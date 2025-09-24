Shares

KOFISI has secured a $10.5 million investment from London-based Falco Group. This funding is a key part of a larger $35 million project financing raise and is set to fuel KOFISI’s expansion plans.

The investment will enable the development of a new 100,000-square-foot location in Nairobi, along with future sites in Kigali, Cairo, and other key African markets.

KOFISI and its investors are championing a new model for deploying capital in Africa, one that moves beyond funding fragmented, short-term projects. Instead, they are advocating for backing established, scalable operators with a proven track record. This approach aims to create more sustainable, long-term growth and impact.

Michael Aldridge, CEO and Founder of KOFISI, emphasized this strategic shift. “To win here, you need patience, partnership, and a willingness to bet on transformation,” he stated. “Investors should focus on sectors where Africa’s unique advantages—its youth, resources, and integration—can be leveraged.”

KOFISI operates 11 centers across six African countries with a footprint of nearly 500,000 square feet. The company achieved a remarkable 40% growth in 2024 by expanding existing centers and opening new ones.

This new investment model allows investors to not only support strong financial returns but also drive measurable societal and economic impact.

Kofisi is a pan-African provider of serviced and custom-designed workspaces, offering hospitality-led offices for enterprises across the continent. The company operates in multiple countries, providing fully equipped private offices, meeting rooms, and event spaces.

Kofisi has centers in key cities across Africa, including: