Mobile loans apps among the most downloaded apps in Kenya in 2019

The availability of the Internet in Kenya has led to a steady increase in Internet users. It is estimated that there are about 22 million Internet users in Kenya.

Most of these Internet users are accessing the Internet via Mobile. This is thanks to the efforts of telecommunication companies such as Safaricom, Telkom Kenya and Airtel. The companies have been keen on onboarding new data customers through deals that offer affordable Internet packages. These packages are available on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

Something else that has helped Kenyans get on the Internet is the proliferation of affordable smartphones in Kenya. The affordable smartphones largely run on Google’s Android platform. The affordable smartphones are provided by smartphone manufacturers such as Tecno, Infinix, Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo.

The availability of these affordable smartphones has in turn has led to the uptake of apps. The apps that Kenyans are downloading include; Social Media apps, Loan Apps, banking apps, eCommerce apps among others.

In 2019, the top most downloaded app from the Google Playstore in Kenya was Facebook which was closely followed by WhatsApp, which is also owned by Facebook. In the top 20 most downloaded apps, loan apps dominated the list with apps like Tala, OPesa, OKash, Branch, Zenka and iPesa. The only Kenyan apps that made it to the list include; OPesa, mySafaricom by Safaricom, and Viusasa by Royal Media Services. A notable inclusion is Tiktok which has been immensely popular worldwide.

Here are the top 20 most downloaded apps in Kenya from the Google Playstore in Kenya in 2019.

Facebook WhatsApp Messenger Tala Kenya Facebook Messenger Xender OPesa – Fast Credit Loans To M-Pesa OKash – Best Loan App in Kenya Opera Mini Branch – Personal Finance Loans Instagram Zenka Loan App – Kenya Jumia Truecaller Viusasa iPesa – Easy and Fast Credit Loans to M-PESA mySafaricom Opera News TikTok Telegram Twitter

The larger list of downloaded apps shows an appetite for various categories of apps with loans apps dominating. Other notable categories include banking apps such as KCB and Co-op Bank, music apps such as Deezer and Apple Music, video apps, betting apps, news apps, and video on demand apps such as Netflix and Showmax.

Here are the 1,000 most downloaded apps in Kenya from the Google Playstore in Kenya in 2019.