Shares

Banking outfit NCBA Group has announced that it has posted a 21.4 per cent growth in profit after tax for the first three months of 2022 to Ksh. 3.4 billion from Ksh. 2.8 billion in the previous period.

The jump in profit by the bank has been attributed to a 17.3% growth in non-interest funded income to Ksh. 6.1 billion from Ksh.5.2 billion in 2021. NCBA’s net interest income also grew by 7.6% to stand at Ksh. 7.1 billion from Ksh. 6.6 billion.

The bank’s costs however grew by 3.8% with total operating expenses growing to Ksh.8.1 billion from Ksh.7.8 billion in the previous period. It cut its loan loss provisioning costs with the loan defaults cover falling to Ksh.2.5 billion from Ksh. 2.6 billion. The fall in provisions from December 2021 is despite a 13.9 per cent rise in gross non-performing loans (NPLs) to Ksh. 45.1 billion from Ksh. 39.6 billion. Loans and advances to customers grew to Ksh. 243.9 billion from Ksh. 243.1 billion.

In March, NCBA reported a Ksh. 10.2 Billion net profit for the financial year ended 31st December 2021. This was an increase of 121.7% from the Ksh. KSh 4.6 Billion which was posted in the year 2020. The rise in profitability was on the back of a 5% increase in the total operating income to Ksh. 49 Billion up from Ksh. 46 Billion in 2020.