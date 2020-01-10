Mobile loans apps among the most downloaded apps in Kenya in 2019

The availability of the Internet in Kenya has led to a steady increase in Internet users. It is estimated that there are about 22 million Internet users in Kenya.
Most of these Internet users are accessing the Internet via Mobile. This is thanks to the efforts of telecommunication companies such as Safaricom, Telkom Kenya and Airtel. The companies have been keen on onboarding new data customers through deals that offer affordable Internet packages. These packages are available on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.
Something else that has helped Kenyans get on the Internet is the proliferation of affordable smartphones in Kenya. The affordable smartphones largely run on Google’s Android platform. The affordable smartphones are provided by smartphone manufacturers such as Tecno, Infinix, Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo.
The availability of these affordable smartphones has in turn has led to the uptake of apps. The apps that Kenyans are downloading include; Social Media apps, Loan Apps, banking apps, eCommerce apps among others.
In 2019, the top most downloaded app from the Google Playstore in Kenya was Facebook which was closely followed by WhatsApp, which is also owned by Facebook. In the top 20 most downloaded apps, loan apps dominated the list with apps like Tala, OPesa, OKash, Branch, Zenka and iPesa. The only Kenyan apps that made it to the list include; OPesa, mySafaricom by Safaricom, and Viusasa by Royal Media Services. A notable inclusion is Tiktok which has been immensely popular worldwide.
Here are the top 20 most downloaded apps in Kenya from the Google Playstore in Kenya in 2019.
- WhatsApp Messenger
- Tala Kenya
- Facebook Messenger
- Xender
- OPesa – Fast Credit Loans To M-Pesa
- OKash – Best Loan App in Kenya
- Opera Mini
- Branch – Personal Finance Loans
- Zenka Loan App – Kenya
- Jumia
- Truecaller
- Viusasa
- iPesa – Easy and Fast Credit Loans to M-PESA
- mySafaricom
- Opera News
- TikTok
- Telegram
The larger list of downloaded apps shows an appetite for various categories of apps with loans apps dominating. Other notable categories include banking apps such as KCB and Co-op Bank, music apps such as Deezer and Apple Music, video apps, betting apps, news apps, and video on demand apps such as Netflix and Showmax.
Here are the 1,000 most downloaded apps in Kenya from the Google Playstore in Kenya in 2019.
|Rank
|Name
|Downloads
|Company Name
|HQ Country
|1
|3338217
|United States
|2
|WhatsApp Messenger
|3332572
|United States
|3
|Tala Kenya
|2342630
|Tala Mobile
|United States
|4
|Facebook Messenger
|2239171
|United States
|5
|Xender
|2073385
|Anqi Zhilian
|China
|6
|OPesa – Fast Credit Loans To M-Pesa
|1988781
|TK Limited
|Kenya
|7
|OKash – Best Loan App in Kenya
|1885674
|OneSpot Technology Investment
|United States
|8
|Opera Mini
|1853300
|Opera
|Norway
|9
|Branch – Personal Finance Loans
|1763230
|Branch International
|Austria
|10
|1314011
|United States
|11
|Zenka Loan App – Kenya
|1241725
|Zenka Finance
|United Kingdom
|12
|Jumia
|1178558
|Jumia
|Nigeria
|13
|Truecaller
|1111670
|Truecaller
|Sweden
|14
|Viusasa
|1040611
|Viusasa
|Austria
|15
|iPesa – Easy and Fast Credit Loans to M-PESA
|877166
|Xcredit
|United Kingdom
|16
|mySafaricom
|853136
|Safaricom Limited
|United States
|17
|Opera News
|846482
|Opera
|Norway
|18
|TikTok
|799811
|TikTok Inc
|China
|19
|Telegram
|772078
|Telegram
|Germany
|20
|771516
|United States
|21
|YouTube Go
|763580
|United States
|22
|Timiza
|721893
|Timiza
|Austria
|23
|Uber
|713455
|Uber Technologies
|United States
|24
|Status Saver
|612129
|LaZy GeNiOuZ
|United States
|25
|Snapchat
|610766
|Snap
|United States
|26
|WPS Office
|609847
|Kingsoft Office Software
|China
|27
|Vskit
|604392
|Transsnet
|28
|KCB
|585307
|KCB BANK GROUP
|Kenya
|29
|Boomplay Music
|577175
|Transsnet
|30
|Eazzy Banking
|558295
|Finserve Africa
|United Kingdom
|31
|Likee
|558037
|BIGO
|Singapore
|32
|imo
|525939
|imo.im
|United States
|33
|Bubble Shooter by Ilyon
|519881
|Ilyon Dynamics
|Israel
|34
|VLC Media Player
|506297
|VideoLAN
|France
|35
|Showmax – Watch TV shows and movies
|490215
|Showmax
|United Kingdom
|36
|Kilimall
|486848
|Kilimall
|37
|AppLock – Fingerprint, PIN & Pattern Lock
|481349
|38
|Wish
|476126
|ContextLogic
|United States
|39
|Caller ID
|458853
|40
|Google Play Games
|446525
|United States
|41
|Status Saver – Downloader for Whatsapp Video
|441425
|Shree Ganesha Labs
|United States
|42
|Photo Grid – Collage Maker
|439365
|Cheetah Mobile
|China
|43
|Opera Browser
|433275
|Opera
|Norway
|44
|WhatsApp Business
|430457
|United States
|45
|Fadhili
|422706
|Fadhili Mobile
|Kenya
|46
|Call Tracer and Location Tracker
|418790
|AndUtil
|United States
|47
|StarTimes ON
|408925
|Free TV & Live Football Game, StarTimes Inc.
|United States
|48
|Temple Run
|398111
|Imangi
|United States
|49
|All Video Downloader 2018
|396761
|InShot Inc
|China
|50
|Oxford Dictionary of English
|395001
|MobiSystems
|United States
|51
|Netflix
|393648
|Netflix
|United States
|52
|Swvl – Bus Booking App
|386648
|Swvl
|United States
|53
|Bolt (Taxify)
|386223
|Taxify
|Estonia
|54
|Dream League Soccer 2016
|383894
|First Touch
|United Kingdom
|55
|Latest Whats Status 2020
|383297
|Webteam
|Austria
|56
|Opera Mini browser beta
|382976
|Opera
|Austria
|57
|Temple Run 2
|382883
|Imangi
|United States
|58
|Live Football TV
|377469
|Sports Stream
|Austria
|59
|FlashScore
|370851
|FlashScore
|Czech Republic
|60
|MCOOPCASH
|364126
|Co-operative Bank of Kenya Ltd
|United Kingdom
|61
|Color Flash Launcher
|353965
|62
|Usawa
|353283
|Powered by Usawa
|Kenya
|63
|YouTube
|346210
|United States
|64
|Tuko Hot
|345417
|Genesis Media
|Austria
|65
|Subway Princess Runner
|345293
|IVYMOBILE
|Hong Kong
|66
|Okolea
|340433
|Okolea International
|United Kingdom
|67
|VMate
|340393
|UCWeb
|China
|68
|Dual Space
|340029
|Ludashi
|China
|69
|Zash Loan
|334330
|KopaKash Developer
|Austria
|70
|PDF Reader – PDF Viewer 2019
|321805
|71
|Files Go by Google
|319618
|United States
|72
|Standard Chartered Mobile Banking Kenya
|318541
|Standard Chartered Bank
|United Kingdom
|73
|Free Antivirus 2019
|318516
|74
|Stawika
|315223
|Stawika Capital Limited
|Austria
|75
|Candy Crush Saga
|308734
|King
|United Kingdom
|76
|Emoji Keyboard by Emoji Life Keyboard Theme
|304677
|Kika Tech
|China
|77
|Senti
|297059
|Roamtech
|Kenya
|78
|Panda Keyboard
|295355
|Cheetah Mobile
|China
|79
|Utunzi
|288084
|Utunzi Loans
|United Kingdom
|80
|DStv Now
|286268
|Multichoice Support Services
|81
|Air Launcher
|285771
|82
|Mdundo – Free Music
|280649
|Mdundo Music
|United Kingdom
|83
|Airtime Loadup – Airtime loader & scanner
|279987
|IwatSolutions
|United States
|84
|Racing in Car 2017
|279287
|Fast Free Games
|Turkey
|85
|OLX Kenya
|277387
|86
|Futbol24
|272367
|Gluak srl
|Austria
|87
|Dr. Driving
|270503
|SUD
|South Korea
|88
|Shazam
|269336
|Shazam Entertainment
|United States
|89
|Bike Racing 2018
|265651
|Timuz
|India
|90
|Subway Surfers
|260342
|Kiloo
|Denmark
|91
|Bible
|257198
|Life.Church
|United States
|92
|Real Bike Racing
|256142
|Italy Games
|Vietnam
|93
|Afrika loans
|252577
|Afrikaloan Kenya
|United States
|94
|Alibaba.com
|251899
|Alibaba
|China
|95
|Checkers by Alex F
|251860
|English Checkers
|96
|HF Whizz
|251697
|HFC LTD
|Kenya
|97
|PesaZone Loans
|249854
|PesaPro Limited
|Austria
|98
|Super Speed Cleaner
|249748
|99
|Chipper Cash
|248626
|Critical Ideas, Inc.
|Austria
|100
|AppLock
|248332
|DoMobile
|China
|101
|SofaScore
|247614
|SofaScore
|Croatia
|102
|245537
|United States
|103
|Showcaller
|245458
|Showcaller Caller ID Studio
|United Kingdom
|104
|Pooking
|245012
|MOUNTAIN GAME
|China
|105
|Citizen News
|244531
|Royal Media Services
|Kenya
|106
|Scooper News: Trending News
|243651
|Scooper
|United Kingdom
|107
|YouTube Kids
|239863
|United States
|108
|NTSA APP
|235457
|NTSA
|United Kingdom
|109
|Sniper 3D Assassin
|233457
|TFG Co
|Brazil
|110
|Good News Bible
|232772
|FaithHolic
|Kenya
|111
|True ID Caller Name & Location
|231280
|toolsphone.dev
|United Kingdom
|112
|Fast Typing Keyboard
|226236
|Launcher 2020 – Themes & Keyboard Apps
|United States
|113
|MAX AppLock
|221843
|114
|Sweet Selfie-selfie camera
|214998
|Ufoto
|China
|115
|Gallery
|214947
|SB studio
|United Kingdom
|116
|Haraka Mobile Loans
|214662
|GetBucks Pty (Ltd)
|Austria
|117
|LiveScore
|214319
|LiveScore
|France
|118
|World Football King
|213943
|Mobirix
|South Korea
|119
|Mobile Call Number Locator
|213016
|TEC CREATIONS
|United States
|120
|Fun Race 3D
|210333
|Good Job Games
|Turkey
|121
|PesaPap,Family Bank
|208643
|Family Bank
|Austria
|122
|Street Chaser
|207703
|iGold
|India
|123
|Holy Bible (KJV)
|205785
|Solvus Lab
|Austria
|124
|Saida – Loans, Savings & Much More
|205258
|Greenshoe Capital INC
|Austria
|125
|imo Lite
|204823
|imo.im
|None
|126
|VivaVideo
|204792
|QuVideo
|China
|127
|Video Downloader by InShot Inc
|204295
|InShot Inc
|China
|128
|English To Swahili Dictionary
|200855
|LearnSolo
|United States
|129
|Ezap
|200433
|Ezap Mobile
|United States
|130
|Street Racing 3D
|197740
|IVYMOBILE
|Hong Kong
|131
|Kua Loans
|196828
|App admin
|Kenya
|132
|inDriver
|195259
|133
|MyDStv
|194321
|Multichoice Support Services
|Austria
|134
|Billiard
|193102
|Ball games
|135
|Color SMS – Themes, Customize chat, Emoji
|192763
|Intellectual Flame
|United Kingdom
|136
|Berry – Simple Swift Loans
|192535
|Finberry Capital Limited
|Kenya
|137
|Fingerprint Pattern App Lock
|192190
|Biometric Solution
|United States
|138
|PesaFlash–instant mobile loan in Kenya
|190142
|firch international company limited
|Austria
|139
|Contacts by Google
|188291
|United States
|140
|Dr. Parking 4
|187391
|SUD
|South Korea
|141
|King James Bible
|185936
|Salem
|142
|My Talking Angela
|185430
|Outfit7
|Cyprus
|143
|FIFA Soccer
|183827
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|144
|Extreme City GT Car Stunts
|183423
|Game Pixels Studio
|Pakistan
|145
|Upazi loans
|179874
|Upazi ventures
|Austria
|146
|Vault-Hide SMS, Pics & Videos
|179473
|Link Motion
|China
|147
|Glovo
|179389
|Glovoapp23
|Spain
|148
|ExpertOption
|178556
|ExpertOption
|149
|Talking Tom Cat
|174751
|Outfit7
|Cyprus
|150
|SuperSport
|172677
|SuperSport Online
|United States
|151
|LIVE FOOTBALL TV STREAMING by MR-Sports
|171985
|152
|Cut Cut
|170797
|Apus Group
|China
|153
|Kenya Breaking News
|170259
|Safe Apps MVPs
|United Kingdom
|154
|Run Race 3D
|169421
|Good Job Games
|Turkey
|155
|Drink Water Reminder
|168610
|156
|MAX Cleaner
|168140
|157
|Music player
|167990
|creative & quality std
|United States
|158
|FaceApp
|166858
|FaceApp
|Russia
|159
|UC Browser
|166145
|UCWeb
|China
|160
|My Talking Tom 2
|164618
|Outfit7
|Cyprus
|161
|Sweet Snap
|164266
|Ufoto
|China
|162
|Real Football
|159950
|Gameloft
|France
|163
|Chrome Browser
|158758
|United States
|164
|SafeBoda
|158120
|SafeBoda Holding
|United States
|165
|Google Go
|158055
|Austria
|166
|Sport Pesa
|157594
|openwidetech.com
|United States
|167
|Google Photos
|157497
|United States
|168
|Microsoft Word
|156564
|Microsoft
|United States
|169
|Word Connect
|156341
|Magic Word Games
|170
|Skype
|154983
|Skype
|Luxembourg
|171
|PDF Reader for Android
|154818
|Reader Tools
|United States
|172
|SpotBesa App (Betting Tips)
|154397
|Spotpesa App
|Tanzania
|173
|Craft
|154270
|App admin
|Austria
|174
|PicsArt Photo Studio
|154055
|PicsArt
|United States
|175
|Truck Simulator : Europe 2
|153055
|WandA
|Turkey
|176
|Adobe Acrobat DC
|152478
|Adobe
|United States
|177
|Stawi
|152286
|CBA
|United Kingdom
|178
|Audiomack
|151427
|Audiomack
|United States
|179
|Red Rose Keyboard
|149388
|RedRose 🌹
|United Kingdom
|180
|DJ Mixer 2019 – 3D DJ App
|149348
|Magic Instrument Music Studio – Piano vs DJ
|United Kingdom
|181
|New SpotBesa Official App
|149218
|Ensured Bets
|United States
|182
|Kava Personal Loans
|148474
|Kava
|Kenya
|183
|148454
|United States
|184
|Kenya Quick Loan Shop- Open Loans Peer Lending App
|147806
|Content Creators Centre
|Austria
|185
|Nguzo
|144720
|App admin
|Kenya
|186
|All Video Downloader
|144197
|Best Video Downloader & Music Downloader
|United States
|187
|Music Player – MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
|144110
|iJoysoft
|United States
|188
|HD Camera – Best Cam with filters & panorama
|144013
|Dreams Room
|Austria
|189
|New 2020 Keyboard
|143424
|Free 2020 Themes & Keyboards
|Canada
|190
|CBA Loop
|140437
|CBA
|Austria
|191
|CM Launcher
|137883
|Cheetah Mobile
|China
|192
|Sports Betting Tips
|134988
|Wazi Developers
|China
|193
|Little
|134358
|Craft Silicon
|United States
|194
|Stack Ball
|134123
|Azur Interactive Games
|Russia
|195
|FlashPesa – Get Loans to Your M-Pesa in a Flash
|133846
|Ambush Capital Ltd
|Kenya
|196
|Bubble Breaker
|133124
|Puzzle Game Glow
|Japan
|197
|Free Download MP3 Music & Listen Offline & Songs
|132897
|Inek Free Music Entertainment Inc
|United States
|198
|Messages Text and Video Chat
|131883
|Appyhigh
|199
|HD Camera
|131415
|HD Camera
|United Kingdom
|200
|Traffic Racing in Car
|131058
|Planegg Mobile Entertainments
|Austria
|201
|Music Player by My Techno Sound
|128148
|My Techno Sound
|202
|Jaguar Loan App
|127859
|Ricardoke
|United States
|203
|Drum Pad Machine
|127717
|Easybrain
|Belarus
|204
|How To Drive Car
|127397
|All Info Apps
|United States
|205
|GB Chat Offline for WhatsApp – no last seen
|127326
|big application
|Austria
|206
|Sweet Fruit Candy
|126781
|Juice Candy
|China
|207
|Chess by Chess Prince
|126414
|Chess Prince
|Russia
|208
|Mkopo Poa
|125868
|ZA DEV
|United States
|209
|YouCam Perfect
|125408
|Perfect Corp
|Taiwan
|210
|Music Video Maker
|125361
|Zenjoy
|China
|211
|MKopa
|125135
|Jokay Ltd
|United States
|212
|Premier League
|124893
|Premier League
|United Kingdom
|213
|Tinder
|124190
|Match Group
|United States
|214
|Prison Escape
|123505
|Words Mobile
|China
|215
|BetikaBet App
|122116
|VELYN
|Austria
|216
|eCitizenKe – Kenyan Government to Citizen Service
|121224
|Sahara Technology
|Austria
|217
|Tiles Hop: EDM Rush
|121058
|Amanotes
|Vietnam
|218
|Bubble Shooter by Happy Dragon
|120546
|Happy Dragon
|China
|219
|Firefox Browser
|120434
|Mozilla
|United States
|220
|MKOPO 24/7
|120402
|Mkopo.KE
|United States
|221
|Hill Climb Racing
|119994
|Fingersoft
|Finland
|222
|King James Bible – KJV Offline Free Holy Bible
|119561
|Watchdis Prayers
|United Kingdom
|223
|Payback 2
|119379
|Apex Designs
|United Kingdom
|224
|Tubi TV
|119227
|adRise
|United States
|225
|Dayo
|118654
|DAYO
|Austria
|226
|Gunship Strike 3D
|118359
|Candy Mobile
|United States
|227
|Ficool Books -Novels, Comics, African Story Reader
|117481
|Transread Technology Limited
|Nigeria
|228
|Pink Love Heart Keyboard Theme
|117059
|Nice Keyboard Theme Studio
|United Kingdom
|229
|Google Play Music
|116558
|United States
|230
|Fuliza Quick Loan
|116473
|Aibu Nandy
|Kenya
|231
|PDF Reader
|116364
|Kdan
|Taiwan
|232
|Magic Tiles 3
|116267
|Amanotes
|Vietnam
|233
|Status Saver – Download & Save Status for WhatsApp
|116188
|Winterfell Applab – Clone App & Status Downloader
|United States
|234
|Wattpad
|116128
|Wattpad
|United States
|235
|Beatz – Music, Fun & Karaoke
|115221
|DiGiSPICE
|India
|236
|Taxi Game 2
|115190
|Baklabs
|Poland
|237
|TouchPal Keyboard
|114562
|CooTek
|China
|238
|Photo Grid Mixer
|114206
|Photo Video Music Editor
|United Kingdom
|239
|Home Workout – No Equipments
|113070
|ABISHKKING
|Hong Kong
|240
|Jumia Food
|112974
|Jumia
|Nigeria
|241
|JazaCredo
|111903
|Adhoc Soft Innovations Ltd
|Austria
|242
|Pool Billiards Pro
|111242
|TerranDroid
|Cayman Islands
|243
|Caller ID – Phone Dialer, Call Blocker
|110760
|Ayamote Team
|Kenya
|244
|Video Editor Music, No Crop, Cut
|110669
|InShot Inc
|China
|245
|Animals: Ringtones
|110570
|Dream_Studio
|United Kingdom
|246
|Virus Cleaner: Antivirus, Cleaner
|110414
|247
|Music player
|109879
|Recorder & Music (recorder, weather, forecast)
|Austria
|248
|Free Music Downloader & Mp3 Music Download
|109081
|mp3 music video downloader
|United States
|249
|Color Bump 3D
|108728
|Good Job Games
|Turkey
|250
|Elite Killer: SWAT
|108187
|CanaryDroid
|China
|251
|UbaPesa
|108079
|UbaPesa Limited
|Austria
|252
|eFootball PES 2020
|107574
|KONAMI
|Japan
|253
|Asphalt 8: Airborne
|107467
|Gameloft
|France
|254
|Bike Racing 3D
|106582
|Words Mobile
|China
|255
|UberEATS
|106519
|Uber Technologies
|United States
|256
|Rolly Vortex
|106330
|Voodoo
|France
|257
|Dolax
|105935
|Dolax Hightech
|Austria
|258
|Checkers
|105931
|259
|Race The Traffic
|105836
|GameVille
|United States
|260
|Extreme Car Driving Simulator
|105375
|AxesinMotion
|Spain
|261
|File Manager
|105013
|Mobile Clean System Lab
|United Kingdom
|262
|MX Player
|104938
|MX Player
|India
|263
|Need for Speed No Limits
|104572
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|264
|Yahoo Mail
|104566
|Yahoo!
|United States
|265
|Real Racing 3
|104337
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|266
|Kuwazo
|104155
|Kuwazo Capital Ltd
|Kenya
|267
|Virus Cleaner – Antivirus Free & Phone Cleaner
|104084
|Super Cleaner Studio
|United States
|268
|8 Ball Pool
|103812
|Miniclip
|Switzerland
|269
|Wasili Rider App
|103756
|TMNK Enterprises Ltd
|Austria
|270
|Chelsea FC – The 5th Stand
|103714
|Chelsea Football Club
|United Kingdom
|271
|Google Duo
|103463
|United States
|272
|Aspira
|103407
|Aspira
|Kenya
|273
|Fighting Tiger
|103220
|Jiin Feng
|274
|Fruits Legend
|102841
|Appgo
|Austria
|275
|Real Commando Secret Mission
|102830
|276
|Device Manager
|102630
|United States
|277
|My Talking Tom
|102201
|Outfit7
|Cyprus
|278
|Mobile Number Locator & Call Blocker
|101960
|ShamiTech Apps
|United Kingdom
|279
|Sky Fighters 3D
|101574
|Doodle Mobile
|China
|280
|Manchester United
|101530
|Manchester United FC
|United Kingdom
|281
|Bolt Driver
|100940
|Taxify
|Estonia
|282
|Olymp Trade
|100864
|Smartex
|Cyprus
|283
|Doodle Army 2 : Mini Militia
|100727
|Miniclip
|Switzerland
|284
|Door Lock Screen
|100645
|Q Locker
|United States
|285
|Emmanuella Funny Videos 2019
|100524
|AfroCity
|United States
|286
|SHAREit
|100300
|SHAREit
|China
|287
|Lords Mobile
|99675
|Fantasy Plus
|Taiwan
|288
|GIF Keyboard
|99432
|GIF Keyboard – Emoji, Sticker, Gif, 3D
|China
|289
|CamScanner
|99214
|IntSig
|China
|290
|video player
|98367
|Recorder & Music (recorder, weather, forecast)
|Uzbekistan
|291
|MP3 Video Converter
|98092
|292
|Football Strike – Multiplayer Soccer
|97894
|Miniclip
|Switzerland
|293
|Don’t Touch My Phone
|97629
|Tick Apps
|Austria
|294
|Microsoft Excel
|97047
|Microsoft
|United States
|295
|Carry1st Trivia: Play. Learn. Earn.
|97017
|ADG Technology
|Belgium
|296
|Instabridge
|96077
|Degoo Backup AB
|297
|Word Sauce: Free Word Connect Puzzle
|95862
|Clever Apps Pte. Ltd.
|Austria
|298
|Churchill Tv
|95598
|Symatech Labs Ltd
|Kenya
|299
|Score! Hero
|95393
|First Touch
|United Kingdom
|300
|Dr. Driving 2
|95118
|SUD
|South Korea
|301
|Gmail
|95087
|United States
|302
|umba (formerly Mkopo Kaka)
|95065
|Beatha Technology
|United Kingdom
|303
|WhatsApp Wallpaper
|94195
|United States
|304
|My Airtel Africa
|93759
|Airtel Africa
|United Kingdom
|305
|AliExpress
|93336
|Alibaba
|China
|306
|UTUNDU KITANDANI
|92809
|Dream inc
|Chile
|307
|PayPal
|92637
|PayPal
|United States
|308
|IN Launcher
|92541
|309
|Personal stickers for WhatsApp
|92051
|Stukalov
|United States
|310
|Bibilia Takatifu, Swahili Bible
|91982
|kevoya
|Austria
|311
|Lucky Dube Songs
|91711
|Steve smith
|Austria
|312
|Words Story
|91667
|Worzzle
|China
|313
|Tagged
|91655
|Ifwe
|United States
|314
|My NHIF
|91601
|Ngenx
|Kenya
|315
|Amazon
|91094
|Amazon
|United States
|316
|NIV Bible Offline free
|89485
|Bible International Version Ltd.
|Japan
|317
|50000 Status Quotes Collection
|89084
|Atomic Infoapps
|United States
|318
|Block Puzzle Jewel
|88877
|Hua Weiwei
|China
|319
|All Football
|88720
|All Football
|320
|QR & Barcode Scanner
|88620
|Gamma Play
|China
|321
|Video Maker of Photos with Music & video editor
|88409
|Enjoy Mobi
|China
|322
|Tala Mkopo Rahisi
|88340
|Tri-Chain
|United States
|323
|FlashScore Kenya
|88271
|FlashScore
|United States
|324
|Badoo
|88198
|Badoo
|United Kingdom
|325
|Homescapes
|88188
|Playrix
|Ireland
|326
|MORE News：Trending News & Fun Videos
|88186
|TranssMedia
|South Africa
|327
|Stawisha Loans
|87975
|Team IT Vowel
|United States
|328
|Ulezi
|87959
|App admin
|United Kingdom
|329
|Photo & Video Downloader for Instagram – Repost IG
|87913
|Video Downloader Video Player Photo Downloader
|Austria
|330
|Soccer Predictions
|87127
|SauzanaProd
|United States
|331
|Phone Tracker By Number
|86602
|Family Locator Inc.
