow Canada
922 Math Addition Subtraction 113 Incredible Forest United Kingdom
923 PathPix Art 113 Kris Pixton United States
924 Wear Stand-up Alert +Watchface complication bubble 113 DYNA Logix Austria
925 Einstein’s Logic 113 Agent0013 Design Austria
926 Pango Build Park 112 Studio Pango France
927 Strsses of Russian language 112 TEOfrast Austria
928 Driver Watch Face 112 Thema United States
929 Lindbergh. A Mouse’s Tale 112 Verlag Friedrich Oetinger Germany
930 LED Watch face with Weather 112 Wearable Designs United Kingdom
931 Score Fast Pro: compose, notate, play, print music 112 Resounz Austria
932 Moonzy. Happy Birthday! 112 1C Austria
933 Flip Clock Watch Face 111 Studio eXtreme Poland
934 Little Mole in Summer 111 Silicon Jelly Czech Republic
935 2Elegant Watch Face 111 RichFace United States
936 LookBehind for Wear 110 Pixtogram France
937 Wrist Radio 110 DrewApps United Kingdom
938 First – a Calendar Watchface 110 RJR Apps United States
939 Max & Ruby: Carnival Fair 110 Nelvana United States
940 Cyferki Matematyka dla Dzieci 110 123 Kids Fun Apps – Educational apps for Kids Macau
941 DosFace Watch Face 110 RADEFFFACTORY United Kingdom
942 Hairy Words 2 110 Nessy Learning None
943 Authenticator Plus 110 Mufri United States
944 Switch Zoo 110 Tubehead Austria
945 PathPix Joy 110 Kris Pixton Austria
946 CryptoWatch by Cuberob 109 Cuberob
947 Alizay pirate girl 109 SlimCricket France
948 Miner Birds – Addition and Subtraction 109 Busythings United States
949 Agenda12h Watch Face 109 Tobotec AB United States
950 Xander Afrikaans Spel Gr3 – 7 109 Tribage Austria
951 Jack Watch Face 109 Thema Austria
952 Chroma Watch face 109 Ammarptn United States
953 ParKing Premium: Find my car – Automatic 109 Talent Apps Austria
954 Wear Camera for Wear OS (Android Wear) 109 Makeev Apps United States
955 GALAXIA (Wear OS) 109 Virtual GS Austria
956 Wear App Manager 109 Udell United States
957 EcoGuide: Russian Wild Mammals 109 Экосистема United Kingdom
958 Texpert 108
959 Krona Sunlight Watchface 108
960 Military Watch Face 108 RichFace Austria
961 TerraTime 108 Udell United States
962 Easy Voice Recorder 108 Digipom
963 Guitar Tiles PRO – DON’T MISS TILES OPEN 260 SONGS 108 Pyramids Games Austria
964 The Little Acre 108 Curve Digital Austria
965 Ear Cat – Music Ear Training 108 LMuse United States
966 Kids Dinosaur Games 108 Planarsoft United States
967 Math Blaster HyperBlast 2 HD 108 Knowledge Adventure United States
968 Hide the Hideout & Captain Hook’s Hooks 107 Disney United States
969 Leer lezen met Lola 107 BeiZ Belgium
970 WatchR – Multi Watch Face & Clock Widget 107 DeNitE United States
971 Pettson’s Memo 107 Filimundus United States
972 Abduction! World Attack 107 Psym mobile Austria
973 Kingdom: New Lands 106 Raw Fury
974 The Big Sleepover 106 Disney United States
975 Sensory Baby Learning Extra 106 Xisle Games Austria
976 Mindfulness for Children – Meditation for Kids App 106 Jannik Holgersen Austria
977 Digital One Watch Face 106 Thema United States
978 PathPix Love 106 Kris Pixton United States
979 Oh My Giraffe 106 Nico Prins United States
980 Next Bus Dublin 106 Stephen McBride United States
981 Authentic Watch Face 105 RichFace Austria
982 Clouds & Sheep 2 105 HandyGames Germany
983 SuperTrains 2 Ad-free 105 Impossible Visions Austria
984 GeoExpert – France Geography 105 educaPix United States
985 Hangman Kid’s App for Spelling Word Practice 105 Ace Edutainment Apps United Kingdom
986 Running Watch Face 105 Thema United States
987 Vector GUI Watch Face 105 Thema Austria
988 PathPix Laugh 105 Kris Pixton United States
989 All-in-One Mahjong 105 Pozirk Games Inc. Philippines
990 Forgotten Places: Lost Circus (Full) 105 Sungift Games United States
991 Futuristic Watch Face 104 RichFace Austria
992 Animal Puzzle by Eiswuxe 104 Winterworks
993 DogWorld 3D 104 Tivola Germany
994 My City : Pajama Party 104 My Town United States
995 Fishing for kids and babies Premium 104 Babies and Kids Educational Games United States
996 Pengui; Okul Öncesi Eğitici Çocuk Zeka Oyunları 104 ”3 Elma” | Enver ISIK United States
997 Ellipsis 104 Salmi GmbH Austria
998 Broadlink RM Plugin 104 Originally US Austria
999 Runner Watch Face 104 RichFace United Kingdom
1000 Kids Trains Pro 104 3583 Bytes United Kingdom
1 Google One 101785 Google United States
2 Candy Crush Saga 63893 King United Kingdom
3 Tinder 53824 Match Group United States
4 PUBG MOBILE 46921 Tencent China
5 Guns of Glory 42355 FunPlus China
6 Google Drive 39997 Google United States
7 Lords Mobile 39022 Fantasy Plus Taiwan
8 Rise of Kingdoms 38473 Lilith China
9 Homescapes 27610 Playrix Ireland
10 Clash of Clans 26237 Supercell Finland
11 Toon Blast 26143 Peak Games Turkey
12 Truecaller 25700 Truecaller Sweden
13 Gardenscapes – New Acres 25538 Playrix Ireland
14 Coin Master 25213 Moon Active Israel
15 Golf Clash 24900 Playdemic United Kingdom
16 8 Ball Pool 21772 Miniclip Switzerland
17 eFootball PES 2020 21620 KONAMI Japan
18 Last Shelter: Survival 20789 Long Tech Network China
19 Candy Crush Soda Saga 20369 King United Kingdom
20 Design Home 19229 Crowdstar United States
21 ROBLOX 18963 Roblox United States
22 Township 18304 Playrix Ireland
23 Merge Dragons 17813 Gram Games United Kingdom
24 Netflix 17496 Netflix United States
25 Castle Clash 17348 IGG China
26 Webnovel 17040 China Literature China
27 Udemy 16685 Udemy United States
28 LivU 16225 Riley Cillian Hong Kong
29 Zynga Poker 16151 Zynga United States
30 Dream League Soccer 2016 15191 First Touch United Kingdom
31 OneDrive 14837 Microsoft United States
32 Choices: Stories You Play 14769 Pixelberry United States
33 LINE 13572 LINE Japan
34 Sniper 3D Assassin 13420 TFG Co Brazil
35 King of Avalon: Dragon Warfare 13285 FunPlus China
36 FIFA Soccer 13008 Electronic Arts United States
37 DateMyAge: Date Mature Singles 12704 Dating.com Hong Kong
38 Evony 12539 Top Games United States
39 WWE SuperCard 12310 2K Games United States
40 Top Eleven 11853 Nordeus Serbia
41 Dropbox 11770 Dropbox United States
42 Toy Blast 11549 Peak Games Turkey
43 Dreame 11427 Dreame Singapore
44 CamScanner 11391 IntSig China
45 Mafia City 11136 Yotta Games China
46 Your Freedom VPN Client 11059
47 World Series of Poker 10980 Playtika Israel
48 MLB 9 Innings 18 10856 Com2uS South Korea
49 Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team 10773 KLab Japan
