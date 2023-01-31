Shares

Bliss Healthcare’s has announced the appointment of Dr. Denis Ogolla as the new Chief Operating Officer. This was after the promotion of its former Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Gabriel Njue to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

The announcement came against the backdrop of the organization’s ambitious expansion agenda which will see its foray into the East African region of Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Dr. Denis Ogolla has over 22 years of experience in the healthcare industry. He is a seasoned executive with extensive practical experience in healthcare management as well as the ability to balance strategic decision-making and financial discipline.

He is also an Adjunct Faculty and the Course Leader for the Managing Healthcare Businesses program at the prestigious Strathmore Business School, Institute of Healthcare Management. Prior to joining Bliss, he served as Managing Director – Kenya for Evercare Group, an integrated healthcare delivery platform operating in Africa and South Asia. He has also been the Group Chief Executive Officer and a Board Member of Avenue Group where he was responsible for leading the development and execution of long-term strategies for the Group.

Dr. Ogolla holds a Master’s degree in Public Health degree (MPH) from JKUAT, a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Nairobi.

Speaking after the announcement, Dr. Denis Ogolla said, “I am very impressed by the Bliss team and the incredible brand that they have built over the last decade. I am committed to its continued success through increased service delivery and expansion as we seek to ensure quality healthcare is both affordable and accessible all over the region.

Bliss Healthcare is currently Kenya’s largest network of outpatient Medical Centres with 65 Centres spread across 37 counties. It employs about 2000 staff both directly and indirectly serving about 1 million patients annually.

Its planned expansion aims at replicating its successful business model by setting up over 200 medical facilities in the region to serve over 5 million patients annually while providing employment to over 10,000 East Africans.