|Peru
|332
|Fruit Cut 3D
|86537
|STUDIO GAMES MOBILE
|333
|Advanced Offline Dictionary
|86521
|Volcera
|United States
|334
|Mkopo 24/7 Finance
|86271
|Wonder Tech Inc
|Tanzania
|335
|Racing Revival 2020: Car Racing Games 3D
|86232
|Abstron Pvt Ltd
|Austria
|336
|ChapChap Loans
|86146
|True Apps Team
|United States
|337
|Sticker Maker Studio
|86115
|Viko
|Belgium
|338
|Caller Location
|86043
|AndUtil
|United States
|339
|DJ Music Mixer Player
|85891
|Wepehome Mixer
|United States
|340
|Crazy Car Impossible Track Racing Simulator
|85573
|Apic
|Austria
|341
|Music Video Maker
|85445
|Music video maker
|United Kingdom
|342
|Google Drive
|85392
|United States
|343
|Bayes
|85373
|Pi Capital Ltd
|Kenya
|344
|Messenger for SMS & Call
|84908
|345
|Great Quotes by Great Legends
|84871
|Tech Geekz Apps
|Austria
|346
|Grand Jackpot Predictions-Pro Grand Jackpot Tips
|84819
|Futaa Bets
|Austria
|347
|Kids Songs – Best Offline Songs
|84349
|EduNet Indonesia
|Jamaica
|348
|Equity Direct Mobile
|84163
|PositiveSlice
|United States
|349
|Safaricom Home App
|83977
|Safaricom Limited
|Austria
|350
|English Swahili Bible
|83149
|⭐ Wiktoria Goroch ⭐
|Austria
|351
|Wrestling Revolution 3D
|83107
|MDickie
|United Kingdom
|352
|City Airplane Pilot Flight
|83097
|The Knights Inc
|Pakistan
|353
|2020 Love SMS Messages
|83090
|uniteworx
|United States
|354
|Status Saver-Image and Video
|82907
|Jaanu Apps
|Brazil
|355
|Automatic Background Changer
|82878
|Best Photo Effects
|United States
|356
|Ludo Parchis
|82602
|Sudhakar Kanakaraj
|United States
|357
|Real Superhero Kung Fu Fight Champion
|82499
|358
|Uwezo Fund Mpesa Loans
|82493
|Mpesa Loans
|Kenya
|359
|Songa by Safaricom
|82464
|Songa
|Austria
|360
|Cross DJ
|82227
|Mixvibes
|France
|361
|DJ Studio 5
|82190
|Beatronik
|France
|362
|Fululiza – Loans to your M-Pesa
|81535
|SigmaX software
|United States
|363
|Book Of Jokes
|81422
|Smart Apps inc
|Austria
|364
|Wordscapes
|81250
|PeopleFun
|United States
|365
|Apple Music
|80883
|Apple
|United States
|366
|Word Search by AsgardSoft
|80865
|AsgardSoft
|367
|Co-operative Bank Merchant
|80735
|Co-operative Bank of Kenya Ltd
|Austria
|368
|Uber Driver
|80293
|Uber Technologies
|United States
|369
|MORE News：Trending Kenya News & Fun Videos
|80058
|MoreBuzz
|Kenya
|370
|Opera Touch
|79868
|Opera
|Norway
|371
|Visha – create awesome videos- short videos social
|79489
|Visha Group
|Austria
|372
|Bajetia – Okoa PESA
|79097
|danyhub ltd
|Austria
|373
|Google Messenger
|78986
|United States
|374
|Fingerprint lock screen
|78915
|smart tool
|Brazil
|375
|Kano
|78838
|Kano ventures
|Austria
|376
|BeautyPlus
|78827
|Meitu
|China
|377
|edjing PRO
|78557
|MWM
|France
|378
|Martin Luther King Quotes – Inspirational Quotes
|78416
|Quotes & Messages
|United States
|379
|iflix
|78250
|iflix
|Malaysia
|380
|Caller Name and location
|77871
|Just Call Apps
|Austria
|381
|Download Music For Free To My Phone Fast Guide
|77840
|El Imperio
|United States
|382
|Curriculum vitae App CV Builder Resume CV Maker
|77170
|Aristoz
|New Zealand
|383
|Color Call – Caller Screen, LED Flash
|76938
|iHandy
|Germany
|384
|PUBG MOBILE
|76913
|Tencent
|China
|385
|Talking Tom Hero Dash
|76684
|Outfit7
|Cyprus
|386
|TransUnion Nipashe
|76534
|TransUnion (Africa Regions)
|United States
|387
|Photo Editor – Fotolr
|76454
|Outthinking
|India
|388
|Holy Bible (RSV)
|76434
|Solvus Lab
|United States
|389
|Colorful LED FlashLight
|76211
|HeotySelo
|United States
|390
|Asphalt Nitro
|75642
|Gameloft
|France
|391
|GO SMS
|75632
|Best Free Video Editor & Video Maker Dev
|392
|SoundCloud
|75510
|SoundCloud
|Germany
|393
|Bang Browser-All Video downloader & Ad blocker
|75438
|Tencent
|Austria
|394
|Selfie Camera by Photo Artist Studio
|75427
|395
|Viber
|75339
|Viber Media
|Cyprus
|396
|Word Cross Puzzle
|75318
|WePlay Word Games
|Hong Kong
|397
|Manga Park W
|75130
|HAKUSENSHA
|Austria
|398
|Soccer Cup 2019
|74866
|Inlogic Software
|399
|English Dictionary – Offline
|74723
|Livio of Thesaurus
|Austria
|400
|Faster for Facebook & Messenger
|74298
|NBapstudio
|United States
|401
|Uweza Fund Loans
|74224
|Finance.Inc Lenders
|United States
|402
|Anger of Stick 5
|73889
|J-PARK
|South Korea
|403
|Bling Launcher
|73877
|404
|Utundu Kitandani
|73500
|Dream inc
|Tanzania
|405
|Zombie Roadkill 3D
|73486
|Italy Games
|Vietnam
|406
|Shadow Fight 3
|73481
|Nekki
|Russia
|407
|Mpesa Chapaa Chap Chap
|73454
|CodeFlex
|United States
|408
|Beach Buggy Racing
|73272
|Vector Unit
|United States
|409
|Diseases Treatments Dictionary
|73001
|RR Micro Tech Solution
|United States
|410
|Translate All
|72933
|Translator Lab
|411
|Tumiwa Loan
|72772
|ThePillars INC.
|United States
|412
|ZArchiver
|72660
|ZDevs
|Austria
|413
|MyGOtv
|72653
|Multichoice Support Services
|Austria
|414
|Mafia City
|72497
|Yotta Games
|China
|415
|Advanced English Dictionary: Meanings & Definition
|72464
|S A Technalogies
|Austria
|416
|Gold Glitter Butterfly Keyboard
|72239
|Echo Keyboard Theme
|United States
|417
|Status Saver Videos Download : save all stories
|72022
|Data Apps Studio
|Israel
|418
|Ambassadors of Christ Choir (Rwanda)
|71970
|Bonrods
|United States
|419
|Video Player All Format – XPlayer
|71819
|InShot Inc
|Austria
|420
|3D DJ Mixer Music
|71806
|Virtual Creative Studio
|United States
|421
|Mokash
|71805
|App admin
|Kenya
|422
|Candy Crush Soda Saga
|71543
|King
|United Kingdom
|423
|AVAST Mobile Security & Antivirus
|71203
|AVAST
|Czech Republic
|424
|SureBet Prediction Tips
|71160
|JM Tech
|Kenya
|425
|Flight Pilot Simulator 3D
|71086
|TFG Co
|Brazil
|426
|Photo Editor Collage Maker
|71045
|Lyrebird Studio
|United States
|427
|All Languages Translator – Free Voice Translation
|70927
|Mobile Translator Apps
|United States
|428
|Nursery Rhymes
|70893
|OM GAMES
|United Kingdom
|429
|PJ Masks: Moonlight Heroes
|70172
|Entertainment One
|Canada
|430
|Phoenix Browser -Video Download, Private & Fast
|70159
|Shalltry Group
|United States
|431
|Phone Caller Screen
|69836
|432
|Google Maps
|69689
|United States
|433
|Sweet Face Camera
|69593
|FRM ART
|Spain
|434
|FotMob
|69490
|NorApps
|Norway
|435
|Betikapp
|69362
|Haslimkoi
|United States
|436
|Adobe Photoshop Express
|69290
|Adobe
|United States
|437
|LinkedIn Lite: Easy Job Search, Jobs & Networking
|69178
|United States
|438
|Modern Car Drive Parking 3d Game
|69099
|The Knights Inc
|Pakistan
|439
|Gallery
|68933
|GrowUp Apps
|Austria
|440
|Guide for Tala Loans Kenya – Personal loans
|68901
|metapngari
|Qatar
|441
|Happy Glass
|68846
|Lion Studios
|United States
|442
|Racing in Car
|68755
|Fast Free Games
|Turkey
|443
|Vegas Crime Simulator
|68701
|Naxeex
|Russia
|444
|Kikuyu Bible – Kirikaniro
|68651
|📖 Your Smart Apps
|Austria
|445
|jiko la Mapenzi
|68316
|jadentech
|United Kingdom
|446
|Snappy Photo Filter Sticker Flower Crown
|67907
|Dubaduba Apps, Inc.
|Austria
|447
|Microsoft Outlook
|67895
|Microsoft
|United States
|448
|67590
|Tencent
|China
|449
|Modern Bus Drive 3D Parking
|67511
|450
|Helicopter Rescue Simulator
|67254
|i6.com
|United Kingdom
|451
|Kid Video
|66821
|TonyJet
|United States
|452
|Photo Video Editor
|66680
|Zenjoy
|China
|453
|Google Translate
|66673
|United States
|454
|Purple Gold Butterfly Keyboard
|66630
|3D Keyboard Theme
|United States
|455
|Sportpesa app
|66286
|Lunar Fantasy
|United States
|456
|Kamusi Ya Karne Ya 21
|66067
|Longhorn Publishers Limited
|Austria
|457
|ORG 2018
|65713
|Sofeh Sunrise
|458
|Modern Combat 5: Blackout
|65611
|Gameloft
|France
|459
|Kick the Buddy
|65587
|Playgendary
|Germany
|460
|Google Docs
|65574
|United States
|461
|AnonyTun
|65557
|Art Of Tunnel
|Austria
|462
|Talking Tom Gold Run
|65367
|Outfit7
|Cyprus
|463
|Cover Fire
|65091
|Genera Games
|Spain
|464
|Quora
|65042
|Quora
|United States
|465
|Biblia Takatifu / Bible in Swahili
|64931
|Apps Free Lite
|Austria
|466
|Hill Climb Race 3D 4×4
|64930
|Silevel
|Turkey
|467
|Word Link
|64927
|Worzzle
|China
|468
|Background Remover Pro : Background Eraser changer
|64559
|Appwallet Technologies
|United States
|469
|Wifi Password Hacker Prank
|64473
|Droid Developer
|Italy
|470
|Racing Limits
|64472
|Sbkgames
|Turkey
|471
|Remote Control for All TV
|64464
|Background Changer, Eraser & Booth Photo Editor
|Austria
|472
|New Messenger Version 2020
|64369
|Launcher 2020 – Themes & Keyboard Apps
|Austria
|473
|Truck Simulator 2018 : Europe
|64362
|Zuuks Games
|Turkey
|474
|Grand Gangsters 3D
|64163
|Doodle Mobile
|China
|475
|Makeup Camera-Selfie Beauty Filter Photo Editor
|64127
|Caesar app
|United States
|476
|Tingg (Formerly Mula)
|64066
|Cellulant Corporation
|United States
|477
|Online Loans and CRB Checker
|63941
|Mama Loans
|United States
|478
|Volume Booster PRO – Sound Booster for Android
|63843
|VAVA Free Music Studio
|United States
|479
|Sefu
|63654
|Sefu Personal Loans
|Kenya
|480
|Pencil Photo Sketch-Sketching Drawing Photo Editor
|63600
|Minerva Studios Private Limited
|Austria
|481
|Diary Notes Lock
|63576
|WriteDiary.com
|482
|Swahili Bible Offline
|63380
|SOFTCRAFT
|United States
|483
|K24 TV APP
|63233
|eDesigns.
|Kenya
|484
|Tube Video Download
|63175
|MoteApp
|Austria
|485
|Mixcloud
|63113
|Mixcloud
|United Kingdom
|486
|LoanBee
|63057
|WEZA VENTURES
|Kenya
|487
|N.O.V.A. Legacy
|62967
|Gameloft
|France
|488
|Talking Tom Cat 2
|62570
|Outfit7
|Cyprus
|489
|Hill Climb Racing 2
|62518
|Fingersoft
|Finland
|490
|Lark Player
|62459
|DYWX
|491
|Echo Mirror Magic Effect & Background Changer
|62407
|Mobi Softech
|United Kingdom
|492
|Samsung Notes
|62084
|Samsung Electronics
|South Korea
|493
|The Messenger App: Free for message & chat
|62051
|The Messenger App : Free text messages & free call
|Vietnam
|494
|Shika App
|61942
|Alternative Circle
|United Kingdom
|495
|AT Player
|61927
|Aktis
|United States
|496
|Utajiri
|61753
|UTAJIRI MOBILE
|Austria
|497
|Music Player by Mobile V5
|61578
|Mobile V5
|China
|498
|Nellydollar
|61335
|App admin
|Austria
|499
|Keyboards Latest And Stylish 2020
|61248
|Free 2020 Themes & Keyboards
|United States
|500
|Episode
|61205
|Episode Interactive
|United States
|501
|mKey
|61185
|Finserve Africa
|Kenya
|502
|AntiVirus Security
|61184
|AVG
|Czech Republic
|503
|Android System WebView
|61054
|United States
|504
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|61041
|Zuuks Games
|Turkey
|505
|Choices: Stories You Play
|60749
|Pixelberry
|United States
|506
|Bet Analyser
|60723
|Krakenoid
|United States
|507
|Hide Photo & Videos – Private Pictures Vault
|60668
|hopahopa apps
|Austria
|508
|Bubble Shooter by Bubble Shooter スタジオ
|60659
|Bubble Shooter スタジオ
|Japan
|509
|Kick the Buddy: Forever
|60609
|Playgendary
|Germany
|510
|Street View Map: Global Street Panorama, Satellite
|60484
|GPS Live Street view & Maps Navigation Apps
|United States
|511
|Lucky Dube All Songs – Offline
|60412
|muzikinc
|United States
|512
|Call Recorder – Automatic
|60337
|Hopy
|China
|513
|Fanaka loan
|60284
|Wonder Tech Inc
|Nigeria
|514
|eCitizen Kenya 2
|60195
|Kimaget Systems
|Austria
|515
|Jumbo Pesa Plus – Instant Personal Loans
|60143
|Antelope Tech
|Kenya
|516
|Kopa Loans
|60130
|Sesmic Dev
|United States
|517
|Free Loan
|60116
|Entrepreneur Apps
|United States
|518
|Crazy Racing Car 3D
|59965
|Crazy Racing Studio
|United Kingdom
|519
|Color Call – Color Phone Flash & Call Screen Theme
|59867
|Launcher Dev
|United Kingdom
|520
|XOS Launcher(2020)- Customized,Cool,Stylish
|59865
|Shalltry Group
|United States
|521
|Google Earth
|59819
|United States
|522
|Magic Font(2019)-Cool,Free,Stylish
|59760
|Shalltry Group
|United States
|523
|Township
|59690
|Playrix
|Ireland
|524
|AnyBooks📖free download library, novels &stories
|59587
|Free ebook provider
|Jamaica
|525
|All social media and social network in one app.
|59587
|M Alaa Zaki Abutayyem
|United States
|526
|Safi loans
|59354
|DevTechs
|United States
|527
|Music Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume Booster
|59235
|KUCAPP – Free Music & Video Apps
|Austria
|528
|English Swahili Bible (KJV – Biblia Takatifu) Free
|59143
|Daily Bible Apps
|United Kingdom
|529
|Tala Loans App Kenya – Instant Loans to MPESA
|58853
|Instant-GLoan
|United States
|530
|Call Screen Themes – Caller Screen, Color Phone
|58785
|VAVA Free Music Studio
|United States
|531
|Uphill Rush
|58758
|Spil Games
|Netherlands
|532
|Daily Nation
|58726
|Daily nation
|United States
|533
|Traffic Racer
|58671
|Soner Kara
|Turkey
|534
|Message and Call Tracker
|58632
|karanth
|United States
|535
|African Braids 2019
|58611
|Tegy24 Technologies
|Austria
|536
|Face Makeup Camera & Beauty Photo Makeup Editor
|58551
|Alex Joe
|United States
|537
|SportPesa Score: Sport results
|58531
|SPS Sportsoft
|Tanzania
|538
|Switch TV Kenya
|58490
|Switch Media Ltd
|United States
|539
|Free Music Downloader + Mp3 Music Download
|58461
|Mp3 Music Download & Movie Show Box
|United Kingdom
|540
|LUCKY DUBE – ALL SONGS
|58353
|Najeeb Furtado
|United States
|541
|Block Puzzle Classic 2018
|58353
|Puzzle Games Free
|Japan
|542
|Traffic Rider
|58342
|Soner Kara
|Turkey
|543
|Flo Period & Ovulation Tracker
|58249
|Flo Health
|Belarus
|544
|Race.io
|58170
|Vive
|Turkey
|545
|Bible in Swahili, Biblia Takatifu pamoja na sauti
|58036
|Nippt
|United Kingdom
|546
|Easy Loans – Fast Mobile Cash
|57996
|Capital Credit
|United States
|547
|Archery Bird Hunter
|57844
|KohistaniApps
|548
|PDF Reader – PDF Viewer for Android new 2019
|57838
|Reader Company
|United States
|549
|ARCore by Google
|57794
|United States
|550
|Tala Haraka Loans
|57794
|Tala Haraka Ltd.
|United States
|551
|Virtual Music mixer DJ
|57602
|Media soft
|United Kingdom
|552
|Diamond Platnumz Songs 2019 -Without Internet
|57588
|ZiouiApp
|United Kingdom
|553
|Racing Fever: Moto
|57547
|Gameguru
|United Arab Emirates
|554
|BeSoccer – Live Score
|57406
|Resultados-Futbol.com
|555
|Eazzy Loans
|57371
|Fountain Apps
|Austria
|556
|Bus Racing
|57360
|Million Games
|India
|557
|Shuga-Free Meet&Chat
|57304
|brobonds
|United States
|558
|Jungle Marble Blast by coolstudios
|57180
|coolstudios
|559
|Romantic Quotes
|57116
|Lovely Girl Appz
|United States
|560
|Mobile Number Locator – Phone Caller Location
|57114
|Video Downloader – Download Videos – Video Player
|United States
|561
|Flashlight by Peacock Foto Studio
|57098
|Lighthouse, Inc.
|562
|Google Text-to-speech
|57008
|United States
|563
|L-Pesa – Personal Finance Loans
|56996
|L-Pesa Micro Finance
|Kenya
|564
|Cute SMS Texting App
|56959
|Thalia Ultimate Photo Editing
|Austria
|565
|Change Your Thinking, Change Your Life By Brian T.
|56943
|Webshinobis
|United States
|566
|City Coach Bus Simulator 2019
|56825
|Jima
|567
|SURE Betting Tips – Predictions Foot
|56490
|DailyBET
|United States
|568
|Huji Cam
|56466
|Manhole
|South Korea
|569
|YouCam Makeup
|56343
|Perfect Corp
|Taiwan
|570
|Automatic Call Recorder
|56317
|Appliqato
|Cyprus
|571
|Good News Bible
|56204
|Appsoup
|United States
|572
|PureHub – Free Music Player
|55948
|U Tunes
|Austria
|573
|Color Phone Launcher – Live Themes & HD Wallpapers
|55922
|2019 New Free Phone Launcher 3D Theme HD Wallpaper
|United States
|574
|Stawisha Quick Cash
|55892
|Astute Finance
|United States
|575
|Jitegemee
|55847
|Primstar Capital
|Austria
|576
|Fruit Burst
|55717
|TINY WINGS
|None
|577
|Tantan
|55711
|Tantan
|China
|578
|Google Calendar
|55607
|United States
|579
|Crazy Bike Tricky Stunt Master
|55579
|Apic
|Austria
|580
|Hangouts
|55554
|United States
|581
|Font Styles
|55376
|Android Appz
|United Kingdom
|582
|Crazy Bike Attack Racing New: Motorcycle Racing
|55366
|HATCOM
|United Kingdom
|583
|Stylish Fonts
|55152
|584
|Hungry Shark Evolution
|54839
|Ubisoft
|France
|585
|SPORT PESA TIPS
|54777
|Twilight Tech Inc.
|United States
|586
|SureBet Predictions
|54753
|SureBet
|United States
|587
|MyPower – Kenya Power SelfService
|54671
|KPLC
|Austria
|588
|54666
|United States
|589
|eCitizen Kenya App – Government Services Chap Chap
|54648
|Flexacore Labs
|Austria
|590
|Nyimbo za Kikuyu
|54552
|the neXt
|United States
|591
|UEFA Champions League
|54473
|UEFA
|Switzerland
|592
|Face Filter, Sticker, Selfie Editor – Sweet Camera
|54400
|593
|Kenya Live TV
|54381
|Future World Developers
|Austria
|594
|Z Hunter
|54128
|Genera Games
|Spain
|595
|Dolax
|53925
|Dolax Hightech
|Kenya
|596
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|53741
|Zoom Video Communications
|United States
|597
|Navigation for Google Maps Go
|53691
|United States
|598
|Status Saver For Whatsapp
|53676
|secure statuses
|Austria
|599
|Shika Pesa Mkononi Instant Loans
|53643
|QvimalDev.Inc
|United States
|600
|Betikapp
|53554
|WAHI DEVELOPERS
|Ghana
|601
|Screen Mirroring with TV : Mobile Screen to TV
|53499
|Gravity App Club
|United Kingdom
|602
|Fanatical Basketball
|53286
|CanaryDroid
|China
|603
|Bein Sports Kenya
|53265
|Top betin apps
|United States
|604
|Solitaire by Lemon Game
|53165
|605
|Soccer Star 2017 Top Leagues
|53102
|Genera Games
|Spain
|606
|Music Player 2020
|53085
|Nick Suthar
|United States
|607
|All Document Reader – Docx Reader, Excel Viewer
|53052
|Docx Reader Soft
|Austria
|608
|Life Numerical Calculator
|53027
|609
|Sportpesa App
|52979
|Dawa Developers
|United States
|610
|HiPER Scientific Calculator
|52759
|HiPER Development Studio
|United Kingdom
|611
|Angaza
|52670
|ANGAZA INOVATORS
|United Kingdom
|612
|Calculator by Google
|52625
|United States
|613
|Rally Fury
|52495
|Refuel Games
|614
|Video Downloader App – 2019
|52478
|Leap Fitness Group
|615
|Bodybuilder Fighting Club 2019
|52342
|Airborne Studio
|United States
|616
|SwiftKey Keyboard
|52279
|SwiftKey
|United Kingdom
|617
|Don’t Touch My Phone
|52190
|TechinGif
|United States
|618
|Sand Excavator Truck Driving Rescue Simulator game
|52185
|Imperial Arts
|619
|Henry Danger Crime Warp
|52161
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|620
|Pezesha (The official app)
|52144
|Pezesha Africa LTD
|United States
|621
|Callbreak Multiplayer
|52051
|Tesla Tech
|Nepal
|622
|6 Pack Abs in 30 Days
|51805
|Leap Fitness Group
|623
|Tenzi za Rohoni: Mpya tenzi 161
|51793
|Robert Londo
|United States
|624
|Call screen theme show – colorful thems
|51757
|Danny Sreki
|Nepal
|625
|Shadow Fight 2
|51680
|Nekki
|Russia
|626
|Improve English Speaking
|51637
|CrazyLOKI
|Austria
|627
|ClevCalc
|51581
|Cleveni
|South Korea
|628
|DENT – Send mobile top-up & call friends
|51564
|Dent
|United States
|629
|ABISHKKING Period Calendar
|51550
|Simple Design
|Hong Kong
|630
|Deep Love Quotes
|51519
|BestQuotes
|United Kingdom
|631
|Sniper Shot 3D
|51338
|Words Mobile
|China
|632
|Piano Magic Tiles Pop Music 2
|51223
|Great Music Games
|633
|GPS Navigation & Direction – Find Route, Map Guide
|51107
|Entertaining Logix Apps
|United States
|634
|Magic Piano Tiles 2018
|51092
|Eyu
|China
|635
|Caller Name Announcer : SMS Talker
|51070
|JZZ The I.T Solution, Pvt. Ltd.
|United Kingdom
|636
|Full Movie Video Player
|50985
|GaramChat
|United States
|637
|ROBLOX
|50904
|Roblox
|United States
|638
|Uhondo Kitandani
|50870
|kingo inc
|China
|639
|Tala Mkopo Extra
|50854
|CRB Lenders
|United States
|640
|Age Face
|50805
|NaveedZafar
|641
|Motivational Thoughts in Pics
|50770
|T9 solutions
|Austria
|642
|Photo frame, Photo collage
|50739
|ls&la
|Austria
|643
|Unfollow for Instagram – Non followers & Fans
|50689
|Team Unfollow
|United States
|644
|Face Sweet Selfie Photo Camera Editor
|50637
|TrendsArt
|Austria
|645
|Free Video Downloader & Video Saver
|50576
|All Video Downloader & FB Video Downloader
|United States
|646
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|50536
|Microsoft
|United States
|647
|Bet In one click: guide app
|50523
|Developerer Room 4 Betin one click
|Austria
|648
|Kids Songs – Best Nursery Rhymes Free App
|50502
|Edukasi Anak Studio
|Austria
|649
|Crazy for Speed
|50403
|Magic Seven
|China
|650
|Mr Bullet
|50285
|Lion Studios
|United States
|651
|NHIF Mobile
|50246
|Web Tribe
|United States
|652
|Exness Trader: Everything Traders Need
|50231
|Exness Global
|653
|Simple Radio by Streema
|50147
|Streema
|United States
|654
|Best of Emmanuella Comedy Videos 2020
|49996
|TechHub NG
|United Kingdom
|655
|FmWhats Latest Version
|49899
|Next Games LLC
|United States
|656
|Life Quotes & Sayings Book
|49873
|DeadCoders
|United States
|657
|True ID Caller Name & Location
|49807
|Photo Art Studios
|United Kingdom
|658
|Street Archer Run
|49764
|GameLead
|United States
|659
|TapScanner
|49742
|Hopy
|China
|660
|Safcom Speedy & M Pesa
|49699
|Whiztech
|Austria
|661
|Free Music for SoundCloud
|49483
|Free Music Mp3 Player
|United States
|662
|Computer Basic Course Free
|49458
|FORS Developers
|United States
|663
|Medicinal plants
|49428
|Ndonna
|Ireland
|664
|Adobe Lightroom
|49413
|Adobe
|United States
|665
|Download Music To My Phone For Free Songs Guide
|49393
|Apps proactivas
|United States
|666
|Temple Endless Run 3
|49311
|Linse Kog
|United Kingdom
|667
|Bike Stunt Tricks Master
|49214
|The Knights Inc
|Pakistan
|668
|Flashlight by Surpax
|49114
|iHandy
|China
|669
|Euro Truck Driver
|48993
|Ovilex Software
|Romania
|670
|Police Car Chase
|48814
|Candy Mobile
|Austria
|671
|Quick SMS Launcher: Emoji Customize Chat
|48730
|672
|Free Wifi Connection Anywhere Network Map Connect
|48686
|MoDev Studio
|Austria
|673
|Phone Master – Quick Clean Booster, Battery Cooler
|48638
|Shalltry Group
|United States
|674
|Premise – Take Photos Earn Money
|48464
|Premise
|United States
|675
|Love Messages for Girlfriend ♥ Flirty Love Letters
|48408
|Touchzing Media
|United States
|676
|Counter Terrorist Special Ops 2019
|48305
|360 Gaming Studio
|Austria
|677
|Drive for Speed: Simulator
|48267
|GameVille
|United States
|678
|Period Tracker Dora – Menstrual Calendar
|48256
|YY Huang
|United States
|679
|English Stories Offline
|48198
|VD
|Austria
|680
|Clean Master
|48179
|Cheetah Mobile
|China
|681
|Free Messenger Whats 2019 Stickers
|48031
|Kechars
|Indonesia
|682
|Stunt Moto Racing
|48018
|Enjoysports
|Hong Kong
|683
|GO Keyboard
|48016
|Gomo
|China
|684
|Fair-Branch: Instantly and Accuracy
|47999
|Popa Apps inc
|United States
|685
|Sky Whale
|47981
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|686
|Mbivilia ( Kamba Bible)
|47965
|SmartBibles
|United Kingdom
|687
|DateMyAge: Date Mature Singles
|47923
|Dating.com
|Hong Kong
|688
|Live Football TV Euro
|47871
|Football Stream
|Kenya
|689
|Faiba 4g
|47865
|Jamii Telecommunications Ltd
|Kenya
|690
|Carlcare
|47847
|Transsion Holdings
|Austria
|691
|TumaPesa – The MPESA Companion
|47788
|Ujuzi Code Ltd
|Austria
|692
|SDA Hymn Books Collection
|47787
|Triyasha
|United States
|693
|Lite for WhatsApp-Lite Open
|47631
|lite store
|United States
|694
|Fruit Puzzle – Link Line
|47620
|Ms. Q
|695
|Fruit Ninja
|47491
|Halfbrick
|Australia
|696
|AppLock by SailingLab
|47290
|697
|Wakubwa tU! 18+😋
|47264
|The Tentwelve
|Austria
|698
|Advance Car Parking Game: Car Driver Simulator
|47215
|Broken Diamond
|699
|Runs Endless Prince in Jungle
|47200
|GamesLogix
|United States
|700
|Nigerian Movie : 🇳🇬 Free Movies, Music and Drama
|46901
|Arki Apps
|United States
|701
|Goal Live Scores
|46899
|Goal.com
|702
|Loan Free
|46899
|Entrepreneur Apps
|United States
|703
|Betting TIPS VIP : DAILY PREDICTION
|46801
|iBetting-Team
|Kenya
|704
|46732
|United States
|705
|Little Driver
|46729
|Craft Silicon
|United States
|706
|Quick Cash
|46724
|Lenders Bazzar
|Nigeria
|707
|My Name Ringtone Maker
|46612
|MOBIHOME
|Austria
|708
|PesaPata
|46575
|PESAPATA VENTURES LTD
|Kenya
|709
|Lighting Flash Keyboard
|46481
|Nice Keyboard Theme Studio
|United Kingdom
|710
|Coach Bus Simulator
|46449
|Ovilex Software
|Romania
|711
|Zidisha
|46414
|Zidisha Inc.
