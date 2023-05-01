Shares

Microgaming is one of the oldest casino software suppliers and remains on top of its game. Those in the industry revere the company because of its stand-out daily free spins casino slots and sizeable jackpots.

Microgaming offers incredible slots portfolios. Its selection includes almost all themes you could imagine with numerous exciting and rewarding features. You also stand a chance of winning life-changing amounts with their progressive jackpots.

Below is a list of the best Microgaming slot releases.

Immortal Romance

Immortal Romance is the most popular vampire-themed slot by Microgaming. It has five reels and 243 ways to win with a mysterious soundtrack and hauntingly gothic graphics. Bets range from 30p to £30. With an RTP of 96.86%, this is one of the best RTP slots from this developer.

The Chamber of Spins bonus game is the best feature of the Immortal Romance slot. It is a four-level free spins bonus round, with more features unlocked each time you trigger the bonus round. You can win between ten and 25 free spins.

Break Da Bank Again Slot

Break Da Bank Again is one of the most graphically advanced slots by Microgaming. It has classic gameplay and retro style, yet it has some charm.

Break Da Bank slot has five reels and nine adjustable paylines. The symbols vividly capture the money theme with jewels, gold bars, money, and a safe door. Break Da Bank Again slot comes with a very lucrative free spins round that awards you up to 25 free spins with a 5x multiplier.

Thunderstruck II

Thunderstruck II is one of the titles by Microgaming inspired by Norse Mythology. The developer has captured the theme well by using symbols that include gods, Asgard, and Viking longboats. It has five reels and 243 ways to win. The biggest win you can get from this game is 2.4 million coins in the Wildstorm Feature that, once triggered, turns all the reels wild. The Great Hall of Spins bonus game awards you 10 Valkyrie free spins with a 5X multiplier.

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones slot is an authentic tribute to the popular TV sequel. The slot features the Iron Throne and emblems of the house of Westeros in the high-paying symbols. The theme is further brought to life with the show’s theme tune that plays as you spin. The five reels and three-row slot come in 15 paylines or 243 ways to win. The free spins are the key feature of this slot, where you get to choose which of the four free spins features—Targaryen, Stark, Lannister, and Baratheon to play.

Avalon

Inspired by the legend of King Arthur, the Avalon slot is a classic old-school video slot at its best. The game has five reels and 20 adjustable paylines. Avalon slot has a free spins feature that applies a 7x multiplier to all wins. The extra wild symbol in the game helps you stack up big payouts from the free spins feature.

Microgaming is one of the most experienced casino software developers. It has been developing games for over 20 years, and as a result, it offers one of the most prominent slots selections among all online casino game developers.