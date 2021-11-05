Shares

The Kenya National Innovation Agency (KeNIA) has announced a call for exhibitors and delegates for the Kenya innovation week (KIW) slated for December, 2021.

The innovation week will incorporate 4 summits namely skills and talents for innovation, technology and 4th industrial revolution summit, commercialization summit, and the startup Kenya summit. The hybrid summits and expos will take place at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete. Delegates interested in attending the innovation week should sign up HERE.

KeNIA will also host the National Innovation Awards where more than 15 innovators will benefit. The Agency announced Ksh. 3.2 million cash prizes for the various award categories. Other benefits include having an exhibition at the Kenya Innovation Week in December 2021. Winning innovators will also pitch to an audience of investors in a bid by KeNIA to link innovators with partners and funders.

In preparation for the innovation week next month, 20 pre-events including bootcamps, innovation camps, workshops, webinars, hackathons and startup challenges will be held across the country as a build up to the week. The event will see over 100 local and international speakers participate in over 98 sessions. Startups will also pitch to an audience of investors and partners on the 8th of December.

The Kenya Innovation Week is also offering startups, corporates, universities and government agencies an opportunity to showcase their innovations by exhibiting. The expos will involve both physical and virtual booths. To reserve a booth interested parties should register HERE.

Speaking during the stakeholder’s meeting today at Capital Club East Africa, the KeNIA CEO Dr. Tonny Omwansa said, “The Kenya Innovation Week will run from the 6th to the 10th of December 2021….We urge those with innovative products and services to come and exhibit.”