|Austria
|712
|Run Forrest Run
|46401
|Genera Games
|Spain
|713
|Football eLegends – Dream Off! Soccer
|46293
|Abstron Pvt Ltd
|United Kingdom
|714
|Anti Theft Phone Alarm – Free Phone Security
|46209
|ThreeStrings Studios
|Austria
|715
|Flashlight
|46192
|Splend
|United Kingdom
|716
|Instant Saver-Image & Video Download for Instagram
|46151
|Social Tools App
|Mexico
|717
|Sweet Camera Selfie Filters
|46139
|718
|Video Downloader for Facebook – FB Video Download
|46075
|Video Downloader Video Player Photo Downloader
|Australia
|719
|Mobile Bus Simulator
|45958
|LOCOS
|Indonesia
|720
|Auto Theft Gangsters
|45936
|Doodle Mobile
|China
|721
|XShare – File Fast Transfer
|45926
|Shalltry Group
|United States
|722
|REAL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE : WORLD CUP 2018
|45833
|Real Mobile Games
|United States
|723
|Cooking Fever
|45697
|Nordcurrent
|Lithuania
|724
|PDF Reader
|45579
|$@pp Labs
|United States
|725
|Photo Collage Maker
|45517
|sailuooutman
|United States
|726
|Brick Game
|45467
|PerseusGames
|Austria
|727
|Mwananchi loan
|45225
|lewatech
|Kenya
|728
|Love Messages
|45211
|Onex Softech
|Austria
|729
|Jazika
|45189
|App admin
|United Kingdom
|730
|Archery Master 3D
|45172
|TerranDroid
|Cayman Islands
|731
|City Car Driver 2017
|45166
|Mobimi
|732
|Black Wallpapers
|45141
|Kampo, Inc. (Stephen Kilelu)
|Austria
|733
|Soccerway
|45126
|Perform Group
|United Kingdom
|734
|Love images and messages
|45036
|Go Inc.
|Ghana
|735
|Yara FarmWeather: hyperlocal weather for your farm
|44954
|Yara International
|Austria
|736
|Video Downloader Pro – Download videos fast & free
|44869
|Video Downloader Video Player Photo Downloader
|United Kingdom
|737
|Parallel Space-Multi Accounts
|44851
|LBE
|China
|738
|Love Messages for Girlfriend – Share Love Quotes
|44794
|PEAFOWL APPLICATIONS
|Austria
|739
|Shiny Diamond Butterfly Keyboard
|44683
|Nice Keyboard Theme Studio
|United Kingdom
|740
|Google Maps Go – Directions, Traffic & Transit
|44629
|Austria
|741
|Iron Trading – Mobile app for Traders
|44628
|IRONTRADE AND INVESTMENT LIMITED
|United States
|742
|Reckless Rider
|44607
|Million Games
|India
|743
|GBWMassap Update
|44580
|MDM;devost
|United States
|744
|Kenya Bein Sports
|44560
|Betin coins experts
|Kenya
|745
|Gboard
|44559
|United States
|746
|West Gunfighter
|44543
|Candy Mobile
|United States
|747
|Truck Games for Kids
|44498
|GoKids!
|748
|Masha and the Bear. Educational Games
|44485
|AppQuiz
|Spain
|749
|Guns of Glory
|44465
|FunPlus
|China
|750
|HIV-TEST
|44354
|Merezha
|Kenya
|751
|Unblock Ball – Block Puzzle
|44253
|Hong Hai Wu Xian
|China
|752
|Pink Roses Keyboard Theme
|44135
|Free 2019 Themes for Emoji keyboard
|Austria
|753
|IMDb Movies and TV
|44102
|IMDb
|United States
|754
|Caller ID Name & Location Tracker
|44092
|Bestie App Zone
|United States
|755
|Bubble Trouble
|44033
|Ilyon Dynamics
|Austria
|756
|Gallery
|44014
|GamoZone
|United Kingdom
|757
|My Bakery Empire
|43927
|Coco Play
|Hong Kong
|758
|Grand Robot Speed Hero
|43914
|PlayStar Games
|Austria
|759
|Cat Runner- Rush
|43874
|IVYMOBILE
|Hong Kong
|760
|Photo Frame
|43718
|Highsecure
|Austria
|761
|Switch SMS Messenger – Customize chat, Themes
|43717
|Digital Upground
|United States
|762
|Pho.to Lab
|43644
|VicMan
|Russia
|763
|KOPA BILA RIBA – Mikopo rahisi Na ya Haraka
|43614
|Wahabarishaji, inc
|Tanzania
|764
|Gardenscapes – New Acres
|43569
|Playrix
|Ireland
|765
|Pesa Plus – Fast Credit Loans Market to M-PESA
|43425
|TOTEM-TECH
|United States
|766
|Messages
|43392
|Gather Media
|Austria
|767
|ColorNote Notepad Notes
|43367
|Social and Mobile
|South Korea
|768
|ATV Quad Bike Racing Simulator: Bike Shooting Game
|43349
|Mizo Studio
|United Kingdom
|769
|Loan24/7 App
|43294
|MangiMeli
|United States
|770
|CRB CLEARANCE
|43269
|QvimalDev.Inc
|United Kingdom
|771
|Al-Quran
|43263
|ISYSWAY
|772
|Photo Lock App – Hide Pictures & Videos
|43243
|Donna Danley
|Austria
|773
|Betting Tips for Kenyans
|43163
|VESTERS LTD
|United Kingdom
|774
|Football TV Live Streaming HD
|43141
|Salman Syed
|Austria
|775
|Video Downloader -Free Download & HD
|43087
|messengerdevuploaders
|United Kingdom
|776
|Winner Soccer Evolution
|42989
|TouchTao
|China
|777
|Love Book
|42948
|Smart Apps inc
|Kenya
|778
|HiFont
|42888
|779
|Highway Getaway: Chase TV
|42882
|Vivid Games
|Poland
|780
|File Manager
|42811
|FILE MANAGER
|Nigeria
|781
|MetaTrader 4
|42787
|MetaQuotes
|Cyprus
|782
|Downloader – Free Video Downloader App
|42757
|Leap Fitness Group
|United States
|783
|Video Editor
|42745
|784
|Block Puzzle: Star Finder
|42663
|BitMango
|South Korea
|785
|Followers Assistant
|42555
|Followers Assistant Inc.
|Austria
|786
|4 Pics 1 Word
|42546
|LOTUM
|Germany
|787
|Ludo Neo-Classic
|42537
|Jeevan Shrestha
|788
|GOSPEL MUSIC & SONGS 2018 : Praise & Worship Songs
|42470
|Nonstop Songs & Country Music Videos
|South Africa
|789
|Antidelete : View Deleted WhatsApp Messages
|42416
|isunny
|Austria
|790
|Word Legend Puzzle – Addictive Cross Word Connect
|42307
|AURORA STUDIOS
|United Kingdom
|791
|Tank Stars
|42254
|Playgendary
|Germany
|792
|Monster Trucks Game for Kids 2
|42248
|razmobi
|Australia
|793
|eBay
|42238
|eBay
|United States
|794
|Candy Bomb by Cosmo Game
|42223
|Cosmo Game
|795
|Taxi Driver 3D : Hill Station
|42178
|Maple Media
|United States
|796
|Diamond Zipper Lock Screen
|42169
|Thalia Spiele und Anwendungen
|United States
|797
|Photo caller Screen – HD Photo Caller ID
|42153
|Magical App Zone
|United States
|798
|Puzzle Game
|42138
|Free Puzzles
|Austria
|799
|Shoot Bubble – Fruit Splash
|42054
|4 GAME STUDIO
|800
|Digital Keyboard
|42019
|Launcher 2020 – Themes & Keyboard Apps
|United States
|801
|Modern Warplanes
|41965
|GDCompany
|802
|Workspap
|41890
|Workspap
|United Kingdom
|803
|Fearless BMX Rider 2019
|41833
|Frenzy Games Studio
|United States
|804
|GPS Route Finder & Location POI Tracker Free
|41811
|Brilliant App Studios
|Austria
|805
|Wisdom Quotes : Wise Words To Live By
|41740
|MixLabApps
|Austria
|806
|Stylish Name Maker
|41677
|Universal Apps Center
|United States
|807
|KineMaster
|41661
|KineMaster
|South Korea
|808
|Caller ID Name Address Location Tracker
|41626
|Sticker Maker Apps 2019
|United States
|809
|War Machines : 3D Multiplayer Tank Arena
|41613
|TFG Co
|Brazil
|810
|Colorful Keyboard For WhatsApp
|41611
|Free 2020 Themes & Keyboards
|United States
|811
|Okapy
|41526
|The People republic
|United States
|812
|WWE: Champions
|41520
|Scopely
|United States
|813
|Raha Za Wakubwa tu
|41439
|Nkitse Inc
|United States
|814
|Zombie Hunter King
|41301
|Mobirix
|South Korea
|815
|Formula Car GT Racing Stunts- Impossible Tracks
|41202
|InterBolt Games
|United States
|816
|Best Life Quotes
|41197
|GreatMindsGub
|United States
|817
|Video Downloader for Facebook Video Downloader
|41184
|InShot Inc
|United Kingdom
|818
|OCash – Instant Mloans Anytime
|41179
|Ocash Investors
|Kenya
|819
|Tala Mkopo Rahisi
|41129
|Aibu Nandy
|Kenya
|820
|Kenya Constitution 2010
|41112
|Kennedy Ehimare
|United Kingdom
|821
|Crush Eggs
|40911
|Xinsheng Dong
|China
|822
|Varnist – Photo Art Effects
|40910
|Varnist 🎨
|Austria
|823
|Face Changer
|40779
|Scoompa
|Israel
|824
|Sing! by Smule
|40767
|Smule
|United States
|825
|Duolingo: Learn Languages
|40731
|Duolingo
|United States
|826
|Drink Water Tracker: Water Reminder & Alarm
|40722
|827
|Live PIP Camera
|40716
|ming22768@gmail.com
|United States
|828
|Real Cake Maker
|40631
|Coco Play
|Hong Kong
|829
|Jobs in Kenya – Nairobi Jobs
|40618
|TM LTD
|United States
|830
|VideoShow: Video Editor &Maker
|40612
|Enjoy Mobi
|China
|831
|Ninja warrior: legend of shadow fighting games
|40591
|TOH Games
|832
|Tadao
|40560
|Tadao Services
|United Kingdom
|833
|Police Jeep Spooky Stunt Parking 3D
|40532
|Apic
|Austria
|834
|Video Downloader – Free Video Downloader app
|40520
|Sridev Lab
|Austria
|835
|Prado Parking Site 3d Christmas: Prado Car Games
|40503
|Spartans Global INC.
|Austria
|836
|Racing Moto
|40492
|DroidHen
|China
|837
|Beach Buggy Racing 2
|40473
|Vector Unit
|United States
|838
|Fantasy Font(2019)-Cool,Free,Stylish
|40302
|Shalltry Group
|United States
|839
|Gallery
|40267
|Gallery Photos & Videos
|Philippines
|840
|Swahili English Bible
|40226
|App Bible
|United States
|841
|Color Phone Flash
|40190
|842
|Love Messages For her
|40075
|Lovely Girl Appz
|United States
|843
|Over/Under 2.5 – Fixed Matches
|40054
|TipsterPro
|United Kingdom
|844
|Word Search Games in english
|39956
|AppQuiz
|Spain
|845
|Porn & Ads blocker browser
|39935
|MobnCash
|United Kingdom
|846
|Gallery
|39899
|gallery
|United States
|847
|New Sniper Shooting 2019
|39870
|The Knights Inc
|Pakistan
|848
|Bricks Breaker Quest
|39759
|Mobirix
|South Korea
|849
|Zeraki Analytics
|39719
|Litemore
|United States
|850
|Barclays Kenya
|39713
|Absa Bank Limited
|851
|Football Predictions Forebet
|39701
|Forecreations
|United States
|852
|Samsung Internet Browser
|39504
|Samsung Electronics
|South Korea
|853
|Mp3 Music Downloader – Free Music download
|39416
|play tube & music video downloader
|United States
|854
|Nation News – Breaking/Daily/Weekly – NTV Live
|39402
|Nation Media Group
|Austria
|855
|Video Tube
|39385
|AW-Team
|Uruguay
|856
|Flash Share
|39353
|uptodownes
|United States
|857
|NBA LIVE Mobile
|39346
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|858
|AnyBooks—Free download Full Library Offline Reader
|39333
|Muses Lab
|Nigeria
|859
|Gun Strike: Shooting Games
|39305
|Fun Shooting Games – FPS
|860
|Telolet Bus Driving 3D
|39299
|LOCOS
|Indonesia
|861
|Jiwezeshe
|39296
|Jiwezeshe Ventures
|United States
|862
|All Social Networks in one Text Video Call Chat
|39269
|Messenger free – Free text Video calls & Free Chat
|Austria
|863
|Tom Loves Angela
|39245
|Outfit7
|Cyprus
|864
|Swahili English Bible
|39238
|Bible Factory
|Austria
|865
|Candy Crush Friends Saga
|39207
|King
|United Kingdom
|866
|Piano Keyboard
|39184
|Golden Creative Apps Studio
|United Kingdom
|867
|Round Hit
|39158
|Good Job Games
|Turkey
|868
|Best Status Collection
|39135
|Sofu Entertainment
|Austria
|869
|CashPRO
|39127
|Lenders Bazzar
|Tanzania
|870
|RISITI – Shop, Snap & Win
|39114
|Nobium Bilgi Teknolojileri
|Kenya
|871
|Bus Simulator 2015
|39106
|Ovilex Software
|Romania
|872
|Bottle Jump 3D
|39103
|Azur Interactive Games
|Russia
|873
|Dating.com
|39101
|Dating.com
|Hong Kong
|874
|Palm Loans
|39093
|CAPITAL LIMITED
|United States
|875
|Mkopo extra
|39049
|Dulal Miah
|United States
|876
|AppLock
|38930
|Cleaner & Booster & Security & Weather
|Austria
|877
|Video Player All Format – Full HD Video Player
|38914
|ASD Dev Video Player for All Format
|Austria
|878
|VPN Master – Unlimited VPN Proxy
|38906
|VPN Capa Team
|United States
|879
|Golden Bells
|38856
|Secure Technologies
|Austria
|880
|Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir
|38772
|Crazy Labs
|Israel
|881
|Mozzart Sport
|38758
|Mozzart Mobile
|Austria
|882
|Offroad SUV Drive 2019
|38740
|Frenzy Games Studio
|Brazil
|883
|My Photo Keyboard App
|38738
|Beauty Mania Apps and Games
|United Kingdom
|884
|Mood Messenger – SMS & MMS
|38666
|Caléa Solutions
|885
|Block Puzzle
|38620
|Block Puzzle Games 2018
|United Kingdom
|886
|PigiaMe
|38528
|ROAM Apps
|Austria
|887
|Senti Flow
|38527
|Nedeom Technologies
|Austria
|888
|GPS, Maps, Navigate, Traffic & Area Calculating
|38445
|Launcher Dev
|Austria
|889
|UNO by Mattel163
|38436
|Mattel163
|United States
|890
|Snapseed
|38247
|United States
|891
|Bottle Shooting Game
|38226
|Sigma App Labs
|India
|892
|Candy Fever
|38221
|Mobileguru
|China
|893
|MP3 Music From Videos
|38219
|Music Online Studios
|894
|Screen Recorder V Recorder
|38124
|Enjoy Mobi
|China
|895
|Rope Frog Ninja Hero
|38053
|Assassin Games
|Czech Republic
|896
|Boomerang from Instagram
|38044
|United States
|897
|Mission Counter Attack
|38025
|Timuz
|India
|898
|4G Internet Browser – Fast
|37966
|ACE Dev Team.
|Ukraine
|899
|Luo Bible – Muma Maler
|37919
|Digital Age Solutions
|United States
|900
|English To Swahili Translator
|37898
|AllDictionaryApp
|Austria
|901
|Modern Sniper
|37831
|Candy Mobile
|United States
|902
|Niv Bible Free Download -New International Version
|37827
|Bible International Version Ltd.
|Japan
|903
|Loans Chap Chap
|37798
|iTech Developers
|Tanzania
|904
|Sport Pesa BettingTips
|37755
|Winning Tips Consultants
|Lebanon
|905
|Binoculars Camera 2019
|37735
|vididubi
|Austria
|906
|Multistory Car Crazy Parking 3D 2
|37650
|907
|Need for Racing
|37571
|ThunderBull
|Poland
|908
|MadLipz
|37544
|Eigenuity
|Canada
|909
|Angry Birds Rio
|37525
|Rovio
|Finland
|910
|Bubble Shooter by Candy Bubble Studio
|37451
|Candy Bubble Studio
|China
|911
|Motivational Quotes Wallpapers
|37446
|Lovely Girl Appz
|Kenya
|912
|Google Sheets
|37436
|United States
|913
|Tomb of the Mask
|37435
|Playgendary
|Germany
|914
|Caller ID – Phone Number Lookup, Call Blocker
|37420
|aunumber
|United States
|915
|Bitmoji
|37414
|Bitstrips
|Canada
|916
|Professional HD Camera
|37410
|Practical And Functional
|United States
|917
|Kwamua Loan
|37407
|Afrisoft Group
|Kenya
|918
|UKash – Personal Loans
|37400
|Lord Apps Ltd
|United States
|919
|Today Match Prediction – Soccer Predictions
|37349
|GoalsNow
|Austria
|920
|Al Sudais Full Quran Offline
|37348
|KareemTKB
|United Kingdom
|921
|So Camera
|37313
|mobiwall.phonebooster
|United States
|922
|Highway Car Racing Game
|37308
|GAMEADU
|United States
|923
|Radio FM
|37297
|RadioFM
|924
|Crystobol
|37267
|Metropol Credit Reference Bureau
|United Kingdom
|925
|M-Kopa Extra 24/7
|37251
|Chapchap Ltd.
|United States
|926
|Lose Belly Fat in 30 Days
|37240
|ABISHKKING
|Hong Kong
|927
|Sudoku – Classic Logic Game
|37227
|Easybrain
|Belarus
|928
|Elevate Brain Training
|37199
|Elevate Labs
|United States
|929
|Clock – The Vault : Secret Photo Video Locker
|37190
|WS INFOTECH
|United States
|930
|DEAD TARGET: Zombie
|37189
|VNG
|Vietnam
|931
|All Kenya Radio Stations Free
|37124
|FmRadioWorld
|Austria
|932
|Video to MP3 Converter
|37035
|accountlab
|Austria
|933
|Rope Hero: Vice Town
|37033
|Naxeex
|Russia
|934
|Samsung Members
|37021
|Samsung Electronics
|South Korea
|935
|Love Sms Messages 2020
|36947
|sonaapps
|Austria
|936
|Vivid Music
|36888
|Jung Lab
|United States
|937
|African Proverbs : 3000 Greatest Proverbs + Audio
|36879
|Mobobi
|Austria
|938
|Word Search by Wordloco
|36794
|The Angry Kraken
|Russia
|939
|Temple Princess Lost Oz Run
|36786
|App Mag
|Israel
|940
|Assassin Archer
|36765
|Words Mobile
|China
|941
|Stylist Girl
|36736
|Coco Play
|Hong Kong
|942
|Multiple Videos at Same Time
|36712
|BadonguTech
|United Kingdom
|943
|ToTok
|36700
|Breej
|944
|Truck Driving Uphill – Loader and Dump
|36686
|Million Games
|United Kingdom
|945
|Play Lite for YouTube
|36589
|PANAGOLA
|Brazil
|946
|Musixmatch
|36557
|Musixmatch
|Italy
|947
|PDF Reader – PDF Viewer
|36543
|Docsoft Studio
|Austria
|948
|Flight Simulator: Fly Plane 3D
|36530
|i6.com
|United Kingdom
|949
|WOMEN AFRICAN STYLES 2019
|36530
|Primex Technologies
|Austria
|950
|How To Bake
|36527
|Primex Technologies
|United Kingdom
|951
|Design Home
|36513
|Crowdstar
|United States
|952
|Shika
|36476
|Shika Mobile
|Austria
|953
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|36468
|Activision Publishing
|United States
|954
|VPN by Betternet
|36443
|Betternet
|Canada
|955
|Clap To Find My Phone
|36397
|Background Changer, Eraser & Booth Photo Editor
|United States
|956
|Superhero Ninja Battle: Streets Fighting Robot
|36373
|SOCEM
|United States
|957
|Pesa Mkononi Loans
|36363
|Tri-Chain
|United States
|958
|Sonic Dash
|36346
|SEGA
|Japan
|959
|Daily Nation – Epaper
|36322
|Nation Media Group
|United States
|960
|IQ Option
|36317
|IQ Option
|United Kingdom
|961
|super loud volume booster , speaker booster 2019
|36249
|dusters007
|United States
|962
|Voice Changer
|36237
|AndroidRock
|United States
|963
|My Photo Keyboard
|36192
|Jack Martin Apps
|Austria
|964
|Gallery 2020
|36173
|Photo Tool Appzone Inc.
|Austria
|965
|Good Morning Images
|36060
|HD Wallpapers Studio
|Austria
|966
|Lessons In Life Quotes
|36051
|MixLabApps
|Austria
|967
|Inuka Loans
|36036
|Swiftpay Invest
|United States
|968
|Google+
|36019
|United States
|969
|Live Satellite Maps Traffic & GPS Voice Navigation
|35927
|Free App Valley
|France
|970
|New Stickers For WhatsApp – WAStickerapps Free
|35846
|9D Technology
|United States
|971
|iTax
|35809
|The Kenya Revenue Authority
|United States
|972
|🤳 Mirror: Real Mirror
|35804
|Live Wallpaper Magic Touch
|United States
|973
|Traffic Run
|35802
|Geisha Tokyo
|Japan
|974
|Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic
|35784
|ThunderBull
|Poland
|975
|Cash Loans
|35758
|AR Tech Apps
|United States
|976
|Jelly Shift
|35665
|SayGames
|Belarus
|977
|Computer Launcher
|35651
|Pro Themes and Launchers
|Austria
|978
|Gun War
|35606
|Shooter Studio
|979
|Pool Ball
|35602
|Realgame
|United States
|980
|Carrier Services
|35596
|United States
|981
|iTranslate
|35590
|Sonico
|Austria
|982
|NIV Bible Offline free
|35576
|1 Bible Offline
|United States
|983
|VCUT Pro – Slideshow Maker Video Editor with Songs
|35276
|Enjoy Mobi
|United Kingdom
|984
|Camera360
|35270
|PinGuo
|China
|985
|Football Predictions Prima Tips
|35263
|EntityTech
|United Kingdom
|986
|G-sort
|35248
|G-sort Mobile
|Austria
|987
|DJ Name Mixer With Music Player – Mix Name To Song
|35223
|Safari World App
|Austria
|988
|Maendeleo Loans
|35149
|Capital Business LTD
|United States
|989
|NR Shooter
|35146
|NRS Magic
|Israel
|990
|Dark Purple Keyboard
|35141
|Launcher 2020 – Themes & Keyboard Apps
|Austria
|991
|Colorful SMS Theme
|35128
|Free 2020 Themes & Keyboards
|United States
|992
|Rivet
|35102
|Area 120
|993
|Real Piano
|35077
|Bilkon
|994
|Latest Whats Status 2018
|34926
|Webteam
|India
|995
|Crazy for Speed 2
|34856
|Magic Seven
|China
|996
|PIP Art Frame
|34807
|Rosmantikit
|United States
|997
|IMPROVE ENGLISH SPEAKING
|34793
|craziyogi
|United States
|998
|Sure Betting Tips Expert 100%
|34695
|TipsterPro
|Austria
|999
|Word Search by Quarzo
|34678
|Quarzo
|1000
|All Maths Formulas
|34620
|wasim jaffer
|Austria
|1
|Talking ABC
|642
|HEY CLAY
|2
|PAW Patrol Rescue Run
|492
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|3
|DragonBox Algebra
|489
|WeWantToKnow
|France
|4
|Eggy 250
|448
|Pascal Press Group
|Australia
|5
|Montessori Crosswords
|447
|L Escapadou
|France
|6
|Cursive Writing Wizard
|427
|L Escapadou
|France
|7
|PathPix
|423
|Kris Pixton
|United States
|8
|Team Umizoomi Carnival
|342
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|9
|Minecraft Pocket Edition
|281
|Mojang
|Sweden
|10
|Construction Simulator 2014
|280
|Astragon
|Germany
|11
|Farming Simulator 18
|276
|Giants Software
|Switzerland
|12
|Solar Walk 2
|276
|VitoTech
|United States
|13
|Toca Hair Salon 3
|269
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|14
|LEGO Jurassic World
|267
|Warner Bros
|United States
|15
|LEGO Star Wars The Complete Saga
|263
|Warner Bros
|United States
|16
|Rayman Fiesta Run
|261
|Ubisoft
|France
|17
|LEGO Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin
|260
|Warner Bros
|United States
|18
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|260
|Warner Bros
|United States
|19
|Squeebles Times Tables 2
|258
|KeyStageFun
|United Kingdom
|20
|Dora the Explorer: Where is Boots
|257
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|21
|Dora’s Great Big World
|257
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|22
|Farm Animals Puzzle
|256
|Dave and Ava
|23
|Lyfoes
|253
|IBNPlay
|Costa Rica
|24
|Cosmic Express
|252
|Draknek
|25
|SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run
|252
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|26
|Squeebles Spelling Test
|249
|KeyStageFun
|United Kingdom
|27
|Stellarium
|249
|Noctua
|Taiwan
|28
|Where’s My Water?