50 Blinkist 10655 Blinks Germany
51 Farm Heroes Saga 10415 King United Kingdom
52 Com2Us Pro Baseball 2018 10265 Com2uS South Korea
53 Candy Crush Friends Saga 10114 King United Kingdom
54 Art of Conquest 10022 Lilith China
55 Golf Rival 9817 GR Sports Club China
56 Monster Legends 9790 Social Point Spain
57 BIGO LIVE 9587 BIGO Singapore
58 Live Chat 9432 Riley Cillian Hong Kong
59 Moemoe Girls 9383 Yotta Games China
60 VPN by NordVPN 9068 Tefinkom & CO Panama
61 Fishdom: Deep Dive 9011 Playrix Ireland
62 Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire 8836 Epic Action United States
63 Best Fiends 8826 Seriously Digital Entertainment Finland
64 Clash Royale 8723 Supercell Finland
65 MoboReader 8662 Changdu China
66 PES CARD COLLECTION 8262 KONAMI Japan
67 MARVEL Future Fight 7800 Netmarble South Korea
68 Clash of Kings 7785 Elex Technology China
69 Rise of the Kings 7709 Onemt China
70 Injustice 2 7592 Warner Bros United States
71 Elevate Brain Training 7554 Elevate Labs United States
72 The Continent of Wind 7498 Zilong China
73 Left to Survive 7400 MY.COM Netherlands
74 Slotomania 7325 Playtika Israel
75 Boyaa Texas Poker 7290 Boyaa China
76 OfficeSuite 7 7215 MobiSystems United States
77 Revenge of Sultans 7103 Onemt China
78 Azar 7069 Hyperconnect South Korea
79 Twitch 6995 Twitch Interactive United States
80 Mega Hit Poker 6958 Wonder People South Korea
81 Matchington Mansion 6917 Firecraft Studios China
82 Empires & Puzzles 6856 Small Giant Games Finland
83 Zodiac Touch 6854 Zodiac New Zealand
84 happn 6807 Happn France
85 Kaspersky Mobile Security 6715 Kaspersky Russia
86 Coffee Shop: Cafe Business Sim 6665 Melesta Belarus
87 Madden NFL Mobile 6548 Electronic Arts United States
88 Mini Golf King 6507 PNIX Games South Korea
89 Hay Day 6481 Supercell Finland
90 Head Ball 2 6479 Masomo United Kingdom
91 imo 6421 imo.im United States
92 Seven Knights 6296 Netmarble South Korea
93 Duolingo: Learn Languages 6295 Duolingo United States
94 Pet Rescue Saga 6280 King United Kingdom
95 Who — Call&Chat 6222 Scorp Turkey
96 Hushed 6169 AffinityClick Canada
97 Covet Fashion 6143 Crowdstar United States
98 Heart of Vegas 6122 Product Madness United States
99 Klondike Adventures 6038 Vizor United Kingdom
100 POP! Slots 6000 PlayStudios United States
101 Heroes Of Chaos 5968 Kunlun Games China
102 Minecraft Pocket Edition 5915 Mojang Sweden
103 Badoo 5827 Badoo United Kingdom
104 Need for Speed No Limits 5705 Electronic Arts United States
105 Boxing Star 5653 Four Thirty Three South Korea
106 Bloomy 5652 Culturika
107 Paktor 5632 Paktor Singapore
108 Episode 5592 Episode Interactive United States
109 Life360 Family Locator 5578 Life360 United States
110 BetterMe: Workouts 5564 Genesis Partners Ukraine
111 Ace Fishing 5535 Com2uS South Korea
112 Tagged 5529 Ifwe United States
113 Strike of Nations | WW3 MMO 5472 Babil Games United Arab Emirates
114 Vault-Hide SMS, Pics & Videos 5419 Link Motion China
115 Rise of Empire 5400 Long Tech Network China
116 Betting United – Betting Tips (No Ads) 5350 Betting United Team United States
117 AntiVirus Security 5294 AVG Czech Republic
118 Nine Regions Youxia Legend 5229 IJUNHAI China
119 VivaVideo 5222 QuVideo China
120 Jackpot Party Casino 5220 Scientific Games United States
121 NBA LIVE Mobile 5118 Electronic Arts United States
122 Star Trek Fleet Command 5094 Scopely United States
123 Summoners War 5048 Com2uS South Korea
124 Be The King 5047 Chuang Cool China
125 WPS Office 5031 Kingsoft Office Software China
126 Angry Birds 2 5023 Rovio Finland
127 PES CLUB MANAGER 4977 KONAMI Japan
128 iTranslate 4967 Sonico Austria
129 TuneIn Radio 4960 TuneIn United States
130 Game of Thrones: Conquest 4927 Warner Bros United States
131 Medium 4889 Medium
132 PicsArt Photo Studio 4874 PicsArt United States
133 Clash of Lords 2 4846 IGG China
134 Freeletics 4792 Freeletics Germany
135 Slots Casino Games by Huuuge 4786 Huuuge Games Poland
136 Cashman Casino 4782 Product Madness United States
137 Hero Wars 4724 Nexters Cyprus
138 Board Kings 4704 Jelly Button Israel
139 KakaoTalk 4683 Kakao South Korea
140 Heroes Charge 4669 uCool China
141 Headspace 4668 Headspace United Kingdom
142 CamCard 4658 IntSig China
143 Cooking Craze 4611 Big Fish Games United States
144 VPN by Betternet 4606 Betternet Canada
145 Chapters-Interactive stories 4586 ChineseAll China
146 Fabulous – Motivate Me 4577 TheFabulous France
147 Marvel Contest of Champions 4573 Kabam United States
148 Wordscapes 4520 PeopleFun United States
149 BINGO Blitz 4511 Playtika Santa Monica United States
150 NBA 4494 NBA United States
151 Strava Running and Cycling 4489 Strava United States
152 CSR Racing 2 4482 NaturalMotion United Kingdom
153 Epic Seven 4460 Smilegate Megaport South Korea
154 Forge of Empires 4450 InnoGames Germany
155 Dating.com 4439 Dating.com Hong Kong
156 Weather XL 4434 SmallTech Switzerland
157 Brawl Stars 4432 Supercell Finland
158 Tile 4426 Tile United States
159 The Washington Post 4391 Washington Post United States
160 Bermuda 4386 Bermuda Inc. South Korea
161 Tower of Saviors 4364 Mad Head Hong Kong
162 Tetris Blitz 4361 Electronic Arts United States
163 Shadow Fight 3 4356 Nekki Russia
164 Fortunescope: Palm Reader 2019 4347 Yumobi Belarus
165 RAID: Shadow Legends 4306 Plarium Israel
166 MyFitnessPal 4294 MyFitnessPal United States
167 Betnumbers 4282 BetNumbers LTD Austria
168 GameTwist Slots 4249 Funstage Spielewebseiten Austria
169 Slots – House of Fun 4245 Playtika Israel
170 Teen Patti 4241 Octro India
171 War and Order 4240 Camel Games China
172 Pokémon GO 4228 Niantic United States
173 AFK Arena 4211 Lilith China
174 Free Slots: Hot Vegas Slot Machines 4197 Bole Games China
175 Last Day on Earth: Survival 4197 Kefir Russia
176 WorldCard 4168 Penpower Taiwan
177 ParaU 4165 ParaU Hong Kong
178 Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes 4158 Electronic Arts United States
179 DomiNations 4157 NEXON
180 Carry1st Trivia: Play. Learn. Earn. 4155 ADG Technology Belgium
181 Dark Legend 4148 Eyou China
182 Big Fish Casino 4127 Big Fish Games United States
183 LOVELY – Your Dating App 4122 Jaumo Germany
184 Calm 4101 Calm United States
185 Lightning Link Casino 4100 Product Madness United States
186 DoubleDown Casino 4100 Double Down Interactive United States
