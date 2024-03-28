Shares

FullCare Medical has announced that it has launched a new medical garment production facility in Tatu City.

The FullCare Medical facility is an investment of Ksh. 3.9 billion (USD 30 million) and will employ 1,800 Kenyans in the first phase. In subsequent phases, the company plans to employ up to 7,000 Kenyans.

“Our selection of Kenya and Tatu City SEZ for our investment reflects our belief in the transformative power of collaboration. This state-of-the-art facility, leveraging cutting-edge solar technology for sustainable manufacturing, is poised to export USD 60 million of medical goods annually while catering to the local market’s needs,” said Lu Jianguo, Founder of FullCare Medical.

“Tatu City SEZ is attracting record foreign direct investment to Kenya. As Kenya’s first mixed-used SEZ, Tatu City has already attracted USD 2.5 billion in investment from more than 78 businesses — many of them global leaders in their fields, from healthcare and food and beverage production to call centers and software engineering. These investments are creating many thousands of much-needed jobs for Kenyans,” said Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the investment arm of the World Bank, provided Ksh. 13.2 billion (USD 100 million) in financing to FullCare Medical for its Africa expansion.

FullCare Medical (Kenya) SEZ Limited is a Kenyan company with more than two decades of experience in the production and distribution of medical care and protective equipment. FullCare Medical’s modern production facility at Tatu City Special Economic Zone is designed to serve Africa, Europe and the United States.

Fullcare is the Kenyan subsidiary of Zhende Medical Co. Ltd. Zhende is a Chinese company specializing in the production and sale of disposable medical devices.