|249
|Disney
|United States
|29
|Hexologic
|249
|MythicOwl
|Kazakhstan
|30
|Pettson s Inventions 2
|248
|Filimundus
|Sweden
|31
|Playtime With Blaze and the Monster Machines
|247
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|32
|CHUCHEL
|246
|Amanita Design
|Czech Republic
|33
|Toca Life: Hospital
|246
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|34
|PJ Masks: Super City Run
|246
|Entertainment One
|Canada
|35
|Dora and Diego’s Vacation Adventure
|246
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|36
|Seterra Geography
|246
|Seterra AB
|United Kingdom
|37
|Lightbot Jr : Coding Puzzles
|246
|SpriteBox LLC
|Austria
|38
|My Town : Airport
|245
|My Town
|Israel
|39
|My Town : Bakery
|245
|My Town
|Israel
|40
|Toca Life: Pets
|245
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|41
|My Town : Best Friend’s House
|245
|My Town
|Israel
|42
|My Town : Farm
|245
|My Town
|Israel
|43
|Blaze: Obstacle Cource
|245
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|44
|Toca Life: Office
|245
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|45
|My Town : Pets
|245
|My Town
|Israel
|46
|Shimmer and Shine: Genie Games
|245
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|47
|Toca Lab: Plants
|245
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|48
|My Town : Haunted House
|245
|My Town
|Israel
|49
|My Town : Fire station Rescue
|245
|My Town
|Israel
|50
|Hidden Folks
|245
|Game Oven
|Netherlands
|51
|My Town : Car
|245
|My Town
|Israel
|52
|Peppa Pig: Party Time
|245
|Entertainment One
|Canada
|53
|Survivalcraft 2
|245
|Candy Rufus
|54
|Toca Life: Stable
|245
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|55
|My Town : Cinema
|245
|My Town
|Israel
|56
|Pettsons Inventions 3
|245
|Filimundus
|Sweden
|57
|Toca Life: Farm
|245
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|58
|My Town : Grandparents
|245
|My Town
|Israel
|59
|My Town : Preschool
|245
|My Town
|Israel
|60
|Samorost 3
|245
|Amanita Design
|Czech Republic
|61
|Playtime with Shimmer and Shine
|245
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|62
|My Town : Hotel
|245
|My Town
|Israel
|63
|TMNT: Half-Shell Heroes
|245
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|64
|My Town : Beauty Spa Saloon
|245
|My Town
|Israel
|65
|Toca Life: Vacation
|245
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|66
|Dumb Ways JR Boffos Breakfast
|245
|Metro Trains
|Australia
|67
|Hey Duggee: The Big Outdoor App
|245
|BBC
|United Kingdom
|68
|My Town : Wedding
|245
|My Town
|Israel
|69
|My Town : School
|245
|My Town
|Israel
|70
|Stack the States 2
|245
|Dan Russell-Pinson
|United States
|71
|PAW Patrol Pups Take Flight
|245
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|72
|Evo Explores
|245
|Stampede
|73
|Peppa Pig: Holiday
|245
|Entertainment One
|Canada
|74
|My Town : Daycare
|245
|My Town
|Israel
|75
|Toca Life: School
|245
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|76
|Ultimate Horse Simulator
|245
|Gluten Free Games
|United States
|77
|Sago Mini Babies
|245
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|78
|Hit the Button Math
|245
|Topmarks
|United Kingdom
|79
|Second Grade Learning Games
|245
|Kevin Bradford
|United States
|80
|Farming Simulator 16
|245
|Giants Software
|Switzerland
|81
|LEGO Batman: Beyond Gotham
|245
|Warner Bros
|United States
|82
|Toca Life: City
|245
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|83
|Thinkrolls 2
|245
|AVOKIDDO
|Greece
|84
|Pangoland
|245
|Studio Pango
|France
|85
|Lightbot
|245
|86
|LEGO Movie Video Game
|245
|Warner Bros
|United States
|87
|Pepi Tree
|245
|Pepi Play
|Lithuania
|88
|Connie Fun Learning Math 2
|245
|Carlsen
|Germany
|89
|Toca Nature
|245
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|90
|Toca Boo
|245
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|91
|King of Math Junior
|245
|Oddrobo
|Sweden
|92
|Jolly Phonics Letter Sounds
|245
|Jolly Learning
|United Kingdom
|93
|XtraMath
|245
|XtraMath
|United States
|94
|Toca Town
|245
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|95
|Kids Learn to Read
|245
|intellijoy
|United States
|96
|Dr. Panda s Restaurant 2
|245
|Dr. Panda
|China
|97
|Toca Lab
|245
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|98
|Team Umizoomi: Math Racer
|245
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|99
|Toca Hair Salon Me
|245
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|100
|Castle of Illusion
|245
|Disney
|United States
|101
|Toca Mini
|245
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|102
|LEGO Harry Potter Years 5-7
|245
|Warner Bros
|United States
|103
|LEGO Harry Potter Years 1-4
|245
|Warner Bros
|United States
|104
|LEGO The Lord of the Rings
|245
|Warner Bros
|United States
|105
|LEGO Batman
|245
|Warner Bros
|United States
|106
|Stack the Countries
|245
|Dan Russell-Pinson
|United States
|107
|Stack the States
|245
|Dan Russell-Pinson
|United States
|108
|Unblock Me
|245
|Kiragames
|Thailand
|109
|Catan
|245
|USMGames
|Germany
|110
|Toca Hair Salon 2
|245
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|111
|Monkey Preschool Lunchbox
|245
|THUP
|United States
|112
|Toca Life: After School
|245
|Toca Boca
|Brazil
|113
|My Town : Shopping Mall
|245
|My Town
|Romania
|114
|Alphablocks: Letter Fun!
|245
|Blue Zoo
|United Kingdom
|115
|Conni Englisch 🇬🇧
|245
|Carlsen
|United States
|116
|Learn Music Notes
|245
|K0RTXTECH
|Kazakhstan
|117
|DragonBox Big Numbers
|245
|WeWantToKnow
|Sri Lanka
|118
|Учись Читать (полная версия)
|245
|CleverBit
|United States
|119
|My Town : Beach Picnic
|245
|My Town
|United States
|120
|My Town : Hospital
|245
|My Town
|United States
|121
|NoteWorks
|245
|Azati
|Austria
|122
|The Three Billy Goats Gruff
|245
|Agens AS
|Austria
|123
|My Town : Museum
|244
|My Town
|Israel
|124
|Hey Duggee: We Love Animals
|244
|BBC
|United Kingdom
|125
|Conni Uhrzeit
|244
|Carlsen
|Germany
|126
|Bing Baking
|244
|Acamar Films
|127
|Peppa Pig: Sports Day
|244
|Entertainment One
|Canada
|128
|Dr. Panda School
|244
|Dr. Panda
|China
|129
|My Town : Stores
|244
|My Town
|Israel
|130
|Pango Blocks
|244
|Studio Pango
|France
|131
|PAW Patrol Pups to the Rescue
|244
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|132
|Prune
|244
|Joel McDonald
|133
|Drawing for Kids
|244
|Bini Bambini
|Ukraine
|134
|“HOOK”
|244
|Rainbow Train
|Denmark
|135
|Sand!
|244
|Single Cell
|Australia
|136
|My PlayHome School
|244
|PlayHome
|Israel
|137
|Peekaboo Surprise
|244
|MAGE
|Ukraine
|138
|Sight Words Games & Flash card
|244
|22learn
|Czech Republic
|139
|Toca Pet Doctor
|244
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|140
|Dr. Panda’s Restaurant
|244
|Dr. Panda
|China
|141
|My PlayHome
|244
|PlayHome
|Israel
|142
|Toca Builders
|244
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|143
|.projekt
|244
|Stampede
|United Kingdom
|144
|DragonBox Numbers
|244
|WeWantToKnow
|United States
|145
|First Grade Learning Games (School Edition)
|244
|RosiMosi LLC
|United States
|146
|My Little Princess : Stores
|243
|My Town
|Israel
|147
|My Little Princess : Castle
|243
|My Town
|Israel
|148
|My Town : Dance School
|243
|My Town
|Israel
|149
|Peppa Pig Theme Park
|243
|Entertainment One
|Canada
|150
|TMNT Portal Power
|243
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|151
|Toca Blocks
|243
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|152
|Dr. Panda Firefighters
|243
|Dr. Panda
|China
|153
|Kids learn about animals
|243
|CleverBit
|Russia
|154
|Pettson’s Inventions Deluxe
|243
|Filimundus
|Sweden
|155
|My PlayHome Stores
|243
|PlayHome
|Israel
|156
|Note Rush: Learn to Read Music
|243
|Thomas Grayston Software
|Turkey
|157
|Jolly Phonics Songs
|243
|Jolly Learning
|Austria
|158
|My PlayHome Hospital
|242
|PlayHome
|Israel
|159
|SpongeBob’s Game Frenzy
|242
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|160
|Blaze and the Monster Machines
|242
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|161
|Sago Mini Road Trip
|242
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|162
|Conni Rechnen 1-100
|242
|Carlsen
|Germany
|163
|LEGO Friends
|242
|Warner Bros
|United States
|164
|Pippi Longstocking’s Villa Villekulla
|242
|Filimundus
|Sweden
|165
|Survivalcraft
|242
|Candy Rufus
|166
|True Wishes
|242
|Guru Arcade
|Austria
|167
|BabyMagica
|242
|GameMagica
|United States
|168
|Learning numbers is funny!
|242
|CatDonut
|United States
|169
|Strawberry Shortcake Salon
|242
|Cupcake Digital
|United Kingdom
|170
|Учим буквы весело!
|241
|CatDonut
|171
|УМНЫЙ МАЛЫШ–2!
|241
|172
|Hey Duggee
|241
|BBC
|United Kingdom
|173
|Conni Lesen
|241
|Carlsen
|Germany
|174
|Kids Numbers and Math by intellijoy
|241
|intellijoy
|United States
|175
|Pettson’s Inventions
|241
|Filimundus
|Sweden
|176
|Exploration
|241
|Andrzej Chomiak
|Poland
|177
|Funny Animal Puzzles for Kids, full game
|241
|CleverBit
|United States
|178
|memory®
|241
|Ravensburger AG
|Austria
|179
|Fiete Math
|240
|Ahoiii
|Germany
|180
|Human World for Kids
|240
|CleverBit
|Russia
|181
|Mind Games
|240
|Mindware
|United States
|182
|Nighty Night Forest
|240
|Fox and Sheep
|United States
|183
|Burger Shop 2
|239
|GoBit
|United States
|184
|Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken
|239
|Entertainment One
|Canada
|185
|Kindergarten Sight Words
|239
|Maelstrom Interactive
|186
|Magic Counting 1 to 10
|239
|187
|Zenge
|239
|Hamster On Coke
|188
|Peekaboo Barn
|239
|Night and Day
|United States
|189
|Under Leaves
|239
|Circus Atos
|Austria
|190
|СКАЗКИ В СТИХАХ для детей FULL
|239
|MAGE Studio Kid Games
|Austria
|191
|Hoopa City 2
|238
|Dr. Panda
|China
|192
|Sago Mini Planes
|238
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|193
|Dr. Panda’s Hospital
|238
|Dr. Panda
|China
|194
|Monkey Math School Sunshine
|238
|THUP
|United States
|195
|Dr. Panda’s Airport
|238
|Dr. Panda
|China
|196
|Little Police
|238
|Filimundus
|United States
|197
|Sago Mini Pet Cafe
|238
|Sago Mini
|United States
|198
|Transformers Rescue Bots: Need for Speed
|238
|PlayDate
|Austria
|199
|Box Island – Kids Coding Game!
|238
|Radiant Games
|United Kingdom
|200
|Learning Package Math 2 (100)
|238
|wokisu.de – Apps für Kinder
|Austria
|201
|Death Squared
|237
|Soap Creative
|Australia
|202
|“klocki”
|237
|Rainbow Train
|Denmark
|203
|Ben 10 MouthOff
|237
|GlobalFun
|Sweden
|204
|Teach Your Monster to Read: First Steps
|237
|Teach Monster Games
|United Kingdom
|205
|4 Player Reactor
|237
|cool cherry trees
|United States
|206
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Rooftop Run
|237
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|207
|Dr. Panda’s Supermarket
|237
|Dr. Panda
|China
|208
|Sago Mini Toolbox
|236
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|209
|Dr. Panda’s Handyman
|236
|Dr. Panda
|China
|210
|Bebot – Robot Synth
|236
|Normalware
|Austria
|211
|Word Fun World
|236
|Cambridge University
|Austria
|212
|Math Games Premium
|236
|Pavel Olegovich
|United States
|213
|Deutsch 2 mit Zebra
|236
|Klett
|United States
|214
|Metamorphabet
|236
|Vectorpark
|Austria
|215
|Dr. Panda Train
|235
|Dr. Panda
|China
|216
|15 Learning Games For Kid
|235
|217
|6 takes!
|235
|Application Systems Heidelberg
|Germany
|218
|Little Sea Wolf
|235
|Clementoni
|Italy
|219
|Monkey Preschool Fix-It
|235
|THUP
|United States
|220
|Rescue the Enchanter
|235
|Syntaxity
|Austria
|221
|Multiplication table Premium
|235
|Pavel Olegovich
|United States
|222
|ABC der Tiere 1
|235
|Mildenberger Verlag GmbH
|Germany
|223
|Animal Kingdom
|234
|MAGE
|Ukraine
|224
|Dr. Panda’s Swimming Pool
|234
|Dr. Panda
|China
|225
|Dr. Panda’s Mailman
|234
|Dr. Panda
|China
|226
|Back to Bed
|234
|Bedtime Digital Games
|Denmark
|227
|Sago Mini Monsters
|234
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|228
|Dr. Panda s Home
|234
|Dr. Panda
|China
|229
|Thinkrolls Kings & Queens – Full
|234
|AVOKIDDO
|United States
|230
|SING!
|234
|Storm Films AS
|Nepal
|231
|Letters Train
|234
|Morel
|Poland
|232
|PUSH
|233
|Rainbow Train
|Denmark
|233
|Sago Mini Puppy Preschool
|233
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|234
|Sago Mini Boats
|233
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|235
|Avokiddo Emotions
|233
|AVOKIDDO
|Greece
|236
|Sight Word Adventure
|233
|Edoki Academy
|France
|237
|MathLand Full Version: Mental Math Games for kids
|233
|Didactoons
|United States
|238
|ABC-Klubben
|233
|Natur & Kultur
|United Kingdom
|239
|Putt-Putt® Saves the Zoo
|233
|Humongous
|Austria
|240
|Andys Great Fossil Hunt
|232
|BBC
|United Kingdom
|241
|Hey Duggee: The Counting Badge
|232
|BBC
|United Kingdom
|242
|Papermates
|232
|Interactive Moolt DTv
|Russia
|243
|DragonBox Elements
|232
|WeWantToKnow
|France
|244
|big word factory
|232
|mixtvision digital
|Germany
|245
|Sago Mini Fairy Tales
|232
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|246
|Inventioneers
|232
|Filimundus
|Sweden
|247
|Conni Zahlen
|232
|Carlsen
|Germany
|248
|Star Walk Kids
|232
|VitoTech
|United States
|249
|Dinosaur Mix
|232
|Cowly Owl
|United Kingdom
|250
|Sago Mini Ocean Swimmer
|232
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|251
|Sago Mini Snow Day
|232
|Sago Mini
|Austria
|252
|Dumb Ways JR Madcap’s Plane
|232
|Metro Trains
|United Kingdom
|253
|Find Adventure, Alfie Atkins
|232
|Gro Play
|United States
|254
|Lola’s Alphabet Train
|231
|BeiZ
|Finland
|255
|Pepi Doctor
|231
|Pepi Play
|Lithuania
|256
|AB Math
|231
|Nicolas Lehovetzki
|France
|257
|Play with Dora
|231
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|258
|Little Fox Music Box
|231
|Fox and Sheep
|Germany
|259
|Drawing Pad
|231
|Darren Murtha
|United States
|260
|Deutsch 3 mit Zebra
|231
|Klett
|United States
|261
|Dumb Ways JR Zany’s Hospital
|231
|Metro Trains
|United States
|262
|Bob Books Reading Magic #1
|231
|Bob Books
|United States
|263
|Go Jetters: Fix That Glitch
|230
|BBC
|United Kingdom
|264
|Sago Mini Robot Party
|230
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|265
|Pango Sheep
|230
|Studio Pango
|France
|266
|Zoombinis
|230
|TERC
|267
|Monkey Word School Adventure
|230
|THUP
|United States
|268
|Very Hungry Caterpillar
|230
|StoryToys
|Ireland
|269
|Techno Jump – Best Ride Simulators
|230
|Best Ride Simulators 🎡
|Spain
|270
|Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide
|230
|Humongous
|United Kingdom
|271
|Sago Mini Farm
|229
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|272
|Dr. Panda Bath Time
|229
|Dr. Panda
|China
|273
|Ubongo
|229
|USMGames
|Germany
|274
|Never Alone
|229
|E-Line Media
|United States
|275
|Sago Mini Superhero
|229
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|276
|Thinkrolls
|229
|AVOKIDDO
|Greece
|277
|Conni Buchstaben
|229
|Carlsen
|Germany
|278
|Bounden
|229
|Game Oven
|Netherlands
|279
|Hairy Letters
|229
|Nessy Learning
|United Kingdom
|280
|Bugs and Buttons
|229
|LittleBit Studio
|United States
|281
|Tom the Tow Truck: Drive in Car City – Mini Mango
|229
|Mini Mango
|Austria
|282
|Super NUMBERS for kids! FULL
|229
|Bini Bambini
|United States
|283
|Азбука в песенках
|228
|284
|Quest for the Crystal Mickey
|228
|Disney
|United States
|285
|Dr. Panda and Toto’s Treehouse
|228
|Dr. Panda
|China
|286
|My Little Pony: Power Ponies
|228
|PlayDate
|United States
|287
|Toca Cars
|228
|Toca Boca
|Sweden
|288
|50音起源 Pro – 日语零基础入门五十音
|228
|kevinzhow
|United States
|289
|Multiplication table ANIMATICS PRO
|228
|KvartGroup
|United States
|290
|Math Blobs Times tables
|228
|RT Amersfoort (Stephan Vermeire)
|Austria
|291
|Pango Imaginary Car
|227
|Studio Pango
|France
|292
|Abc do Bita
|227
|Mr. Plot
|Brazil
|293
|Pepi Ride
|227
|Pepi Play
|Lithuania
|294
|King of Math: Full Game
|227
|Oddrobo
|Sweden
|295
|Sago Mini Big City
|227
|Sago Mini
|United States
|296
|Rudi Rainbow: Children’s Book With Learning Games
|227
|Fox and Sheep
|United States
|297
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|227
|PlayDate
|Turkey
|298
|Dr. McWheelie’s Car Wash
|227
|Project First
|United States
|299
|Sago Mini Town
|226
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|300
|Dr. Panda Farm
|226
|Dr. Panda
|China
|301
|The Enchanted Books
|226
|302
|Dumb Ways JR Loopys Train Set
|225
|Metro Trains
|Australia
|303
|Sago Mini Trucks and Diggers
|225
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|304
|Shimmer and Shine: Enchanted Carpet Ride Game
|225
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|305
|Sago Mini Space Explorer
|225
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|306
|Kamikaze Simulator – Funfair Amusement Parks
|225
|Best Ride Simulators 🎡
|United Kingdom
|307
|Avokiddo ABC Ride
|225
|AVOKIDDO
|United States
|308
|Juf Jannie-Letters leren lezen
|225
|Juff Jannie
|United States
|309
|Kids Learn to Sort
|224
|intellijoy
|United States
|310
|Pango Build City
|224
|Studio Pango
|France
|311
|Drache Kokosnuss
|224
|Penguin Random House
|United States
|312
|Dr. Panda’s Beauty Salon
|224
|Dr. Panda
|China
|313
|The Game Gal’s Word Generator
|224
|Spark Genius LLC
|Austria
|314
|Harvest Moon: Lil’ Farmers
|224
|Rising Star Games
|United States
|315
|Dinosaurs Cards PRO
|224
|AppStar Studio
|United States
|316
|Cosmic-Watch
|223
|Celestial Dynamics
|317
|DNA Play
|223
|AVOKIDDO
|Greece
|318
|My Little Work
|223
|Filimundus
|Sweden
|319
|TMNT: Brothers Unite
|223
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|320
|Green Eggs and Ham Dr Seuss
|223
|Oceanhouse Media
|United States
|321
|Dinosaur Car
|223
|Yateland
|United Kingdom
|322
|Babblarna Play
|223
|Hatten Education AB
|Austria
|323
|Pango Playground
|222
|Studio Pango
|France
|324
|Professor Astro Cats Solar System
|222
|Minilab
|325
|Die drei !!! – Skandal im Tierheim
|222
|USMGames
|Germany
|326
|Monkey Preschool Explorers
|222
|THUP
|United States
|327
|Train Sim
|222
|3583 Bytes
|Canada
|328
|Sago Mini Music Box
|222
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|329
|LetterSchool
|222
|Letterschool
|330
|Pepi Bath
|222
|Pepi Play
|Lithuania
|331
|Dr. Panda’s Daycare
|222
|Dr. Panda
|China
|332
|Viking Ship – Best Ride Simulators
|222
|Best Ride Simulators 🎡
|Spain
|333
|Ben & Holly: Big Star Fun
|222
|P2 Games
|Austria
|334
|Pet Hotel Premium – Hotel for cute animals
|222
|Tivola
|United States
|335
|Kids Games and Story – The Zwuggels Beach Holidays
|222
|Ploosh
|Puerto Rico
|336
|Farm Friends – Kids Games
|222
|Ploosh
|El Salvador
|337
|Sago Mini Hat Maker
|221
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|338
|Blaze and the Monster Machines Dinosaur Rescue
|221
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|339
|A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build
|221
|Draknek
|340
|Wildlife Simulator: Crocodile
|221
|Gluten Free Games
|United States
|341
|Dora and Friends
|221
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|342
|Kids Sight Words
|221
|intellijoy
|United States
|343
|Art Class with Dr Panda
|221
|Dr. Panda
|China
|344
|Roller Coaster Tokaido – Best Ride Simulators
|221
|Best Ride Simulators 🎡
|Austria
|345
|Spy Fox 3 “Operation Ozone”
|221
|Humongous
|Singapore
|346
|Putt-Putt® Travels Through Time
|221
|Humongous
|Austria
|347
|Pajama Sam 2: Thunder & Lightning
|221
|Humongous
|Algeria
|348
|Math Flash Cards
|221
|November31
|United States
|349
|Spelling Monster
|221
|DesireLife Software
|United States
|350
|Dinosaur Digger 3
|220
|Yateland
|China
|351
|Watch Game Racer
|220
|App Trio
|352
|Hey Duggee Coloring
|220
|BBC
|United Kingdom
|353
|Dr. Panda Racers
|220
|Dr. Panda
|China
|354
|Redshift
|220
|USMGames
|Germany
|355
|Pango Pirate – Adventure Game for kids
|220
|Studio Pango
|United States
|356
|Transformers Rescue Bots: Save Griffin Rock
|220
|PlayDate
|United States
|357
|Paint by Numbers – Dinosaurs +
|220
|Kedronic
|Austria
|358
|Bogga Alfabet norsk – lær bokstavene for barn
|220
|Boggatap
|Portugal
|359
|Обучение чтению
|220
|Irinobi
|United States
|360
|Hey Duggee Jigsaws
|219
|BBC
|United Kingdom
|361
|New Star Soccer G-Story
|219
|New Star Games
|United Kingdom
|362
|Sarah and Duck: The Big Sleepover
|219
|BBC
|United Kingdom
|363
|Dr. Panda in Space
|219
|Dr. Panda
|China
|364
|Slice Fractions 2
|219
|Ululab
|United Kingdom
|365
|Appisodes: Sea Captain Mickey
|219
|Disney
|United Kingdom
|366
|Mommy Saver Plus
|219
|Purple Leaf Software LLC
|Austria
|367
|Pajama Sam 3: You Are What You Eat from Your Head
|219
|Humongous
|Austria
|368
|Bobbopp
|219
|Hatten Education AB
|United States
|369
|Die drei ??? Kids – Phantom
|218
|USMGames
|Germany
|370
|Учим буквы
|218
|MAGE
|Ukraine
|371
|Kids ABC Letter Trains
|218
|intellijoy
|United States
|372
|The Lost Ship
|218
|373
|Freddi Fish 4: The Hogfish Rustlers of Briny Gulch
|218
|Humongous
|United Kingdom
|374
|ISS HD Live | For family
|218
|VKL Apps
|United States
|375
|Pony Style Box
|217
|Fox and Sheep
|Germany
|376
|Pango Kumo Weather
|217
|Studio Pango
|Austria
|377
|Tiny Builders: Crane, Digger, Bulldozer for Kids
|217
|wonderkind
|United States
|378
|Whoowasit? – Best kids game!
|217
|Ravensburger AG
|United States
|379
|My Town : Beauty Contest
|216
|My Town
|Israel
|380
|SUPER WHY ABC Adventures
|216
|PBS KIDS
|United States
|381
|Kids ABC Phonics by interllijoy
|216
|intellijoy
|United States
|382
|Papa s Freezeria
|216
|Flipline
|United States
|383
|Shopkins Run!
|215
|Mighty Kingdom
|Australia
|384
|Die drei ??? und der Riesenkrake
|215
|USMGames
|Germany
|385
|Die drei !!! Auf der Spur
|215
|USMGames
|Germany
|386
|Dr. Panda’s Bus Driver
|215
|Dr. Panda
|China
|387
|Havre: The Inland Port
|214
|Asmodee
|France
|388
|Азбука в коробочках
|214
|Bini Bambini
|Ukraine
|389
|Dr. Panda’s Ice Cream Truck
|214
|Dr. Panda
|China
|390
|The trip to Panama
|214
|mixtvision digital
|Germany
|391
|Tatort Modenschau
|214
|USMGames
|Germany
|392
|Papa’s Wingeria
|214
|Flipline
|United States
|393
|Eagle Simulator
|214
|Gluten Free Games
|United States
|394
|Gem Miner 2 by Psym mobile
|214
|Psym mobile
|Australia
|395
|Dr Panda s Veggie Garden
|214
|Dr. Panda
|China
|396
|Papa’s Burgeria
|214
|Flipline
|United States
|397
|Horse World Showjumping Premium – for horse fans
|214
|Tivola
|United Kingdom
|398
|Rube’s Lab PRO Physics Puzzle
|214
|Bouland Games
|United States
|399
|Train Builder
|214
|Yateland
|United Kingdom
|400
|Kids Telling Time
|214
|intellijoy
|United States
|401
|Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell
|214
|Humongous
|United Kingdom
|402
|Numbers and Counting up to 20
|214
|Numberjacks
|Norway
|403
|Comic Strip It!
|213
|Roundwood Studios
|United Kingdom
|404
|HorseWorld 3D: My Riding Horse
|213
|Tivola
|Germany
|405
|Jurassic Life: Velociraptor
|213
|Gluten Free Games
|United States
|406
|World of Dragons: Dragon Simulator
|213
|Gluten Free Games
|United States
|407
|Scorpion Simulator
|213
|Gluten Free Games
|United States
|408
|Thomas Was Alone
|213
|Bossa
|United Kingdom
|409
|Scotland Yard
|213
|Ravensburger
|Germany
|410
|Dr Seuss s ABC
|213
|Oceanhouse Media
|United States
|411
|PetWorld 3D: My Animal Rescue
|213
|Tivola
|Germany
|412
|SUPER WHY!
|213
|PBS KIDS
|United States
|413
|SpriteBox Coding
|213
|SpriteBox LLC
|United States
|414
|Fiete Hide and Seek – Kids Game Peekaboo
|213
|Ahoiii
|Armenia
|415
|Tennis Champs Returns
|213
|JakylGames
|Brazil
|416
|Die drei ??? – Rätsel aus der Geisterwelt
|213
|USMGames
|United States
|417
|Fuzzy House Premium
|213
|Fuzzy House Aps
|United States
|418
|Learn music notes on your Guitar Fretboard
|213
|K0RTXTECH
|United States
|419
|Mindfulness for Børn: Meditations app
|213
|Jannik Holgersen
|United States
|420
|Spy Fox in Dry Cereal
|213
|Humongous
|United States
|421
|Logic Puzzles – Brain Fun
|213
|Egghead Games LLC
|United States
|422
|San Juan
|212
|Ravensburger
|Germany
|423
|Farm 123
|212
|StoryToys
|Ireland
|424
|Dolphin Simulator
|212
|Gluten Free Games
|United States
|425
|The Cat in the Hat
|212
|Oceanhouse Media
|United States
|426
|Eight-Minute Empire
|212
|Acram Digital
|United Kingdom
|427
|CommBoards – AAC Speech Assistant
|212
|Shmoontz Apps
|United States
|428
|In the Garden of Dandelions
|212
|Mixtvision Mediengesellschaft mbH
|Austria
|429
|Harbor Crane Challenge
|212
|Magnin Associates
|United States
|430
|Steam: Rails to Riches
|212
|Acram Digital
|United States
|431
|Truck Builder
|212
|Yateland
|Austria
|432
|Capt’n Sharky Sea Adventures
|212
|Mixtvision Mediengesellschaft mbH
|Austria
|433
|Piano Chords, Scales, Progression Companion PRO
|212
|Songtive
|Austria
|434
|Alive Alphabet: Letter Tracing
|211
|intellijoy
|United States
|435
|Dinosaur Rescue
|211
|Yateland
|China
|436
|Monkey Preschool Animals
|211
|THUP
|United States
|437
|Gruffalo: Games
|211
|Magic Light Pictures
|United Kingdom
|438
|Arabic alphabet in 7 Days
|211
|To-to-je
|United States
|439
|Talking Pocoyo Premium
|211
|Zinkia
|Austria
|440
|1 Learn music read music
|211
|ngfSoft
|United Kingdom
|441
|Lanterns: The Harvest Festiva
|210
|Dire Wolf Digital
|442
|Garfield’s Escape
|210
|Web Prancer
|443
|Safari Simulator: Lion
|210
|Gluten Free Games
|United States
|444
|AlphaTots Alphabet
|210
|Little 10 Robot
|United States
|445
|Die drei ??? Kids – Kampf um den Pokal
|210
|USMGames
|Austria
|446
|Color by Numbers – Animals +
|210
|Kedronic
|Austria
|447
|Lost Treasure
|209
|448
|Dr. Panda’s Carnival
|209
|Dr. Panda
|China
|449
|The Mystery of Haunted Hollow
|209
|Point & Click
|United States
|450
|Le bonheur de lire dès 3 ans
|209
|Edoki Academy
|France
|451
|Math Run – School Edition
|209
|Baby Cortex
|United States
|452
|EcoGuide: Russian Birds
|209
|Экосистема
|United States
|453
|Goosebumps Night of Scares
|208
|Cosmic Forces
|454
|Charlie & Lola: My Little Town
|208
|BBC
|United Kingdom
|455
|Tiger Simulator
|208
|Gluten Free Games
|United States
|456
|Kids learn about Nature
|208
|CleverBit
|Russia
|457
|Stop Motion Studio
|208
|CATEATER
|United States
|458
|Addition and subtraction Premium
|208
|Pavel Olegovich
|Austria
|459
|Zuzu’s Bananas
|208
|THUP
|Singapore
|460
|Phonics Island – Letter Sounds & Alphabet Learning
|208
|22learn
|Austria
|461
|Cubistry
|208
|Hohng LLC
|United Kingdom
|462
|Doctor McWheelie: Trip to London – animated book
|207
|Project First
|United States
|463
|Operation Math
|207
|Little 10 Robot
|United States
|464
|Brainy Mouse
|206
|Brainy Mouse Foundation
|465
|Sago Mini Sound Box
|206
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|466
|Sago Mini Bug Builder
|206
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|467
|aMAZEing Labyrinth
|206
|468
|Minesweeper Pro
|206
|Mindware
|United States
|469
|GameFono – Fonoterapia
|206
|Abilio Gambim Parada
|Uruguay
|470
|GeoExpert – World Geography
|206
|educaPix
|United States
|471
|Putt-Putt® Goes to the Moon
|206
|Humongous
|United Kingdom
|472
|Monster Numbers Full Version: Math games for kids
|206
|Didactoons
|United Kingdom
|473
|Presidents vs. Aliens®
|206
|Dan Russell-Pinson
|United States
|474
|Talking Pato Premium
|206
|Zinkia
|Austria
|475
|WildLife
|205
|Tivola
|Germany
|476
|Race and Chase
|205
|Busythings
|United States
|477
|Мир Сказок
|204
|MAGE
|Ukraine
|478
|Pango Hide and seek
|204
|Studio Pango
|France
|479
|Dreamjob Veterinarian
|204
|Tivola
|Germany
|480
|Bugs and Buttons 2
|204
|LittleBit Studio
|United States
|481
|PathPix Color
|204
|Kris Pixton
|United States
|482
|LetraKid✍PRO: Learn to Write Letters. Tracing ABC
|204
|ParKel Soft – Apps for School & Kindergarten Kids
|Austria
|483
|Postman Pat: Special Delivery
|204
|P2 Games
|Austria
|484
|Starfall Numbers
|204
|Starfall Education
|Austria
|485
|Acrostics Crossword Puzzles
|204
|Egghead Games LLC
|Austria
|486
|Fantasy Baby Animals
|203
|Tivola
|Germany
|487
|Find Them All: Dinosaurs
|203
|Knbmedia
|France
|488
|Adventures of Poco Eco
|203
|POSSIBLE Games
|Hungary
|489
|Fluid Simulation – Trippy Stress Reliever
|203
|Pavel Dobryakov
|Austria
|490
|Truck Driver Simulator Pro
|203
|i6.com
|Austria
|491
|Spy Fox 2 “Some Assembly Required”
|203
|Humongous
|Austria
|492
|Pango disguises
|202
|Studio Pango
|France
|493
|Die drei ??? Kids – Schatulle
|202
|USMGames
|Germany
|494
|Wild Kratts World Adventure
|202
|PBS KIDS
|United States
|495
|Word Search Premium
|202
|Tellmewow
|Austria
|496
|Wild Kratts Rescue Run
|202
|PBS KIDS
|Austria
|497
|Monkey Preschool Find It!