187 Facebook Messenger 4093 Facebook United States
188 Call Me Emperor 4082 Dianchu China
189 Novel World 4060
190 King’s Raid 4058 Vespa Interactive South Korea
191 Game of Sultans 4057 Mechanist China
192 Bubble Shooter by Ilyon 4054 Ilyon Dynamics Israel
193 Caesars Slots 4047 Playtika Israel
194 Bubble Witch 3 Saga 4039 King United Kingdom
195 Purple Ocean 4033 Purple Ocean Psychic
196 Family Farm Seaside 4026 FunPlus China
197 Billionaire Casino 4020 Huuuge Games Poland
198 Solitaire TriPeaks 3995 Game Show Network United States
199 Pirate Kings 3991 Jelly Button Israel
200 ESPN 3984 ESPN United States
201 Evernote 3981 Evernote United States
202 Legendary: Game of Heroes 3967 N3TWORK United States
203 Flightradar24 3925 Svenska Resenatverket Sweden
204 FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS 3912 SQUARE ENIX Japan
205 DoubleU Casino 3896 DoubleU South Korea
206 Millionaire Trivia: Who Wants To Be a Millionaire 3893 Sony Pictures Television United States
207 Runtastic Running & Fitness 3886 Runtastic Austria
208 Babbel 3883 Babbel Germany
209 The Great Ottomans 3875 Onemt China
210 Sweat with Kayla 3867 Kayla Itsines Australia
211 Bingo Bash 3860 Game Show Network Japan
212 Online Soccer Manager OSM 3848 Gamebasics Netherlands
213 AVAST Mobile Security & Antivirus 3834 AVAST Czech Republic
214 Grindr 3832 Grindr United States
215 Quick Hit Slots by Dragonplay 3815 Scientific Games United States
216 Adobe Acrobat DC 3815 Adobe United States
217 Big Farm: Mobile Harvest 3797 Goodgame Studios Germany
218 Aqua Mail 3793 MobiSystems United States
219 Idle Heroes 3790 DH Games China
220 Hit it Rich 3778 Zynga United States
221 BMWhat 3765 Carly Germany
222 Legend Novel 3749 Happy Read China
223 The Walking Dead: Road to Survival 3743 Scopely United States
224 Vikings: War of Clans 3736 Plarium Israel
225 Gold Fish Casino Slots 3732 Scientific Games United States
226 Scatter Slots 3728 Murka Ukraine
227 LifeAfter 3693 NetEase China
228 Real Racing 3 3687 Electronic Arts United States
229 Tantan 3677 Tantan China
230 Millie’s Library 3675 Millie’s Library South Korea
231 Yalla 3670 Yalla China
232 Microsoft Word 3661 Microsoft United States
233 AbemaTV 3649 AbemaTV Japan
234 Cafe – Connecting the World 3645 Matching Technologies
235 MapleStory M 3644 NEXON Japan
236 Tango Messenger 3640 TangoMe United States
237 TopU 3636 Veego
238 Text Me 3634 TextMe France
239 TinyScan PDF scanner 3634 Appxy China
240 Cash Frenzy 3630 Bole Games China
241 Kiss Kiss: Spin the Bottle 3601
242 KONAMI Slots 3600 PlayStudios United States
243 One Lords and Seven Wives 3587 Heyyogame Hong Kong
244 Hot Novels 3585 Xinmo China
245 Whitebook 3584 PEBmed Brazil
246 Looney Tunes World of Mayhem 3575 Scopely United States
247 Bingo Pop 3550 Jam City United States
248 OkCupid Dating 3548 Match Group United States
249 Live.me 3540 KS Mobile United States
250 Golden HoYeah Slots 3536 IGS Taiwan
251 BetterMen: Workout Trainer 3533 Genesis Partners Ukraine
252 The Avengers – destroyers 3528 Overmobile
253 myVEGAS Slots 3520 PlayStudios United States
254 Disney Magic Kingdoms 3515 Gameloft France
255 Hustle Castle: Fantasy Kingdom 3495 MY.COM Netherlands
256 MONOPOLY Slots 3494 Scientific Games United States
257 SimCity BuildIt 3486 Electronic Arts United States
258 VEGA Conflict 3480 KIXEYE United States
259 Face Secret 3473 Voyage Photo Lab United States
260 Teen Patti Gold 3461 Moonfrog India
261 June’s Journey 3460 Wooga Germany
262 Bingo Showdown 3449 Spicerack United States
263 onoff 3445 ONOFFAPP
264 Ark of War 3435 Seven Pirates China
265 Double Win Casino Slots Game 3418 Avid.ly China
266 Girls X Battle 2 3414 Yotta Games China
267 Mobile Legends: Bang bang 3414 Moonton China
268 Knives Out 3413 NetEase China
269 War Robots 3411 Pixonic Russia
270 DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY OO 3410 SQUARE ENIX Japan
271 Ms.Sibyl 3392 Ms.Sibyl
272 Let’s Vegas Slots 3383 Userjoy Taiwan
273 Taptap Heroes 3376 Ajoy China
274 Golf Battle 3373 Miniclip Switzerland
275 Airport City 3373 Game Insight Lithuania
276 BodyFast Intermittent Fasting 3367 BodyFast
277 Miracle Nikki 3364 Tencent China
278 Avast SecureLine 3344 AVAST Czech Republic
279 Era of Celestials 3341 GTarcade China
280 Puffin Web Browser 3339 CloudMosa Taiwan
281 Dark Avenger 3 3324 NEXON Japan
282 LINE POP2 3318 LINE Japan
283 Crusaders Quest 3309 NHN South Korea
284 Jackpot City Slots 3308 Big Fish Games United States
285 Calorie Counter by YAZIO 3299 YAZIO Germany
286 Zombie Strike-Idle Battle 3298 Tojoy Game Hong Kong
287 Figaro 3293 Figaro France
288 Fantastic Face 3285 VIPTOP
289 MORTAL KOMBAT X 3281 Warner Bros United States
290 Age Of Magic 3279 Playkot Russia
291 Guild of Heroes 3278 Bit.Games Russia
292 Viber 3275 Viber Media Cyprus
293 VSCO 3270 Visual Supply United States
294 FaceApp 3268 FaceApp Russia
295 MHD Flasher N54 3266 MHD Tuning UG Germany
296 NYTimes 3260 NY Times United States
297 Clockmaker 3259 Samfinaco Belarus
298 Destiny Child 3255 Shiftup South Korea
299 Le Monde 3254 Le Monde France
300 WWE: Champions 3243 Scopely United States
301 MU Awakening 3238 Tencent China
302 Авто Эксперт 3238 Smart app
303 Myjackpot 3238 Whow Games Germany
304 Palringo Group Messenger 3238 Palringo United Kingdom
305 Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery 3234 Jam City United States
306 Asphalt 9: Legends 3218 Gameloft France
307 Tap Titans 2 3215 Game Hive Canada
308 Pyramid Solitaire Saga 3215 King United Kingdom
309 TikTok 3212 TikTok Inc China
310 Sing! by Smule 3194 Smule United States
311 Hotspot Shield VPN 3192 AnchorFree United States
312 Top Drives 3187 HutchGames United Kingdom
313 KINGDOM HEARTS Unchained χ 3187 SQUARE ENIX Japan
314 MARVEL Strike Force 3181 FoxNext United States
315 Army Men Strike 3179 FightClub China
316 KeepSafe Vault 3176 KeepSafe United States
317 Rapidgator.net File Manager 3162 Rapidgator
318 HEIR OF LIGHT 3148 GAMEVIL South Korea
319 Slots Era 3146 Murka Ukraine
320 Weather Live 3146 Apalon Belarus
321 Z Day: Hearts of Heroes 3142 KingsGroup China
322 Avakin Life 3139 Lockwood Publishing United Kingdom
323 GSN Casino 3136 Game Show Network United States
324 Roomster 3132 Roomster
325 Grand Chase 3128 Kakao South Korea
326 WGT Golf 3125 WGT United States
327 Amazon Prime Video 3124 Amazon United States
