Shares

In the digital era, online entertainment keeps growing and growing. And with it, the same goes for the interest in online slots. The world of virtual casinos offers an enticing pastime to a vast audience of people. And with the advancement in technology, that now offers the possibility to play everywhere, at any time, needing only a mobile phone and an internet connection, it has become incredibly easy to access said world and its wonders. Among the wonders are the different themes of online slots, their amusing visuals, and, last but not least, the possibility to score a big win easily, from our mobile phone. In this article, we will explore the basic aspects that make online slots so popular among different categories of players and discuss how recent technological advancements are changing the future of online betting.

The ways in which themed online slots have been implementing these new developments are various: they involve, firstly, technological advancement, as already said. Secondly, they involve 3D art that makes the visuals of the game even more compelling. As far as technological advancement goes, it involves various different matters. AI technology, now available on mobile phones as well, helps to create a tailor made experience for every player, which will get suggestions related to data that has been elaborated by artificial intelligence. This involves level of difficulty, style of play, and so forth. It is also great for support chatbots, which are able to provide professional support at any moment. It is of the utmost importance being able to receive assistance at all times, and with Artificial Intelligence technology what once was merely a dream is now an actual reality. Another great technological improvement is cloud gaming. Most of themed online slots are cloud based, like fishin’ frenzy for example. Cloud gaming is one of the main reasons that online slots are possible: even with a powerful mobile phone, that comes with high RAM capability. Not having to download and run on your phone the casino app, but being able to play on a lag free, cloud based, online interface, is much better. It saves storage space, it saves battery life, and it generally improves the overall working condition of the devices with which slot games are played

Another couple of really important improvements have come in recent days: Cryptocurrency gambling and virtual reality. The first example relates, quite simply, to the possibility of using cryptocurrency instead of standard currency when gambling, widening the user’s possibilities. It is not something to understate: since cryptocurrencies are normally online and blockchain based, they easily relate to this new, modern trend of online slots and gaming. Being able to connect one Crypto wallet to an online slot provider, and to use such Cryptocurrencies to play is quite the simplification, and it provides an overall betterment. The second one, instead, relates to the more complex aspect of user experience, and in particular to Virtual Reality. VR gaming is an edge cutting technology that is estimated by Statista to be worth over 6.9 billion US dollars. To be more precise, virtual reality allows online slots developers to introduce eye catching visuals to their game, making it more enticing, and keeping the players entertained throughout their playing session. Moreover, this new and enhanced sensory experience that online slots are now able to offer, makes it closer to the real, on hand, casino experience. Blurring the lines between the physical world casino, which has pros and cons is, again, an incredible achievement, since there might be people that prefer to get the closest possible experience, without having to go to a physical casino. All of that, in the comfort of your home, or while traveling in another country, or on the commute back home from work. It combines the best of both: easy access, and immersive experience, all in one small device in your hand.

In general one could say that technological advancement is positive. It may have, in some cases, it downsides, as everything does. But, in this particular case, it’s hard to see what the downside could be. New technologies have made this pastime far more enjoyable, creating a whole new user experience, and making it accessible for everybody. It is possible to play from every device, with a lag free experience, and it is possible to use a barrage of different cryptocurrencies. The animation and the graphic of the games are evermore enticing, blurring the lines with the brick and mortar casino experience, which might be a bit too stressful for some people, giving to the players the power of choice. AI creates a tailor made, perfectly fitting experience for everyone, analyzing relevant data, and providing customer support at all times. All in all, things are just getting better.