|202
|THUP
|United Kingdom
|498
|Freddi Fish 5: The Creature of Coral Cove
|202
|Humongous
|United States
|499
|Arthur’s Big App
|201
|PBS KIDS
|United States
|500
|Jack in Space – educational game
|201
|Art My Web
|Russia
|501
|Lost & Alone – Adventure Games & Point & Click
|201
|Midnight Adventures LLC
|Austria
|502
|My Little Pony Twilight Reigns
|201
|PlayDate
|United States
|503
|Wolf Craft
|201
|Wild World Games
|United States
|504
|Mickey and Donald Have a Farm
|200
|Disney
|United States
|505
|Kids Brain Trainer – Pro
|200
|Forqan Smart Tech
|Austria
|506
|Little Builders
|199
|Fox and Sheep
|Germany
|507
|SUPER WHY Phonics Fair
|199
|PBS KIDS
|United States
|508
|Hyakunin Isshu FirstKaruta
|198
|PolygonDrill
|509
|Грамотей
|198
|Ally team
|Russia
|510
|Tommy’s Trek
|198
|Mathsframe
|United Kingdom
|511
|Lurs-Abenteuer
|198
|LegaKids Stiftungs-GmbH
|Austria
|512
|Фиксики Напряжение. Полн. вер.
|198
|1C
|United Kingdom
|513
|MapMaster
|197
|Droidplant
|514
|Blackthorn Castle
|197
|515
|Horse Hotel Premium – manager of your own ranch!
|197
|Tivola
|Germany
|516
|Elmo’s Animals
|197
|Sesame Workshop
|United States
|517
|Forget-Me-Not
|197
|JakylGames
|Austria
|518
|We’re Going on a Bear Hunt
|196
|Channel 4
|United Kingdom
|519
|Der kleine Drache Kokosnuss – Spielspaß
|196
|Penguin Random House
|United States
|520
|Shaun the Sheep – Fleece Lightning
|196
|Aardman
|United Kingdom
|521
|Kids Preschool Puzzle
|196
|intellijoy
|United States
|522
|Kids Puzzle – learn 82 animals
|196
|Abuzz
|Austria
|523
|Sheep Stack
|195
|524
|Putt-Putt® Joins the Parade
|195
|Humongous
|United States
|525
|Noddy Toyland Detective
|194
|526
|Wild Kratts Baby Buddies
|194
|PBS KIDS
|United States
|527
|Révise tes tables de multiplication
|194
|Hachette Livre
|France
|528
|Barnyard Games
|194
|Kevin Bradford
|United States
|529
|Vocabulary.com
|194
|Vocabulary
|United States
|530
|Pinkalicious Party
|194
|PBS KIDS
|United Kingdom
|531
|Jack’s House – Games for kids!
|194
|CatDonut
|Austria
|532
|Балакаюча АБЕТКА
|194
|HEY CLAY
|United States
|533
|Wuzzit Trouble
|194
|BrainQuake, Inc
|United States
|534
|Third Grade Learning Games (School Edition)
|194
|RosiMosi LLC
|United States
|535
|Mes dictées CE1 à CM2
|193
|Hachette Livre
|France
|536
|Kids Kindergarten Math
|193
|intellijoy
|United States
|537
|LifeWay VBS In The Wild
|193
|LifeWay Christian Resources
|United Kingdom
|538
|Monkey GO Happy
|193
|Monkey GO Happy
|United States
|539
|Woezel & Pip – In de Tovertuin
|193
|Dromenjager
|Austria
|540
|Belajar Membaca (Learn Malay)
|193
|Unik Edu Solution
|Austria
|541
|AniMatch
|192
|Lima Sky
|United States
|542
|Lekis TV
|192
|Lekis AB
|United Kingdom
|543
|Shapes 3D Geometry Learning
|192
|Learn Teach Explore Sp. z o.o.
|United States
|544
|Star Walk
|191
|VitoTech
|United States
|545
|PathPix Time
|191
|Kris Pixton
|Austria
|546
|УЧИМСЯ СЧИТАТЬ–Цифры Игры FULL
|191
|MAGE Studio Kid Games
|United States
|547
|Hairy Phonics 2
|191
|Nessy Learning
|Austria
|548
|Monkey Preschool:When I GrowUp
|191
|THUP
|Austria
|549
|Brincando com Arie
|191
|Krafthaus Designers
|Austria
|550
|Dora and Friends Back to the Rainforest
|190
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|551
|Kids Logic Land Adventure
|190
|552
|Panmorphia: Enchanted
|190
|LKMAD
|United States
|553
|Алфавит Гонки за потерянными буквами (Без Рекламы)
|190
|ILYA POLIAKOV
|United Kingdom
|554
|Panmorphia
|190
|LKMAD
|United States
|555
|Hangman – Guess Words
|189
|Tellmewow
|556
|KING OF KARTS: 3D Racing Fun
|189
|wonderkind
|Germany
|557
|Lola’s ABC Party
|189
|BeiZ
|Finland
|558
|Articulation Essentials 2.0
|189
|MeshTech Solutions
|Austria
|559
|Chibi avatar
|188
|560
|Appisodes: Doc Goes McMobile
|188
|Disney
|United States
|561
|My baby piano
|188
|DOKDOAPPS
|South Korea
|562
|How The Grinch Stole Christmas!
|188
|Oceanhouse Media
|United States
|563
|The Long Journey – Point & Click Adventure Games
|188
|Midnight Adventures LLC
|Austria
|564
|Bibi Blocksberg Spielesammlung – Drachenspiele
|188
|Kiddinx
|United Kingdom
|565
|Fox Tales – Kids Story Book: Learn to Read
|188
|OhNoo
|Austria
|566
|Unicorn Glitterluck Adventure
|188
|Fox and Sheep
|United States
|567
|Babys Musical Hands
|187
|Streaming Colour
|Canada
|568
|Fox Craft
|187
|Wild World Games
|Austria
|569
|Pango Comics
|186
|Studio Pango
|France
|570
|Nick Sports
|186
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|571
|Endless Reader
|186
|OriginatorKids
|United States
|572
|Foundations Memory Work C1
|186
|Classical Conversations
|Austria
|573
|Name Play
|186
|Edoki Academy
|Austria
|574
|Curious About Shapes and Colors
|185
|Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
|United States
|575
|Putt-Putt® Enters the Race
|185
|Humongous
|United Kingdom
|576
|Putt-Putt® Joins the Circus
|185
|Humongous
|United States
|577
|Coda Game
|184
|Filimundus
|Sweden
|578
|123 Autism
|184
|Dokye Mobile
|United States
|579
|BBC Colouring: Doctor Who
|183
|BBC
|United Kingdom
|580
|Meet the Sight Words 2 Game
|183
|Preschool Prep Company
|Hong Kong
|581
|Dino Dana – Dino Express
|183
|Sinking Ship Interactive
|Belgium
|582
|Rocket Speller PLUS
|183
|Little Big Thinkers
|Austria
|583
|Hairy Phonics 3
|183
|Nessy Learning
|Austria
|584
|TREBLE CAT
|183
|LMuse
|Austria
|585
|Lola’s Math Train
|182
|BeiZ
|Finland
|586
|Happy Birthday, Alfie Atkins!
|182
|Hyper Games
|United States
|587
|CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back
|182
|Higgs Games GmbH
|United States
|588
|Baby Touch Balloon Pop Paid
|182
|Kissta Koala – Best Apps
|Vietnam
|589
|Witch With No Name
|181
|SlimCricket
|France
|590
|Algorithm City Pro
|181
|Musteren
|United Kingdom
|591
|Starfall All About Me
|181
|Starfall Education
|Austria
|592
|Hactar Go
|181
|Lauri Paatero
|United States
|593
|Peppa Pig: Polly Parrot
|180
|Entertainment One
|Canada
|594
|Chug Patrol
|180
|StoryToys
|Ireland
|595
|PathPix Oz
|180
|Kris Pixton
|Austria
|596
|Sätze lesen
|180
|Sternchenverlag GmbH
|United States
|597
|Easy Spelling Aid + Translator & Dyslexia Support
|180
|Nuapp Productions
|United States
|598
|Times Tables – Numberjacks
|180
|Numberjacks
|United States
|599
|Goodnight Mo
|180
|StoryToys
|United Kingdom
|600
|Sans Undertale for ANeko (ANeko Skin)
|179
|HH FED
|United States
|601
|Centiplode (Classic Centipede Shooter)
|179
|Gazzapper
|United States
|602
|Say and Spell Flashcards
|179
|Skoodal Ltd
|United Kingdom
|603
|Kids Vehicles: Emergency
|179
|Yaycom
|United States
|604
|BattleTimeOS – Real Time Strategy Offline Game
|179
|Foggybus
|United States
|605
|Montessori Math: Add, Subtract
|179
|Edoki Academy
|Austria
|606
|My Rosary
|179
|Paragon Works, LLC
|United States
|607
|Magic Fluids
|178
|Mad Scientist
|Poland
|608
|Code Adventures : Coding Puzzles For Kids
|178
|Cyborc Games
|Austria
|609
|Magnet Balls
|178
|crazy owl
|Austria
|610
|Adventure Beyond Time
|178
|Aircamp Games
|Austria
|611
|Kids Painting
|178
|intellijoy
|United States
|612
|Gathering Sky
|177
|A Stranger Gravity
|United States
|613
|Squeebles Punctuation
|177
|KeyStageFun
|United Kingdom
|614
|Count with Little Mole
|177
|Ultimate Games S.A.
|United Kingdom
|615
|Pippa&BooPlay
|177
|Hatten Education AB
|Austria
|616
|Die drei !!! Dein Style!
|177
|USMGames
|United States
|617
|Learn Dutch With Amy for Kids – Pro edition
|177
|Teachkidslanguages.com
|United States
|618
|Juf Jannie – Leren Lezen
|177
|Juff Jannie
|United States
|619
|SiNKR
|176
|Wahler Digital LLC
|Austria
|620
|Full “Linguist”
|176
|TEOfrast
|Russia
|621
|The Three Little Pigs
|176
|Irene Deev
|United States
|622
|Montessori Math Multiplication
|176
|Edoki Academy
|United States
|623
|My First Numberjacks App
|176
|Numberjacks
|Hong Kong
|624
|Dora Appisode: Check-Up day
|175
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|625
|PAW Patrol Draw & Play
|175
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|626
|Tongo Music – for kids
|175
|Firstconcert Productions
|France
|627
|Shapes and Colors Kids games for toddlers – Fiete
|175
|Ahoiii
|Germany
|628
|Moo, Baa, La La La! – A Boynton Interactive Story
|175
|Loud Crow
|United States
|629
|NAMOO
|174
|Crayon Box
|630
|Dora Appisode: Perrito
|174
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|631
|Tiny Airport
|174
|wonderkind
|Germany
|632
|Dinosaur Train A to Z
|174
|PBS KIDS
|United States
|633
|Sprinkle
|174
|Mediocre
|Sweden
|634
|TallyTots Counting
|174
|Little 10 Robot
|United States
|635
|Sílabas
|174
|Carlos Eduardo Leite de Andrade
|United States
|636
|Flora of Virginia
|174
|High Country Apps, LLC
|Austria
|637
|Rube Works: Rube Goldberg Game
|174
|Electric Eggplant
|Austria
|638
|Cubes
|173
|639
|Pango is dreaming
|173
|Studio Pango
|France
|640
|Sarah & Duck
|173
|BBC
|United Kingdom
|641
|Kids ABC Letters
|173
|intellijoy
|United States
|642
|Calc Fast
|173
|Gaute Meek Olsen
|United States
|643
|Pango and Friends
|172
|Studio Pango
|France
|644
|DogHotel
|172
|Tivola
|Germany
|645
|Tiny Firefighters
|172
|wonderkind
|Germany
|646
|Miaomiao’s Chinese For Kids
|172
|Lofty Sky Entertainment Inc.
|Austria
|647
|Baby Dress Up Paid
|172
|Kissta Koala – Best Apps
|Portugal
|648
|Miner Birds – Mental Maths
|172
|Busythings
|United States
|649
|Buddy School: Basic Math learning
|171
|650
|Pango Christmas
|171
|Studio Pango
|France
|651
|Dino Dana – Experiments
|171
|Sinking Ship Interactive
|United States
|652
|Bogga Les – Lær å lese norsk
|171
|Boggatap
|United Kingdom
|653
|Math Blobs addition/substract
|171
|RT Amersfoort (Stephan Vermeire)
|United States
|654
|SteamTrains
|171
|Impossible Visions
|Austria
|655
|Foundations Memory Work Tutorials Cycle 2
|170
|Classical Conversations
|United States
|656
|The Farming Game
|170
|rrTenz
|United States
|657
|My Little Pony: Cutie Pox
|169
|PlayDate
|United States
|658
|Ella Bella Bingo
|169
|Rock Pocket
|Kazakhstan
|659
|Лунтик учит цифры
|169
|1C
|Austria
|660
|Мир Сказок 2
|168
|661
|Monster Truck Go
|168
|Yateland
|United States
|662
|WildLife Africa Premium
|168
|Tivola
|United States
|663
|Hairy Words 1
|168
|Nessy Learning
|United States
|664
|Crayola DJ
|167
|Legacy Interactive
|United States
|665
|Curling3D
|167
|MaxNick
|666
|Tower Math™
|167
|Dan Russell-Pinson
|Austria
|667
|My First Words
|167
|StoryToys
|United States
|668
|Dora Appisode: Benny Castaway
|166
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|669
|Kids Connect the Dots by interllijoy
|166
|intellijoy
|United States
|670
|Jurassic Dig
|166
|Yateland
|Austria
|671
|Squirrel & Bär: Lernen Englisch
|166
|the Good Evil GmbH
|None
|672
|SparkChess Pro
|165
|Media Division SRL
|United States
|673
|Oi Frog
|164
|Neon Play
|United Kingdom
|674
|PathPix Edge
|164
|Kris Pixton
|United States
|675
|Color by Numbers – Cars +
|164
|Kedronic
|Austria
|676
|Game Train for Kids
|164
|IKCstudio
|United Kingdom
|677
|Train Driver
|163
|Yateland
|Austria
|678
|Bumba LaLaLa
|163
|Studio 100
|Austria
|679
|Dreamjob: Kid’s Doctor
|163
|Tivola
|Austria
|680
|Peppy Pals Farm – Emotions
|163
|Peppy Pals
|Austria
|681
|Memory games for kids 4+
|162
|682
|Fire Truck Rescue
|162
|Yateland
|United Kingdom
|683
|Dino Digger
|161
|TegTap
|United States
|684
|Charlie and Lola: Ive Won
|161
|BBC
|United Kingdom
|685
|Mr Men: Mishaps & Mayhem
|161
|P2 Games
|United Kingdom
|686
|Grimm s Rapunzel
|161
|StoryToys
|Ireland
|687
|Kids Draw with Shapes
|161
|intellijoy
|United States
|688
|Révise ta conjugaison
|160
|Hachette Livre
|France
|689
|Quiet, Please!
|160
|Nostatic Software
|United Kingdom
|690
|Russian Letters and Syllables
|159
|cyberpups
|Russia
|691
|Gem Miner: Dig Deeper
|159
|Psym mobile
|Australia
|692
|Unified Remote
|159
|Unified Intents
|Sweden
|693
|Bad Elf Simulator
|158
|694
|Puddle +
|158
|695
|Meet the Sight Words 3 Game
|158
|Preschool Prep Company
|None
|696
|The Fixies Top Secret: Kids Runner Games
|158
|DEVGAME PAID GAMES
|United States
|697
|GORB
|157
|jgallant
|698
|Preschool Numbers and Quantities English & German
|157
|BITS
|United States
|699
|PictoParty – Chromecast Edition
|157
|Retroid Interactive
|Kazakhstan
|700
|My Little Pony Pinkie’s Sister
|157
|PlayDate
|United States
|701
|Fill it ins crosswords PRO- Fill ins word puzzles
|157
|AL Funstuff
|Austria
|702
|Writing Challenge for Kids
|157
|Liternauts
|United Kingdom
|703
|Monkey Swag
|156
|USMGames
|Austria
|704
|Little Fox Animal Doctor
|156
|Fox and Sheep
|Argentina
|705
|Timing Hero
|155
|Buffstudio
|South Korea
|706
|Pogg
|155
|Ricky Vuckovic
|Australia
|707
|SweetLand
|155
|Tipitap
|United States
|708
|One Fish Two Fish
|155
|Oceanhouse Media
|United States
|709
|Leichter Lesen Lernen
|155
|Müller und Müller Media
|United States
|710
|Rain at Noon
|155
|Les Editions Volumiques
|United States
|711
|MamaLingua: Learn Spanish
|155
|MamaLingua Inc
|Austria
|712
|Lickety Split
|155
|Swirly Studios
|United States
|713
|Vortex Planetarium – Astronomy
|155
|MagicTorch Software
|Austria
|714
|Mister Maker
|154
|P2 Games
|United Kingdom
|715
|Teletubbies Balloon Pop Game For Kids
|154
|Built Games
|United States
|716
|SlingFighter
|154
|Moitititi
|United States
|717
|Cannon Flight
|154
|Mack Media GmbH & Co KG
|United Kingdom
|718
|Richtig rechnen 4
|153
|Klett
|United States
|719
|Charlie the Duck
|153
|Wiering Software
|United States
|720
|Justin Time GO PLAY!
|153
|Guru Arcade
|Austria
|721
|The Very Hungry Caterpillar – First Words
|153
|StoryToys
|United Kingdom
|722
|LDS Kids
|153
|holyoak.com
|Austria
|723
|Mars Power Industries: Space Puzzle Game
|152
|7A Games
|Austria
|724
|Children Educational Game Full
|152
|Timothée Giet
|United Kingdom
|725
|Doctor McWheelie
|151
|Project First
|726
|Stick Man: Helping Santa
|151
|Magic Light Pictures
|United Kingdom
|727
|Monster Mingle
|151
|Cowly Owl
|United Kingdom
|728
|Elf Pets Reindeer
|151
|Elf on the Shelf
|United States
|729
|Safe In Cloud Password Manager
|151
|SafeInCloud
|730
|Dutch Shuffleboard (No Ads)
|151
|True Craving
|United States
|731
|Anglické Fráze
|151
|Apps4English
|Austria
|732
|Freddi Fish and Luther’s Maze Madness
|151
|Humongous
|United Kingdom
|733
|Hocus Pocus Alfie Atkins
|150
|Hyper Games
|Norway
|734
|Guitar Scales & Chords
|149
|Learn To Master
|United Kingdom
|735
|EduGuru Maths Kids 3–5
|149
|GAME MAKING FOR ALL
|United Kingdom
|736
|Xander Afrikaans Spel Gr1&2
|149
|Tribage
|South Africa
|737
|KlangDings – House of Music
|149
|doDings
|United Kingdom
|738
|Funky Smugglers
|149
|11 bit studios
|United States
|739
|Addition facts up to 10
|149
|Numberjacks
|United States
|740
|Pango plays soccer
|148
|Studio Pango
|France
|741
|Chimpact
|148
|742
|PathPix Alice
|148
|Kris Pixton
|United States
|743
|Mindfulness for Barn : Meditasjon og nærvær
|148
|Jannik Holgersen
|Austria
|744
|Gus Learns French for Kids
|148
|Toojuice
|United States
|745
|Mechanic Escape
|147
|Playdigious
|France
|746
|Princess Lillifee Fairy Ball
|147
|Tivola
|Germany
|747
|Baby Train 3D Premium
|147
|BlackDevelopers
|United States
|748
|Tafiti Savannenparty Lernspiel
|147
|Loewe Verlag GmbH
|Germany
|749
|Tractor Crew Operation Cleanup
|147
|Kurius
|United Kingdom
|750
|Animal Circus – Seek & Find
|147
|wonderkind
|United States
|751
|Meet the Phonics – Blends Game
|146
|Preschool Prep Company
|United States
|752
|Rainbow Dash
|146
|Romans I XVI Gaming
|United States
|753
|Читайка. Учимся Читать! (полн)
|146
|Mahjong Brain Games
|United States
|754
|Fourth Grade Learning Games (School Edition)
|146
|RosiMosi LLC
|United Kingdom
|755
|Timmy’s Learning New Skills
|145
|British Council
|United States
|756
|Max & Ruby: Rabbit Racer
|145
|Nelvana
|Austria
|757
|Pango Zoo
|144
|Studio Pango
|France
|758
|Super Hen Hunt – Maze for Kids
|143
|Busythings
|Austria
|759
|Учим цвета весело!
|143
|CatDonut
|United States
|760
|Cat & Dog: Games for Kids 6-9
|143
|SANVADA LLC
|United Kingdom
|761
|Kids Learning Money
|143
|Mangustapps
|United States
|762
|Smart Kids Puzzles
|143
|AppQuiz
|Austria
|763
|Montessori Math City
|142
|Edoki Academy
|France
|764
|Children Puzzle for Kids Pets PRO: Box 2D & Slices
|142
|little apple
|Moldova
|765
|Baby Explorer
|142
|AppQuiz
|United States
|766
|Threema
|141
|Kasper Systems
|Switzerland
|767
|ABC Autism – Animals
|141
|Dokye Mobile
|Austria
|768
|Shopkins: Who’s Next?
|141
|Mighty Kingdom
|Austria
|769
|Maui Mini Educational Games
|141
|Mercedes Creus
|United States
|770
|Slice Fractions School Edition
|141
|Ululab
|Austria
|771
|Ррр мой логопед. Говорим правильно звуки Р, Рь.
|141
|Natallia Sarychava
|Portugal
|772
|Gerbil Physics
|141
|Highland Methods
|United States
|773
|Busy Water
|140
|Edoki Academy
|France
|774
|Santa Tracker
|140
|775
|Elmo Loves You!
|140
|StoryToys
|Ireland
|776
|Pujie Black
|140
|Pujie
|Netherlands
|777
|See ‘n Say Vehicles
|140
|Fisher-Price
|United Kingdom
|778
|Off the Rails™
|140
|Dan Russell-Pinson
|Austria
|779
|My Little Baby – Childproof!
|140
|Markt+Technik Verlag GmbH
|Austria
|780
|The big adventure of a little line
|139
|Bachibouzouk
|India
|781
|Lesen lernen Teil 2
|139
|Sternchenverlag GmbH
|United States
|782
|Der Löwe
|139
|Julius Beltz
|Germany
|783
|Lernerfolg Grundschule
|139
|Tivola
|United States
|784
|Moon Phase by Udell
|138
|Udell
|United States
|785
|10monkeys Diver | Addition
|138
|10monkeys
|United States
|786
|Kapu Planet
|138
|Kapu Toys
|United States
|787
|Practice Math 3 – Basic Calculus within 1000
|138
|wokisu.de – Apps für Kinder
|United States
|788
|Ocean Craft Multiplayer – Online
|138
|StephenAllen
|United States
|789
|My baby firework (Remove ad)
|138
|DOKDOAPPS
|United Kingdom
|790
|Russian alphabet for kids PRO
|138
|WhisperArts
|United Kingdom
|791
|Watch Face – Minimal & Elegant
|137
|Studio eXtreme
|Poland
|792
|The Cube by All3Media
|137
|All3Media
|United Kingdom
|793
|myTuner Radio
|137
|Appgeneration
|Portugal
|794
|Bloups! Intégral
|137
|Annie Lussier
|Chile
|795
|Max & Ruby: Grandma’s Garden
|136
|Nelvana
|Austria
|796
|Lær at læse med Lola
|136
|BeiZ
|United Kingdom
|797
|Zamboni Challenge
|136
|Magnin Associates
|United States
|798
|Violin Notes Sight Read Tutor
|136
|kochkapps
|United States
|799
|Special Words: Autism & Down Syndrome Education
|136
|Special iApps C.I.C.