328 Dark Eden M 3117 Entermate South Korea
329 Evening Courier 3116 RCS MediaGroup Italy
330 Magic Rush: Heroes 3108 Elex Technology China
331 The Guardian 3096 The Guardian United Kingdom
332 Cookie Run: OvenBreak 3087 Devsisters South Korea
333 hi5 3086 Ifwe United States
334 Reddit sync 3083 Laurence Dawson United Kingdom
335 Marvel Puzzle Quest 3072 D3Publisher Japan
336 Brown Dust 3069 Neowiz South Korea
337 VideoShow: Video Editor &Maker 3068 Enjoy Mobi China
338 Kingdom Story 3048 NHN South Korea
339 Last Empire-War Z 3042 Game Focus Network Hong Kong
340 MLB At Bat 3039 MLB Advanced Media United States
341 For Whom the Alchemist Exists 3024 gumi Inc. Japan
342 Memrise 3018 Memrise United Kingdom
343 Libon 3017 Libon
344 Poweramp 3016 Max MP Russia
345 Playshoo Texas Poker 3012 Artrix New Zealand
346 Score! Hero 3005 First Touch United Kingdom
347 The Sanford Guide to Antimicrobial Therapy 3002 Antimicrobial Therapy United States
348 The Telegraph 3001 Telegraph Media United Kingdom
349 TwitCasting Viewer 2991 Moi Corporation Japan
350 Read! 2977 LitRes Russia
351 KineMaster 2968 KineMaster South Korea
352 Club Vegas 2966 Bagelcode South Korea
353 Toram 2962 Asobimo Japan
354 Lifesum 2962 Lifesum Sweden
355 Monster Super League 2960 Four Thirty Three South Korea
356 Adobe Lightroom 2953 Adobe United States
357 Unison League 2951 Ateam Japan
358 Hoogo: Meet New People in Online Video Chat 2951 Hoogo Group United States
359 Dingtone 2950 Dingtone United States
360 Valkyrie Connect 2945 Ateam Japan
361 Monster Taming 2944 Netmarble South Korea
362 Any.do Task List 2940 Any do Israel
363 Full House Casino 2939 ME2ON South Korea
364 TextMe Up 2937 TextMe France
365 The Wall Street Journal 2934 Dow Jones United States
366 Tycoon Casino 2911 Triwin Games China
367 Gamesofa Mahjong 2910 Gamesofa Taiwan
368 War Machines : 3D Multiplayer Tank Arena 2906 TFG Co Brazil
369 MY LITTLE PONY – Friendship is Magic 2905 Gameloft France
370 xHP Flashtool 2899 RBT Tuning
371 Zalo 2899 VNG Vietnam
372 GALATEA 2896 Inkitt
373 MLB Perfect Inning Live 2892 GAMEVIL South Korea
374 FINAL FANTASY Record Keeper 2892 DeNA Japan
375 iDates 2882 Boranu Netherlands
376 Hyper Heroes 2878 90KM China
377 Candy Crush Jelly Saga 2877 King United Kingdom
378 Age of Warring Empire 2876 Elex Technology China
379 Merck Storia 2874 Happy Elements China
380 Invoice Simple 2873 Invoice Simple Canada
381 Hot Shot Casino Slots 2873 Scientific Games United States
382 My Home – Design Dreams 2869 Zenjoy China
383 Praia Bingo 2868 Pipa Brazil
384 AVL Aplicativos Bike Race 2863 TFG Co Brazil
385 Mapit GIS – Map Data Collector & Measurements 2861 Mapit GIS LTD United Kingdom
386 Ghost 2856 NetEase China
387 NEW SLOTS 2020 2855 Alice Games FZE United Arab Emirates
388 iSharing 2853 iSharing
389 Epic! 2853 Epic Creations United States
390 Hago 2850 Hago Games China
391 Bloomberg 2841 Bloomberg United States
392 The Times and The Sunday Times 2837 Times Newspapers United Kingdom
393 MHD F-Series 2829 MHD Tuning UG Germany
394 iScanner – PDF Document Scanner App 2828 BPMobile United States
395 Portal Quest 2815 PerBlue Entertainment United States
396 Alliance X Empire 2813 NEXON Japan
397 High 5 Casino Real Slots 2803 High5Games United States
398 Hill Climb Racing 2 2795 Fingersoft Finland
399 Knights Chronicle 2794 Netmarble South Korea
400 Star 371-16 Mahjong 2792 IGS Taiwan
401 Telos Free Phone Number & Unlimited Calls and Text 2786 Sentry SkyVPN Security Technology United States
402 Topface 2784 Topface Russia
403 Battle Warship: Naval Empire 2783 Special Gamez China
404 Cookie Jam 2776 Jam City United States
405 Trials of Heroes 2773 Jupiter Entertainment China
406 FaFaFa Gold 2771 Product Madness United States
407 Brutal Age: Horde Invasion 2771 Tap4Fun China
408 Football Strike – Multiplayer Soccer 2761 Miniclip Switzerland
409 Farm Heroes Super Saga 2747 King United Kingdom
410 Slots Big Win Casino 2743 FiveStar Games
411 World War Rising 2741 MZ United States
412 Horoscope & Palm Master 2726
413 Threema 2725 Kasper Systems Switzerland
414 Calls Blacklist 2724 Vlad Lee Russia
415 Wartune 2721 Gaea Mobile
416 Asphalt 8: Airborne 2721 Gameloft France
417 Lucky Time Slots 2720 DGN United States
418 Fast Scanner 2720 CoolMobileSolution Vietnam
419 Pho.to Lab 2720 VicMan Russia
420 Age of Z 2716 Camel Games China
421 Indian Rummy 2715 Octro India
422 FolderSync 2707 Tacit Dynamics Denmark
423 成り上がり～華と武の戦国 2698 Youzu China
424 Loco Bingo 90 2693 PlaySpace Spain
425 Phoner 2nd Phone Number + Anonymous Text & Call 2693 Appsverse United States
426 Assassins Creed Rebellion 2690 Ubisoft France
427 Brave Frontier 2690 gumi Inc. Japan
428 Endless Frontier 2688 ekkorr South Korea
429 Crush Them All 2687 Godzilab United States
430 Hiya 2680 Hiya United States
431 Quick PDF Scanner 2675 MobiSystems United States
432 Call Recorder – Automatic 2674 Hopy China
433 TalkU Free Calls +Free Texting +International Call 2674 TalkU United States
434 Classic Slots: Vegas Casino 2673 Slots Limited China
435 Windfinder 2673 Windfinder Germany
436 BlackVue 2673 pittasoft Austria
437 AVABEL ONLINE 2671 Asobimo Japan
438 Storytel 2668 Storytel Sweden
439 Veicolo 2665
440 Magisto 2661 Magisto Israel
441 Mobile Royale 2659 IGG China
442 Bit Heroes 2657 Kongregate United States
443 HOOKED 2651 Telepathic United States
444 The NIKKEI 2649 Nikkei Japan
445 MuMu 2645 Mumu
446 IMVU Mobile 2643 IMVU United States
447 Gaana 2642 Gamma Gaana India
448 MovieStarPlanet 2635 MovieStarPlanet Denmark
449 Dot Arena 2633 Longtu Game China
450 Facebook 2629 Facebook United States
451 Angry Birds Evolution 2628 Rovio Finland
452 NewsPicks 2627 UZABASE Japan
453 Bible Study 2624 Nelson Media United States
454 League of Angels – Paradise Land 2621 GTarcade China
455 Numero eSIM: Second Phone Number & Virtual SIM 2620 Numero eSIM South Korea
456 Meteogram Weather Forecast 2618 cloud3squared
457 SailGrib Weather Routing 2618 SailGrib France
458 Weatherback Weather Wallpaper 2618 aceou
459 WindGURU11 2618 StudioEleven France
460 Wetter App 2618 WetterOnline Germany
461 AeroWeather 2618 Lakehorn Switzerland
462 CuriosityStream 2617 CuriosityStream
463 Simply Piano by JoyTunes 2615 JoyTunes Israel
464 Torque 2609 Ian Hawkins United Kingdom
465 Texas HoldEm Poker by IGG 2609 IGG China
