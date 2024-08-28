Shares

Twitter Premium launched as Twitter Blue in 2023 which offers more features for users on the Twitter or X platform. It offers exclusive tools to increased visibility, and provides a host of benefits for both individuals and businesses.

Key Features of Twitter Premium

Enhanced Experience: Enjoy a more streamlined and ad-free experience.

Exclusive Creator Tools: Access powerful tools to optimize your content and engagement.

Top-Tier Verification and Security: Benefit from enhanced security measures and priority verification.

Post Longer Videos: Share longer videos to captivate your audience.

Longer Posts: Write more detailed and informative posts.

Grok 2 AI Assistant: Leverage the power of AI to enhance your content creation and engagement.

Subscription Tiers and Pricing

Twitter Premium offers three subscription tiers:

Basic: Ksh. 368.25/month or Ksh. 4,419.05/year

Premium: Ksh. 966.67/month or Ksh. 11,600/year

Premium+: Ksh. 1,933.33/month or Ksh. 23,200/year

Each tier offers a unique set of features and benefits, allowing you to choose the plan that best suits your needs.

Comparing Tiers and Features