|United Kingdom
|800
|Be-be-bears
|135
|Interactive Moolt DTv
|Russia
|801
|Meet the Math Facts 1 – Game
|135
|Preschool Prep Company
|United States
|802
|Meet the Letters – Uppercase Game
|135
|Preschool Prep Company
|South Korea
|803
|IMAGEine Premium
|135
|rarodx
|Austria
|804
|1000 Mots Pro / Apprendre à lire
|135
|netizis.fr
|United States
|805
|Quiver Education
|135
|QuiverVision Limited
|United States
|806
|PathPix Max
|135
|Kris Pixton
|Austria
|807
|Lezen en Schrijven 1 – Lezen
|135
|Bell Pepper Edutainment
|Austria
|808
|Splingo’s Language Universe
|134
|Speech Language Store
|United Kingdom
|809
|AnExplorer File Manager
|134
|DWorkS
|India
|810
|Bugs and Numbers
|134
|LittleBit Studio
|United Kingdom
|811
|Meet the Phonics – Digraphs Game
|134
|Preschool Prep Company
|United States
|812
|Printoid – Remote for OctoPrint [PREMIUM]
|134
|Anthony Stéphan
|Austria
|813
|OWLIE BOO PREMIUM
|134
|OWLIE BOO
|Austria
|814
|Chimp Fu Syllables
|134
|Nessy Learning
|United States
|815
|Kids Learn about Animals
|134
|intellijoy
|United States
|816
|Owl and Pals Preschool Lessons
|133
|Kevin Bradford
|United States
|817
|Find Them All: looking for animals
|133
|Knbmedia
|France
|818
|Мир Машин для малышей
|133
|MAGE
|Ukraine
|819
|Equilibrians
|133
|Oddrobo
|United States
|820
|Magic Carpet Land
|133
|Ravensburger AG
|United States
|821
|Train speech for kids 4+ years
|133
|SANVADA LLC
|United States
|822
|Preschool and Kindergarten Learning Games (SE)
|133
|RosiMosi LLC
|United States
|823
|Washington Wildflowers
|133
|High Country Apps, LLC
|United States
|824
|Dinner Bell
|132
|3 Queen Software
|United Kingdom
|825
|Babyloonz Animal Friends
|132
|Lekis AB
|United States
|826
|Beck and Bo
|131
|AVOKIDDO
|Greece
|827
|Lion & Mouse – Orchestra
|131
|Yunbu Kids
|United States
|828
|Car Repair for kids
|131
|TweenLoop
|Kazakhstan
|829
|StayLit Wear: Longer Backlight
|130
|830
|Virtual Table Tennis 3D
|130
|Clapfoot
|Canada
|831
|Jurassic Rescue
|130
|Yateland
|United States
|832
|Monster Math: Math Facts Practice Game for kids
|130
|Makkajai: Math Games for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th grade
|Austria
|833
|Color by Numbers – Flowers +
|130
|Kedronic
|United Kingdom
|834
|Brincando com Ariê 2
|130
|Krafthaus Designers
|United States
|835
|Иван Царевич и Серый Волк 3
|129
|1C
|Russia
|836
|Cosmolander – The solar system
|129
|Marshmallow Games SRL
|Austria
|837
|Domoticz – Home Automation
|129
|HNO Games
|United States
|838
|Cash Trainer Pro
|129
|fe-labs.com
|United States
|839
|Little Witch at School
|128
|SlimCricket
|France
|840
|Euro Truck Driving Simulator Pro
|128
|i6.com
|United States
|841
|Letter Quiz: Learn your ABCs
|128
|TantrumApps
|United Kingdom
|842
|VoxelMaker
|128
|Nostatic Software
|Austria
|843
|cijfers, getallen – juf Jannie
|128
|Juff Jannie
|United States
|844
|Rummikub
|127
|Kinkajoo
|Israel
|845
|Music Boss
|127
|Reboot’s Ramblings
|Canada
|846
|Meet the Letters – Lowercase Game
|127
|Preschool Prep Company
|United States
|847
|Busy Bundle
|127
|Busythings
|United States
|848
|Squeeze Ctrl
|127
|angryGoat
|Austria
|849
|Elf Pets Pup — The Elf on the Shelf
|126
|Elf on the Shelf
|United States
|850
|Joining Hands
|126
|10tons
|Finland
|851
|アイスクリーム屋さんごっこ
|126
|KidsStar
|Japan
|852
|Goober’s Lab™
|126
|GANZ
|United States
|853
|DINOTRUX: Trux It Up!
|126
|Fox and Sheep
|United States
|854
|Pippi Sing Along
|126
|Filimundus
|Austria
|855
|Letter Quiz – Alphabet School & ABC Games for Kids
|126
|22learn
|United States
|856
|Blob Chorus Ear Training
|126
|Lumpty Learning
|United States
|857
|BASS CAT
|126
|LMuse
|United Kingdom
|858
|Grow Garden
|125
|Gro Play
|Austria
|859
|Nighty Night Circus
|124
|Fox and Sheep
|Germany
|860
|Malti – Stejjer
|124
|DavDav Games Studios
|United States
|861
|Texas Wildcatter Experience
|124
|Magnin Associates
|United States
|862
|НАУЧИ МАЛЫША! Детские игры
|124
|MAGE Studio Kids
|Austria
|863
|Reading Skills
|124
|Leripa
|Austria
|864
|Tide Table Chart
|124
|AppMosaic
|Austria
|865
|Deutsch Grundsch. 1.- 4.Klasse
|124
|magnussoft
|Austria
|866
|iTooch 3rd Gr. Math [FULL]
|124
|eduPad
|United States
|867
|Tic Toc Time
|124
|Edoki Academy
|United States
|868
|Runtastic Running & Fitness
|123
|Runtastic
|Austria
|869
|Kosmos World Atlas
|123
|USMGames
|United States
|870
|Friends of 10
|123
|Digitalt Hjarta
|Austria
|871
|Fun English (School Edition)
|123
|Studycat
|Austria
|872
|Special Stories: Autism & Down Syndrome Education
|123
|Special iApps C.I.C.
|Austria
|873
|Dual N-back IQ Game Memory Brain Builder Premium
|123
|High Secret
|United States
|874
|PathPix Bubble
|122
|Kris Pixton
|United Kingdom
|875
|Splat Squares
|122
|Primary Games Ltd
|United Kingdom
|876
|Animal Fun Park Family Version
|122
|Filimundus
|Sweden
|877
|Загадки и игры для детей
|122
|Syomka Games
|Uruguay
|878
|DoSolFa – learn musical notes
|122
|musicagames
|Austria
|879
|Yash Math Adventure Elementary
|122
|Degenet
|Austria
|880
|Moon Calendar Watch
|122
|AppMosaic
|Austria
|881
|Morphing Watch Face
|122
|Thema
|United States
|882
|Baby Visual Stimulation Cards
|122
|Silver Honey Media
|United States
|883
|Tee and Mo Play Time
|121
|Plug-in Media
|Austria
|884
|EcoGuide: Russian Wild Flowers
|121
|Экосистема
|Austria
|885
|Classic Sudoku Puzzle
|120
|EWES ACADEMY
|United States
|886
|⌚ Watch Face – Ksana Sweep for Android Wear OS
|120
|appglobe.com
|United States
|887
|A Distant Journey
|120
|YipYip
|United States
|888
|Dr. Seuss Book Collection #1
|120
|Oceanhouse Media
|United States
|889
|Bogga Klokke norsk: Lær klokka
|120
|Boggatap
|Austria
|890
|Cronosurf Wave Pro watch
|120
|fruit4droid
|United States
|891
|Milli the small snail
|120
|Honig Studios
|United States
|892
|Minimo Town
|120
|MiniMo ApS
|United States
|893
|4th Grade Reading Comp
|120
|Peekaboo Studios
|United States
|894
|Hard Lines
|120
|JakylGames
|United Kingdom
|895
|EcoGuide: Trees in Summer
|119
|Экосистема
|Austria
|896
|Toddler Shapes
|119
|Bruce Lowe
|Austria
|897
|Red Wrecker
|119
|RosiMosi LLC
|United States
|898
|Chess and Mate
|118
|Tivola
|Germany
|899
|Aviator Watch Face
|118
|Zuhanden
|Germany
|900
|Bubble Puppy: Play and Learn
|118
|Nickelodeon
|United States
|901
|Road Trip USA – A Classic Hidden Object Game
|118
|Max the Cat Studios Ltd.
|United States
|902
|Quiet Christmas
|118
|Nostatic Software
|United States
|903
|Dino Tim: Preschool Basic Math
|117
|904
|Water Drink Reminder
|117
|Leap Fitness Group
|905
|Lær å lese med Lola
|117
|BeiZ
|United Kingdom
|906
|Easy Music for kids
|117
|Edoki Academy
|United Kingdom
|907
|Skull Wear Watch Face
|117
|Thema
|Austria
|908
|Grandpa’s Workshop
|117
|Noodlecake Studios
|United States
|909
|Type to learn – Kids typing games Pro
|116
|Simple Arcade Gamers
|United States
|910
|GOLF NAVI PRO
|116
|phinetworks
|Austria
|911
|CatHotel VR: Fur-tual Reality
|116
|Tivola
|United Kingdom
|912
|Kapu Fishing
|116
|Kapu Toys
|United States
|913
|Pronouns With Splingo
|116
|Speech Language Store
|Ireland
|914
|Golf GPS & Scorecard – Hole19
|115
|Stat Track
|915
|Breathing Zone
|115
|Breathing Zone
|916
|KidPro Baseball
|115
|Mike Cendana
|Austria
|917
|The Lorax
|114
|Oceanhouse Media
|United States
|918
|Meet the Colors Game
|114
|Preschool Prep Company
|United States
|919
|Speech Therapy for Apraxia
|114
|Blue Whale Apps, Inc.
|United States
|920
|Montessori French Syllables
|113
|Edoki Academy
|France
|921
|It‘s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
|113
|Loud Crow
|Canada
|922
|Math Addition Subtraction
|113
|Incredible Forest
|United Kingdom
|923
|PathPix Art
|113
|Kris Pixton
|United States
|924
|Wear Stand-up Alert +Watchface complication bubble
|113
|DYNA Logix
|Austria
|925
|Einstein’s Logic
|113
|Agent0013 Design
|Austria
|926
|Pango Build Park
|112
|Studio Pango
|France
|927
|Strsses of Russian language
|112
|TEOfrast
|Austria
|928
|Driver Watch Face
|112
|Thema
|United States
|929
|Lindbergh. A Mouse’s Tale
|112
|Verlag Friedrich Oetinger
|Germany
|930
|LED Watch face with Weather
|112
|Wearable Designs
|United Kingdom
|931
|Score Fast Pro: compose, notate, play, print music
|112
|Resounz
|Austria
|932
|Moonzy. Happy Birthday!
|112
|1C
|Austria
|933
|Flip Clock Watch Face
|111
|Studio eXtreme
|Poland
|934
|Little Mole in Summer
|111
|Silicon Jelly
|Czech Republic
|935
|2Elegant Watch Face
|111
|RichFace
|United States
|936
|LookBehind for Wear
|110
|Pixtogram
|France
|937
|Wrist Radio
|110
|DrewApps
|United Kingdom
|938
|First – a Calendar Watchface
|110
|RJR Apps
|United States
|939
|Max & Ruby: Carnival Fair
|110
|Nelvana
|United States
|940
|Cyferki Matematyka dla Dzieci
|110
|123 Kids Fun Apps – Educational apps for Kids
|Macau
|941
|DosFace Watch Face
|110
|RADEFFFACTORY
|United Kingdom
|942
|Hairy Words 2
|110
|Nessy Learning
|None
|943
|Authenticator Plus
|110
|Mufri
|United States
|944
|Switch Zoo
|110
|Tubehead
|Austria
|945
|PathPix Joy
|110
|Kris Pixton
|Austria
|946
|CryptoWatch by Cuberob
|109
|Cuberob
|947
|Alizay pirate girl
|109
|SlimCricket
|France
|948
|Miner Birds – Addition and Subtraction
|109
|Busythings
|United States
|949
|Agenda12h Watch Face
|109
|Tobotec AB
|United States
|950
|Xander Afrikaans Spel Gr3 – 7
|109
|Tribage
|Austria
|951
|Jack Watch Face
|109
|Thema
|Austria
|952
|Chroma Watch face
|109
|Ammarptn
|United States
|953
|ParKing Premium: Find my car – Automatic
|109
|Talent Apps
|Austria
|954
|Wear Camera for Wear OS (Android Wear)
|109
|Makeev Apps
|United States
|955
|GALAXIA (Wear OS)
|109
|Virtual GS
|Austria
|956
|Wear App Manager
|109
|Udell
|United States
|957
|EcoGuide: Russian Wild Mammals
|109
|Экосистема
|United Kingdom
|958
|Texpert
|108
|959
|Krona Sunlight Watchface
|108
|960
|Military Watch Face
|108
|RichFace
|Austria
|961
|TerraTime
|108
|Udell
|United States
|962
|Easy Voice Recorder
|108
|Digipom
|963
|Guitar Tiles PRO – DON’T MISS TILES OPEN 260 SONGS
|108
|Pyramids Games
|Austria
|964
|The Little Acre
|108
|Curve Digital
|Austria
|965
|Ear Cat – Music Ear Training
|108
|LMuse
|United States
|966
|Kids Dinosaur Games
|108
|Planarsoft
|United States
|967
|Math Blaster HyperBlast 2 HD
|108
|Knowledge Adventure
|United States
|968
|Hide the Hideout & Captain Hook’s Hooks
|107
|Disney
|United States
|969
|Leer lezen met Lola
|107
|BeiZ
|Belgium
|970
|WatchR – Multi Watch Face & Clock Widget
|107
|DeNitE
|United States
|971
|Pettson’s Memo
|107
|Filimundus
|United States
|972
|Abduction! World Attack
|107
|Psym mobile
|Austria
|973
|Kingdom: New Lands
|106
|Raw Fury
|974
|The Big Sleepover
|106
|Disney
|United States
|975
|Sensory Baby Learning Extra
|106
|Xisle Games
|Austria
|976
|Mindfulness for Children – Meditation for Kids App
|106
|Jannik Holgersen
|Austria
|977
|Digital One Watch Face
|106
|Thema
|United States
|978
|PathPix Love
|106
|Kris Pixton
|United States
|979
|Oh My Giraffe
|106
|Nico Prins
|United States
|980
|Next Bus Dublin
|106
|Stephen McBride
|United States
|981
|Authentic Watch Face
|105
|RichFace
|Austria
|982
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|105
|HandyGames
|Germany
|983
|SuperTrains 2 Ad-free
|105
|Impossible Visions
|Austria
|984
|GeoExpert – France Geography
|105
|educaPix
|United States
|985
|Hangman Kid’s App for Spelling Word Practice
|105
|Ace Edutainment Apps
|United Kingdom
|986
|Running Watch Face
|105
|Thema
|United States
|987
|Vector GUI Watch Face
|105
|Thema
|Austria
|988
|PathPix Laugh
|105
|Kris Pixton
|United States
|989
|All-in-One Mahjong
|105
|Pozirk Games Inc.
|Philippines
|990
|Forgotten Places: Lost Circus (Full)
|105
|Sungift Games
|United States
|991
|Futuristic Watch Face
|104
|RichFace
|Austria
|992
|Animal Puzzle by Eiswuxe
|104
|Winterworks
|993
|DogWorld 3D
|104
|Tivola
|Germany
|994
|My City : Pajama Party
|104
|My Town
|United States
|995
|Fishing for kids and babies Premium
|104
|Babies and Kids Educational Games
|United States
|996
|Pengui; Okul Öncesi Eğitici Çocuk Zeka Oyunları
|104
|”3 Elma” | Enver ISIK
|United States
|997
|Ellipsis
|104
|Salmi GmbH
|Austria
|998
|Broadlink RM Plugin
|104
|Originally US
|Austria
|999
|Runner Watch Face
|104
|RichFace
|United Kingdom
|1000
|Kids Trains Pro
|104
|3583 Bytes
|United Kingdom
|1
|Google One
|101785
|United States
|2
|Candy Crush Saga
|63893
|King
|United Kingdom
|3
|Tinder
|53824
|Match Group
|United States
|4
|PUBG MOBILE
|46921
|Tencent
|China
|5
|Guns of Glory
|42355
|FunPlus
|China
|6
|Google Drive
|39997
|United States
|7
|Lords Mobile
|39022
|Fantasy Plus
|Taiwan
|8
|Rise of Kingdoms
|38473
|Lilith
|China
|9
|Homescapes
|27610
|Playrix
|Ireland
|10
|Clash of Clans
|26237
|Supercell
|Finland
|11
|Toon Blast
|26143
|Peak Games
|Turkey
|12
|Truecaller
|25700
|Truecaller
|Sweden
|13
|Gardenscapes – New Acres
|25538
|Playrix
|Ireland
|14
|Coin Master
|25213
|Moon Active
|Israel
|15
|Golf Clash
|24900
|Playdemic
|United Kingdom
|16
|8 Ball Pool
|21772
|Miniclip
|Switzerland
|17
|eFootball PES 2020
|21620
|KONAMI
|Japan
|18
|Last Shelter: Survival
|20789
|Long Tech Network
|China
|19
|Candy Crush Soda Saga
|20369
|King
|United Kingdom
|20
|Design Home
|19229
|Crowdstar
|United States
|21
|ROBLOX
|18963
|Roblox
|United States
|22
|Township
|18304
|Playrix
|Ireland
|23
|Merge Dragons
|17813
|Gram Games
|United Kingdom
|24
|Netflix
|17496
|Netflix
|United States
|25
|Castle Clash
|17348
|IGG
|China
|26
|Webnovel
|17040
|China Literature
|China
|27
|Udemy
|16685
|Udemy
|United States
|28
|LivU
|16225
|Riley Cillian
|Hong Kong
|29
|Zynga Poker
|16151
|Zynga
|United States
|30
|Dream League Soccer 2016
|15191
|First Touch
|United Kingdom
|31
|OneDrive
|14837
|Microsoft
|United States
|32
|Choices: Stories You Play
|14769
|Pixelberry
|United States
|33
|LINE
|13572
|LINE
|Japan
|34
|Sniper 3D Assassin
|13420
|TFG Co
|Brazil
|35
|King of Avalon: Dragon Warfare
|13285
|FunPlus
|China
|36
|FIFA Soccer
|13008
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|37
|DateMyAge: Date Mature Singles
|12704
|Dating.com
|Hong Kong
|38
|Evony
|12539
|Top Games
|United States
|39
|WWE SuperCard
|12310
|2K Games
|United States
|40
|Top Eleven
|11853
|Nordeus
|Serbia
|41
|Dropbox
|11770
|Dropbox
|United States
|42
|Toy Blast
|11549
|Peak Games
|Turkey
|43
|Dreame
|11427
|Dreame
|Singapore
|44
|CamScanner
|11391
|IntSig
|China
|45
|Mafia City
|11136
|Yotta Games
|China
|46
|Your Freedom VPN Client
|11059
|47
|World Series of Poker
|10980
|Playtika
|Israel
|48
|MLB 9 Innings 18
|10856
|Com2uS
|South Korea
|49
|Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
|10773
|KLab
|Japan
|50
|Blinkist
|10655
|Blinks
|Germany
|51
|Farm Heroes Saga
|10415
|King
|United Kingdom
|52
|Com2Us Pro Baseball 2018
|10265
|Com2uS
|South Korea
|53
|Candy Crush Friends Saga
|10114
|King
|United Kingdom
|54
|Art of Conquest
|10022
|Lilith
|China
|55
|Golf Rival
|9817
|GR Sports Club
|China
|56
|Monster Legends
|9790
|Social Point
|Spain
|57
|BIGO LIVE
|9587
|BIGO
|Singapore
|58
|Live Chat
|9432
|Riley Cillian
|Hong Kong
|59
|Moemoe Girls
|9383
|Yotta Games
|China
|60
|VPN by NordVPN
|9068
|Tefinkom & CO
|Panama
|61
|Fishdom: Deep Dive
|9011
|Playrix
|Ireland
|62
|Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire
|8836
|Epic Action
|United States
|63
|Best Fiends
|8826
|Seriously Digital Entertainment
|Finland
|64
|Clash Royale
|8723
|Supercell
|Finland
|65
|MoboReader
|8662
|Changdu
|China
|66
|PES CARD COLLECTION
|8262
|KONAMI
|Japan
|67
|MARVEL Future Fight
|7800
|Netmarble
|South Korea
|68
|Clash of Kings
|7785
|Elex Technology
|China
|69
|Rise of the Kings
|7709
|Onemt
|China
|70
|Injustice 2
|7592
|Warner Bros
|United States
|71
|Elevate Brain Training
|7554
|Elevate Labs
|United States
|72
|The Continent of Wind
|7498
|Zilong
|China
|73
|Left to Survive
|7400
|MY.COM
|Netherlands
|74
|Slotomania
|7325
|Playtika
|Israel
|75
|Boyaa Texas Poker
|7290
|Boyaa
|China
|76
|OfficeSuite 7
|7215
|MobiSystems
|United States
|77
|Revenge of Sultans
|7103
|Onemt
|China
|78
|Azar
|7069
|Hyperconnect
|South Korea
|79
|Twitch
|6995
|Twitch Interactive
|United States
|80
|Mega Hit Poker
|6958
|Wonder People
|South Korea
|81
|Matchington Mansion
|6917
|Firecraft Studios
|China
|82
|Empires & Puzzles
|6856
|Small Giant Games
|Finland
|83
|Zodiac Touch
|6854
|Zodiac
|New Zealand
|84
|happn
|6807
|Happn
|France
|85
|Kaspersky Mobile Security
|6715
|Kaspersky
|Russia
|86
|Coffee Shop: Cafe Business Sim
|6665
|Melesta
|Belarus
|87
|Madden NFL Mobile
|6548
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|88
|Mini Golf King
|6507
|PNIX Games
|South Korea
|89
|Hay Day
|6481
|Supercell
|Finland
|90
|Head Ball 2
|6479
|Masomo
|United Kingdom
|91
|imo
|6421
|imo.im
|United States
|92
|Seven Knights
|6296
|Netmarble
|South Korea
|93
|Duolingo: Learn Languages
|6295
|Duolingo
|United States
|94
|Pet Rescue Saga
|6280
|King
|United Kingdom
|95
|Who — Call&Chat
|6222
|Scorp
|Turkey
|96
|Hushed
|6169
|AffinityClick
|Canada
|97
|Covet Fashion
|6143
|Crowdstar
|United States
|98
|Heart of Vegas
|6122
|Product Madness
|United States
|99
|Klondike Adventures
|6038
|Vizor
|United Kingdom
|100
|POP! Slots
|6000
|PlayStudios
|United States
|101
|Heroes Of Chaos
|5968
|Kunlun Games
|China
|102
|Minecraft Pocket Edition
|5915
|Mojang
|Sweden
|103
|Badoo
|5827
|Badoo
|United Kingdom
|104
|Need for Speed No Limits
|5705
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|105
|Boxing Star
|5653
|Four Thirty Three
|South Korea
|106
|Bloomy
|5652
|Culturika
|107
|Paktor
|5632
|Paktor
|Singapore
|108
|Episode
|5592
|Episode Interactive
|United States
|109
|Life360 Family Locator
|5578
|Life360
|United States
|110
|BetterMe: Workouts
|5564
|Genesis Partners
|Ukraine
|111
|Ace Fishing
|5535
|Com2uS
|South Korea
|112
|Tagged
|5529
|Ifwe
|United States
|113
|Strike of Nations | WW3 MMO
|5472
|Babil Games
|United Arab Emirates
|114
|Vault-Hide SMS, Pics & Videos
|5419
|Link Motion
|China
|115
|Rise of Empire
|5400
|Long Tech Network
|China
|116
|Betting United – Betting Tips (No Ads)
|5350
|Betting United Team
|United States
|117
|AntiVirus Security
|5294
|AVG
|Czech Republic
|118
|Nine Regions Youxia Legend
|5229
|IJUNHAI
|China
|119
|VivaVideo
|5222
|QuVideo
|China
|120
|Jackpot Party Casino
|5220
|Scientific Games
|United States
|121
|NBA LIVE Mobile
|5118
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|122
|Star Trek Fleet Command
|5094
|Scopely
|United States
|123
|Summoners War
|5048
|Com2uS
|South Korea
|124
|Be The King
|5047
|Chuang Cool
|China
|125
|WPS Office
|5031
|Kingsoft Office Software
|China
|126
|Angry Birds 2
|5023
|Rovio
|Finland
|127
|PES CLUB MANAGER
|4977
|KONAMI
|Japan
|128
|iTranslate
|4967
|Sonico
|Austria
|129
|TuneIn Radio
|4960
|TuneIn
|United States
|130
|Game of Thrones: Conquest
|4927
|Warner Bros
|United States
|131
|Medium
|4889
|Medium
|132
|PicsArt Photo Studio
|4874
|PicsArt
|United States
|133
|Clash of Lords 2
|4846
|IGG
|China
|134
|Freeletics
|4792
|Freeletics
|Germany
|135
|Slots Casino Games by Huuuge
|4786
|Huuuge Games
|Poland
|136
|Cashman Casino
|4782
|Product Madness
|United States
|137
|Hero Wars
|4724
|Nexters
|Cyprus
|138
|Board Kings
|4704
|Jelly Button
|Israel
|139
|KakaoTalk
|4683
|Kakao
|South Korea
|140
|Heroes Charge
|4669
|uCool
|China
|141
|Headspace
|4668
|Headspace
|United Kingdom
|142
|CamCard
|4658
|IntSig
|China
|143
|Cooking Craze
|4611
|Big Fish Games
|United States
|144
|VPN by Betternet
|4606
|Betternet
|Canada
|145
|Chapters-Interactive stories
|4586
|ChineseAll
|China
|146
|Fabulous – Motivate Me
|4577
|TheFabulous
|France
|147
|Marvel Contest of Champions
|4573
|Kabam
|United States
|148
|Wordscapes
|4520
|PeopleFun
|United States
|149
|BINGO Blitz
|4511
|Playtika Santa Monica
|United States
|150
|NBA
|4494
|NBA
|United States
|151
|Strava Running and Cycling
|4489
|Strava
|United States
|152
|CSR Racing 2
|4482
|NaturalMotion
|United Kingdom
|153
|Epic Seven
|4460
|Smilegate Megaport
|South Korea
|154
|Forge of Empires
|4450
|InnoGames
|Germany
|155
|Dating.com
|4439
|Dating.com
|Hong Kong
|156
|Weather XL
|4434
|SmallTech
|Switzerland
|157
|Brawl Stars
|4432
|Supercell
|Finland
|158
|Tile
|4426
|Tile
|United States
|159
|The Washington Post
|4391
|Washington Post
|United States
|160
|Bermuda
|4386
|Bermuda Inc.
|South Korea
|161
|Tower of Saviors
|4364
|Mad Head
|Hong Kong
|162
|Tetris Blitz
|4361
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|163
|Shadow Fight 3
|4356
|Nekki
|Russia
|164
|Fortunescope: Palm Reader 2019
|4347
|Yumobi
|Belarus
|165
|RAID: Shadow Legends
|4306
|Plarium
|Israel
|166
|MyFitnessPal
|4294
|MyFitnessPal
|United States
|167
|Betnumbers
|4282
|BetNumbers LTD
|Austria
|168
|GameTwist Slots
|4249
|Funstage Spielewebseiten
|Austria
|169
|Slots – House of Fun
|4245
|Playtika
|Israel
|170
|Teen Patti
|4241
|Octro
|India
|171
|War and Order
|4240
|Camel Games
|China
|172
|Pokémon GO
|4228
|Niantic
|United States
|173
|AFK Arena
|4211
|Lilith
|China
|174
|Free Slots: Hot Vegas Slot Machines
|4197
|Bole Games
|China
|175
|Last Day on Earth: Survival
|4197
|Kefir
|Russia
|176
|WorldCard
|4168
|Penpower
|Taiwan
|177
|ParaU
|4165
|ParaU
|Hong Kong
|178
|Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes
|4158
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|179
|DomiNations
|4157
|NEXON
|180
|Carry1st Trivia: Play. Learn. Earn.