466 Yokai Tamer 2606 Eyou China
467 GO SMS 2604 Best Free Video Editor & Video Maker Dev
468 Football Manager 2019 2594 SEGA Japan
469 Radish 2594 Radish
470 Poker by Neowiz 2593 Neowiz Games South Korea
471 Yahoo Mail 2592 Yahoo! United States
472 드래곤빌리지M: 마스터의 길 2590 Highbrow South Korea
473 InstaWeather 2590 byss mobile Poland
474 Downtown Vegas Slots 2586 Playtika Israel
475 Deck Heroes 2583 IGG China
476 Oxford Dictionary of English 2579 MobiSystems United States
477 LEARN ENGLISH with LINGOKIDS 2578 Monkimun Spain
478 QuickBooks Online 2576 Intuit United States
479 Ancestry 2572 Ancestry.com United States
480 muzmatch 2570 muzmatch
481 Fantasy Westward Journey 2569 NetEase China
482 War and Magic 2568 EFUN China
483 iReader 2568 ZHANGYUE China
484 Slots – Classic Vegas Casino 2567 ME2ZEN Hong Kong
485 Day R 2566 tltGames Russia
486 Bravo Casino 2565 GalaxyOnline Taiwan
487 BLEACH Brave Souls 2562 KLab Japan
488 jetAudio 2561 jetAudio
489 YoWindow 2559 RepkaSoft Russia
490 Free Adblocker Browser – Adblock & Popup Blocker 2557 Adblock – Rocketshield Browser Technology Limited United States
491 DC Legends 2555 Warner Bros United States
492 FineScanner 2555 ABBYY Russia
493 FishBrain 2550 FishBrain Sweden
494 Cooking Diary: Tasty Hills 2549 MyTona Russia
495 Face Wonder 2548
496 Angry Birds Dream Blast 2536 Rovio Finland
497 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Companion 2534 Electronic Arts United States
498 Shakes and Fidget 2532 Playa Games Germany
499 New Words With Friends 2530 Zynga United States
500 XING 2527 New Work Germany
501 東京放課後サモナーズ 2524 Lifewonders
502 DAFU Casino 2517 Bole Games China
503 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas 2515 Rockstar Games United States
504 Frozen Free Fall 2513 Jam City United States
505 A Dream of Jianghu 2510 NetEase China
506 LINE Bubble 2 2509 LINE Japan
507 FarmVille 2 Country Escape 2508 Zynga United States
508 Sleep as Android 2508
509 Battle Arena: RPG & Epic Battles. Heroes Adventure 2508 RED BRIX WALL United States
510 Jelly Blast 2506 MicroFunPlus China
511 Rosetta Course 2506 Rosetta Stone United States
512 Dragon Blaze 2504 GAMEVIL South Korea
513 busuu 2503 Busuu United Kingdom
514 Invasion: Modern Empire 2502 Tap4Fun China
515 Viki 2502 Viki United States
516 BimmerCode for BMW and Mini 2501 SG Software GmbH & Co. KG Austria
517 앙팅 2500 KKONGTALK
518 StarMaker Karaoke 2499 StarMaker United States
519 Watcha Play 2496 Watcha South Korea
520 LYN: The Lightbringer 2494 NEXON Japan
521 Empire: Four Kingdoms 2490 Goodgame Studios Germany
522 Wazzap Migrator 2487 Nicola Beghin Italy
523 Call of Duty: Mobile 2478 Activision Publishing United States
524 Tages Anzeiger 2477 Tamedia Switzerland
525 Plants vs. Zombies 2 2475 Electronic Arts United States
526 暴走列伝 単車の虎 2472 Donuts Co. Ltd. Japan
527 Vegas Live Slots 2468 PurpleKiwii South Korea
528 Grim Soul: Survival 2465 Kefir Russia
529 Megapolis 2465 Social Quantum Russia
530 SEGA Heroes 2463 SEGA Japan
531 Winning Slots 2459 Triple Sevens Hong Kong
532 Eternal Flame of Love 2459 SpringGame China
533 Infinity Slots 2455 Murka Ukraine
534 Magzter 2453 Magzter United States
535 Kritika: Chaos Unleashed 2451 GAMEVIL South Korea
536 Human Anatomy Atlas 2017 Edition 2450 Visible Body United States
537 The Independent 2446 Independent Digital News United Kingdom
538 whoscall 2445 Gogolook Taiwan
539 Learn a language – Mondly 2441 ATi Studios Romania
540 Moco 2433 JNJ Mobile United States
541 Super Tips Bet 2433 SuperTips Arena United States
542 MyHeritage 2430 MyHeritage Israel
543 Animal Jam 2427 WildWorks United States
544 Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed 2422 NEXON Japan
545 Sense Flip Clock & Weather 2420 MACHAPP Cyprus
546 Iron Throne 2416 Netmarble South Korea
547 Legacy of Discord 2413 Youzu China
548 Mobile Strike 2410 Epic War United States
549 Boom Beach 2410 Supercell Finland
550 Nitro Nation 2409 Creative Mobile Estonia
551 JasminChat 2408
552 Yaja Live Video Chat – Meet new people 2397 Yaja Live United States
553 Wild Classic Slots Casino 2396 Blowfire China
554 Novoland the Castle in the Sky 2396 Loong Entertainment China
555 Gummy Drop! 2394 Big Fish Games United States
556 DH Texas Poker 2394 DroidHen China
557 LandGlide 2393 Real Estate Portal USA United States
558 PowerDirector 2392 CyberLink Taiwan
559 Disney Heroes: Battle Mode 2391 PerBlue Entertainment United States
560 Canva 2390 Canva Australia
561 Homerun Clash 2388 Haegin South Korea
562 GuruShots 2388 GuruShots
563 BTS WORLD 2387 Netmarble South Korea
564 Bricks n Balls 2385 Cheetah Mobile China
565 Smashing Four 2383 Geewa Czech Republic
566 Transparent clock & weather 2382 MACHAPP Cyprus
567 Black Diamond Slots 2378 Zynga United States
568 Daily Mail Online 2376 dmg media United Kingdom
569 Just Kill Me3 2372 Fundoshi Parade Japan
570 Clone Evolution 2371 FT Games China
571 Cooking Fever 2371 Nordcurrent Lithuania
572 DIE ZEIT 2369 ZEIT ONLINE Germany
573 Epic Summoners 2362 FT Games China
574 AlchemiaStory 2361 Asobimo Japan
575 Juggernaut Wars 2360 MY.COM Netherlands
576 Voxer 2357 Voxer United States
577 Lily’s Garden 2355 Tactile Games Denmark
578 UFC 2355 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) United States
579 Top Soccer Manager 2019 2354 Gamegou China
580 Pulse SMS (Phone/Tablet/Web) 2354 Klinker Apps, Inc United States
581 Boomplay Music 2353 Transsnet
582 Eternium: Mage And Minions 2352 Making fun United States
583 机动战队 2351 Yunzun China
584 Caller ID 2351
585 Disney Emoji Blitz 2347 Jam City United States
586 Documents To Go 2347 DataViz United States
587 FindNow 2344 Ratech Turkey
588 My Country 2344 Jedi Games China
589 Youlu Novel 2342
590 Characteristic Romantic Fiction 2342
591 Game of War – Fire Age 2342 MZ United States
592 Slots Social Casino 2341 Playport Japan
593 eyeson Mobile Video Calls 2340 eyeson Austria
594 Cross DJ 2336 Mixvibes France
595 Textra SMS 2332 Delicious
596 Sync.ME 2331 Sync.ME Israel
597 Battle Camp 2330 PennyPop United States
598 Walking Dead: Free Casino Slots 2325 FTXGames United States
599 단거리연애소개팅어플은 채팅하고 만남이 필수 2325 Handa Soft South Korea
600 Onmyoji 2322 NetEase China
601 Who calls Caller name id, Safe calls SMS Blacklist 2322 GILRAEN Spain
602 Sdorica -sunset 2318 Rayark Taiwan
603 Live Talk – free video chat 2312 Honest Video
