Twitter Premium launched as Twitter Blue in 2023 which offers more features for users on the Twitter or X platform. It offers exclusive tools to increased visibility, and provides a host of benefits for both individuals and businesses.
Key Features of Twitter Premium
- Enhanced Experience: Enjoy a more streamlined and ad-free Instagram experience.
- Exclusive Creator Tools: Access powerful tools to optimize your content and engagement.
- Top-Tier Verification and Security: Benefit from enhanced security measures and priority verification.
- Post Longer Videos: Share longer videos to captivate your audience.
Longer Posts: Write more detailed and informative posts.
- Paid to Post: Monetize your content by getting paid for your posts.
- Grok 2 AI Assistant: Leverage the power of AI to enhance your content creation and engagement.
Subscription Tiers and Pricing
Instagram Premium offers three subscription tiers:
- Basic: Ksh. 368.25/month or Ksh. 4,419.05/year
- Premium: Ksh. 966.67/month or Ksh. 11,600/year
- Premium+: Ksh. 1,933.33/month or Ksh. 23,200/year
Each tier offers a unique set of features and benefits, allowing you to choose the plan that best suits your needs.
Comparing Tiers and Features
|Feature
|Basic
|Premium
|Premium+
|Ads
|No reduction
|Half in For You & Following
|Fully ad-free
|Reply boost
|Smallest
|Larger
|Largest
|Edit post
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Longer posts
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Undo post
|No
|No
|Yes
|Top Articles
|No
|No
|Yes
|Background video playback
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Download videos
|No
|Yes
|Yes