|4155
|ADG Technology
|Belgium
|181
|Dark Legend
|4148
|Eyou
|China
|182
|Big Fish Casino
|4127
|Big Fish Games
|United States
|183
|LOVELY – Your Dating App
|4122
|Jaumo
|Germany
|184
|Calm
|4101
|Calm
|United States
|185
|Lightning Link Casino
|4100
|Product Madness
|United States
|186
|DoubleDown Casino
|4100
|Double Down Interactive
|United States
|187
|Facebook Messenger
|4093
|United States
|188
|Call Me Emperor
|4082
|Dianchu
|China
|189
|Novel World
|4060
|190
|King’s Raid
|4058
|Vespa Interactive
|South Korea
|191
|Game of Sultans
|4057
|Mechanist
|China
|192
|Bubble Shooter by Ilyon
|4054
|Ilyon Dynamics
|Israel
|193
|Caesars Slots
|4047
|Playtika
|Israel
|194
|Bubble Witch 3 Saga
|4039
|King
|United Kingdom
|195
|Purple Ocean
|4033
|Purple Ocean Psychic
|196
|Family Farm Seaside
|4026
|FunPlus
|China
|197
|Billionaire Casino
|4020
|Huuuge Games
|Poland
|198
|Solitaire TriPeaks
|3995
|Game Show Network
|United States
|199
|Pirate Kings
|3991
|Jelly Button
|Israel
|200
|ESPN
|3984
|ESPN
|United States
|201
|Evernote
|3981
|Evernote
|United States
|202
|Legendary: Game of Heroes
|3967
|N3TWORK
|United States
|203
|Flightradar24
|3925
|Svenska Resenatverket
|Sweden
|204
|FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS
|3912
|SQUARE ENIX
|Japan
|205
|DoubleU Casino
|3896
|DoubleU
|South Korea
|206
|Millionaire Trivia: Who Wants To Be a Millionaire
|3893
|Sony Pictures Television
|United States
|207
|Runtastic Running & Fitness
|3886
|Runtastic
|Austria
|208
|Babbel
|3883
|Babbel
|Germany
|209
|The Great Ottomans
|3875
|Onemt
|China
|210
|Sweat with Kayla
|3867
|Kayla Itsines
|Australia
|211
|Bingo Bash
|3860
|Game Show Network
|Japan
|212
|Online Soccer Manager OSM
|3848
|Gamebasics
|Netherlands
|213
|AVAST Mobile Security & Antivirus
|3834
|AVAST
|Czech Republic
|214
|Grindr
|3832
|Grindr
|United States
|215
|Quick Hit Slots by Dragonplay
|3815
|Scientific Games
|United States
|216
|Adobe Acrobat DC
|3815
|Adobe
|United States
|217
|Big Farm: Mobile Harvest
|3797
|Goodgame Studios
|Germany
|218
|Aqua Mail
|3793
|MobiSystems
|United States
|219
|Idle Heroes
|3790
|DH Games
|China
|220
|Hit it Rich
|3778
|Zynga
|United States
|221
|BMWhat
|3765
|Carly
|Germany
|222
|Legend Novel
|3749
|Happy Read
|China
|223
|The Walking Dead: Road to Survival
|3743
|Scopely
|United States
|224
|Vikings: War of Clans
|3736
|Plarium
|Israel
|225
|Gold Fish Casino Slots
|3732
|Scientific Games
|United States
|226
|Scatter Slots
|3728
|Murka
|Ukraine
|227
|LifeAfter
|3693
|NetEase
|China
|228
|Real Racing 3
|3687
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|229
|Tantan
|3677
|Tantan
|China
|230
|Millie’s Library
|3675
|Millie’s Library
|South Korea
|231
|Yalla
|3670
|Yalla
|China
|232
|Microsoft Word
|3661
|Microsoft
|United States
|233
|AbemaTV
|3649
|AbemaTV
|Japan
|234
|Cafe – Connecting the World
|3645
|Matching Technologies
|235
|MapleStory M
|3644
|NEXON
|Japan
|236
|Tango Messenger
|3640
|TangoMe
|United States
|237
|TopU
|3636
|Veego
|238
|Text Me
|3634
|TextMe
|France
|239
|TinyScan PDF scanner
|3634
|Appxy
|China
|240
|Cash Frenzy
|3630
|Bole Games
|China
|241
|Kiss Kiss: Spin the Bottle
|3601
|242
|KONAMI Slots
|3600
|PlayStudios
|United States
|243
|One Lords and Seven Wives
|3587
|Heyyogame
|Hong Kong
|244
|Hot Novels
|3585
|Xinmo
|China
|245
|Whitebook
|3584
|PEBmed
|Brazil
|246
|Looney Tunes World of Mayhem
|3575
|Scopely
|United States
|247
|Bingo Pop
|3550
|Jam City
|United States
|248
|OkCupid Dating
|3548
|Match Group
|United States
|249
|Live.me
|3540
|KS Mobile
|United States
|250
|Golden HoYeah Slots
|3536
|IGS
|Taiwan
|251
|BetterMen: Workout Trainer
|3533
|Genesis Partners
|Ukraine
|252
|The Avengers – destroyers
|3528
|Overmobile
|253
|myVEGAS Slots
|3520
|PlayStudios
|United States
|254
|Disney Magic Kingdoms
|3515
|Gameloft
|France
|255
|Hustle Castle: Fantasy Kingdom
|3495
|MY.COM
|Netherlands
|256
|MONOPOLY Slots
|3494
|Scientific Games
|United States
|257
|SimCity BuildIt
|3486
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|258
|VEGA Conflict
|3480
|KIXEYE
|United States
|259
|Face Secret
|3473
|Voyage Photo Lab
|United States
|260
|Teen Patti Gold
|3461
|Moonfrog
|India
|261
|June’s Journey
|3460
|Wooga
|Germany
|262
|Bingo Showdown
|3449
|Spicerack
|United States
|263
|onoff
|3445
|ONOFFAPP
|264
|Ark of War
|3435
|Seven Pirates
|China
|265
|Double Win Casino Slots Game
|3418
|Avid.ly
|China
|266
|Girls X Battle 2
|3414
|Yotta Games
|China
|267
|Mobile Legends: Bang bang
|3414
|Moonton
|China
|268
|Knives Out
|3413
|NetEase
|China
|269
|War Robots
|3411
|Pixonic
|Russia
|270
|DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY OO
|3410
|SQUARE ENIX
|Japan
|271
|Ms.Sibyl
|3392
|Ms.Sibyl
|272
|Let’s Vegas Slots
|3383
|Userjoy
|Taiwan
|273
|Taptap Heroes
|3376
|Ajoy
|China
|274
|Golf Battle
|3373
|Miniclip
|Switzerland
|275
|Airport City
|3373
|Game Insight
|Lithuania
|276
|BodyFast Intermittent Fasting
|3367
|BodyFast
|277
|Miracle Nikki
|3364
|Tencent
|China
|278
|Avast SecureLine
|3344
|AVAST
|Czech Republic
|279
|Era of Celestials
|3341
|GTarcade
|China
|280
|Puffin Web Browser
|3339
|CloudMosa
|Taiwan
|281
|Dark Avenger 3
|3324
|NEXON
|Japan
|282
|LINE POP2
|3318
|LINE
|Japan
|283
|Crusaders Quest
|3309
|NHN
|South Korea
|284
|Jackpot City Slots
|3308
|Big Fish Games
|United States
|285
|Calorie Counter by YAZIO
|3299
|YAZIO
|Germany
|286
|Zombie Strike-Idle Battle
|3298
|Tojoy Game
|Hong Kong
|287
|Figaro
|3293
|Figaro
|France
|288
|Fantastic Face
|3285
|VIPTOP
|289
|MORTAL KOMBAT X
|3281
|Warner Bros
|United States
|290
|Age Of Magic
|3279
|Playkot
|Russia
|291
|Guild of Heroes
|3278
|Bit.Games
|Russia
|292
|Viber
|3275
|Viber Media
|Cyprus
|293
|VSCO
|3270
|Visual Supply
|United States
|294
|FaceApp
|3268
|FaceApp
|Russia
|295
|MHD Flasher N54
|3266
|MHD Tuning UG
|Germany
|296
|NYTimes
|3260
|NY Times
|United States
|297
|Clockmaker
|3259
|Samfinaco
|Belarus
|298
|Destiny Child
|3255
|Shiftup
|South Korea
|299
|Le Monde
|3254
|Le Monde
|France
|300
|WWE: Champions
|3243
|Scopely
|United States
|301
|MU Awakening
|3238
|Tencent
|China
|302
|Авто Эксперт
|3238
|Smart app
|303
|Myjackpot
|3238
|Whow Games
|Germany
|304
|Palringo Group Messenger
|3238
|Palringo
|United Kingdom
|305
|Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
|3234
|Jam City
|United States
|306
|Asphalt 9: Legends
|3218
|Gameloft
|France
|307
|Tap Titans 2
|3215
|Game Hive
|Canada
|308
|Pyramid Solitaire Saga
|3215
|King
|United Kingdom
|309
|TikTok
|3212
|TikTok Inc
|China
|310
|Sing! by Smule
|3194
|Smule
|United States
|311
|Hotspot Shield VPN
|3192
|AnchorFree
|United States
|312
|Top Drives
|3187
|HutchGames
|United Kingdom
|313
|KINGDOM HEARTS Unchained χ
|3187
|SQUARE ENIX
|Japan
|314
|MARVEL Strike Force
|3181
|FoxNext
|United States
|315
|Army Men Strike
|3179
|FightClub
|China
|316
|KeepSafe Vault
|3176
|KeepSafe
|United States
|317
|Rapidgator.net File Manager
|3162
|Rapidgator
|318
|HEIR OF LIGHT
|3148
|GAMEVIL
|South Korea
|319
|Slots Era
|3146
|Murka
|Ukraine
|320
|Weather Live
|3146
|Apalon
|Belarus
|321
|Z Day: Hearts of Heroes
|3142
|KingsGroup
|China
|322
|Avakin Life
|3139
|Lockwood Publishing
|United Kingdom
|323
|GSN Casino
|3136
|Game Show Network
|United States
|324
|Roomster
|3132
|Roomster
|325
|Grand Chase
|3128
|Kakao
|South Korea
|326
|WGT Golf
|3125
|WGT
|United States
|327
|Amazon Prime Video
|3124
|Amazon
|United States
|328
|Dark Eden M
|3117
|Entermate
|South Korea
|329
|Evening Courier
|3116
|RCS MediaGroup
|Italy
|330
|Magic Rush: Heroes
|3108
|Elex Technology
|China
|331
|The Guardian
|3096
|The Guardian
|United Kingdom
|332
|Cookie Run: OvenBreak
|3087
|Devsisters
|South Korea
|333
|hi5
|3086
|Ifwe
|United States
|334
|Reddit sync
|3083
|Laurence Dawson
|United Kingdom
|335
|Marvel Puzzle Quest
|3072
|D3Publisher
|Japan
|336
|Brown Dust
|3069
|Neowiz
|South Korea
|337
|VideoShow: Video Editor &Maker
|3068
|Enjoy Mobi
|China
|338
|Kingdom Story
|3048
|NHN
|South Korea
|339
|Last Empire-War Z
|3042
|Game Focus Network
|Hong Kong
|340
|MLB At Bat
|3039
|MLB Advanced Media
|United States
|341
|For Whom the Alchemist Exists
|3024
|gumi Inc.
|Japan
|342
|Memrise
|3018
|Memrise
|United Kingdom
|343
|Libon
|3017
|Libon
|344
|Poweramp
|3016
|Max MP
|Russia
|345
|Playshoo Texas Poker
|3012
|Artrix
|New Zealand
|346
|Score! Hero
|3005
|First Touch
|United Kingdom
|347
|The Sanford Guide to Antimicrobial Therapy
|3002
|Antimicrobial Therapy
|United States
|348
|The Telegraph
|3001
|Telegraph Media
|United Kingdom
|349
|TwitCasting Viewer
|2991
|Moi Corporation
|Japan
|350
|Read!
|2977
|LitRes
|Russia
|351
|KineMaster
|2968
|KineMaster
|South Korea
|352
|Club Vegas
|2966
|Bagelcode
|South Korea
|353
|Toram
|2962
|Asobimo
|Japan
|354
|Lifesum
|2962
|Lifesum
|Sweden
|355
|Monster Super League
|2960
|Four Thirty Three
|South Korea
|356
|Adobe Lightroom
|2953
|Adobe
|United States
|357
|Unison League
|2951
|Ateam
|Japan
|358
|Hoogo: Meet New People in Online Video Chat
|2951
|Hoogo Group
|United States
|359
|Dingtone
|2950
|Dingtone
|United States
|360
|Valkyrie Connect
|2945
|Ateam
|Japan
|361
|Monster Taming
|2944
|Netmarble
|South Korea
|362
|Any.do Task List
|2940
|Any do
|Israel
|363
|Full House Casino
|2939
|ME2ON
|South Korea
|364
|TextMe Up
|2937
|TextMe
|France
|365
|The Wall Street Journal
|2934
|Dow Jones
|United States
|366
|Tycoon Casino
|2911
|Triwin Games
|China
|367
|Gamesofa Mahjong
|2910
|Gamesofa
|Taiwan
|368
|War Machines : 3D Multiplayer Tank Arena
|2906
|TFG Co
|Brazil
|369
|MY LITTLE PONY – Friendship is Magic
|2905
|Gameloft
|France
|370
|xHP Flashtool
|2899
|RBT Tuning
|371
|Zalo
|2899
|VNG
|Vietnam
|372
|GALATEA
|2896
|Inkitt
|373
|MLB Perfect Inning Live
|2892
|GAMEVIL
|South Korea
|374
|FINAL FANTASY Record Keeper
|2892
|DeNA
|Japan
|375
|iDates
|2882
|Boranu
|Netherlands
|376
|Hyper Heroes
|2878
|90KM
|China
|377
|Candy Crush Jelly Saga
|2877
|King
|United Kingdom
|378
|Age of Warring Empire
|2876
|Elex Technology
|China
|379
|Merck Storia
|2874
|Happy Elements
|China
|380
|Invoice Simple
|2873
|Invoice Simple
|Canada
|381
|Hot Shot Casino Slots
|2873
|Scientific Games
|United States
|382
|My Home – Design Dreams
|2869
|Zenjoy
|China
|383
|Praia Bingo
|2868
|Pipa
|Brazil
|384
|AVL Aplicativos Bike Race
|2863
|TFG Co
|Brazil
|385
|Mapit GIS – Map Data Collector & Measurements
|2861
|Mapit GIS LTD
|United Kingdom
|386
|Ghost
|2856
|NetEase
|China
|387
|NEW SLOTS 2020
|2855
|Alice Games FZE
|United Arab Emirates
|388
|iSharing
|2853
|iSharing
|389
|Epic!
|2853
|Epic Creations
|United States
|390
|Hago
|2850
|Hago Games
|China
|391
|Bloomberg
|2841
|Bloomberg
|United States
|392
|The Times and The Sunday Times
|2837
|Times Newspapers
|United Kingdom
|393
|MHD F-Series
|2829
|MHD Tuning UG
|Germany
|394
|iScanner – PDF Document Scanner App
|2828
|BPMobile
|United States
|395
|Portal Quest
|2815
|PerBlue Entertainment
|United States
|396
|Alliance X Empire
|2813
|NEXON
|Japan
|397
|High 5 Casino Real Slots
|2803
|High5Games
|United States
|398
|Hill Climb Racing 2
|2795
|Fingersoft
|Finland
|399
|Knights Chronicle
|2794
|Netmarble
|South Korea
|400
|Star 371-16 Mahjong
|2792
|IGS
|Taiwan
|401
|Telos Free Phone Number & Unlimited Calls and Text
|2786
|Sentry SkyVPN Security Technology
|United States
|402
|Topface
|2784
|Topface
|Russia
|403
|Battle Warship: Naval Empire
|2783
|Special Gamez
|China
|404
|Cookie Jam
|2776
|Jam City
|United States
|405
|Trials of Heroes
|2773
|Jupiter Entertainment
|China
|406
|FaFaFa Gold
|2771
|Product Madness
|United States
|407
|Brutal Age: Horde Invasion
|2771
|Tap4Fun
|China
|408
|Football Strike – Multiplayer Soccer
|2761
|Miniclip
|Switzerland
|409
|Farm Heroes Super Saga
|2747
|King
|United Kingdom
|410
|Slots Big Win Casino
|2743
|FiveStar Games
|411
|World War Rising
|2741
|MZ
|United States
|412
|Horoscope & Palm Master
|2726
|413
|Threema
|2725
|Kasper Systems
|Switzerland
|414
|Calls Blacklist
|2724
|Vlad Lee
|Russia
|415
|Wartune
|2721
|Gaea Mobile
|416
|Asphalt 8: Airborne
|2721
|Gameloft
|France
|417
|Lucky Time Slots
|2720
|DGN
|United States
|418
|Fast Scanner
|2720
|CoolMobileSolution
|Vietnam
|419
|Pho.to Lab
|2720
|VicMan
|Russia
|420
|Age of Z
|2716
|Camel Games
|China
|421
|Indian Rummy
|2715
|Octro
|India
|422
|FolderSync
|2707
|Tacit Dynamics
|Denmark
|423
|成り上がり～華と武の戦国
|2698
|Youzu
|China
|424
|Loco Bingo 90
|2693
|PlaySpace
|Spain
|425
|Phoner 2nd Phone Number + Anonymous Text & Call
|2693
|Appsverse
|United States
|426
|Assassins Creed Rebellion
|2690
|Ubisoft
|France
|427
|Brave Frontier
|2690
|gumi Inc.
|Japan
|428
|Endless Frontier
|2688
|ekkorr
|South Korea
|429
|Crush Them All
|2687
|Godzilab
|United States
|430
|Hiya
|2680
|Hiya
|United States
|431
|Quick PDF Scanner
|2675
|MobiSystems
|United States
|432
|Call Recorder – Automatic
|2674
|Hopy
|China
|433
|TalkU Free Calls +Free Texting +International Call
|2674
|TalkU
|United States
|434
|Classic Slots: Vegas Casino
|2673
|Slots Limited
|China
|435
|Windfinder
|2673
|Windfinder
|Germany
|436
|BlackVue
|2673
|pittasoft
|Austria
|437
|AVABEL ONLINE
|2671
|Asobimo
|Japan
|438
|Storytel
|2668
|Storytel
|Sweden
|439
|Veicolo
|2665
|440
|Magisto
|2661
|Magisto
|Israel
|441
|Mobile Royale
|2659
|IGG
|China
|442
|Bit Heroes
|2657
|Kongregate
|United States
|443
|HOOKED
|2651
|Telepathic
|United States
|444
|The NIKKEI
|2649
|Nikkei
|Japan
|445
|MuMu
|2645
|Mumu
|446
|IMVU Mobile
|2643
|IMVU
|United States
|447
|Gaana
|2642
|Gamma Gaana
|India
|448
|MovieStarPlanet
|2635
|MovieStarPlanet
|Denmark
|449
|Dot Arena
|2633
|Longtu Game
|China
|450
|2629
|United States
|451
|Angry Birds Evolution
|2628
|Rovio
|Finland
|452
|NewsPicks
|2627
|UZABASE
|Japan
|453
|Bible Study
|2624
|Nelson Media
|United States
|454
|League of Angels – Paradise Land
|2621
|GTarcade
|China
|455
|Numero eSIM: Second Phone Number & Virtual SIM
|2620
|Numero eSIM
|South Korea
|456
|Meteogram Weather Forecast
|2618
|cloud3squared
|457
|SailGrib Weather Routing
|2618
|SailGrib
|France
|458
|Weatherback Weather Wallpaper
|2618
|aceou
|459
|WindGURU11
|2618
|StudioEleven
|France
|460
|Wetter App
|2618
|WetterOnline
|Germany
|461
|AeroWeather
|2618
|Lakehorn
|Switzerland
|462
|CuriosityStream
|2617
|CuriosityStream
|463
|Simply Piano by JoyTunes
|2615
|JoyTunes
|Israel
|464
|Torque
|2609
|Ian Hawkins
|United Kingdom
|465
|Texas HoldEm Poker by IGG
|2609
|IGG
|China
|466
|Yokai Tamer
|2606
|Eyou
|China
|467
|GO SMS
|2604
|Best Free Video Editor & Video Maker Dev
|468
|Football Manager 2019
|2594
|SEGA
|Japan
|469
|Radish
|2594
|Radish
|470
|Poker by Neowiz
|2593
|Neowiz Games
|South Korea
|471
|Yahoo Mail
|2592
|Yahoo!
|United States
|472
|드래곤빌리지M: 마스터의 길
|2590
|Highbrow
|South Korea
|473
|InstaWeather
|2590
|byss mobile
|Poland
|474
|Downtown Vegas Slots
|2586
|Playtika
|Israel
|475
|Deck Heroes
|2583
|IGG
|China
|476
|Oxford Dictionary of English
|2579
|MobiSystems
|United States
|477
|LEARN ENGLISH with LINGOKIDS
|2578
|Monkimun
|Spain
|478
|QuickBooks Online
|2576
|Intuit
|United States
|479
|Ancestry
|2572
|Ancestry.com
|United States
|480
|muzmatch
|2570
|muzmatch
|481
|Fantasy Westward Journey
|2569
|NetEase
|China
|482
|War and Magic
|2568
|EFUN
|China
|483
|iReader
|2568
|ZHANGYUE
|China
|484
|Slots – Classic Vegas Casino
|2567
|ME2ZEN
|Hong Kong
|485
|Day R
|2566
|tltGames
|Russia
|486
|Bravo Casino
|2565
|GalaxyOnline
|Taiwan
|487
|BLEACH Brave Souls
|2562
|KLab
|Japan
|488
|jetAudio
|2561
|jetAudio
|489
|YoWindow
|2559
|RepkaSoft
|Russia
|490
|Free Adblocker Browser – Adblock & Popup Blocker
|2557
|Adblock – Rocketshield Browser Technology Limited
|United States
|491
|DC Legends
|2555
|Warner Bros
|United States
|492
|FineScanner
|2555
|ABBYY
|Russia
|493
|FishBrain
|2550
|FishBrain
|Sweden
|494
|Cooking Diary: Tasty Hills
|2549
|MyTona
|Russia
|495
|Face Wonder
|2548
|496
|Angry Birds Dream Blast
|2536
|Rovio
|Finland
|497
|EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Companion
|2534
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|498
|Shakes and Fidget
|2532
|Playa Games
|Germany
|499
|New Words With Friends
|2530
|Zynga
|United States
|500
|2527
|New Work
|Germany
|501
|東京放課後サモナーズ
|2524
|Lifewonders
|502
|DAFU Casino
|2517
|Bole Games
|China
|503
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|2515
|Rockstar Games
|United States
|504
|Frozen Free Fall
|2513
|Jam City
|United States
|505
|A Dream of Jianghu
|2510
|NetEase
|China
|506
|LINE Bubble 2
|2509
|LINE
|Japan
|507
|FarmVille 2 Country Escape
|2508
|Zynga
|United States
|508
|Sleep as Android
|2508
|509
|Battle Arena: RPG & Epic Battles. Heroes Adventure
|2508
|RED BRIX WALL
|United States
|510
|Jelly Blast
|2506
|MicroFunPlus
|China
|511
|Rosetta Course
|2506
|Rosetta Stone
|United States
|512
|Dragon Blaze
|2504
|GAMEVIL
|South Korea
|513
|busuu
|2503
|Busuu
|United Kingdom
|514
|Invasion: Modern Empire
|2502
|Tap4Fun
|China
|515
|Viki
|2502
|Viki
|United States
|516
|BimmerCode for BMW and Mini
|2501
|SG Software GmbH & Co. KG
|Austria
|517
|앙팅
|2500
|KKONGTALK
|518
|StarMaker Karaoke
|2499
|StarMaker
|United States
|519
|Watcha Play
|2496
|Watcha
|South Korea
|520
|LYN: The Lightbringer
|2494
|NEXON
|Japan
|521
|Empire: Four Kingdoms
|2490
|Goodgame Studios
|Germany
|522
|Wazzap Migrator
|2487
|Nicola Beghin
|Italy
|523
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|2478
|Activision Publishing
|United States
|524
|Tages Anzeiger
|2477
|Tamedia
|Switzerland
|525
|Plants vs. Zombies 2
|2475
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|526
|暴走列伝 単車の虎
|2472
|Donuts Co. Ltd.
|Japan
|527
|Vegas Live Slots
|2468
|PurpleKiwii
|South Korea
|528
|Grim Soul: Survival
|2465
|Kefir
|Russia
|529
|Megapolis
|2465
|Social Quantum
|Russia
|530
|SEGA Heroes
|2463
|SEGA
|Japan
|531
|Winning Slots
|2459
|Triple Sevens
|Hong Kong
|532
|Eternal Flame of Love
|2459
|SpringGame
|China
|533
|Infinity Slots
|2455
|Murka
|Ukraine
|534
|Magzter
|2453
|Magzter
|United States
|535
|Kritika: Chaos Unleashed
|2451
|GAMEVIL
|South Korea
|536
|Human Anatomy Atlas 2017 Edition
|2450
|Visible Body
|United States
|537
|The Independent
|2446
|Independent Digital News
|United Kingdom
|538
|whoscall
|2445
|Gogolook
|Taiwan
|539
|Learn a language – Mondly
|2441
|ATi Studios
|Romania
|540
|Moco
|2433
|JNJ Mobile
|United States
|541
|Super Tips Bet
|2433
|SuperTips Arena
|United States
|542
|MyHeritage
|2430
|MyHeritage
|Israel
|543
|Animal Jam
|2427
|WildWorks
|United States
|544
|Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed
|2422
|NEXON
|Japan
|545
|Sense Flip Clock & Weather
|2420
|MACHAPP
|Cyprus
|546
|Iron Throne
|2416
|Netmarble
|South Korea
|547
|Legacy of Discord
|2413
|Youzu
|China
|548
|Mobile Strike
|2410
|Epic War
|United States
|549
|Boom Beach
|2410
|Supercell
|Finland
|550
|Nitro Nation
|2409
|Creative Mobile
|Estonia
|551
|JasminChat
|2408
|552
|Yaja Live Video Chat – Meet new people
|2397
|Yaja Live
|United States
|553
|Wild Classic Slots Casino
|2396
|Blowfire
|China
|554
|Novoland the Castle in the Sky
|2396
|Loong Entertainment
|China
|555
|Gummy Drop!