604 Clash of Legendary Titans 2312 ALLMOBILE Russia
605 The Epoch of Eternity 2308 ENP Games China
606 KPOP Idol fandom ranking 2303 Exodus South Korea
607 Harvard Business Review 2303 Harvard Business Publishing United States
608 파천: 신이 되는 자 2302 4399 China
609 Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter 2302 OneSoft Vietnam
610 Wattpad 2297 Wattpad United States
611 超好看小說 2293
612 SayClub 2293 BUGS Corporation South Korea
613 X Photo Editor 2292 X Pic United States
614 Free Fire 2292 Garena Online Singapore
615 Pirates of the Caribbean : Tides of War 2291 Joycity South Korea
616 Psíquicos – lectura psíquica y lecturas de tarot 2291 Zodiac United States
617 Angry Birds Friends 2290 Rovio Finland
618 NOAA Radar by Apalon 2289 Apalon Belarus
619 Slot Machines 2288 IGG China
620 Football Chairman 2287 Underground Creative United Kingdom
621 Infinite Flight 2285 Flying Development Studio United States
622 강림 2284 IJUNHAI China
623 TeamSpeak 3 2283 TeamSpeak Germany
624 Confide 2280 Confide
625 BZ Reminder 2280
626 Kitchen Frenzy – Chef Master 2278 Zenjoy China
627 Psiphon 2277 Psiphon Canada
628 Dragon Nest 2275 Tencent China
629 Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast 2275 Nodding Frog
630 Mr. Number-Block calls & spam 2274 Hiya United States
631 Horse Riding Tales 2271 Foxie Ventures United States
632 Eternity: the Origin of Fate 2269 Eyou China
633 Veego 2269 Veego
634 Charm King 2267 PlayQ United States
635 Legacy of Destiny 2264 Unlock China
636 SPIEGEL ONLINE 2263 SPIEGEL Germany
637 Carly for VAG 2262 Carly
638 Golf GPS & Scorecard – Hole19 2255 Stat Track
639 Relay for reddit 2252 DBrady United States
640 Diamond Diaries Saga 2245 King United Kingdom
641 Lost Island: Blast Adventure 2241 Plarium Israel
642 Peak Brain Training 2241 Brainbow United Kingdom
643 Day of Break 2239 LineKong China
644 File Commander 2238 MobiSystems United States
645 Slots Casino – Jackpot Mania 2236 Bole Games China
646 Earthquake Network 2234 Francesco Finazzi Italy
647 Stop Motion Studio 2234 CATEATER United States
648 Hamburger Abendblatt 2232 Zeitungsgruppe Hamburg Germany
649 LOVOO 2232 LOVOO Germany
650 Friends Racing 2231 Kakao South Korea
651 Photo Grid – Collage Maker 2231 Cheetah Mobile China
652 Magic: Puzzle Quest 2228 D3Publisher Japan
653 Score! Match 2221 First Touch United Kingdom
654 mySugr Diabetes Logbook 2221 mySugr
655 Minion Rush 2220 Gameloft France
656 Two Dots 2217 Playdots United States
657 Bubble Witch 2 Saga 2212 King United Kingdom
658 DoubleHit Casino 2208 ME2ZEN Hong Kong
659 Muscular System 2207 Catfish Animation
660 Dark Domain 2205 Eyou United States
661 The Simpsons™: Tapped Out 2204 Electronic Arts United States
662 Slots Fever 2203
663 Party in my Dorm 2201 A Thinking Ape Canada
664 CarX Drift Racing 2201 CarX Technologies Russia
665 Gold Fortune Casino 2200 Triwin Games China
666 Panda Pop 2200 Jam City United States
667 EOBD Facile 2197 Outils OBD Facile France
668 phase6 2190 phase6 Germany
669 TapScanner 2186 Hopy China
670 Pocket Knights 2 2185 Pitaya Mengguo China
671 Reddit 2183 reddit United States
672 SignEasy 2183 Glykka United States
673 천애신서 2182 4399 China
674 Take 5 2181 DoubleU South Korea
675 edjing PRO 2181 MWM France
676 Radarbot 2176 Vialsoft United Kingdom
677 Job Today 2173 Job Today Luxembourg
678 FoxFi Key 2171 FoxFi United States
679 Runtastic Results Training App 2170 Runtastic Austria
680 Call Control! 2170 Call Control
681 Nekoland: Game Maker 2167 Supercat
682 Rock N’ Cash Casino Slots 2166 Flysher South Korea
683 Chess.com 2164 Chess.com United States
684 Pmang New Matgo 2164 Neowiz Games South Korea
685 Plants vs. Zombies Heroes 2161 Electronic Arts United States
686 Todoist: To-Do List, Task List 2160 Doist United Kingdom
687 Money Manager 2156 Realbyte South Korea
688 Drag Racing: Streets 2155 Square Games United Kingdom
689 Harvest Land 2145 MysteryTag Russia
690 MHD N55 E-series 2143 MHD Tuning UG Germany
691 Monefy 2142 Aimbity Ukraine
692 Questland 2138 Gamesture Poland
693 AutoResponder for WA – Auto Reply Bot 2137 TK Studio 🌍 Austria
694 FL Studio Mobile 2136 Image Line Belgium
695 Legend of Solgard 2135 King United Kingdom
696 SMS Text Messaging SMS Texting 2134 Mysms SMS App Austria
697 Viva Slots Las Vegas 2132
698 Rumble Stars Soccer 2128 Frogmind Finland
699 Cover Fire 2128 Genera Games Spain
700 CloudMagic 2128 CloudMagic United States
701 Warspear 2128 AIGRIND Russia
702 March of Empires 2124 Gameloft France
703 Bingo by Gamepoint 2122 GamePoint Netherlands
704 Meet Mobile: Swim 2120 ActiveNetwork United States
705 Texas Poker by Gamesofa 2119 Gamesofa Taiwan
706 JustDating 2115 Establish Technology Hong Kong
707 Soul Ark 2110 Bluestone Soft
708 Future Face: Zodiac Signs Prophecy 2110
709 Scanner App for Me: Scan Documents to PDF 2109 Apalon Kazakhstan
710 Is it Love? Blue Swan Hospital 2108 1492 Studio France
711 LINE Webtoon 2108 NAVER South Korea
712 Mood Messenger – SMS & MMS 2106 Caléa Solutions
713 fortunica 2106 adviqo Germany
714 GLAM 2105 Cupist South Korea
715 V – Live Broadcasting 2105 NAVER South Korea
716 My Candy Love 2104 Beemoov France
717 Likee 2099 BIGO Singapore
718 Turbo VPN 2099 All Connected Singapore
719 Mahjong Treasure Quest 2096 Vizor United Kingdom
720 ProTool 2096 BimmerGeeks ProTool LLC United Kingdom
721 Farming Simulator 18 2092 Giants Software Switzerland
722 Monash University Low FODMAP Diet 2086 Monash University Australia
723 Shin Sangokushi 2085 Youkia China
724 Blaze of Battle 2085 Leyi Network China
725 Nine 2081 9Folders South Korea
726 Dil Mil 2079 Dil Mil
727 Lumen 2078 Lumen United Kingdom
728 Blossom Blast Saga 2075 King United Kingdom
729 Great Horoscope 2073 PersonalHoro Russia
730 컴투스프로야구 for 매니저 시즌3 2073 Com2uS South Korea
731 ZAKZAK 2070 ZAKZAK China
732 亂鬥英雄志-名將風雲錄 2070 iClockwork Austria
733 Fictionlog 2069 Storylog Thailand
734 Gallery Vault Key 2066
735 Video EditorCrop VideoEdit VideosMusicEffects 2065 Best Free Video Editor & Video Maker Dev
736 Soccer Stars 2064 Miniclip Switzerland
737 Candy Charming-Match 3 Puzzle 2063 707 INTERACTIVE
738 Alliance: Heroes of the Spire 2056 Rumble United States
739 Facetune 2 2056 Lightricks Israel
740 Joseph Prince 2054 Joseph Prince United States
741 Pinkfong Best Kids Songs 2054 SmartStudy South Korea
