Shares

Bboxx and Sunlight have announced a new partnership to provide clean energy to households across the country.

Bboxx will use Sunlight’s distribution capacity to create new channels to reach consumers in Kenya. Through the partnership, Bboxx and Sunlight seeks to connect an additional 1 million people in Kenya, providing access to essential clean energy products and services over the next three years.

“At Bboxx, we understand the importance of partnering with industry leaders to achieve the best positive outcomes for our customers. We are therefore delighted to be partnering with one of the leading FMCG players, enabling us to deliver clean energy access to millions of households across Kenya.” Mansoor Hamayun, CEO and Co-Founder of Bboxx, said. ”Not only is this a step towards the UN’s SDG 7, clean energy for all, but it is also a marker of our expansion into other sectors, allowing us to have a more positive and widespread impact on the lives of the local communities we are present in. Like Unilever, we pride ourselves on being a trusted service provider in our respective fields, and we look forward to building on this partnership as we launch into additional markets in the future.”

Bboxx Kenya has received loans and investment in recent months. The company received a Ksh. 1.6 billion (USD 15 million) mid-term debt facility from SBM Bank Kenya. EDF Energy (Electricite de France) bought a 23% stake in the off-grid energy company for an undisclosed amount.