|2394
|Big Fish Games
|United States
|556
|DH Texas Poker
|2394
|DroidHen
|China
|557
|LandGlide
|2393
|Real Estate Portal USA
|United States
|558
|PowerDirector
|2392
|CyberLink
|Taiwan
|559
|Disney Heroes: Battle Mode
|2391
|PerBlue Entertainment
|United States
|560
|Canva
|2390
|Canva
|Australia
|561
|Homerun Clash
|2388
|Haegin
|South Korea
|562
|GuruShots
|2388
|GuruShots
|563
|BTS WORLD
|2387
|Netmarble
|South Korea
|564
|Bricks n Balls
|2385
|Cheetah Mobile
|China
|565
|Smashing Four
|2383
|Geewa
|Czech Republic
|566
|Transparent clock & weather
|2382
|MACHAPP
|Cyprus
|567
|Black Diamond Slots
|2378
|Zynga
|United States
|568
|Daily Mail Online
|2376
|dmg media
|United Kingdom
|569
|Just Kill Me3
|2372
|Fundoshi Parade
|Japan
|570
|Clone Evolution
|2371
|FT Games
|China
|571
|Cooking Fever
|2371
|Nordcurrent
|Lithuania
|572
|DIE ZEIT
|2369
|ZEIT ONLINE
|Germany
|573
|Epic Summoners
|2362
|FT Games
|China
|574
|AlchemiaStory
|2361
|Asobimo
|Japan
|575
|Juggernaut Wars
|2360
|MY.COM
|Netherlands
|576
|Voxer
|2357
|Voxer
|United States
|577
|Lily’s Garden
|2355
|Tactile Games
|Denmark
|578
|UFC
|2355
|Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
|United States
|579
|Top Soccer Manager 2019
|2354
|Gamegou
|China
|580
|Pulse SMS (Phone/Tablet/Web)
|2354
|Klinker Apps, Inc
|United States
|581
|Boomplay Music
|2353
|Transsnet
|582
|Eternium: Mage And Minions
|2352
|Making fun
|United States
|583
|机动战队
|2351
|Yunzun
|China
|584
|Caller ID
|2351
|585
|Disney Emoji Blitz
|2347
|Jam City
|United States
|586
|Documents To Go
|2347
|DataViz
|United States
|587
|FindNow
|2344
|Ratech
|Turkey
|588
|My Country
|2344
|Jedi Games
|China
|589
|Youlu Novel
|2342
|590
|Characteristic Romantic Fiction
|2342
|591
|Game of War – Fire Age
|2342
|MZ
|United States
|592
|Slots Social Casino
|2341
|Playport
|Japan
|593
|eyeson Mobile Video Calls
|2340
|eyeson
|Austria
|594
|Cross DJ
|2336
|Mixvibes
|France
|595
|Textra SMS
|2332
|Delicious
|596
|Sync.ME
|2331
|Sync.ME
|Israel
|597
|Battle Camp
|2330
|PennyPop
|United States
|598
|Walking Dead: Free Casino Slots
|2325
|FTXGames
|United States
|599
|단거리연애소개팅어플은 채팅하고 만남이 필수
|2325
|Handa Soft
|South Korea
|600
|Onmyoji
|2322
|NetEase
|China
|601
|Who calls Caller name id, Safe calls SMS Blacklist
|2322
|GILRAEN
|Spain
|602
|Sdorica -sunset
|2318
|Rayark
|Taiwan
|603
|Live Talk – free video chat
|2312
|Honest Video
|604
|Clash of Legendary Titans
|2312
|ALLMOBILE
|Russia
|605
|The Epoch of Eternity
|2308
|ENP Games
|China
|606
|KPOP Idol fandom ranking
|2303
|Exodus
|South Korea
|607
|Harvard Business Review
|2303
|Harvard Business Publishing
|United States
|608
|파천: 신이 되는 자
|2302
|4399
|China
|609
|Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter
|2302
|OneSoft
|Vietnam
|610
|Wattpad
|2297
|Wattpad
|United States
|611
|超好看小說
|2293
|612
|SayClub
|2293
|BUGS Corporation
|South Korea
|613
|X Photo Editor
|2292
|X Pic
|United States
|614
|Free Fire
|2292
|Garena Online
|Singapore
|615
|Pirates of the Caribbean : Tides of War
|2291
|Joycity
|South Korea
|616
|Psíquicos – lectura psíquica y lecturas de tarot
|2291
|Zodiac
|United States
|617
|Angry Birds Friends
|2290
|Rovio
|Finland
|618
|NOAA Radar by Apalon
|2289
|Apalon
|Belarus
|619
|Slot Machines
|2288
|IGG
|China
|620
|Football Chairman
|2287
|Underground Creative
|United Kingdom
|621
|Infinite Flight
|2285
|Flying Development Studio
|United States
|622
|강림
|2284
|IJUNHAI
|China
|623
|TeamSpeak 3
|2283
|TeamSpeak
|Germany
|624
|Confide
|2280
|Confide
|625
|BZ Reminder
|2280
|626
|Kitchen Frenzy – Chef Master
|2278
|Zenjoy
|China
|627
|Psiphon
|2277
|Psiphon
|Canada
|628
|Dragon Nest
|2275
|Tencent
|China
|629
|Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast
|2275
|Nodding Frog
|630
|Mr. Number-Block calls & spam
|2274
|Hiya
|United States
|631
|Horse Riding Tales
|2271
|Foxie Ventures
|United States
|632
|Eternity: the Origin of Fate
|2269
|Eyou
|China
|633
|Veego
|2269
|Veego
|634
|Charm King
|2267
|PlayQ
|United States
|635
|Legacy of Destiny
|2264
|Unlock
|China
|636
|SPIEGEL ONLINE
|2263
|SPIEGEL
|Germany
|637
|Carly for VAG
|2262
|Carly
|638
|Golf GPS & Scorecard – Hole19
|2255
|Stat Track
|639
|Relay for reddit
|2252
|DBrady
|United States
|640
|Diamond Diaries Saga
|2245
|King
|United Kingdom
|641
|Lost Island: Blast Adventure
|2241
|Plarium
|Israel
|642
|Peak Brain Training
|2241
|Brainbow
|United Kingdom
|643
|Day of Break
|2239
|LineKong
|China
|644
|File Commander
|2238
|MobiSystems
|United States
|645
|Slots Casino – Jackpot Mania
|2236
|Bole Games
|China
|646
|Earthquake Network
|2234
|Francesco Finazzi
|Italy
|647
|Stop Motion Studio
|2234
|CATEATER
|United States
|648
|Hamburger Abendblatt
|2232
|Zeitungsgruppe Hamburg
|Germany
|649
|LOVOO
|2232
|LOVOO
|Germany
|650
|Friends Racing
|2231
|Kakao
|South Korea
|651
|Photo Grid – Collage Maker
|2231
|Cheetah Mobile
|China
|652
|Magic: Puzzle Quest
|2228
|D3Publisher
|Japan
|653
|Score! Match
|2221
|First Touch
|United Kingdom
|654
|mySugr Diabetes Logbook
|2221
|mySugr
|655
|Minion Rush
|2220
|Gameloft
|France
|656
|Two Dots
|2217
|Playdots
|United States
|657
|Bubble Witch 2 Saga
|2212
|King
|United Kingdom
|658
|DoubleHit Casino
|2208
|ME2ZEN
|Hong Kong
|659
|Muscular System
|2207
|Catfish Animation
|660
|Dark Domain
|2205
|Eyou
|United States
|661
|The Simpsons™: Tapped Out
|2204
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|662
|Slots Fever
|2203
|663
|Party in my Dorm
|2201
|A Thinking Ape
|Canada
|664
|CarX Drift Racing
|2201
|CarX Technologies
|Russia
|665
|Gold Fortune Casino
|2200
|Triwin Games
|China
|666
|Panda Pop
|2200
|Jam City
|United States
|667
|EOBD Facile
|2197
|Outils OBD Facile
|France
|668
|phase6
|2190
|phase6
|Germany
|669
|TapScanner
|2186
|Hopy
|China
|670
|Pocket Knights 2
|2185
|Pitaya Mengguo
|China
|671
|2183
|United States
|672
|SignEasy
|2183
|Glykka
|United States
|673
|천애신서
|2182
|4399
|China
|674
|Take 5
|2181
|DoubleU
|South Korea
|675
|edjing PRO
|2181
|MWM
|France
|676
|Radarbot
|2176
|Vialsoft
|United Kingdom
|677
|Job Today
|2173
|Job Today
|Luxembourg
|678
|FoxFi Key
|2171
|FoxFi
|United States
|679
|Runtastic Results Training App
|2170
|Runtastic
|Austria
|680
|Call Control!
|2170
|Call Control
|681
|Nekoland: Game Maker
|2167
|Supercat
|682
|Rock N’ Cash Casino Slots
|2166
|Flysher
|South Korea
|683
|Chess.com
|2164
|Chess.com
|United States
|684
|Pmang New Matgo
|2164
|Neowiz Games
|South Korea
|685
|Plants vs. Zombies Heroes
|2161
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|686
|Todoist: To-Do List, Task List
|2160
|Doist
|United Kingdom
|687
|Money Manager
|2156
|Realbyte
|South Korea
|688
|Drag Racing: Streets
|2155
|Square Games
|United Kingdom
|689
|Harvest Land
|2145
|MysteryTag
|Russia
|690
|MHD N55 E-series
|2143
|MHD Tuning UG
|Germany
|691
|Monefy
|2142
|Aimbity
|Ukraine
|692
|Questland
|2138
|Gamesture
|Poland
|693
|AutoResponder for WA – Auto Reply Bot
|2137
|TK Studio 🌍
|Austria
|694
|FL Studio Mobile
|2136
|Image Line
|Belgium
|695
|Legend of Solgard
|2135
|King
|United Kingdom
|696
|SMS Text Messaging SMS Texting
|2134
|Mysms SMS App
|Austria
|697
|Viva Slots Las Vegas
|2132
|698
|Rumble Stars Soccer
|2128
|Frogmind
|Finland
|699
|Cover Fire
|2128
|Genera Games
|Spain
|700
|CloudMagic
|2128
|CloudMagic
|United States
|701
|Warspear
|2128
|AIGRIND
|Russia
|702
|March of Empires
|2124
|Gameloft
|France
|703
|Bingo by Gamepoint
|2122
|GamePoint
|Netherlands
|704
|Meet Mobile: Swim
|2120
|ActiveNetwork
|United States
|705
|Texas Poker by Gamesofa
|2119
|Gamesofa
|Taiwan
|706
|JustDating
|2115
|Establish Technology
|Hong Kong
|707
|Soul Ark
|2110
|Bluestone Soft
|708
|Future Face: Zodiac Signs Prophecy
|2110
|709
|Scanner App for Me: Scan Documents to PDF
|2109
|Apalon
|Kazakhstan
|710
|Is it Love? Blue Swan Hospital
|2108
|1492 Studio
|France
|711
|LINE Webtoon
|2108
|NAVER
|South Korea
|712
|Mood Messenger – SMS & MMS
|2106
|Caléa Solutions
|713
|fortunica
|2106
|adviqo
|Germany
|714
|GLAM
|2105
|Cupist
|South Korea
|715
|V – Live Broadcasting
|2105
|NAVER
|South Korea
|716
|My Candy Love
|2104
|Beemoov
|France
|717
|Likee
|2099
|BIGO
|Singapore
|718
|Turbo VPN
|2099
|All Connected
|Singapore
|719
|Mahjong Treasure Quest
|2096
|Vizor
|United Kingdom
|720
|ProTool
|2096
|BimmerGeeks ProTool LLC
|United Kingdom
|721
|Farming Simulator 18
|2092
|Giants Software
|Switzerland
|722
|Monash University Low FODMAP Diet
|2086
|Monash University
|Australia
|723
|Shin Sangokushi
|2085
|Youkia
|China
|724
|Blaze of Battle
|2085
|Leyi Network
|China
|725
|Nine
|2081
|9Folders
|South Korea
|726
|Dil Mil
|2079
|Dil Mil
|727
|Lumen
|2078
|Lumen
|United Kingdom
|728
|Blossom Blast Saga
|2075
|King
|United Kingdom
|729
|Great Horoscope
|2073
|PersonalHoro
|Russia
|730
|컴투스프로야구 for 매니저 시즌3
|2073
|Com2uS
|South Korea
|731
|ZAKZAK
|2070
|ZAKZAK
|China
|732
|亂鬥英雄志-名將風雲錄
|2070
|iClockwork
|Austria
|733
|Fictionlog
|2069
|Storylog
|Thailand
|734
|Gallery Vault Key
|2066
|735
|Video EditorCrop VideoEdit VideosMusicEffects
|2065
|Best Free Video Editor & Video Maker Dev
|736
|Soccer Stars
|2064
|Miniclip
|Switzerland
|737
|Candy Charming-Match 3 Puzzle
|2063
|707 INTERACTIVE
|738
|Alliance: Heroes of the Spire
|2056
|Rumble
|United States
|739
|Facetune 2
|2056
|Lightricks
|Israel
|740
|Joseph Prince
|2054
|Joseph Prince
|United States
|741
|Pinkfong Best Kids Songs
|2054
|SmartStudy
|South Korea
|742
|Full MirrorLink | Floating Apps for Auto
|2047
|LWi
|Austria
|743
|The Battle Cats
|2046
|PONOS
|Japan
|744
|Splashtop 2 Remote Desktop
|2046
|Splashtop
|United States
|745
|GameChanger Baseball & Softball
|2045
|GameChanger Media
|United States
|746
|Enlight Pixaloop
|2044
|Lightricks
|Israel
|747
|Ultimate Teen Patti
|2042
|Play Games24x7
|India
|748
|City Island 5 – Tycoon Building Simulation Offline
|2041
|Sparkling Society – Build Town City Building Games
|Cambodia
|749
|Hill Climb Racing
|2040
|Fingersoft
|Finland
|750
|Bejeweled Blitz
|2040
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|751
|New YAHTZEE With Buddies
|2037
|Scopely
|United States
|752
|FAX App: fax from Phone. Send mobile PDF documents
|2034
|Fax Apps
|United Kingdom
|753
|HiddenMe
|2019
|754
|War Commander: Rogue Assault
|2018
|KIXEYE
|United States
|755
|Ultimate Guitar Tabs
|2018
|Ultimate Guitar
|Russia
|756
|Money Forward
|2014
|Money Forward
|Japan
|757
|CarX Drift Racing 2
|2011
|CarX Technologies
|Russia
|758
|Evertale
|2011
|ZigZaGame
|Japan
|759
|Circle Home
|2011
|Circle Media
|760
|8fit
|2011
|8fit
|Germany
|761
|Listen!
|2011
|LitRes
|Russia
|762
|Browsec VPN – Free and Unlimited VPN
|2010
|Browsec LLC
|United States
|763
|Daviss Drug Guide for Nurses
|2007
|USBMIS
|United States
|764
|Subway Surfers
|2006
|Kiloo
|Denmark
|765
|Journey: Diary, Motivational Journal
|2006
|Two App Studio
|United States
|766
|戦国布武
|2005
|Jedi Games
|China
|767
|HOLLA: random video chat
|2004
|Holla
|China
|768
|Airline Commander
|2003
|RORTOS
|Italy
|769
|Golf GPS Rangefinder: Golf
|2003
|Golf Pad GPS
|United States
|770
|국민어장
|1999
|물좋은 랜덤채팅
|771
|Fax App: Send fax from phone, receive fax document
|1997
|Amplify·
|Austria
|772
|Grand Jackpot Slots
|1996
|Triwin Games
|China
|773
|Flow Free
|1996
|Big Duck
|United States
|774
|School of Dragons
|1995
|Knowledge Adventure
|United States
|775
|Shapr
|1994
|Shapr
|776
|Call Recorder from Clever Mobile
|1994
|Clever Mobile
|Ukraine
|777
|Hidden City: Mystery of Shadows
|1993
|G5 Entertainment
|Sweden
|778
|Player FM
|1993
|Nuvomondo
|United Kingdom
|779
|myTuner Radio
|1992
|Appgeneration
|Portugal
|780
|CamToPlan – AR measurement / tape measure
|1992
|Tasmanic
|United States
|781
|Eternal Guarding
|1990
|4399
|China
|782
|Аудиокниги бесплатно
|1990
|Imobilco
|Russia
|783
|Jobplanet
|1987
|Braincommerce
|784
|Island Experiment
|1986
|Nexters
|Cyprus
|785
|Let’s Farm
|1985
|Playday
|China
|786
|Zodiac Signs Master – Palmistry & Horoscope 2018
|1983
|Horoscope Tech Team
|787
|Video Editor Music, No Crop, Cut
|1982
|InShot Inc
|China
|788
|Wynn Slots
|1981
|Wynn Social
|789
|ivi.ru
|1980
|Ivi.ru
|Russia
|790
|PDF Reader
|1980
|Kdan
|Taiwan
|791
|Offroad Outlaws
|1979
|Autonoma
|United States
|792
|Dream Raiders
|1977
|Rekoo Japan
|Japan
|793
|Bria Mobile: VoIP Business Communication Softphone
|1977
|CounterPath
|Austria
|794
|DailyRoads Voyager
|1974
|DailyRoads
|795
|Bike Mayhem Mountain Racing
|1974
|Best Free Games Inc
|Canada
|796
|Match Masters
|1973
|797
|Word Domination
|1972
|MAG Interactive
|Sweden
|798
|Old Vegas Slots
|1972
|DGN
|United States
|799
|Dark 3
|1971
|Aseu game
|China
|800
|ALO
|1970
|KLOUNGE
|801
|Cooking Dash 2016
|1969
|Glu
|United States
|802
|The Big Capitalist 3
|1967
|Broken Reality
|803
|JX online
|1966
|Tencent
|China
|804
|Financial Times
|1966
|Financial Times
|United Kingdom
|805
|Cookie Jam Blast
|1963
|Jam City
|United States
|806
|My Talking Tom 2
|1962
|Outfit7
|Cyprus
|807
|Hotel Hideaway
|1960
|Sulake
|Finland
|808
|D&D Beyond
|1958
|Wikia
|United States
|809
|Desygner: Free Graphic Design, Photos, Full Editor
|1958
|Desygner
|United Kingdom
|810
|BOSS Revolution
|1956
|Boss Revolution
|811
|Carista OBD2
|1956
|Prizmos Ltd.
|United States
|812
|Learn Chinese – HelloChinese
|1954
|HelloChinese – Learn Chinese Mandarin
|United Kingdom
|813
|Dawn of Titans
|1953
|NaturalMotion
|United Kingdom
|814
|ゆるドラシル
|1953
|Clover Lab
|Japan
|815
|Angry Birds Match
|1951
|Rovio
|Finland
|816
|SkyAlert
|1951
|SkyAlert
|Mexico
|817
|Gangstar Vegas
|1950
|Gameloft
|France
|818
|Star Trek Timelines
|1949
|Tilting Point
|United States
|819
|Light Chaser
|1948
|Eyou
|China
|820
|Shadow Fight 2
|1948
|Nekki
|Russia
|821
|F1 Mobile Racing
|1945
|Codemasters
|United Kingdom
|822
|一劍傾城
|1942
|Cube Magic
|Taiwan
|823
|Is-it Love? Sebastian
|1940
|1492 Studio
|France
|824
|drupe
|1940
|825
|Merriam-Webster Dictionary
|1940
|Merriam-Webster
|United States
|826
|Psychic Txt
|1939
|Activepackets
|827
|Second Phone Number: private texting & calling app
|1938
|BPMobile
|United Kingdom
|828
|MOBIUS FINAL FANTASY
|1937
|SQUARE ENIX
|Japan
|829
|Lumosity
|1937
|Lumos Labs
|United States
|830
|4 Pics 1 Word
|1936
|LOTUM
|Germany
|831
|Diner DASH Adventures
|1935
|Glu
|United States
|832
|Tunwalai
|1934
|OOKBEE
|Thailand
|833
|SweetRing
|1934
|Sunfun
|Taiwan
|834
|AlfaOBD
|1934
|835
|Automatic Call Recorder
|1933
|Appliqato
|Cyprus
|836
|The Economist
|1932
|The Economist
|United Kingdom
|837
|Destiny Summoner
|1931
|DH Games
|Austria
|838
|The Prince Billy Bob
|1929
|Maf
|South Korea
|839
|The Sankei Shimbun
|1929
|Sankei Digital
|Japan
|840
|DEAD TARGET: Zombie
|1928
|VNG
|Vietnam
|841
|Mighty Party
|1924
|Panoramik Games
|Cyprus
|842
|Tecarta Bible
|1919
|Tecarta
|United States
|843
|iViNi-apps for Mercedes
|1919
|Carly
|Germany
|844
|Unfold
|1918
|Unfold Creative
|Estonia
|845
|Ficool Books -Novels, Comics, African Story Reader
|1918
|Transread Technology Limited
|Nigeria
|846
|Daily Expenses
|1916
|847
|Transformers: Earth Wars
|1915
|Backflip Studios
|United States
|848
|Rival Stars Horse Racing
|1913
|PikPok
|New Zealand
|849
|Fulpot Poker
|1913
|ME2ON
|South Korea
|850
|The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land
|1913
|Next Games
|Finland
|851
|좀비 고등학교
|1911
|AwesomePiece
|South Korea
|852
|The King of Fighters’ 98 Ultimate Match
|1910
|Tencent
|China
|853
|Invoice Maker – estimate, invoices and receipt app
|1910
|SpeedInvoice – Invoice Generator
|Austria
|854
|Bingo Drive
|1909
|Gliding Deer
|855
|Coin Dozer
|1909
|Game Circus
|United States
|856
|1909
|Tencent
|China
|857
|iFax
|1908
|Crowded Road
|858
|Hot Wheels: Race Off
|1907
|HutchGames
|United Kingdom
|859
|Doodle Army 2 : Mini Militia
|1907
|Miniclip
|Switzerland
|860
|M&M: Elemental Guardians
|1902
|Ubisoft
|France
|861
|Friends Popcorn
|1902
|Kakao
|South Korea
|862
|PrinterShare
|1899
|Dynamix Software
|United States
|863
|Flyers, Poster Maker, Graphic Design, Banner Maker
|1899
|Apps You Love
|Austria
|864
|CocoPPa Play
|1898
|United.jp
|Japan
|865
|TurboScan: scan documents & receipts in PDF
|1898
|Piksoft
|Austria
|866
|Invoice Maker & Billing App
|1897
|Invoice Home
|United States
|867
|GeoZilla
|1896
|GeoZilla
|868
|Fishing Strike
|1895
|Netmarble
|South Korea
|869
|Galaxy Legend
|1895
|Tap4Fun
|China
|870
|Genies & Gems
|1893
|Jam City
|United States
|871
|Fashion Fantasy
|1890
|Libii
|United States
|872
|TapVPN
|1887
|873
|Genius Scan
|1887
|Grizzly Labs
|France
|874
|CSR Classics by NaturalMotion
|1887
|NaturalMotion
|United Kingdom
|875
|Currency Heatwave FX: Forex trading strength meter
|1887
|FXLabsPlus Technologies LLC
|United Kingdom
|876
|FIXD
|1886
|FIXD
|877
|Pixel Car Racer
|1886
|Studio Furukawa
|878
|Space Shooter : Galaxy Attack
|1885
|OneSoft
|Vietnam
|879
|Drivvo
|1885
|Drivvo
|880
|Armored God
|1884
|EFUN
|United Kingdom
|881
|Motor Trend OnDemand
|1882
|Motor Trend Group
|United States
|882
|Hakuna Live
|1881
|Movefast
|883
|Seekers Notes
|1879
|MyTona
|Russia
|884
|NZZ
|1877
|Neue Zürcher Zeitung
|885
|Zoho Invoice
|1876
|Zoho Corporation
|886
|Village and Farm
|1874
|Playday
|China
|887
|Cradle of Empires
|1874
|Awem
|Belarus
|888
|ViewRanger
|1874
|Augmentra
|United Kingdom
|889
|Coco – Live Video Chat coconut
|1874
|Newell Media
|Austria
|890
|Simple Fax Free page – Send Fax from Phone
|1872
|Easy inc.
|United States
|891
|Real Drift Car Racing
|1870
|892
|劍舞紅塵-新版本強勢來襲
|1870
|FUNNY GAME ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK LIMITED
|Austria
|893
|Nimo TV
|1866
|Huya
|China
|894
|Wallet by BudgetBakers
|1866
|BudgetBakers
|Czech Republic
|895
|Bingo Infinity™️ – Free Casino Slots & Bingo Games
|1866
|Jam City
|Austria
|896
|Skylanders Ring of Heroes
|1865
|Com2uS
|South Korea
|897
|WatchMaker Watch Face
|1865
|Androidslide
|United Kingdom
|898
|Book Keeper Accounting
|1864
|Just Apps
|India
|899
|HoursTracker
|1864
|Cribasoft
|United States
|900
|Speed camera radar
|1863
|Road Soft
|Russia
|901
|Hungry Shark Evolution
|1863
|Ubisoft
|France
|902
|xDelete
|1863
|RBT Tuning
|United Arab Emirates
|903
|VIDAL Mobile
|1860
|VIDAL
|France
|904
|Star Spins Slots
|1859
|Bagelcode
|South Korea
|905
|BASEBALL 9
|1858
|playus
|South Korea
|906
|The Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils Mobile
|1858
|Tencent
|China
|907
|Essential Anatomy 3
|1858
|3D4Medical
|United States
|908
|Open New World
|1857
|ED Game
|South Korea
|909
|Slots by Jackpotjoy
|1857
|Bagelcode
|South Korea
|910
|Fishing Superstars
|1853
|GAMEVIL
|South Korea
|911
|Fanytel – International Calls & SMS
|1853
|Zeust Ltd.
|United Kingdom
|912
|Sniper Strike: Special Ops
|1852
|Eight Pixels Square
|United Kingdom
|913
|Restaurant Dash
|1850
|Glu
|United States
|914
|New York Daily News
|1850
|New York Daily News
|United States
|915
|Angry Birds Blast
|1848
|Rovio
|Finland
|916
|Genius Fax
|1847
|Grizzly Labs
|France
|917
|Tag with Ryan
|1846
|WildWorks
|United States
|918
|Smart Receipts
|1846
|Smart Receipts
|919
|Sea Game: Mega Carrier
|1845
|Tap4Fun
|China
|920
|FaxFile
|1845
|Actual Software
|United States
|921
|Microsoft Excel
|1844
|Microsoft
|United States
|922
|ANGRY BIRDS POP
|1843
|Rovio
|Finland
|923
|Game of Thrones Slots Casino
|1842
|Zynga
|United States
|924
|Slots – Pharaoh’s Way
|1842
|Funstage Spielewebseiten
|Austria
|925
|DMV Genie Permit Practice Test
|1841
|Elegant eLearning
|926
|ABBYY Business Card Reader
|1841
|ABBYY
|Russia
|927
|World of Magic
|1840
|Com2uS
|South Korea
|928
|Zoiper IAX SIP VOIP Softphone
|1840
|Securax
|United Kingdom
|929
|Followers Chief
|1839
|930
|엘크로니클
|1837
|CraveMob
|South Korea
|931
|Invoice ASAP
|1836
|InvoiceASAP
|932
|Bayt.com Job Search
|1836
|Bayt.
|United Kingdom
|933
|Stardew Valley
|1835
|Chucklefish
|United Kingdom
|934
|Nova Empire
|1834
|GameBear
|United States
|935
|Musixmatch
|1834
|Musixmatch
|Italy
|936
|My Little Pony: Harmony Quest
|1833
|Budge
|Canada
|937
|Ludo Star
|1832
|Gameberry
|Austria
|938
|Traffic Rider
|1831
|Soner Kara
|Turkey
|939
|Piggy GO
|1830
|Aladin
|Hong Kong
|940
|Slot.com
|1830
|Social Games Online
|Spain
|941
|DashCommand
|1830
|Palmer Performance
|United States
|942
|Simple Invoice Manager – Invoice Estimate Receipt
|1829
|TackTile Systems
|United States
|943
|MyCard by Road Dogs Software
|1825
|Road Dogs
|944
|Farming Simulator 16
|1824
|Giants Software
|Switzerland
|945
|Higgs Domino Island
|1821
|Boxiang
|China
|946
|ScanBizCards
|1821
|ScanBiz
|United States
|947
|AGames娛樂寶
|1820
|Alta Multimedia
|Hong Kong
|948
|SpareRoom
|1820
|Flatshare
|United Kingdom
|949
|AVG Memory & Cache Cleaner
|1819
|AVG
|Czech Republic
|950
|Super Win Slots
|1817
|Blowfire
|China
|951
|The Bright Moon
|1816
|Eyou
|China
|952
|SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI Liberation D×２
|1816
|SEGA
|Japan
|953
|Smash Island-Golden Islander
|1815
|Aladin
|Hong Kong
|954
|Anghami
|1814
|Anghami
|Lebanon
|955
|Beauty Rivalry: Dress up Story
|1809
|Funall
|China
|956
|Bingo Holiday: Classic Bingo Games
|1809
|AE Mobile
|United States
|957
|Bingo Adventure – World Tour
|1809
|Elestorm Casino
|Austria
|958
|Pirate Treasures
|1803
|TAPCLAP
|Russia
|959
|Pocketmags
|1803
|MagazineCloner
|United Kingdom
|960
|Ra slots – casino slot machines
|1802
|TINYSOFT – slots, slot machines & casino games
|United Kingdom
|961
|War Planet
|1801
|Gameloft
|France
|962
|Accounting app
|1799
|Zoho Corporation
|963
|FR LEGENDS
|1799
|Feng Li
|China
|964
|Gods And Glory
|1799
|Wargaming.net
|Cyprus
|965
|Golden Casino
|1798
|Slots Limited
|China
|966
|Free Dating
|1798
|Free dating & marriage apps to meet new people
|Austria
|967
|Video Maker of Photos with Music & video editor
|1795
|Enjoy Mobi
|China
|968
|Basketball Stars
|1794
|Miniclip
|Switzerland
|969
|Puzzle TanTan
|1792
|LINE
|Japan
|970
|Yatse XBMC Remote
|1792
|Tolriq
|France
|971
|Crayon – Easy website builder
|1792
|Hands, Inc.
|United States
|972
|Superb Casino – HD Free Slots Games
|1791
|SuperB Casino
|Austria
|973
|Slots Vegas Party 3D
|1790
|Big Fish Games
|United States
|974
|Bingo 90 Live
|1790
|Fungrep
|South Korea
|975
|TunnelBear
|1790
|TunnelBear
|Canada
|976
|Future Time
|1789
|977
|Slugterra: Slug it Out 2
|1786
|Epic Story Interactive
|978
|InstaMessage
|1785
|iHandy
|China
|979
|暢讀書城
|1784
|980
|OsmAnd Maps and Navigation
|1783
|OsmAnd
|Netherlands
|981
|MailDroid
|1782
|Flipdog
|United States
|982
|Mr Love: Queen’s Choice
|1781
|Elex Technology
|China
|983
|Need for Speed Most Wanted
|1780
|Electronic Arts
|United States
|984
|Crasher: Origin
|1779
|4399
|China
|985
|EMT-B Pocket Prep
|1777
|Pocket Prep
|United States
|986
|Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
|1777
|Rockstar Games
|United States
|987
|Elemental Knights
|1775
|Winlight
|Japan
|988
|NeuroNation
|1774
|Synaptikon
|Germany
|989
|OBD Car Doctor
|1773
|PNN Soft
|Ukraine
|990
|Vampire’s Fall: Origins RPG
|1773
|Early Morning Studio
|New Zealand
|991
|Manor Cafe
|1772
|Gamegos
|Turkey
|992
|Football Master
|1772
|GALA Sports
|China
|993
|InstaSize
|1771
|Munkee Apps
|United States
|994
|Home Design Makeover
|1770
|Storm8
|United States
|995
|Hollywood Casino
|1770
|Penn Interactive
|996
|Conquerors: Clash of Crowns
|1769
|IGG
|China
|997
|CoverMe
|1769
|CoverMe
|United States
|998
|Navionics Boating
|1769
|Navionics
|Italy
|999
|Sandbox Coloring
|1768
|Alexey Grigorkin
|Russia
|1000
|Haaretz
|1768
|Haaretz Daily
|Israel