742 Full MirrorLink | Floating Apps for Auto 2047 LWi Austria
743 The Battle Cats 2046 PONOS Japan
744 Splashtop 2 Remote Desktop 2046 Splashtop United States
745 GameChanger Baseball & Softball 2045 GameChanger Media United States
746 Enlight Pixaloop 2044 Lightricks Israel
747 Ultimate Teen Patti 2042 Play Games24x7 India
748 City Island 5 – Tycoon Building Simulation Offline 2041 Sparkling Society – Build Town City Building Games Cambodia
749 Hill Climb Racing 2040 Fingersoft Finland
750 Bejeweled Blitz 2040 Electronic Arts United States
751 New YAHTZEE With Buddies 2037 Scopely United States
752 FAX App: fax from Phone. Send mobile PDF documents 2034 Fax Apps United Kingdom
753 HiddenMe 2019
754 War Commander: Rogue Assault 2018 KIXEYE United States
755 Ultimate Guitar Tabs 2018 Ultimate Guitar Russia
756 Money Forward 2014 Money Forward Japan
757 CarX Drift Racing 2 2011 CarX Technologies Russia
758 Evertale 2011 ZigZaGame Japan
759 Circle Home 2011 Circle Media
760 8fit 2011 8fit Germany
761 Listen! 2011 LitRes Russia
762 Browsec VPN – Free and Unlimited VPN 2010 Browsec LLC United States
763 Daviss Drug Guide for Nurses 2007 USBMIS United States
764 Subway Surfers 2006 Kiloo Denmark
765 Journey: Diary, Motivational Journal 2006 Two App Studio United States
766 戦国布武 2005 Jedi Games China
767 HOLLA: random video chat 2004 Holla China
768 Airline Commander 2003 RORTOS Italy
769 Golf GPS Rangefinder: Golf 2003 Golf Pad GPS United States
770 국민어장 1999 물좋은 랜덤채팅
771 Fax App: Send fax from phone, receive fax document 1997 Amplify· Austria
772 Grand Jackpot Slots 1996 Triwin Games China
773 Flow Free 1996 Big Duck United States
774 School of Dragons 1995 Knowledge Adventure United States
775 Shapr 1994 Shapr
776 Call Recorder from Clever Mobile 1994 Clever Mobile Ukraine
777 Hidden City: Mystery of Shadows 1993 G5 Entertainment Sweden
778 Player FM 1993 Nuvomondo United Kingdom
779 myTuner Radio 1992 Appgeneration Portugal
780 CamToPlan – AR measurement / tape measure 1992 Tasmanic United States
781 Eternal Guarding 1990 4399 China
782 Аудиокниги бесплатно 1990 Imobilco Russia
783 Jobplanet 1987 Braincommerce
784 Island Experiment 1986 Nexters Cyprus
785 Let’s Farm 1985 Playday China
786 Zodiac Signs Master – Palmistry & Horoscope 2018 1983 Horoscope Tech Team
787 Video Editor Music, No Crop, Cut 1982 InShot Inc China
788 Wynn Slots 1981 Wynn Social
789 ivi.ru 1980 Ivi.ru Russia
790 PDF Reader 1980 Kdan Taiwan
791 Offroad Outlaws 1979 Autonoma United States
792 Dream Raiders 1977 Rekoo Japan Japan
793 Bria Mobile: VoIP Business Communication Softphone 1977 CounterPath Austria
794 DailyRoads Voyager 1974 DailyRoads
795 Bike Mayhem Mountain Racing 1974 Best Free Games Inc Canada
796 Match Masters 1973
797 Word Domination 1972 MAG Interactive Sweden
798 Old Vegas Slots 1972 DGN United States
799 Dark 3 1971 Aseu game China
800 ALO 1970 KLOUNGE
801 Cooking Dash 2016 1969 Glu United States
802 The Big Capitalist 3 1967 Broken Reality
803 JX online 1966 Tencent China
804 Financial Times 1966 Financial Times United Kingdom
805 Cookie Jam Blast 1963 Jam City United States
806 My Talking Tom 2 1962 Outfit7 Cyprus
807 Hotel Hideaway 1960 Sulake Finland
808 D&D Beyond 1958 Wikia United States
809 Desygner: Free Graphic Design, Photos, Full Editor 1958 Desygner United Kingdom
810 BOSS Revolution 1956 Boss Revolution
811 Carista OBD2 1956 Prizmos Ltd. United States
812 Learn Chinese – HelloChinese 1954 HelloChinese – Learn Chinese Mandarin United Kingdom
813 Dawn of Titans 1953 NaturalMotion United Kingdom
814 ゆるドラシル 1953 Clover Lab Japan
815 Angry Birds Match 1951 Rovio Finland
816 SkyAlert 1951 SkyAlert Mexico
817 Gangstar Vegas 1950 Gameloft France
818 Star Trek Timelines 1949 Tilting Point United States
819 Light Chaser 1948 Eyou China
820 Shadow Fight 2 1948 Nekki Russia
821 F1 Mobile Racing 1945 Codemasters United Kingdom
822 一劍傾城 1942 Cube Magic Taiwan
823 Is-it Love? Sebastian 1940 1492 Studio France
824 drupe 1940
825 Merriam-Webster Dictionary 1940 Merriam-Webster United States
826 Psychic Txt 1939 Activepackets
827 Second Phone Number: private texting & calling app 1938 BPMobile United Kingdom
828 MOBIUS FINAL FANTASY 1937 SQUARE ENIX Japan
829 Lumosity 1937 Lumos Labs United States
830 4 Pics 1 Word 1936 LOTUM Germany
831 Diner DASH Adventures 1935 Glu United States
832 Tunwalai 1934 OOKBEE Thailand
833 SweetRing 1934 Sunfun Taiwan
834 AlfaOBD 1934
835 Automatic Call Recorder 1933 Appliqato Cyprus
836 The Economist 1932 The Economist United Kingdom
837 Destiny Summoner 1931 DH Games Austria
838 The Prince Billy Bob 1929 Maf South Korea
839 The Sankei Shimbun 1929 Sankei Digital Japan
840 DEAD TARGET: Zombie 1928 VNG Vietnam
841 Mighty Party 1924 Panoramik Games Cyprus
842 Tecarta Bible 1919 Tecarta United States
843 iViNi-apps for Mercedes 1919 Carly Germany
844 Unfold 1918 Unfold Creative Estonia
845 Ficool Books -Novels, Comics, African Story Reader 1918 Transread Technology Limited Nigeria
846 Daily Expenses 1916
847 Transformers: Earth Wars 1915 Backflip Studios United States
848 Rival Stars Horse Racing 1913 PikPok New Zealand
849 Fulpot Poker 1913 ME2ON South Korea
850 The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land 1913 Next Games Finland
851 좀비 고등학교 1911 AwesomePiece South Korea
852 The King of Fighters’ 98 Ultimate Match 1910 Tencent China
853 Invoice Maker – estimate, invoices and receipt app 1910 SpeedInvoice – Invoice Generator Austria
854 Bingo Drive 1909 Gliding Deer
855 Coin Dozer 1909 Game Circus United States
856 WeChat 1909 Tencent China
857 iFax 1908 Crowded Road
858 Hot Wheels: Race Off 1907 HutchGames United Kingdom
859 Doodle Army 2 : Mini Militia 1907 Miniclip Switzerland
860 M&M: Elemental Guardians 1902 Ubisoft France
861 Friends Popcorn 1902 Kakao South Korea
862 PrinterShare 1899 Dynamix Software United States
863 Flyers, Poster Maker, Graphic Design, Banner Maker 1899 Apps You Love Austria
864 CocoPPa Play 1898 United.jp Japan
865 TurboScan: scan documents & receipts in PDF 1898 Piksoft Austria
866 Invoice Maker & Billing App 1897 Invoice Home United States
867 GeoZilla 1896 GeoZilla
868 Fishing Strike 1895 Netmarble South Korea
869 Galaxy Legend 1895 Tap4Fun China
870 Genies & Gems 1893 Jam City United States
871 Fashion Fantasy 1890 Libii United States
872 TapVPN 1887
