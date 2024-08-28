Shares

Twitter Premium launched as Twitter Blue in 2023 which offers more features for users on the Twitter or X platform. It offers exclusive tools to increased visibility, and provides a host of benefits for both individuals and businesses.

Key Features of Twitter Premium
  • Enhanced Experience: Enjoy a more streamlined and ad-free Instagram experience.
  • Exclusive Creator Tools: Access powerful tools to optimize your content and engagement.
  • Top-Tier Verification and Security: Benefit from enhanced security measures and priority verification.
  • Post Longer Videos: Share longer videos to captivate your audience.
    Longer Posts: Write more detailed and informative posts.
  • Paid to Post: Monetize your content by getting paid for your posts.
  • Grok 2 AI Assistant: Leverage the power of AI to enhance your content creation and engagement.
Subscription Tiers and Pricing

Instagram Premium offers three subscription tiers:

  • Basic: Ksh. 368.25/month or Ksh. 4,419.05/year
  • Premium: Ksh. 966.67/month or Ksh. 11,600/year
  • Premium+: Ksh. 1,933.33/month or Ksh. 23,200/year

Each tier offers a unique set of features and benefits, allowing you to choose the plan that best suits your needs.

Comparing Tiers and Features

 

Feature Basic Premium Premium+
Ads No reduction Half in For You & Following Fully ad-free
Reply boost Smallest Larger Largest
Edit post Yes Yes Yes
Longer posts Yes Yes Yes
Undo post No No Yes
Top Articles No No Yes
Background video playback No Yes Yes
Download videos No Yes
Yes

 