873 Genius Scan 1887 Grizzly Labs France
874 CSR Classics by NaturalMotion 1887 NaturalMotion United Kingdom
875 Currency Heatwave FX: Forex trading strength meter 1887 FXLabsPlus Technologies LLC United Kingdom
876 FIXD 1886 FIXD
877 Pixel Car Racer 1886 Studio Furukawa
878 Space Shooter : Galaxy Attack 1885 OneSoft Vietnam
879 Drivvo 1885 Drivvo
880 Armored God 1884 EFUN United Kingdom
881 Motor Trend OnDemand 1882 Motor Trend Group United States
882 Hakuna Live 1881 Movefast
883 Seekers Notes 1879 MyTona Russia
884 NZZ 1877 Neue Zürcher Zeitung
885 Zoho Invoice 1876 Zoho Corporation
886 Village and Farm 1874 Playday China
887 Cradle of Empires 1874 Awem Belarus
888 ViewRanger 1874 Augmentra United Kingdom
889 Coco – Live Video Chat coconut 1874 Newell Media Austria
890 Simple Fax Free page – Send Fax from Phone 1872 Easy inc. United States
891 Real Drift Car Racing 1870
892 劍舞紅塵-新版本強勢來襲 1870 FUNNY GAME ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK LIMITED Austria
893 Nimo TV 1866 Huya China
894 Wallet by BudgetBakers 1866 BudgetBakers Czech Republic
895 Bingo Infinity™️ – Free Casino Slots & Bingo Games 1866 Jam City Austria
896 Skylanders Ring of Heroes 1865 Com2uS South Korea
897 WatchMaker Watch Face 1865 Androidslide United Kingdom
898 Book Keeper Accounting 1864 Just Apps India
899 HoursTracker 1864 Cribasoft United States
900 Speed camera radar 1863 Road Soft Russia
901 Hungry Shark Evolution 1863 Ubisoft France
902 xDelete 1863 RBT Tuning United Arab Emirates
903 VIDAL Mobile 1860 VIDAL France
904 Star Spins Slots 1859 Bagelcode South Korea
905 BASEBALL 9 1858 playus South Korea
906 The Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils Mobile 1858 Tencent China
907 Essential Anatomy 3 1858 3D4Medical United States
908 Open New World 1857 ED Game South Korea
909 Slots by Jackpotjoy 1857 Bagelcode South Korea
910 Fishing Superstars 1853 GAMEVIL South Korea
911 Fanytel – International Calls & SMS 1853 Zeust Ltd. United Kingdom
912 Sniper Strike: Special Ops 1852 Eight Pixels Square United Kingdom
913 Restaurant Dash 1850 Glu United States
914 New York Daily News 1850 New York Daily News United States
915 Angry Birds Blast 1848 Rovio Finland
916 Genius Fax 1847 Grizzly Labs France
917 Tag with Ryan 1846 WildWorks United States
918 Smart Receipts 1846 Smart Receipts
919 Sea Game: Mega Carrier 1845 Tap4Fun China
920 FaxFile 1845 Actual Software United States
921 Microsoft Excel 1844 Microsoft United States
922 ANGRY BIRDS POP 1843 Rovio Finland
923 Game of Thrones Slots Casino 1842 Zynga United States
924 Slots – Pharaoh’s Way 1842 Funstage Spielewebseiten Austria
925 DMV Genie Permit Practice Test 1841 Elegant eLearning
926 ABBYY Business Card Reader 1841 ABBYY Russia
927 World of Magic 1840 Com2uS South Korea
928 Zoiper IAX SIP VOIP Softphone 1840 Securax United Kingdom
929 Followers Chief 1839
930 엘크로니클 1837 CraveMob South Korea
931 Invoice ASAP 1836 InvoiceASAP
932 Bayt.com Job Search 1836 Bayt. United Kingdom
933 Stardew Valley 1835 Chucklefish United Kingdom
934 Nova Empire 1834 GameBear United States
935 Musixmatch 1834 Musixmatch Italy
936 My Little Pony: Harmony Quest 1833 Budge Canada
937 Ludo Star 1832 Gameberry Austria
938 Traffic Rider 1831 Soner Kara Turkey
939 Piggy GO 1830 Aladin Hong Kong
940 Slot.com 1830 Social Games Online Spain
941 DashCommand 1830 Palmer Performance United States
942 Simple Invoice Manager – Invoice Estimate Receipt 1829 TackTile Systems United States
943 MyCard by Road Dogs Software 1825 Road Dogs
944 Farming Simulator 16 1824 Giants Software Switzerland
945 Higgs Domino Island 1821 Boxiang China
946 ScanBizCards 1821 ScanBiz United States
947 AGames娛樂寶 1820 Alta Multimedia Hong Kong
948 SpareRoom 1820 Flatshare United Kingdom
949 AVG Memory & Cache Cleaner 1819 AVG Czech Republic
950 Super Win Slots 1817 Blowfire China
951 The Bright Moon 1816 Eyou China
952 SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI Liberation D×２ 1816 SEGA Japan
953 Smash Island-Golden Islander 1815 Aladin Hong Kong
954 Anghami 1814 Anghami Lebanon
955 Beauty Rivalry: Dress up Story 1809 Funall China
956 Bingo Holiday: Classic Bingo Games 1809 AE Mobile United States
957 Bingo Adventure – World Tour 1809 Elestorm Casino Austria
958 Pirate Treasures 1803 TAPCLAP Russia
959 Pocketmags 1803 MagazineCloner United Kingdom
960 Ra slots – casino slot machines 1802 TINYSOFT – slots, slot machines & casino games United Kingdom
961 War Planet 1801 Gameloft France
962 Accounting app 1799 Zoho Corporation
963 FR LEGENDS 1799 Feng Li China
964 Gods And Glory 1799 Wargaming.net Cyprus
965 Golden Casino 1798 Slots Limited China
966 Free Dating 1798 Free dating & marriage apps to meet new people Austria
967 Video Maker of Photos with Music & video editor 1795 Enjoy Mobi China
968 Basketball Stars 1794 Miniclip Switzerland
969 Puzzle TanTan 1792 LINE Japan
970 Yatse XBMC Remote 1792 Tolriq France
971 Crayon – Easy website builder 1792 Hands, Inc. United States
972 Superb Casino – HD Free Slots Games 1791 SuperB Casino Austria
973 Slots Vegas Party 3D 1790 Big Fish Games United States
974 Bingo 90 Live 1790 Fungrep South Korea
975 TunnelBear 1790 TunnelBear Canada
976 Future Time 1789
977 Slugterra: Slug it Out 2 1786 Epic Story Interactive
978 InstaMessage 1785 iHandy China
979 暢讀書城 1784
980 OsmAnd Maps and Navigation 1783 OsmAnd Netherlands
981 MailDroid 1782 Flipdog United States
982 Mr Love: Queen’s Choice 1781 Elex Technology China
983 Need for Speed Most Wanted 1780 Electronic Arts United States
984 Crasher: Origin 1779 4399 China
985 EMT-B Pocket Prep 1777 Pocket Prep United States
986 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City 1777 Rockstar Games United States
987 Elemental Knights 1775 Winlight Japan
988 NeuroNation 1774 Synaptikon Germany
989 OBD Car Doctor 1773 PNN Soft Ukraine
990 Vampire’s Fall: Origins RPG 1773 Early Morning Studio New Zealand
991 Manor Cafe 1772 Gamegos Turkey
992 Football Master 1772 GALA Sports China
993 InstaSize 1771 Munkee Apps United States
994 Home Design Makeover 1770 Storm8 United States
995 Hollywood Casino 1770 Penn Interactive
996 Conquerors: Clash of Crowns 1769 IGG China
997 CoverMe 1769 CoverMe United States
998 Navionics Boating 1769 Navionics Italy
999 Sandbox Coloring 1768 Alexey Grigorkin Russia
1000 Haaretz 1768 Haaretz Daily Israel
